Gent-Wevelgem 2022
Latest News from the Race
Six conclusions from E3 Saxo Bank Classic and Gent-WevelgemVan Aert bounces back, Deceuninck-QuickStep's flipping fortunes and Bora-Hangrohe's lack of COVID-19 perspective
Trentin regrets gear choice in Gent-Wevelgem sprint'Wout is already fast enough to win without me making stupid moves' says third-placed UAE Team Emirates rider
Michael Matthews halted by cramps in Gent-Wevelgem finale'I guess you have these problems but hopefully the next time I don’t'
Gent-Wevelgem 2022 date: March 27, 2022
Gent-Wevelgem used to be known as 'the sprinters' Classic' but in recent years, modifications to the course have added more climbs and made the race more closely resemble the Tour of Flanders.
In past years, strong sprinters like Alexander Kristoff, Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and John Degenkolb were among the winners. In 2020, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) won from a group of nine and in 2021, it was Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) who emerged victorious with a powerful surge from a seven-man group.
Wout van Aert wins 2021 Gent-Wevelgem
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) laid down a major marker in his quest to win the Tour of Flanders by taking an emphatic victory in Gent-Wevelgem.
The Belgian entered into a very early escape group as the race was blown apart in crosswinds along with teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck, who played a critical in Van Aert's success.
On the second of three ascents of the Kemmelberg, Van Aert whittled down what was a group of 25 riders to just nine, but had sprinters Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), Danny van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and time trialist Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) to contend with.
Trentin's pace on the final trip over the key climb dropped Van Hooydonck but he battled back to the leading group and, after helping nail back an attack from Küng, he attacked and distanced Bennett - who had suffered a bout of severe stomach distress - and Van Poppel, then led out the sprint which Van Aert won handily over Nizzolo and Trentin.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3:45:08
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Qhubeka-Assos
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Stefan Küng (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
By Barry Ryan published
By Brecht Decaluwé published
By Brecht Decaluwé published
Nizzolo takes first career Classics podium at Gent-Wevelgem
By Brecht Decaluwé published
News 'I don't know if I made the best decision in the sprint' says Italian runner-up
Gent-Wevelgem continues run of Belgian Classics marked by relentless racing
By Adam Becket published
Procycling The men's Gent-Wevelgem saw punishing action from far-out, echoing the E3 Saxo Bank Classic
Wout van Aert allays doubts with Gent-Wevelgem victory
By Brecht Decaluwé published
News 'It's more fun being favourite for the Tour of Flanders with a win in the bag'
Sam Bennett goes deep but hunger flat ends Gent-Wevelgem challenge in finale
By Barry Ryan, Brecht Decaluwé published
News 'I threw up my food, so I went from one extreme to another'
Gent-Wevelgem final rerouted due to fire in Menen
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'Security service are closely monitoring the situation' says race organisers
How to watch men's and women's Gent-Wevelgem 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Van Aert, Van Avermaet, Bennett, D'hoore, Vos, Deignan compete for victory at Sunday's races
-
Bora-Hansgrohe prevented from starting Gent-Wevelgem due to COVID-19 guidelines17 team members designated as 'high-risk contacts', team also set to miss Dwars door Vlaanderen
-
Trek-Segafredo men’s squad out of Gent-Wevelgem due to positive COVID-19 testsWomen’s squad have remained separated so they are still to race
-
Landa resigns Euskadi presidency, plastic barriers for Gent-Wevelgem – News shortsFlanders-attending fans face €250 fine and court summons
-
Wind conditions set to tilt Gent-Wevelgem towards attackers'The peloton could be torn apart quickly' says race director
-
Belgian Classics to go on without spectators through Tour of FlandersFlanders Classics organisers 'have no other choice' due to coronavirus
