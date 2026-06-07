Paul Seixas loses vital climbing domestique Matthew Riccitello on stage 1 of the Dauphiné

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Illness forces talented young US rider out of the race on opening day

FOIA, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 19: (L-R) Matthew Riccitello of United States and Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM compete during the 52nd Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, Stage 2 a 183.5km stage from Portimao to Foia (Monchique) 882m on February 19, 2026 in Foia, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Matthew Riccitello of the United States rides behind Decathlon CMA CGM teammate Paul Seixas at a race earlier in this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) will have to go without one of his vital domestiques at the Dauphiné, the race he described as his Tour de France "rehearsal", with young US rider Matthew Riccitello abandoning the race on stage 1.

Riccitello has raced successfully alongside Seixas several times this season already in the Algarve and at Itzulia Basque Country, and was one of the riders who joined him in Sierra Nevada for his recent altitude camp, but illness has forced him out of their latest race together.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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