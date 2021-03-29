Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) celebrates his victory in the 2021 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Gent-Wevelgem 2022 date: March 27, 2022

Gent-Wevelgem used to be known as 'the sprinters' Classic' but in recent years, modifications to the course have added more climbs and made the race more closely resemble the Tour of Flanders.

In past years, strong sprinters like Alexander Kristoff, Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and John Degenkolb were among the winners. In 2020, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won from a group of nine and in 2021, it was Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who emerged victorious with a powerful surge from a seven-man group.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) laid down a major marker in his quest to win the Tour of Flanders by taking an emphatic victory in Gent-Wevelgem.

The Belgian entered into a very early escape group as the race was blown apart in crosswinds along with teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck, who played a critical in Van Aert's success.

On the second of three ascents of the Kemmelberg, Van Aert whittled down what was a group of 25 riders to just nine, but had sprinters Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and time trialist Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) to contend with.

Trentin's pace on the final trip over the key climb dropped Van Hooydonck but he battled back to the leading group and, after helping nail back an attack from Küng, he attacked and distanced Bennett - who had suffered a bout of severe stomach distress - and Van Poppel, then led out the sprint which Van Aert won handily over Nizzolo and Trentin.