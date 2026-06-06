Prototype Ridley climbing bike spotted under Uno-X riders at Giro d'Italia Women and Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

News
By published

It says Prototype, but it looks most similar to the Falcn RS

Ridley Prototype
(Image credit: Will Jones)

It's well and truly new road bike season. I've already bought you the first proper spy shots of the brand-new Specialized Tarmac SL9 at a race, a bike that is modestly different but clearly targeting greater aerodynamic efficiency as a one-bike system for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and, inevitably, all Specialized teams down the line.

Following that, we had another slightly aero prototype all-rounder from Van Rysel to keep everyone on their toes.

Latest Videos From