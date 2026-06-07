Paul Seixas loses vital climbing domestique Matthew Riccitello on stage 1 of the Dauphiné

Matthew Riccitello of the United States rides behind Decathlon CMA CGM teammate Paul Seixas at a race earlier in this season

Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) will have to go without one of his vital domestiques at the Dauphiné, the race he described as his Tour de France "rehearsal", with young US rider Matthew Riccitello abandoning the race on stage 1.

Riccitello has raced successfully alongside Seixas several times this season already in the Algarve and at Itzulia Basque Country, and was one of the riders who joined him in Sierra Nevada for his recent altitude camp, but illness has forced him out of their latest race together.

Pre-race favourite Seixas had informed broadcasters that Riccitello wasn't feeling his best before the start in Vizille, and onto the first uncategorised climb out of neutral, it showed, with the top climber being dropped on terrain which should suit him.

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"The preparation went well. I'm in shape, we have a good team, and we are really ready," said Seixas to CyclingProNet.

"There's just Matthew [Riccitello], who is a little sick this morning, I think it's food poisoning or something, we don't know yet. Anyway, it's not something transmissible, so we hope he'll pass the stage"

Seixas' Decathlon teammates made their intentions clear as they got on the front to control the nine-rider breakaway up the road, suggesting the 19-year-old would attack in the finale, but it wasn't long after this that Riccitello's abandon was confirmed by the race centre.

"Feeling sick last night, Matthew Riccitello had to leave the race early," read a post from Decathlon CMA CGM on X. "Get well soon Matthew."

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The 24-year-old Riccitello has impressed since joining the French team from Israel-Premier Tech, riding to sixth overall in Algarve while supporting Seixas, ninth on GC at the Volta a Catalunya, and winning the Tour de Jura one-day race.

He isn't scheduled to race the Tour de France alongside the star teenager, but his calendar up to this point suggests he was one of the riders in the running. If this illness persists and he isn't selected for the Tour, his focus will turn to the Vuelta a España once again.

Even without him, Seixas has one of the strongest squads supporting him at the Dauphiné: Nicolas Prodhomme, Aurélien Paret-Peintre, Daan Hoole, Stefan Bissegger, and Léo Bisiaux.