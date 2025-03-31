Garmin Edge 840 Solar review: Is the Edge 840 the perfect antidote to the rise of the supersize bike computer?

The 840 Solar is still packed with features, but the Solar charging tech may not be useful for everyone

By published
A Garmin Edge 840 Solar ride screen
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The 840 Solar has every feature I need plus tonnes more contained in a compact package. But I haven't found the solar charging capability particularly useful for the length of rides I normally do or the climate at home

Pros

  • +

    Powerful, and packed with features

  • +

    Smaller size is refreshing compared to bigger units

  • +

    Good mapping and navigation

Cons

  • -

    Solar charging benefit and extra cost may not be worth it for some riders

A Garmin Edge 840 Solar ride screen

Garmin Edge 840 Solar

Price: $499.99 / £449.99 / €549.99
Weight: 87 grams - actual
Screen Size: 2.6”
Memory: 32GB
Connectivity:  ANT+ / Bluetooth / WIFI
Waterproof: IPX7
Battery life: Up to 32 hours  

Garmin’s bike computer line is 10 units strong currently, and the models in it are generally regarded as some of the best bike computers on the market. From the entry-level 130 Plus up to the flagship Edge 1050 unit I finished reviewing in December last year. 

A Garmin Edge 840 computer mounted to a bike
The 840 Solar is a top line computer, but it's more compact that the biggest offerings in terms of size (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A Garmin Edge 840 computer
This is the screen your greeted with on start up, it's easy to just ride, choose a route or even look at a suggested workout (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A Garmin Edge 840 setup screen
Scan a QR code on the computer when you turn it on and it takes you through setup (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
A Garmin Edge 840 computer
You can add data to the music control page - I love this feature (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A Garmin Edge 840 computer
This was my gain after a fairly bright, but not massively sunny or hot spring day(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
A Garmin Edge 840 computer
It's easy to select a loaded route or navigate to a point of interest (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Screen quality Good, easy to see and adjustable. Now not quite as bright or crisp as the latest models 8/10
NavigationVery good, easy to follow routing with nice prompts. Some may prefer a bigger screen8/10
Connectivity Very good, ticks all the boxes. 9/10
Battery life Solid, not going to be an issue unless you are on a tour / audax or similar and need solar charging or a power bank 8/10
Value A good buy if your bought into the Garmin world, or want to use and explore every feature, it's pretty packed, solar may not be useful for some riders 7/10
Total Row 5 - Cell 1 40/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

