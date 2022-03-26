Overview

Date: March 27, 2022

Start: Ypres - 1:50pm CET

Finish: Wevelgem - 6:15pm CET

Gent-Wevelgem Women marks the fifth round of the 2022 Women's WorldTour held on March 27 in Belgium. The women will race 159km from Ypres to Wevelgem with new route features that include the windswept De Moeren and the Ossuaire side of the Kemmelberg raising the difficulty of the prized one-day race.

The event has been part of the women's international calendar since 2014 when American Lauren Hall secured the victory and Floortje Mackaij won the race in 2015. The event joined the Women's WorldTour in 2016, the inception of the top-tier series, when Chantal van den Broek-Blaak took a solo victory. Former champions of the one-day race also include Lotta Henttala (2017), Marta Bastianelli (2018), Kirsten Wild (2019), Jolien D'hoore (2020) and defending champion Marianne Vos (2021).

2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women route

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022 - Map (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem Women Road Book)

It’s one of the flatter one-day races and typically sees a clash of the sprinters. The start of the race was moved from Ypres' Grote Markt to the Menin Gate.

The women will race 159km that begins by travelling northward to De Moeren and will encounter a traditionally windy stretch en route to the coast of the North Sea.

The race will then travel southbound toward the decisive collection of seven climbs beginning with the Scherpenberg, Beneberg, Monteberg, Kemmelberg (Belvedere), and again the Scherpenberg, Beneberg, and lastly the new addition to the route, the Kemmelberg (Ossuaire), before the 34km to the finish in Wevelgem.

Gent-Wevelgem Women 2022 - Profile (Image credit: Gent-Wevelgem Women Road Book)

2022 Gent-Wevelgem Women climbs

Scherpenberg

Beneberg

Monteberg

Kemmelberg (Belvedere)

Scherpenberg

Beneberg

Kemmelberg (Ossuaire)

