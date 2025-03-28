A holistic approach to performance - Industry veterans launch brand new Avona bike brand

By published

Avona will produce high-end road, gravel, mtb and e-bikes that are fully customisable

A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike
(Image credit: Avona)

We read and hear a lot of late about the struggles the bike industry faces at the moment, and phrases like 'challenging headwinds' are often used to describe tough market conditions. Whilst that may be true, and it's no secret that retailers and suppliers are still on the comeback trail post pandemic, there seems to be hope yet for bike brands. 

Avona, is a brand new brand, launched today by two industry veteran, that looks set to offer very customisable, gravel, road, mtb and e-bike options, in a range of high-end specs. 

Image 1 of 5
A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike
I test rode the Callis in this nice two tone colourway (Image credit: Avona )
Image 1 of 4
Avona Velum road bike
This paint scheme will be available should you desire it (Image credit: Avona )
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Tech
A custom painted Avona Callis gravel bike
A holistic approach to performance - Industry veterans launch brand new Avona bike brand
The Hiplok Z Lok Combo bike lock on a worktop
Keep the bike thieves at bay with one of the best lightweight bike locks – the Hiplok Z Lok Combo has 40% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
New V5RS
Tadej Pogačar spotted testing brand new bike ahead of Flanders-Roubaix double attempt
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case
One of the best headphones for cycling have hit their cheapest price this year – save up to $80 in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
A Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoe on some gravel
Fizik Tempo Beat shoe review: Road shoes for gravel, or gravel shoes for road?
A close up of a rear bike light with two bulbs and one bulb underneath
It's back! The best rear bike light on the market is 34% off – at its best ever price in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Latest in News
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024
Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso
WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience
French rider of team Visma Lease A Bike Christophe Laporte speaks during a press conference after winning the 118th edition of the 213,9 km Paris-Tours one day cycling race, in Tours, central France on October 6, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Christophe Laporte misses out on cobbled Classics due to cytomegalovirus
More about tech
The Hiplok Z Lok Combo bike lock on a worktop

Keep the bike thieves at bay with one of the best lightweight bike locks – the Hiplok Z Lok Combo has 40% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
New V5RS

Tadej Pogačar spotted testing brand new bike ahead of Flanders-Roubaix double attempt
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024

Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
See more latest
Most Popular
Austrian Sebastian Schönberger wins elite men&#039;s division of Wörthersee Gravel Race 2024
Southern Austria region 'more than ready' to host UCI Gravel World Championships and confirms application with proposed courses
Women&#039;s classification leaders are called to the start line for the final stage of Joe Martin Stage Race in Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2023
'Knowledge is here, we just need the money' - Organisers to reform Joe Martin Stage Race as Tour of Arkansas
Stage winner Team Visma&#039;s British rider James Matthew Brennan celebrates with the yellow jersey on the podium of the first stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalonya cycling tour of Catalonya, a 178,3 km loop starting and finishing in Sant Feliu de Guixols, on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Matthew Brennan adds Limburg Classic, Tour of Romandie to program after Volta a Catalunya breakthrough
Primoz Roglic and Juan Ayuso sprint at finish line to win the stage 4 at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025
'We are equal' - new Volta a Catalunya leader Primož Roglič realistic after narrow defeat of closest rival Juan Ayuso
French rider of team Visma Lease A Bike Christophe Laporte speaks during a press conference after winning the 118th edition of the 213,9 km Paris-Tours one day cycling race, in Tours, central France on October 6, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Christophe Laporte misses out on cobbled Classics due to cytomegalovirus
WALLERS FRANCE JULY 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey competes passing through a cobblestones sector during to the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 a 157km stage from Lille to WallersArenberg TDF2022 WorldTour on July 06 2022 in Wallers France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
'He has the engine' - Geraint Thomas has no doubts Tadej Pogačar can conquer 2025 Paris-Roubaix despite lack of experience
Wout Van Aert wears an aero helmet during a road stage of the Volta ao Algarve
'A tried and tested recipe' – Wout Van Aert hopes altitude training can give him the edge on return to racing at E3 Saxo Classic
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates competes during the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'When he starts somewhere, it is to try to win' – Why Tadej Pogačar can win Paris-Roubaix
The Hiplok Z Lok Combo bike lock on a worktop
Keep the bike thieves at bay with one of the best lightweight bike locks – the Hiplok Z Lok Combo has 40% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 26 Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the 49th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 Mens Elite a 1956km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 26 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Yellow cards for Milan, Kristoff and Schwarzmann at crash-hit Classic Brugge-De Panne