E3 Saxo Classic start list

By published
Mathieu van der Poel celebrates his E3 Saxo Classic victory in 2024 with a standing on pedals salute
World champion Mathieu van der Poel won the E3 Saxo Classic in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Data powered by FirstCycling

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More features
Best power meters group image

I test bikes for a living and I never use a power meter: Here’s why you shouldn’t either
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women start list
This photograph taken on July 5, 2024, shows anti-doping testing kit materials displayed at the International Testing Agency (ITA) testing facility inside a truck at the finish line of the 7th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 25,3 km individual time trial between Nuits-Saint-Georges and Gevrey-Chambertin. The overall leader yellow jersey rider and stage winner are systematically summoned to be tested for doping after the day&#039;s stage, along with any rider selected by ITA based on performance or intelligence from the organisation&#039;s investigative department. A chaperon escorts the rider to the facility where a supervised urine sample is collected for testing. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Belgian police conduct raids in investigation centred on doctor with links to cycling team
See more latest
Most Popular
Best power meters group image
I test bikes for a living and I never use a power meter: Here’s why you shouldn’t either
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women start list
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 20 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team SoudalQuick Step and Jason Tesson of France and Team TotalEnergies during the 48th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 Mens Elite a 1989km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 20 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Classic Brugge-De Panne start list
A composite image of Sean Kelly racing (left) and Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel during Milan-San Remo (right)
Sean Kelly’s Classics Column: Milan-San Remo was a Mathieu van der Poel masterclass – but Flanders favourite status is in the balance
Saturday March 22 2025 Milano - Sanremo Women (1.WWT) One day race: Genova - Sanremo (156km) Photo: Eloise Mavian / Tornanti.cc
The risk-takers and history-makers of Milan-San Remo Women 2025 - Gallery
Thomas De Gendt
'Something for everybody' - Thomas De Gendt explains the Volta a Catalunya's enduring, across-the-board attraction
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 1st Sanremo Women 2025 a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo UCIWWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Audentes fortuna iuvat - Fortune favours the brave at Milan-San Remo
Cycling: Trek Factory Team 2014 / Press conference Jens VOIGT (Ger)/ Fabian Cancellara (Sui)/ Luca GUERCILENA (Ita)/ Frank SCHLECK (Lux)/ Andy SCHLECK (Lux) (c) Tim De Waele
'From nobody to somebody' – How Luca Guercilena convinced Trek to buy a pro team – Book extract
Mathieu van der Poel goes on the attack
'I need to be at 110% to beat Pogačar' - Mathieu van der Poel takes aim at Milan-San Remo
Zwift Academy finals 2025
'More complex to develop a world-class rider than with just data' - Narrowing down 100,000 entrants to two pro contract winners at Zwift Academy finals