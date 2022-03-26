Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022

Overview

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 28 Arrival Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Celebration Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing during the 10th GentWevelgem In Flanders Fields 2021 Womens Elite a 1417km race from Ypres to Wevelgem GWE21 GWEWomen FlandersClassic UCIWWT on March 28 2021 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos wins Gent-Wevelgem Women in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Date: March 27, 2022
Start: Ypres - 1:50pm CET
Finish: Wevelgem - 6:15pm CET
Gent-Wevelgem Women marks the fifth round of the 2022 Women's WorldTour held on March 27 in Belgium. The women will race 159km from Ypres to Wevelgem with new route features that include the windswept De Moeren and the Ossuaire side of the Kemmelberg raising the difficulty of the prized one-day race.

The event has been part of the women's international calendar since 2014 when American Lauren Hall secured the victory and Floortje Mackaij won the race in 2015. The event joined the Women's WorldTour in 2016, the inception of the top-tier series, when Chantal van den Broek-Blaak took a solo victory. Former champions of the one-day race also include Lotta Henttala (2017), Marta Bastianelli (2018), Kirsten Wild (2019), Jolien D'hoore (2020) and defending champion Marianne Vos (2021).

2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women route

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022 - Map

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022 - Map (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem Women Road Book)

It’s one of the flatter one-day races and typically sees a clash of the sprinters. The start of the race was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate.

The women will race 159km that begins by travelling northward to De Moeren and will encounter a traditionally windy stretch en route to the coast of the North Sea. 

The race will then travel southbound toward the decisive collection of seven climbs beginning with the Scherpenberg, Beneberg, Monteberg, Kemmelberg (Belvedere), and again the Scherpenberg, Beneberg, and lastly the new addition to the route, the Kemmelberg (Ossuaire), before the 34km to the finish in Wevelgem.

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022 - Profile

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022 - Profile (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem Women Road Book)

2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women climbs

  • Scherpenberg
  • Beneberg
  • Monteberg
  • Kemmelberg (Belvedere)
  • Scherpenberg
  • Beneberg
  • Kemmelberg (Ossuaire)

2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women contenders

2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women teams

  • Team Jumbo-Visma
  • Team SD Worx
  • Trek - Segafredo
  • Canyon-SRAM Racing
  • EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
  • FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
  • Human Powered Health
  • Liv Racing Xstra
  • Movistar Team
  • Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
  • Team BikeExchange - Jayco
  • Team DSM
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  • Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
  • Parkhotel Valkenburg
  • Valcar - Travel & Service
  • Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
  • Cofidis Women Team
  • Lotto Soudal Ladies
  • Le Col - Wahoo
  • Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
  • AG Insurance - NXTG Team
  • Plantur-Pura

