Cyclingnews launches new weekly subscriber-only newsletter

Just like the transfer merry-go-round on the men’s and women’s WorldTour, Cyclingnews has been busy developing a new addition to our premium subscription offering.

On top of unlimited access, improved advertising experience, and exclusive premium content that a digital subscription provides, Cyclingnews has now unveiled a new subscriber-only newsletter.

The Musette is a weekly newsletter featuring our best news, analysis and exclusive content available nowhere else, delivered straight into subscribers’ inboxes each week.

Cyclingnews’ premium content varies from exclusive interviews, race analysis, and columns from past and present stars of the peloton to in-depth tech testing, buying guides, and tech galleries.

Whether it’s the latest wind tunnel superbike test, a deep dive into the so-called super-supplements that are ketones or an in-depth feature on the million Euro contracts, expansive budgets and trickle-down economics of women’s cycling, there’s something to pique your interest.

This is content made for our subscribers, and funded by the increasing number of paying readers who allow us to pursue ambitious editorial projects. The Musette is our best way of ensuring you see it all.

Arriving in subscribers’ inboxes at the end of each week, the Musette also hand-picks the best quotes and photography from the week to share with readers.

The addition of the Musette comes just a few months after we revealed a new homepage and new logo along with some fresh colours ahead of the Grand Tour season.

Already a Cyclingnews subscriber? Sign up for the Musette here.

If you’re already receiving the Musette each week, let us know what you think of it by getting in touch at cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com