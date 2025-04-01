'I really want to make this season a strong one' - Ethan Vernon eyes Scheldeprijs before big end of season goals

By published

The British rider set to race the Critérium du Dauphiné, British National Championships and Tour de Pologne in preparation for the Vuelta a España

Ethan Vernon won stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya
Ethan Vernon won stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a difficult start to the year through injury, Ethan Vernon has begun to find his form and will take aim next week’s sprinters’ semi-Classic at the Scheldeprijs. 

Coming from the track, where he has won World Championship titles in the team pursuit and elimination race, Vernon is a pure sprinter who can always rely on his ability to produce massive amounts of power in a bunch sprint. He also knows how to survive a hard race and then sprint against the best at Scheldeprijs. 

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as Cycling Weekly, GCN and Rouleur. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

