The first jersey of the new season has landed – Cofidis reveal new multi-coloured racing kit for 2025

French team work with Etxeondo after swapping to Campagnolo components

Ion Izagirre and Jesús Herrada show off the Cofidis 2025 racing kit
Ion Izagirre and Jesús Herrada show off the Cofidis 2025 racing kit (Image credit: Cofidis)

Cofidis have revealed a new bold and colourful jersey for 2025, replacing their simple red and white colours with a large patchwork design of red, purple and yellow. 

The new race clothing is made by the Basque Country brand Etxeondo and is paired with black shorts. On Wednesday Cofidis announced a four-year deal with Italian component brand Campagnolo as they refreshed their equipment for 2025. Cofidis will ride Look bikes and be the only men's WorldTour to use Campagnolo components.

