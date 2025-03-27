Keep the bike thieves at bay with one of the best lightweight bike locks – the Hiplok Z Lok Combo has 40% off in this Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

With bike theft continuing to rise it's important to have some sort of bike lock and to always lock up your bike. Some of the best bike locks can be pretty cumbersome and heavy to carry around – even when mounted to your frame or stored in one of the best commuter backpacks.

A good option for a low-risk situation like quickly popping into a shop or locking your bike up at the cafe stop is a lightweight bike lock, and they'll provide convenient 'better than nothing' security.

One that we rate highly is the Hiplok Z Lok Combo – reduced by 40% from £24.99 to £14.98 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. For US shoppers the Hiplok Z has 28% off at REI and takes it down to just $17.

Our reviewer gave the Hiplok Z Lok Combo a very respectable 4 out of 5 stars during testing. It deservingly grabs a place in our best lightweight bike locks guide as the best pocketable bike lock. At this price it makes the Hiplok Z a great purchase for anyone looking out for a bike lock deal.

Hiplok Z Lok Combo:

£24.99 £14.98 at Amazon UK

$25.00 $17.93 at REI Save up to 40% The Hiplok Z Lok is a convenient bike lock that comes in an easy to carry package. It's lightweight at a feathery 82g and features a sturdy steel core, toughened nylon outer and combination dials. Read our full Hiplok Z Lok Combo review.

The Hiplok Z Lok Combo is basically a massive cable tie with a combination lock at its centre. There's no 'Sold Secure' with this bike lock, so it won’t stand up to bolt cutters or even a decent pair of cable snips. So if you're leaving your bike unattended one of the best budget bike locks is a better option.

However, the appeal of this lightweight bike lock is the ease of use and convenience. Perfect for a quick stop, when you have a visual on your bike or even as a more secure way to lock up your bike helmet when using a more sturdy bike lock. It's locked with a simple a three-digit number, that you can choose and register online just incase you forget.

In our test, we found the Hiplok Z Lok Combo worked well in numerous situations and was easy to secure on a variety of anchor points. Although the mechanism of the lock was quite small, and the combination dials pretty tiny, it worked well and is easy to operate, even one-handed.

For a super versatile and simple security lock, the Hiplok Z Lok is a great buy and a good 'better than nothing' bike lock.

The Hiplok Z Lok Combo is a versatile and convenient lightweight bike lock but it'll not stand up to bolt cutters or snips (Image credit: Future)

Hiplok Z Lok Combo specs

Key features: Lightweight "security tie" lock, resettable combination code, reinforced steel core, bracket included for mounting to bicycle.

Product launch: March 2018.

Price history: The launch price for this bike lock was £24.99 and although it's regularly discounted the current Amazon price and the 40% off discount makes it the cheapest the Hiplok Z Combo has been.

Price comparison: Amazon US: $25.71 | Merlin Cycles: £15.50

Reviews consensus: In our own review, we gave the Hiplok Z Lok Combo 4 stars out of 5 and summed it up by saying: "The Hiplok is perfect for short-term and low-risk situation security. It’s lightweight and compact enough to carry in a back pocket, and secure enough to stop a passing opportunist from making off with your bike."

✅ Buy if: You want a lightweight bike lock that'll do a great job in protecting your bike in low-risk scenarios – like a mid-ride cafe stop or when you have eyes on the prize.

❌ Don't buy if: You want a bike lock for overnight security or plan to leave your bike unattended for a long amount of time. We'd recommend one of the best bike locks like the ONGUARD Pitbull Std U-Lock.