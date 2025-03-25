I test bikes for a living and I never use a power meter: Here’s why you shouldn’t either

Expensive, often ugly, and with no real payoff for actually enjoying riding my bike. I’ll stick to my heart rate monitor thank you.

You’d be right in thinking that, as professional cycling tech journalists, we have access to the best equipment money can buy. I’ve tested more of the best road bikes than I care to mention, as well as wearing the latest clothing, cycling shoes, aero helmets, and the freshest shades on the market. It may also surprise you to know that, despite all this, cycling tech journalists aren’t all actually using the best tech themselves. 

Take my colleague Tom for instance. He could have enough sealant to fill a bathtub, and we have a pile of tubeless tyres in the office as high as a car, and yet he chooses to use inner tubes on his road bikes. I don’t agree with him, but I can see his reasoning. For my part, despite having the best power meters available to me, either on test bikes that come with them fitted as stock, or as aftermarket parts I have never used them, and unless someone can convince me otherwise I probably never will. 

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

