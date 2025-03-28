Silca Super Secret chain lube review: An excellent chain lube that can be used to boost immersive waxing too

Super Secret helps bridge the gap between immersive waxing and drip lubes



Cyclingnews Verdict

This chain lube is an excellent overall option if you don't want to commit to immersive waxing. Performance will be very good, but make sure you are committed to using and applying it properly to get the most out of it.

Pros

  • +

    One of the very best drip lubes on the market

  • +

    Can be used to ‘top up’ hot waxed chains, lengthening re-wax intervals

  • +

    Nice product support and info provided by Silca

Cons

  • -

    Visually, the chain won’t appear as spotless as an immersive wax treatment, which may niggle some.

A bottle of silca super secret chain lube

Silca Super Secret chain lube

Price: $25 / €30 / £25 (120ml)

Volume: 60ml / 120ml/ 240ml

Biodegradable: Yes, non-toxic, PFAS free

Colour: White, dries dark grey/clear 

Chain cleaner/degreaser product available: Yes 

Silca Super Secret drip lube is one of the first names you will hear mentioned when it comes to the best bike chain lube. It’s a product that has been on the market for some time now and has earned an excellent reputation. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Independant test results Excellent, one of the best drip lubes, only really beaten consistently by hot waxing 9/10
Green credentials Very good, no nasty ingredients 9/10
Application procedure Involved cleaning first time round, and a fairly specific application procedure. Thereafter easy to live with once you are set up7/10
Performance Dries and runs clean, feels fast which is always good for morale. Though I find just hot waxing a bit easier long term 8/10
Value Not overly expensive to buy, even if you factor in degreaser. Could prevent some big drivetrain bills 8/10
Total Row 5 - Cell 1 41/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

