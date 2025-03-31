Hurry! It's the last day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale and the Echo Buds in-ear headphones have a massive 65% off

The Amazon Big Spring Sale comes to an end at midnight, but there are still some bargains to be grabbed. One brilliant deal is on Amazon's latest Echo Buds – discounted to $54.99 – which is a massive saving of 61% off the regular price of $139.99.

For Amazon deal hunters in the UK, the price has also dropped, and the Echo Buds have a generous discount of 65%, taking them down to just £44.99.

Buy Echo Buds for just $54.99 at Amazon.

This is the lowest price we have seen this year on Amazon's own brand of in-ear headphones, that come with all the sound quality and smart features you'd expect in the best cycling headphones.

Similar to Apple Airpods, the Echo Buds have dynamic audio and active noise cancellation, so for cycling the 'Passthrough Mode' allows you to hear the world around you – which is an important requirement if you're a commuter riding in busy traffic. They also have an IPX4 water resistance rating, and are sweat and dust resistant, so you can listen comfortably in more conditions.

Echo Buds USA deal

Echo Buds: $139.99 $54.99 at Amazon US

Save 61% This is one of the best prices we've seen on Amazon's in-ear range. Echo Buds have all the high-end performance of the best headphones for cycling, and 'Passthrough Mode' mode actively lets in noise around you, which makes them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear what's going on around you.

Echo Buds UK deal

Echo Buds: £129.99 £44.99 at Amazon UK

Save 65% For UK shoppers Amazon has knocked £85 off the RRP, making the Echo Buds cheaper than ever. They are lightweight at just 7.6 grams, have a 5-hour battery life and come with a nifty wireless charging case. If you're an Android and Alexa fan, these headphones are not to be missed at this price.

If headphones aren't for you then our Amazon Big Spring Sale cycling deals roundup is packed with the latest deals including big discounts on some of our favourite tech like the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 and one of the best bike computers for cycling – the Garmin 1040, at its cheapest price this year.

Echo Buds specs

Key features: Long-lasting battery, active noise cancellation, work with Alexa, sweatproof and IPX4 water resistance.

Product launch: April 2021.

Price history: The launch price of the Echo Buds was $139.99, and they have held that price pretty consistently since, with price drops during Black Friday and other Amazon Sale events. They've been as low as $44.99, but this 61% discount is the best price the Echo Buds have been this year.

Price comparison: Target $119.99

Reviews consensus: The Echo Buds get an aggregate score of 4 out of 5 from Amazon reviewers, with 3,000 ratings, and 52% of reviewers giving them a five-star rating.

✅ Buy if: You're an Android user, you'll benefit way more from using these headphones, with seamless integration and hands-free Alexa.

❌ Don't buy if: You're an Apple user, the Echo Buds are still compatible with Apple products, but AirPods are the way to go, and the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 are currently discounted by $80 on Amazon.