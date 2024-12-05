Cofidis have revealed a new bold and colourful jersey for 2025, replacing their simple red and white colours with a large patchwork design of red, purple and yellow.

The new race clothing is made by the Basque Country brand Etxeondo and is paired with black shorts. On Wednesday Cofidis announced a four-year deal with Italian component brand Campagnolo as they refreshed their equipment for 2025. Cofidis will ride Look bikes and be the only men's WorldTour to use Campagnolo components.

Spanish riders Ion Izagirre and Jesús Herrada showed off the new jersey design in images released by Cofidis. Reaction on social media was largely positive. At Cyclingnews, we'll await the final judgment from Senior Tech Writer Will Jones' mum who comments on and ranks the WorldTour kit designs each January.

A number of teams will have new kit designs for 2025, with changes now almost annually due to sponsor changes on the kit and changes in clothing suppliers.

This week the new Ineos Grenadiers kit was spotted in Spain, while UAE Team Emirates will have an updated design, with more black sections on the jersey, to comply with new UCI that stop team colours looking too much like the leaders' jerseys at the Grand Tours.

Cofidis is fighting to stay in the WorldTour in 2025 and needs to score a haul of points to secure a place amongst the best 18 teams for 2026-2028. Guillaume Martin has moved to French rivals Groupama-FDJ but Cofidis have signed Alex Aranburu, Emanuel Buchmann, Simon Carr and Dylan Teuns.