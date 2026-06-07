Why Remco Evenepoel's bike is at the Tour-Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, but he isn't

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe explain unusual situation after Belgian's name sticker was spotted on a bike before the race

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe&#039;s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel waits for the start of the men elite race of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege UCI World Tour one day cycling race, 259,5km from Liege, over Bastogne to Liege, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by MAARTEN STRAETEMANS / Belga / AFP via Getty Images) / Belgium OUT
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Cyclingnews spotted Remco Evenepoel's name sticker on a new Specialized Tarmac SL9 just days before the Tour-Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, speculation rose as to whether he could make a U-turn and start the Dauphiné after removing it from his schedule earlier in the season.

Evenepoel was supposed to be taking an unusual path to the Tour de France, opting not to race at all after the Classics and instead focusing fully on training. With the Dauphiné kicking off on Sunday morning and him not being on the start line, that will be the case, but it still begs the question: why is his bike at the race?

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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