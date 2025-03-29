Magicshine has some of the best bike lights on the market – grab the EVO 1700 front light with 33% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

By published

The big Amazon shopping sales event ends very soon, so you'll have to move quickly to grab the feature-loaded Magicshine EVO 1700, now at its cheapest ever price

The Magicshine EVO 1700 mounted on a bike
(Image credit: Magicshine)

Bicycle lights continue to get more technically advanced with an ever-increasing number of the best bike lights now loaded with smart features. One of the leading manufacturers in the bike lights market is Magicshine, and the brand has a wide range of top-rated and innovative lights. 

Right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale you can grab one of the best front bike lights – the Magicshine EVO 1700, with 33% off – reduced from $89.99 to $60.29. 

Magicshine EVO 1700: $89.99 $60.29 at Amazon US

Magicshine EVO 1700:
$89.99 $60.29 at Amazon US

Save 33% The Magicshine EVO 1700 is one of the best front lights currently available. It's superbly bright with a maximum output of 1700 lumens and has a load of smart features with customizable light modes and brightness levels to match your riding needs. It also includes a bar mounted wireless remote for on the fly and convenient control. 

Read our full Magicshine EVO 1700SD review.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech
A bottle of silca super secret chain lube

Silca Super Secret chain lube review: An excellent chain lube that can be used to boost immersive waxing too

Van rysel rcr-f

I spent 20 hours testing the new Van Rysel RCR-F and it’s better than anything else the brand has produced, but it’s got one big flaw
BERGA SPAIN MARCH 29 LR Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Green Leader Jerseyprior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 6 a 120km stage from Berga to Berga UCIWT Stage shortened by adverse weather conditions on March 29 2025 in Berga Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

High winds force Volta a Catalunya to decapitate queen stage for flat finale
See more latest
Most Popular
BERGA SPAIN MARCH 29 LR Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe and Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Green Leader Jerseyprior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 6 a 120km stage from Berga to Berga UCIWT Stage shortened by adverse weather conditions on March 29 2025 in Berga Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
High winds force Volta a Catalunya to decapitate queen stage for flat finale
Olivier Le Gac and Sven Erik Bystrom paced on the front at the E3 Saxo Classic after the early crash
'Nothing to regret or feel bad about' – Groupama-FDJ defend tactics at E3 Saxo Classic after criticism from Van der Poel
HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 28: Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin - Deceuninck of Netherlands during the E3 saxo classic 2025 at the Harelbeke on March 28, 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
'We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of act' - Police open investigation after spectator spits at Mathieu van der Poel
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers leads the peloton during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya to miss main climb of toughest stage because of high winds
Mads Pedersen at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
'Beaten by a monster' – Mads Pedersen satisfied in defeat behind Van der Poel with Lidl-Trek confident 'he will only get better'
Filippo Ganna finishes third at E3 Saxo Classic
'I would like sometimes to win' – Filippo Ganna edges closer at E3 Saxo Classic after dialled Ineos Grenadiers performance
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel angered and calls out teams for unsportsmanlike tactics at E3 Saxo Classic despite solo domination
Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Early crash and Taaienberg 'mistake' cost both Matteo Jorgenson and Wout van Aert at E3 Saxo Classic
Quinn Simmons at Volta a Catalunya
'The numbers don't lie' - Quinn Simmons heading back to top of his game at Volta a Catalunya
Dries Van Gestel fractures elbow and wrist in fall at E3 Saxo Classic 2025
Early-race crash send four to hospital with concussions and fractures at E3 Saxo Classic