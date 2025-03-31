The women's spring Classics aren't a men's carbon copy, but we can't keep adding races – Analysis

By published

A few big races are still missing, but the expanding calendar has to stop somewhere

World champion Lotte Kopecky leads the peloton up the Kemmelberg during the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem Women
World champion Lotte Kopecky leads the peloton up the Kemmelberg during the 2025 Gent-Wevelgem Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you watch or attend any big Classic, from Strade Bianche to Liège-Bastogne-Liège, you'll notice that they all have races for both men and women. It's the norm.

In the grand scheme of cycling history, this is a relatively recent development – you only have to go back to 2020 to find no women's Paris-Roubaix and no Milan-San Remo. Look just five years prior, in 2015, and you'd also see the women's had no Liège and Amstel Gold Race, while Strade Bianche Donne had only just been created.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

