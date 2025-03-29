Rider behaviour, unsafe routes, or higher competition – why are the Classics so dangerous right now?

By published

Riders weigh in on the recent crashes and incidents, and what can be done to improve safety

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates-XRG injured after being involved in a crash during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025, Men&#039;s Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar was in a solo crash at Milan-San Remo, but elsewhere group crashes have disrupted race tactics and entire seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spring Classics have always been one of the most dangerous parts of the season – that's some of what makes these races in Northern Europe so iconic and alluring – but a number of high-profile crashes in the recent weeks and months have brought safety to the forefront of conversation, though opinions on the causes and solutions are mixed. 

Just this week, several pile-ups at the men's Brugge-De Panne put a real stain on the race, with the road furniture in the final clearly not suited for a big bunch sprint. On Friday at E3 Saxo Classic, a race that is trying to be the safest race in Belgium, a big crash early on, in a seemingly innocuous spot, saw several riders injured and the whole race outcome impacted.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

