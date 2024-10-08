I'm a bike mechanic and I've found one of the best bike toolkits on sale for Amazon Prime Day

Some of the tools that make up the Feedback Sports Team Edition toolkit have been my most used tools this year. I've found the Team Edition toolkit in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale for the UK and think it's worth telling you about.

The Team Edition tool kit from American brand Feedback Sports is a very nice fold-out tool kit which lives in a tough TPU-coated travel case with carry handles. The 20 tool case can also be hung from a bike stand to work out of. It's a lovely kit to use at home or take to events or even just have in the car just in case. I've done plenty of both this year, and whilst it doesn't have every tool you need it provides a good quality, stylish and comprehensive range that will tackle the majority of the everyday jobs and adjustments you will make to your bike.

My personal standouts are the excellent valve core removal tool which is probably the best I've used. It works with Presta and Schrader valves and is for me the perfect size and weight. The dual-ended pick is useful for a million different jobs and I also like the inclusion of a Shimano Hollowtec 2 crankset preload cap on the end of a screwdriver. All clever and very useful tools to have in the car at an event or to use at home. I've included a breakdown of everything in the kit below so you can see exactly what it contains.

There are also a few other maintenance deals at the moment, from Park Tool and other manufacturers, which are included below in this mini hub. As we head into winter bike maintenance can become more important to stay on top of, so if you're thinking of improving your setup or your skills, now may be the perfect time to make an investment.

Feedback Sports Team Edition tool kit: £300 £254.99 at Amazon

The Team Edition tool kit from Feedback Sports includes some really useful and well-thought-out touches that will save you time and effort.

What's in the Feedback tool kit?

Chain tool

2 x tyre levers

Chain Quick link pliers

Rotor truing fork

Pedal spanner / 15mm ring spanner

Cable cutters

Shimano lockring tool / Hollowtec 2 bottom bracket tool

2/2/5/3 - 4/5/6 - T25/27/30 three way wrenches

3 x screwdrivers - JIS Philips / flat head

Dual ended pick

Valve core tool

Cassette pliers

6 / 8mm L Handle Hex keys

Spoke key

Slots for more tools

Weight 4.5kg

Other Tool Deals

Park Tool PCS 9.3 repair stand: £160 £135.99 at Amazon

I make this the cheapest the PCS 9.3 stand has ever been on Amazon. I purchased this stand myself and paid a lot more. It's burly and well made and great for home use. The key difference between it and more expensive options is the lack of rotation in the stand's main shaft which gives a little less adjustment.

Park Tool PW-4 Professional pedal wrench: £30.99 £25.99 at Amazon

The Park Tool PW-4 is a burly, shop-grade pedal wrench with two different angled 15mm openings. This one will be less relevant if you only use higher-end road pedals, but if there is a family's worth of bikes in the garage or you seem to be your riding mate's go to maintenance person, this tool will get you out of trouble at some point thanks to it's extra leverage and solid construction.

