Hurry! It's the last day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale and the Echo Buds in-ear headphones have a massive 65% off

By published

Grab some of the best headphones for cycling at a ridiculously discounted price with a whopping $85 saving

Amazon Echo Buds headphones with charging case
(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale comes to an end at midnight, but there are still some bargains to be grabbed. One brilliant deal is on Amazon's latest Echo Buds – discounted to $54.99 – which is a massive saving of 61% off the regular price of $139.99. 

For Amazon deal hunters in the UK, the price has also dropped, and the Echo Buds have a generous discount of 65%, taking them down to just £44.99.

Echo Buds: $139.99 $54.99 at Amazon US
Save 61% This is one of the best prices we've seen on Amazon's in-ear range. Echo Buds have all the high-end performance of the best headphones for cycling, and 'Passthrough Mode' mode actively lets in noise around you, which makes them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear what's going on around you.

Echo Buds: £129.99 £44.99 at Amazon UK
Save 65% For UK shoppers Amazon has knocked £85 off the RRP, making the Echo Buds cheaper than ever. They are lightweight at just 7.6 grams, have a 5-hour battery life and come with a nifty wireless charging case. If you're an Android and Alexa fan, these headphones are not to be missed at this price. 

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

