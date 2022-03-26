Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Kopecky keen to rip up Gent-Wevelgem to make it third time lucky'We have two times up the Kemmelberg. I hope the race can be made harder there' says Belgian
-
De Moeren, Ossuaire Kemmelberg add new dimension to Gent-Wevelgem Women – PreviewVos, Kopecky, Balsamo, Norsgaard, Brown, Niewiadoma, Wiebes take on Sunday's race
-
How to watch Gent-Wevelgem – Spring Classics live streamingVan Aert, Vos, Sagan, Balsamo, Bennett, Kopecky, Ganna, Wiebes, Asgreen tackle the Kemmelberg
Overview
Date: March 27, 2022
Start: Ypres - 1:50pm CET
Finish: Wevelgem - 6:15pm CET
Live coverage on Cyclingnews: Start to Finish
Gent-Wevelgem Women marks the fifth round of the 2022 Women's WorldTour held on March 27 in Belgium. The women will race 159km from Ypres to Wevelgem with new route features that include the windswept De Moeren and the Ossuaire side of the Kemmelberg raising the difficulty of the prized one-day race.
The event has been part of the women's international calendar since 2014 when American Lauren Hall secured the victory and Floortje Mackaij won the race in 2015. The event joined the Women's WorldTour in 2016, the inception of the top-tier series, when Chantal van den Broek-Blaak took a solo victory. Former champions of the one-day race also include Lotta Henttala (2017), Marta Bastianelli (2018), Kirsten Wild (2019), Jolien D'hoore (2020) and defending champion Marianne Vos (2021).
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Spring Classics, including Gent-Wevelgem Women, and check in after each race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.
2022 Gent-Wevelgem news and features
- De Moeren, Ossuaire Kemmelberg add new dimension to Gent-Wevelgem Women – Preview
- Kopecky keen to rip up Gent-Wevelgem to make it third time lucky
- 2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
- Cyclingnews announces live coverage of the women's Spring Classics
- Inside Flanders Classics' bold plan for women's equality: Closing the Gap
- Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders routes announced for Women's WorldTour
2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women route
It’s one of the flatter one-day races and typically sees a clash of the sprinters. The start of the race was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate.
The women will race 159km that begins by travelling northward to De Moeren and will encounter a traditionally windy stretch en route to the coast of the North Sea.
The race will then travel southbound toward the decisive collection of seven climbs beginning with the Scherpenberg, Beneberg, Monteberg, Kemmelberg (Belvedere), and again the Scherpenberg, Beneberg, and lastly the new addition to the route, the Kemmelberg (Ossuaire), before the 34km to the finish in Wevelgem.
2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women climbs
- Scherpenberg
- Beneberg
- Monteberg
- Kemmelberg (Belvedere)
- Scherpenberg
- Beneberg
- Kemmelberg (Ossuaire)
2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women contenders
- Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma)
- Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
- Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)
- Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM)
- Emma Norsgaard (Movistar)
- Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women teams
- Team Jumbo-Visma
- Team SD Worx
- Trek - Segafredo
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Human Powered Health
- Liv Racing Xstra
- Movistar Team
- Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
- Team BikeExchange - Jayco
- Team DSM
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Valcar - Travel & Service
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire - Van Eyck Sport
- Cofidis Women Team
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Le Col - Wahoo
- Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
- AG Insurance - NXTG Team
- Plantur-Pura
Stages
-
Gent-Wevelgem Women 202227 March 2022 | Wevelgem | Women's WorldTour
-
Elite Women | Ypres - Wevelgem2022-03-27
-
Latest Content on the Race
Kopecky keen to rip up Gent-Wevelgem to make it third time lucky
By Patrick Fletcher published
News 'We have two times up the Kemmelberg. I hope the race can be made harder there' says Belgian
De Moeren, Ossuaire Kemmelberg add new dimension to Gent-Wevelgem Women – Preview
By Kirsten Frattini, Simone Giuliani published
Preview Vos, Kopecky, Balsamo, Norsgaard, Brown, Niewiadoma, Wiebes take on Sunday's race
How to watch Gent-Wevelgem – Spring Classics live streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Van Aert, Vos, Sagan, Balsamo, Bennett, Kopecky, Ganna, Wiebes, Asgreen tackle the Kemmelberg
Inside Flanders Classics' bold plan for women's equality: Closing the Gap
By Kirsten Frattini published
Q&A Cyclingnews speaks with CEO Tomas Van Den Spiegel about creating visibility, parity, and changing attitudes in pro racing
Cyclingnews announces live coverage of the women's Spring Classics
By Kirsten Frattini published
News From the Cobbled Classics to the Ardennes Classics follow Cyclingnews' live text coverage of the most popular one-day races in 2022
2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guide
By Kirsten Frattini published
Guide Everything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
Gent-Wevelgem and Tour of Flanders routes announced for Women's WorldTour
By Cyclingnews published
News Flanders Classics adds Koppenberg and Kemmelberg climbs to women's one-day events
5 conclusions from Gent-Wevelgem Women 2021
By Kirsten Frattini published
Feature Vos gives Jumbo-Visma Women first-ever win, Continental teams in spotlight, Trek-Segafredo comes up short, not best day for SD Worx
Elisa Longo Borghini delivers race animating near miss at Gent-Wevelgem
By Lukas Knöfler published
News 'You can only give your best ... sometimes that means a victory and sometimes you get caught at 300 metres to go' says Italian champion
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Top News on the Race
-
Elisa Longo Borghini delivers race animating near miss at Gent-Wevelgem'You can only give your best ... sometimes that means a victory and sometimes you get caught at 300 metres to go' says Italian champion
-
Marianne Vos: Van Aert's win gave us some pressure at Gent-WevelgemJumbo-Visma rider moves into Women's WorldTour lead after Wevelgem victory, looks ahead to Flanders
-
Lotte Kopecky: I'm disappointed to be second again at Gent-WevelgemBelgian Champion looks ahead to Tour of Flanders
-
Gent-Wevelgem final rerouted due to fire in Menen'Security service are closely monitoring the situation' says race organisers
-
How to watch men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem 2021 – live TV and streamingVan Aert, Van Avermaet, Bennett, D'hoore, Vos, Deignan compete for victory at Sunday's races
-
Landa resigns Euskadi presidency, plastic barriers for Gent-Wevelgem – News shortsFlanders-attending fans face €250 fine and court summons
-
Wind conditions set to tilt Gent-Wevelgem towards attackers'The peloton could be torn apart quickly' says race director
-
Cyclingnews announces live coverage of Women's WorldTour, Olympics, WorldsLive text coverage of the most popular one-day races in 2021
Related Features
-
Inside Flanders Classics' bold plan for women's equality: Closing the GapCyclingnews speaks with CEO Tomas Van Den Spiegel about creating visibility, parity, and changing attitudes in pro racing
-
2022 Women's WorldTour: The definitive guideEverything you need to know about the professional series history, teams, points structure and top-tier events including the Spring Classics and Tour de France Femmes
-
5 conclusions from Gent-Wevelgem Women 2021Vos gives Jumbo-Visma Women first-ever win, Continental teams in spotlight, Trek-Segafredo comes up short, not best day for SD Worx
-
Gent-Wevelgem Women 2021 – The contendersA mix of sprinters and opportunists aim to leave their mark in Wevelgem
-
The Cyclingnews guide to the 2021 Women's WorldTourThe races that make up the top tier of women's cycling