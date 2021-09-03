Labor Day bike sales: Where to find the best cycling deals

It's Labor Day weekend in the USA, and to celebrate - read capitalise - retailers across the country are slashing prices in the Labor Day bike sales.

So no matter what you're shopping for - games, tech, a new sofa, or perhaps a brand new bike - it's likely you'll find a deal this weekend, and given we're all cyclists at Cyclingnews, it's unsurprising that the Labor Day bike sales have piqued our interests.

Cycling as an industry is never immune to a deal, but this is a weekend where discounting gets ramped up exponentially, and that's a good thing for cyclists across the country looking to stock up on supplies or fill up the closet ahead of winter, especially since the Labor Day bike sales have already begun.

Whether you're a long-time cyclist who's looking to deck out the garage with tools, a new-to-the-sport commuter who is just looking for a helmet to keep you safe on the roads, or a fairweather bike rider who enjoys a cycle to the park with family, the Labor Day bike sales present an opportunity to pick up some new kit and save money in the process, but where exactly can the best bike deals be found? That's where we come in.

Below, you will find our pick of the online cycling retailers that will be taking part in the Labor Day bike sales this weekend.

Alternatively, you can head over to our pick of the best Labor Day cycling deals, where we've hand-chosen specific deals from the sales, broken them down by category, and ordered them by price.

Up to 70% off at Jenson USA Jenson USA is clearly going huge with this year's Labor Day bike sale, offering discounts available on tools, bikes, apparel and more.

Up to 60% off at Competitive Cyclist Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Its Labor Day bike sale is live and includes everything from shoes to helmets, downhill mountain bikes to time trial bikes and everything in between.

Up to 60% off at BackCountry Backcountry and Competitive Cyclist are actually two arms of the same company, which means many of the same deals are available on both sites. However, since Backcountry isn't restricted to cycling, it caters to a host of other outdoor sports and activities from surfing to skiing, running to camping and more. So if you're shopping for other things too, you can get up to 60% off in this Labor Day bike sale.

Up to 40% off clothing at ProBikeKit Probikekit isn't calling this a Labor Day bike sale, but a good deal is a good deal, no matter how it's packaged. You can also get 35% off wheels, 45% off tyres and 35% off power meters.

Up to 30% off at REI Given REI is an outdoor retailer, not everything on offer here is cycling related, but that doesn't mean cyclists should ignore it. From our deals hunting, the majority of deals hover around the 30% mark, but its REI Labor Day bike sale section also has a few items over 50% off.

Up to 60% off at Wiggle Wiggle mightn't be the best known retailer in the USA, but with international delivery and a huge product base, the UK company is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals. It started with cycling, but now sells all sorts of sports gear and this Labor Day you can get 60% off cycling kit.

Extra $20 off with code at Chain Reaction Cycles CRC is part of the same company as Wiggle, but is better known in the USA, especially among mountain bikers. It shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience, and this Labor Day weekend, you can get an extra $20 off when you spend $150 with code CLEAR2021.

Up to half price at Rapha Rapha isn't running a specific Labor Day sale but in its Archive Sale, you can get half price on a host of clothing for both on and off the bike.

Up to 30% off in Velocio end of season sale At a time where Summer transitions into Fall, Labor Day clashes nicely with Velocio's end of summer sale, in which you can get up to 30% off on jerseys, bibs, jackets and more.

25% off everything at Clever Training with code Use code LABORDAY25 to get 25% off sitewide in the Clever Training Labor Day bike sales, a go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has huge discounts on recovery products such as Normatec and Theragun.

20% off one full price item with code at Moosejaw In the Moosejaw Fall Sale, you can use code APPLECIDER for 20% off one full price item, and get up to 30% off other selected products. It's not limited to cycling, but it sells a range of great cycling brands such as Garmin, Elite, Lezyne, Park Tool and more.

Up to 80% off at Eastern Mountain Sports Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that stocks products from our sport. The cycling offering is limited, but with up to 80% off, we felt like it had to get a mention.

Up to 80% off at Seshday Seshday isn't calling it a Labor Day bike sale, and you need to sign up to see prices, but once inside, you can get up to 80% off.

Ebay obviously isn't a cycling retailer, but as you probably already know, it can be a treasure trove of cycling tech and memorabilia. This Labor Day, it is offering an extra 15% off with the code SAVE15LABORDAY.

Walmart Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists. GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, massage guns, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Amazon Like Walmart above, Amazon is far from a cycling retailer, but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. Treat yourself to a coffee machine, pop it next to your new Feedback Sports bike stand, and never pay for a bike mechanic again.

