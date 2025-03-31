Spotted: Is this another new Wahoo computer hiding in plain sight?

published

Brand new head units may have been on show in the peloton for months

Mads Pederon racing at Gent-Wevelgem
(Image credit: Getty: David Pintens)

Mads Pederson thundered to victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday in a show of raw power and self-belief. The Danish ex-world road race champion spent over fifty kilometres off the front of the race, and we had plenty of time to watch him in full flight.    

Whilst watching Pederson eat up the road on his way to victory, we noticed what appears to be a new Wahoo cycling computer on his handlebars, a unit that doesn't look the same as the current Bolt or Roam models to us, and that certainly isn't the larger Elemnt Ace which launched a few months back. 

Mads Pederon racing at Paris-Nice
Here is Mads Pederson at Paris-Nice, the more prominent white logo is a key different, and the front of the unit looks less angled (Image credit: Getty: Dario Belingheri / Staff)
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

