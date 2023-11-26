Cyber Monday: REI sale sees up to 40% off bikes, helmets and kit

REI Co-op carries a huge range of outdoor goods, and a lot of it has been on sale all Black Friday weekend. However, as the weekend of sales enters its final phase, the American retailer's 'Cyber Week' sale has begun, promoting even more products and even bigger discounts.

Pertinent to cyclists, such is our domain here at Cyclingnews, the REI Cyber Monday sale currently features a range of bikes, cycling clothing, smart trainers, tech and more. There is a wide range of bikes available, from gravel machines, hardtail mountain bikes, balance bikes and even relaxed cruisers from the likes of Salsa, Cannondale and its in-house brand Co-op Cycles.

Smith, Giro and Fox helmets feature in the sales alongside clothing from the likes of Pearl Izumi, Dakine and Rapha too.

But if you are looking for something specific and don't see it here, check out our Cyber Monday bike deals hub or our links to more detailed category deals pages at the bottom of this page.

Cyber Monday deals at REI

🚲 Bike deals - Up to 40% discounts on Co-op, Cannondale, and Salsa

💻 Tech deals - Up to 35% off bike computers, smart trainers and lights

👟 Helmets & shoes - 50% off Specialized, Giro & POC

® Rapha deals - Up to 50% off a wide range of kit

➕ Extra 25% off - One full priced item with code CYBER23

Bike Deals

Salsa Cutthroat GRX 600: $3,199,00 $2,499.00 at REI

23% off - The Salsa Cutthroat currently has 23% off in a range of sizes. Inspired by the legendary Tour Divide. Its carbon frameset and Shimano GRX600 groupset should tackle most adventures with aplomb.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1: $1,499 $898 at REI

40% off - This Bafang motor-equipped e-bike from Co-op Cycles is a sold utility e-bike at under $1000. It has a 417-watt hour battery and 350-watt motor. The rear luggage rack should allow for a range of errands and jobs.

Helmet deals

Bontrager Starvos WaveCel Helmet: $105 $47.93 at REI

54% off - The Bontrager Starovs helmet uses WaveCel technology, which has a Virginia Tech 5-star safety rating. Bontrager also offers a crash replacement programme and will provide a free replacement helmet during the first year of ownership.

Nutcase Baby Nutty MIPS Helmet: $60 $29.93 at REI

50% off - This Baby Nutty helmet has MIPS technology, which should offer additional protection to little ones in the event of a tumble. It fits heads with a 47-50cm circumference and currently has 50% off.

Clothing deals

Rapha Pro Team Womens Winter Cycling Bib Tights: $325 $161.83

50% off - These Rapha Pro Team winter bib tights are 50% off in a size Medium, a real bargain if you are looking for some cozy winter bib tights. They have a female-specific chamois pad and reflective details.

PEARL iZUMi AmFIB Lobster Cycling Gloves: $85.00 $63.69 at REI

25% off - We rate the Pearl Izumi AmFIB gloves highly as one of our top winter gloves options. You can check out our full in-depth review here. Currently, with 25% off in most sizes.

Shoes deals

Rapha Classic Cycling Shoes: $250 $124.83

50% off - The Rapha Classic cycling shoes are just that, Classic, understated Rapha cool complete with carbon sole. A wide range of sizes are available with a 50% discount.

PEARL iZUMi Sugar Women's Road Cycling Shoes: $130.00 $38.83

70% off - The Sugar Road shoes are available in sizes EU37-41. They are very similar to the Tour Road shoes from Pearl Izumi I have owned myself. A comfortable and stylish pair of shoes, these are a bargain.

(Image credit: Future)