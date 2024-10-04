Campagnolo Super Record WR review: Testing the world's most expensive groupset

Super Record WR represents another interesting chapter in Campagnolo's history as it moves to a fully wireless electronic groupset. Despite some beautiful aesthetics, component finishing and presence, I don't feel the groupset performs as well as its rivals in a few key areas. What will come next?

Campagnolo Super Record WR Check Amazon Price: £4,499.00 / $5,399.00 / €5,200.00

Total weight: 2520 grams claimed

Drivetrain options: Cass: 10-25, 10-27, 10-29 / Cset: 34/50, 32/48, 29/45

Power meter: Yes, chainset option

Campagnolo Super Record WR launched during the first half of last year and it seemed a new chapter in the legendary Italian manufacturer's history had begun. The groupset is the brand's first-ever fully wireless electronic offering and is also its most expensive to date.

This year also marks the first year Campagnolo equipment wasn't fitted to bikes in the top-flight WorldTour for, well, a long time. It seemed that the focus had shifted away from race-focused equipment informed by decades of winning on the road, though Campag equipment is still used by teams outside of the WorldTour.

Campagnolo itself commented on the fact its future plans would target the 'sport luxury' category. Super Record WR appeared to be a 'beyond category' hyper-expensive groupset with a price tag I'm sure no one had been fully expecting.

Associate Editor Josh Croxton attended the groupset launch for Cyclingnews and covered all the details in his news piece. The list price for a groupset then was a hefty £4,499.00 / $5,399.00 / €5,200.00. Though like lots of things in the bike world, you can now find it for a little less online. Since the launch a power meter chainset option has also been released for the group.

Campagnolo also recently launched a variant of the groupset last month in the form of the Super Record S groupset, which featured a matt black finish and some alternate gearing options for a little less cash.

I'm lucky enough to have tested bikes equipped with three of the top road bike groupsets this summer; Shimano Dura-Ace, SRAM Red AXS and Campag Super Record WR. As such I'm handily placed to compare and contrast the top-tier groupsets from the big three. I've been testing Super Record WR for several months and am ready with my full review. Does the groupset elevate performance to another place or is the groupset something of a miss hit?

Super Record WR features lots of stunning carbon fibre (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Design and Aesthetics

Aesthetics-wise, Super Record WR shares looks and design cues with the wired Super Record EPS groupset that has been on the market for a few years already. The Wireless (WR) tech didn't bring in a wholesale design overhaul, and the shifter and chainset shapes for instance are pretty similar.

One of the key talking points is probably the fact that the distinctly shaped Campagnolo thumb shifter has gone. In its place are two shifter paddles. The thumb shifter has had fans and detractors over the years as its design has evolved but either way, it was synonymous with Campagnolo groupsets.

Electronic groupsets mean batteries, and another fairly large change was the WR groupset's wireless batteries and derailleur designs. The front and rear derailleurs are quite prominent and angular, whilst the batteries themselves (photos below) are a little larger than SRAM's wireless units.



The groupset features lots of carbon fibre, and the marbled type finish, something Campagnolo has produced in different forms for a long time, really does look fantastic on the brake levers, derailleurs and chainset - which is probably the most beautiful piece of the groupset for me.

Across the board, if I'm honest, the level of finishing is very good. The carbon fibre rear derailleur arm and outer front mech plate for instance look very exotic and definitely contribute to the Super Record aesthetic and image.

Although the derailleurs themselves are physically larger they do combine angular shapes with flowing lines, like the rest of the groupset. I've heard certain Campagnolo kit described as 'jewellery for your bike' in the past, and whilst I wouldn't go that far, up close in person the groupset overall does have presence.

Image 1 of 2 The derailleurs are certainly larger than on previous groupsets (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) LED lights indicate battery level, note the charging port on the bottom right of the mech (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

In terms of the groupset design itself, Super Record WR is 12-speed and hasn't followed in popular gravel groupset Ekar's 13-speed footprints. Gearing options are a little more compact now too, cassettes are available in 10-25, 10-27, and 10-29 sizes with Campagnolo adopting the 10-tooth sprocket size that first appeared on SRAM cassettes. Up front, double chainsets are available in 34/50, 32/48, and 29/45 sizes. I tested the 32/48 combination with a 10-29 cassette at the rear. I must say a sub 30t cassette at the rear, whilst going against the grain of current trends, does look neat and compact thanks to its slightly smaller physical size. The arrival of the 'S' groupset introduced some larger, more traditional chainring sizes, perhaps for the racers or to meet customer demand.

Cassettes feature single-tooth sprocket size increments up to the seventh sprocket, and after that have a max of three teeth differences so there are no big jumps. I have noticed shifting down the cassette in particular to be a little loud though, almost like the loud shifting sound you used to get on an old-school carbon wheel, which I don't mind too much, it's just different. On the topic of drivetrains, there is now a Campagnolo power link which I think will be music to most people's ears. Peening chain pins (manually flattening a chain pin once installed) and following Campagnolo's chain install instructions always used to make me a little nervous.

Image 1 of 6 There's quite a lot of upward curve to the WR shifters (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) A closeup of the texturing on the brake hoods (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) The shifter paddle cutouts aid finger placement quite well (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) The angle of the lever blade is very elegant, and your fingers naturally rest against it very well (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) I'm not keen on this quite large gap under the shifter body, and your fingertips naturally creep into it (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) I have to admire the finishing on the carbon fibre lever blades (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

The new My Campy 3.0 app is easy to set up and use. You can carry out firmware updates, check battery levels and configure which shifter buttons do what, and how many shifts they make. I carried out a few firmware updates in minutes and it was easy to do. You can't make any shifting adjustments in the app like you can in the Shimano E-Tube app for example. You'll need to reference the dealer manual or Campagnolo YouTube videos for help there which feel a little more complicated than Shimano or SRAM systems and user experiences. I did have to re-pair my derailleurs to the shifters when the bike arrived to test and it was easily done once I had familiarised myself.

There are some points that make living with the groupset easy that I like to mention. The cutouts and shifter reach adjust on the brake levers make tweaking your brake lever reach very easy, something SRAM introduced on the new Red AXS levers, It was easy to set up my preferred lever angle. I also really like the small sliding buttons on the derailleurs you can use to check battery life, it is a useful touch. The Ultra Torque chainset is also easily removed for maintenance with a 10mm hex key, which will no doubt prove more popular than the more involved Power Torque system which requires a puller tool. Overall, once you have familiarised yourself with the system adjustments there aren't really any tricky specifics to be aware of.

Image 1 of 4 You need the serial number to pair your groupset which comes on a sticker on the rear mech (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) The app home screen displays component battery levels and if updates are available (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) I ran through four updates in just a few minutes, very easy to do (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) Shake the bike when prompted to reset and your done (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

The rear derailleur is futuristic looking but is a little bulky, the blue rear sticker can be removed once your setup in the app, but I've kept it in place on my test bike (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Performance

Heavy price tag, and stunning finishing aside how does Super Record WR perform? Well, overall, there's a sense of the groupset being good, but just not quite good enough for me in several departments. Considering the price tag it has though, perhaps this is a groupset you may purchase for other reasons other than outright performance, if you can afford it of course.

The groupset is manufactured in Italy at Campagnolo's Vicenza HQ, and the decision to keep manufacturing at home, in-house may be one point that affects the final RRP, but you have to respect the decision. The beautiful marbled carbon fibre and design features like the titanium chainset joint which you never actually see are also examples of Campagnolo sticking to its philosophy and history of doing what it believes to be the best. Do you buy a groupset like this to buy into the legendary history of Campagnolo and to support its vision?

Out on the road, everything works just fine, it really does. But to focus on performance it's all just a step behind Dura-Ace and Red AXS now in my opinion. And for the price, it can only be compared against the other top groupsets on the market.

The brakes are more than powerful enough and the elegant brake lever shaping is one of my favourite parts of the groupset, but the braking feel itself isn't as light and crisp as Red AXS or Dura-Ace and feels a bit muted to me. I have to add here that setup plays a part in this, but everything checks out on my test bike.

Shifting again is fine, it's not quite as fast and slick as the other big two, slightly loud on the downshift and the battery doesn't last as long, though charges are fast. This is a non-issue for me, just charge the battery a little more regularly and check the level using the handy LEDs.

Downshifts are louder, especially at first as you get used to the sound. The noise comes from the chain moving down the cassette and the noise from the materials used, freehub material, and sprocket spacer material I think. It reminds me of old-school tubular wheels and the noise banging the chain down through the sprockets would make.

Image 1 of 4 Rear derailleur battery on the left and front mech on the right (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) And from reverse, the latch clips onto the front derailleur, a little like the way SRAM batteries do (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) The charger lead is a bit more delicate than the Shimano charger cable (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) It uses a small, magnetic, pronged head (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Shifting is just different to Dura-Ace's precision or Red AXS's smoothness. The feel keeps you a bit more involved, and there is almost a bit of a mechanical feel there. Part of me suspects dyed-in-the-wool Campagnolo fans will love it, but if you want the fastest, lightest shifting possible it probably won't please you as much.

I have also found it difficult to gel fully with the shape of the Super Record WR shifters. The prominent upward shape and curve they have is fine but means when you hunker down on the hoods in a more aero position your hands end up higher in the air or you try to change bar roll or shifter position to accommodate it. On an integrated one-piece bar, I found this tricky to get right. I also have to bring my hands back slightly on the hoods to sit with my fingers naturally resting on the shifter paddles, not fully engaged with the shifters. The shape is fine and hasn't caused major issues, but I don't love it. Ergonomically it doesn't feel as well thought out as the new Red AXS shifters for instance, although I understand the shifters are a little smaller than the Super Record EPS units.

Living with the groupset has been easy. I've experienced zero chain drops over several months, or any other issues with the groupset. It's all performed exactly as it should for me. One thing is for sure, I'm extra aware and careful about how I lean the bike up anywhere, scratching the shifters or derailleurs has not been something I've wanted to do. Some sort of PPF or protective heli tape wouldn't be a bad idea to protect your investment if you're considering purchasing a groupset.

The brake calipers are probably the most standard looking components from the groupset, but do a solid job nevertheless (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Value

I've wanted to learn and include more about the materials and manufacturing included in the groupset and how that may affect the groupset price tag. Much has been made about Super Record WR's high retail price, and I didn't want to let that subconsciously affect things.

For starters, as mentioned the groupset is manufactured in Italy at the brand's headquarters, something which may contribute to the final RRP, but one Campagnolo believes maintains quality.

For instance, the carbon fibre chainset features a titanium axle and the two axle halves fit together using a hirth joint. I'd imagine a titanium axle and hirth joint are not going to be particularly cheap to manufacture en masse, and there are probably more cost-effective solutions but Campagnolo believes it to be the best option for its groupset and sticks with it.

Image 1 of 2 The titanium chainset axle and hirth joint; not cheap to manufacture i'm willing to bet. (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) The NDS crank arm and axle, that's the left hand bottom bracket bearing mounted on the crank arm (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )

Campagnolo itself said it was committing to the 'sport luxury' category. In which case, if a machined titanium chainset axle and beautifully finished carbon fibre brake levers are part of the reason someone's groupset costs so much, make a song and dance about it. If someone is happy to pay, I'm sure these kinds of details would be lapped up, the same as they are in other market segments. Because you have to admire the commitment to design and the aesthetics.

If you have the cash, want to buy into the romance and history of Campagnolo, and love the fact the brand has chosen to include design features like a complex titanium axle you can't even see, Super Record WR may be the perfect accompaniment to your next superbike build.

The groupset was fitted to a Pinarello Dogma X test bike - The two seemed to suit each other well (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Verdict

I don't dislike Super Record WR, but the on-road performance hasn't blown me away. I find the aesthetics, finishing and certain design choices more interesting and exciting than the performance. For me, there are groupsets that offer better braking, shifting and ergonomics which I would choose over Super Record WR.



My brother's bike had Campagnolo equipment and mine Shimano when we were kids and we'd debate the pros and cons of the systems for hours, as countless cyclists over the years have no doubt done. To come out from under the microscope of an in-depth review for a second, we are blessed these days to have electronic groupsets on our machines that don't miss a beat. Super Record WR isn't the groupset I'd choose, but we are spoilt for choice these days and that's great.

This is a chapter in Campagnolo and Super Record's history, not to mention the company's first fully wireless electronic groupset. It could well be something of a transitional groupset for the brand. What follows in the future may build on this new wireless platform and provide further refinement, which would perhaps boost performance to match the aesthetics. I'm excited to see what the future holds for Campagnolo and Super Record.