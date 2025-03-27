Keep the bike thieves at bay with one of the best lightweight bike locks – the Hiplok Z Lok Combo has 40% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

By published

The Hiplok Z Lok Combo weighs in at just 82g, is perfect for quick stops and is an easily pocketable bike lock

The Hiplok Z Lok Combo bike lock on a worktop
(Image credit: Future)

With bike theft continuing to rise it's important to have some sort of bike lock and to always lock up your bike. Some of the best bike locks can be pretty cumbersome and heavy to carry around – even when mounted to your frame or stored in one of the best commuter backpacks.

A good option for a low-risk situation like quickly popping into a shop or locking your bike up at the cafe stop is a lightweight bike lock, and they'll provide convenient 'better than nothing' security. 

Hiplok Z Lok Combo: £24.99 £14.98 at Amazon UK $25.00 $17.93 at REI

Hiplok Z Lok Combo:
£24.99 £14.98 at Amazon UK
$25.00 $17.93 at REI

Save up to 40% The Hiplok Z Lok is a convenient bike lock that comes in an easy to carry package. It's lightweight at a feathery 82g and features a sturdy steel core, toughened nylon outer and combination dials.

Read our full Hiplok Z Lok Combo review.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

New V5RS
Tadej Pogačar spotted testing brand new bike ahead of Flanders-Roubaix double attempt
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case
One of the best headphones for cycling have hit their cheapest price this year – save up to $80 in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
A Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoe on some gravel
Fizik Tempo Beat shoe review: Road shoes for gravel, or gravel shoes for road?
A close up of a rear bike light with two bulbs and one bulb underneath
It's back! The best rear bike light on the market is 34% off – at its best ever price in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Best power meters group image
I test bikes for a living and I never use a power meter: Here’s why you shouldn’t either
