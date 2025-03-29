Magicshine has some of the best bike lights on the market – grab the EVO 1700 front light with 33% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

Bicycle lights continue to get more technically advanced with an ever-increasing number of the best bike lights now loaded with smart features. One of the leading manufacturers in the bike lights market is Magicshine, and the brand has a wide range of top-rated and innovative lights.

Right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale you can grab one of the best front bike lights – the Magicshine EVO 1700, with 33% off – reduced from $89.99 to $60.29.

Although we're yet to review this exact model, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer, Will Jones has tested the Di2 shifters-controlled model – the Magicshine Evo 1700SD – praising its connectivity for users of Shimano Di2.

However, for the majority Will felt this discounted Magicshine EVO 1700 model was the better way to go, saying, "Unless you're running a Di2 groupset and aren’t making use of the GPS computer integration, it makes the cheaper ‘standard’ Evo 1700 the obvious choice."

Magicshine EVO 1700:

$89.99 $60.29 at Amazon US Save 33% The Magicshine EVO 1700 is one of the best front lights currently available. It's superbly bright with a maximum output of 1700 lumens and has a load of smart features with customizable light modes and brightness levels to match your riding needs. It also includes a bar mounted wireless remote for on the fly and convenient control. Read our full Magicshine EVO 1700SD review.

Magicshine's SEEMEE300 is the best rear bike light in our bike lights buyers guide and comes packed with features that make it stand out in the crowded bike light market. Its front light sibling – the Magicshine EVO 1700 also has plenty of eye-catching features.

It puts out an impressive output of 1700 lumens from a compact and lightweight housing. The EVO 1700 is Magicshine's first bike light designed to be mounted underneath the handlebars with an out-front mount, 'GoPro' quick-release style attachment that will accommodate the best bike computers above.

The EVO 1700 has a precisely calibrated low beam with a clear cut-off line, sending light directly onto the road ahead and avoiding the risk of blinding oncoming road users. It can be tuned on the app with 20 customizable modes, controlled via the bar-mounted wireless remote.

The battery life is also impressive, the EVO 1700 boasts a runtime of 11 hours, powered by a 4000mAh battery and charged via a USB-C port.

The current deal price makes the EVO 1700 an incredibly great value-for-money purchase. Unfortunately, for UK shoppers, Amazon hasn't discounted this model, but the very similar MagicShine EVO 1100 has 25% off – reduced from £69.99 to £52.49.

The bar mounted remote of the Magicshine EVO 1700 is brilliant for on the move control (Image credit: Magicshine)

Magicshine EVO 1700 specs

Key features: Anti-glare lens, 1700 lumen output, wireless remote, brilliant app with custom features, underbar mounting, IPX6 waterproof, 11hrs runtime.

Product launch: August 2023.

Price history: The launch price for the EVO 1700 was $89.99 and although it's regularly discounted this 33% discount according to Amazon is the lowest it's ever been.

Price comparison: Magicshine: $89.99 | Merlin Cycles: $68.25

Reviews consensus: In our review of the similar Magicshine Evo 1700SD we gave it 3.5 stars out of 5 rating, highlighting its build quality, very neat setup and superb controls. The Amazon ratings for this exact model are on par with that and it has an aggregate 4.3 out of 5, with 67% of reviewers giving it top marks.

✅ Buy if: You want one of the best front lights on the market at a nicely discounted price.

❌ Don't buy if: You want a more traditional-looking front light that's top-mounted. We'd suggest our best overall light – the Exposure Strada SB or our best budget light – the Cateye AMPP900.