Campagnolo Super Record WR review: Testing the world's most expensive groupset

Super Record WR represents the pinnacle of Campagnolo's groupset technology, but does the performance ultimately fall short?

A Campagnolo Super Record WR chainset fitted to a Pinarello frame
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Super Record WR represents another interesting chapter in Campagnolo's history as it moves to a fully wireless electronic groupset. Despite some beautiful aesthetics, component finishing and presence, I don't feel the groupset performs as well as its rivals in a few key areas. What will come next?

Pros

  • +

    Some beautiful finishing and aesthetics in places

  • +

    Wireless tech update supports modern integrated bike builds

Cons

  • -

    Shifter shape and ergonomics could be better

  • -

    Braking feel and action feels muted compared to the competition

  • -

    Monster price tag

A Campagnolo Super Record WR chainset hirth joint

Campagnolo Super Record WR

Price: £4,499.00 / $5,399.00 / €5,200.00
Total weight: 2520 grams claimed
Drivetrain options: Cass: 10-25, 10-27, 10-29 / Cset: 34/50, 32/48, 29/45
Power meter: Yes, chainset option

Campagnolo Super Record WR launched during the first half of last year and it seemed a new chapter in the legendary Italian manufacturer's history had begun. The groupset is the brand's first-ever fully wireless electronic offering and is also its most expensive to date. 

Image 1 of 2
A Campagnolo Super Record WR front mech
The derailleurs are certainly larger than on previous groupsets (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Image 1 of 6
Campagnolo Super Record WR shifters
There's quite a lot of upward curve to the WR shifters (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Image 1 of 4
My Campy 3.0 app
You need the serial number to pair your groupset which comes on a sticker on the rear mech (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Image 1 of 4
Campagnolo Super Record WR batteries
Rear derailleur battery on the left and front mech on the right(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Image 1 of 2
A Campagnolo Super Record WR chainset hirth joint
The titanium chainset axle and hirth joint; not cheap to manufacture i'm willing to bet.(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Value The most expensive bar none, more than it's rivals and unless your a fan, have money to burn or have to have it, there are better value options on the market. It's great to look at, but does that justify the price tag? 6/10
Weight Marginally heavier total claimed weight than Dura-Ace or Red. But no cause for concern at all, still plenty competitive unless your counting the last half a gram 8/10
Gearing options Compact lower gearing, which should suit most riders, the 10 tooth sprocket gives a higher top gear and larger chainring sizes are now available for performance riders 8/10
Ergonomics The rubber shifter hoods are comfortable, but I find the shape a little difficult, the tall height makes it hard to settle on a comfy posistion and to sit with my fingers on the shifter paddles means moving my hands backward on the shifters7/10
Braking More than enough power on tap, but I personally find the braking feel a bit muted, certainly no match for Sram Red AXS, which I consider the benchmark on the road, closely followed by Dura-Ace 7/10
Shift QualityGood, but not as light and fast as it's rivals, there's a more mechanical, involved feel which some fans may love 8/10
