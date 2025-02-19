The Competitive Cyclist Winter sale is on and these are some of the best cycling deals I've found – but be quick it ends soon

Competitive Cyclist is one of the biggest US cycling retailers and right now, they have what they call their Winter Semi-Annual Sale. With up to 50% off, there are plenty of cycling deals to be had, on everything from bikes, clothing, helmets and shoes, so no matter what you need, Competitive Cyclist probably has it.

Don't hang around though as the sale ends on the 24th of February, and then these discounts may no longer be available – so take advantage while you can.

I've had a good rummage through the Competitive Cyclist deals and picked out the ones that I think are the best. If you are looking for something specific then check out the quick links below to see even more deals.

Bike deals

Scott Addict RC 30: $4,999.99 $3,250 at Competitive Cyclist Save 40%: The Scott Addict RC 30 is a race-ready road bike featuring SRAM Rival eTap AXS 2 x 12-speed electronic drivetrain. It's built around a durable and lightweight carbon fibre frame that offers super stiffness for efficient power transfer. The Addict rolls on the Syncros RP2.0 wheelset wrapped with Schwalbe ONE Race-Guard Fold tyres. Available in the Graphite Grey colourway and sizes 52-61.

Pinarello X3: $5,500 $3,950 at Competitive Cyclist Save 28%: The Pinarello X3 is designed to be one of the best endurance road bikes on the market – blending comfort with race-inspired responsiveness. In comparison to some of Pinarello's superbikes like the Dogma F, it has a more wallet-friendly price point, especially with the discount. You'll get a Torayca T600 UD carbon frame, SRAM Rival AXS shifting and braking along with a Fulcrum Racing 800DB wheelset. Available in the Keen Red or Deep Black and all the sizing options.

Ridley Kanzo Adventure: $6,275 $3,900 at Competitive Cyclist 38% off: The Ridley Kanzo is built ready to take on the best gravel bike adventures. It comes with reliable electronic shifting in the form of Shimano's GRX815 Di2 1x11 drivetrain. The carbon frame has plenty of mounting points for bikepacking bags, and plenty of tyre clearance for the muddiest of gravel riding. Available in the Black/Stellar Green/White colourway and sizes M-XL.

Scott Addict eRIDE 30: $5,999.99 $3,200 at Competitive Cyclist Save 47%: If you're after some motor assistance then the Scott Addict eRIDE, at almost half-price has to be one of the best electric road bike deals you'll get. The Addict eRIDE has a Mahle X20 Motor Hub drive, so it still has a classic road bike look and feel. Constructed with high-quality carbon fibre it's still fairly lightweight at just under 11kg, it's spec’d with a Shimano 105 drivetrain. Available in a Red/Graphite colourway but only in sizes 56 and 58.

Clothing, Helmets, Sunglasses and Shoe deals

Castelli Unlimited Entrata Jersey: $129.99 $65 at Competitive Cyclist 50% off Available in three colour choices, the Castelli Unlimited Entrata at this price has to be one of the best road cycling jersey deals. The Italian masters of cycling apparel have designed a soft, lightweight, and moisture-wicking jersey made from Italian fabric which has a more relaxed fit for casual riding. It comes in S-XXL and colours Dark Red, Gunmetal or Forest Gray.

Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 Helmet: $299.99 £179.99 at Competitive Cyclist Save 40% The Specialized Prevail 3 helmet holds a much-coveted spot in our buyer's guide to the best road bike helmets. It does it all brilliantly with performance, good looks and cooling capabilities that are hard to beat. This deal is only on the Vivid Red or Metallic White colour choice, but if that floats your boat, I'd suggest grabbing it quick.

Giro Imperial Cycling Shoe: $424.95 $275.99 at Competitive Cyclist Save 35% Wearing the best cycling shoes can be the foundation of every great ride, and the Giro Imperial shoes tick all the boxes for delivering just that. At this reduction, Giro's flagship road shoe – which normally has a wallet-bursting cost, is now at a bargain price. Stand-out features include Easton's most advanced carbon sole making the Imperial stiff and featherweight. Paired with a Twin BOA Fit System which provides the ultimate fit customization. Available in White or Black. However, there's limited sizing choice in the White option.

Smith Ruckus ChromaPop Sunglasses: $225 $135 at Competitive Cyclist 40% off The best cycling glasses should offer more than just sun protection. They should have plenty of coverage to protect your eyes from road debris and look stylish too. The Ruckus are Smith's premiere performance sunglasses and with a 40% reduction an absolute bargain. Featuring a Chromapop lens which enhances clarity and delivers natural-looking colour, they have a rimless frame and an interchangeable lens system with an included bonus lens. Four lens colour options are available.

The above deals are only for US-based shoppers at Competitive Cyclist so I've added the some of the best road cycling deals from various retailers in your territory below.