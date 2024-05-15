New SRAM Red groupset: Lightest-ever, with faster shifting, but there's one thing we just don't understand

Sram has launched the new Red AXS groupset today, ending months of discussion and speculation on when it would officially appear. There have been sightings of the new groupsets since December 2022, as well as leaks and sightings here and there along the way. American manufacturer Sram also need not worry about having to wait for the new equipment to claim a victory on the road: Demi Vollering and Jonathan Milan have broken that particular duck already.

Sram launched its Red eTap AXS groupset in 2019, but somehow half a decade has passed since then and the time seems to be right for Sram to drop the 'eTap' name which won't feature going forward and roll out a new generation of Sram Red AXS.



Let's get straight to it, price-wise, the groupset comes out at $4,200 with a power meter chainset and $3,700 with a non-PM chainset specced. That price will also include a new Hammerhead Karoo smart computer, (Sram owns Hammerhead) and we understand certain top-spec bikes with the groupset will also include the new Hammerhead computer. At time of launch there is no option to not buy the Hammerhead. This puts the new Sram Red AXS in between its two main competitors; Shimano Dura-Ace and Campagnolo Super Record WR price-wise.

According to Sram, every part of the Red groupset has been overhauled and refined. Lowering the weight of individual components across the board looks to have been a focus. The brand claims the new Red AXS is now the lightest electronic groupset ever, tipping the scales at 2649 grams in its lightest permutation.

There's more to this launch story than just the new groupset though. Sram has launched three other new products in addition to the new groupset today from its portfolio of brands. Two have been designed specifically to integrate directly with the new Red AXS groupset. The first is a brand new Hammerhead Karoo computer which will be included with the new group at purchase, though it's worth mentioning that the groupset will still work without it. The second is a new Zipp SL80 Race handlebar which is designed to integrate with the shifter hoods. Lastly are some new Goodyear Vector R NSW and SW tyres which have been specificaly designed to fit Zipp's 303 and 353NSW hookless, tubeless rims.

We'll get into the details of the new groupset below. You can find weights, prices and plenty of tech info on all the new components. Cyclingnews attended the launch of the new groupset earlier in the year and our in-depth review is here for you to read.

Image 1 of 5 Overall weight is 153 grams less than the previous generation (Image credit: Sram ) The new crank arms are lighter, and power meter and chainring integration remains (Image credit: Sram ) The rear derailleur can accommodate up to 36T and features ceramic jockey wheels (Image credit: Sram ) The new shifter design is arguably the most eye catching feature (Image credit: Sram ) The front mech has been narrowed to improve shifting (Image credit: Sram )

Gear shifters and bonus buttons

Image 1 of 4 The new shifter profile is easy to see here, the new shifter is longer and lower (Image credit: Sram ) The bonus button and pad adjust stopper on the lever blade can be seen here (Image credit: Sram ) Sram reccomends a shifter angle of +7 degrees as at least a starting point for riders (Image credit: Sram ) The brake piston in the shifter has also been relocated. (Image credit: Sram )

Sram Red AXS shifters

Price (per side): $675 / €755 / £675

Shift/brake system weight: 689 grams - per side

Batteries: CR2032

Included: Lever, hose, caliper, mount hardware. Rotor sold separately

The new Sram Red AXS shifters are one of the most eye-catching parts of the new groupset and a lot of change looks to have occurred there. Sram says 'true one finger braking is at hand' regarding the new shifters' performance.

The Red AXS shifter bodies and brake lever blades now feature a new shape and size. A pair of additional square 'bonus buttons' now feature on the inside of each shifter hood, whilst a relocation of the internal brake piston is said to provide a lighter braking feel. New markings on the rubber hoods themselves also aid with the shifter angle setup.

First up is the shape, the new shifters are ever so slightly longer whilst being smaller in circumference. Which Sram says will provide a better 'finger wrap' on the hood (see image above). The 'pommel' - what Sram calls the top of the shifter has received a reduction in size. The carbon fibre brake levers also have a more distinct curve and are slightly flared now. The new design has, according to Sram, 'been designed to fit the widest range of hand sizes'. Weight-wise, Sram claims a shifter, brake caliper and brake hose save 83 grams over the previous generation.

Another new feature of the shifters is the 'Bonus Buttons' which are set up to provide an additional shift point option. The buttons also provide ANT+ device control for the Hammerhead Karoo and compatible bike computers allowing users to use the buttons to scroll through computer data pages without taking their hands off the bars.

The shifters also feature a tethered rubber port in the front of the lever blade that allows for lever reach adjustment whilst rolling back the hood will give access for pad contact adjustment. The shifter hoods feature texturing (as do the shifter paddles) and the hood markings themselves act as a setup tool to achieve the recommended Sram shifter setup angle of +7 degrees which they say best suits the new shifter shape.

Component availability has been an issue for several years. For this launch Sram says groupsets will be available globally alongside new bikes specced with groupsets, the ability to buy single parts will come later in the year according to Sram.

Front and rear derailleurs

Image 1 of 2 The rear derailleur has saved 16 grams over the previous unit (Image credit: Sram) The front derailleur cage has narrowed and there is also a new setup tool for it (Image credit: Sram )

Sram Red AXS derailleurs Price: RD: $700 / €785 / £700 - FD: $450 / €505 / £450

Weights: Rear: 262 grams / Front: 145 grams. w/o battery

Battery weight: 24 grams

The Red AXS rear derailleur looks fairly different to the outgoing unit. There's more silver going on compared to the mostly black previous generation. There's a smaller 'Red' logo, a larger 14-tooth lower derailleur pulley and perhaps most glaringly a section of material has been removed from the front-facing derailleur body plate, saving 16 grams over the previous version.

There will now only be a single rear derailleur option instead of the previous generation's two. The new unit is compatible with existing AXS batteries and has a range of 10-28T - 10-36T cassette sizes. The derailleur also retains the Sram orbital fluid damper which aids chain retention on rougher ground. Larger X-Sync pulley wheels increase efficiency and match 'current aesthetic preferences'. They also feature ceramic bearings.

The front derailleur plate width has been narrowed which Sram says should 'provide faster and more accurate front shifts'. It's also received an auto trim functionality which the brand says should eliminate all chain rub. A new FD setup tool has also been developed alongside the front derailleur which Sram says should ensure improved shifting performance and a simplified process.

The front mech has two mounting positions and accepts 46/33 - 48/35 - 50-37 - 52-39 - 54-41 - 56-43 will work with previous generation X-Range chainrings. (excluding 43-30)

Braking

Image 1 of 2 More weight saving has gone on at the disc rotors (Image credit: Sram) The brake calipers feature cutouts and the outboard piston location has changed slightly (Image credit: Sram )

Sram Red AXS braking Rotor Price: $70 / €80 / £70

Rotor weight: 133 grams (160mm)

Rotor sizes: 160/140mm

Brake fluid: DOT.

*Calipers included with shifters



We have touched on some of the brake changes in the shifter section specifically the change in position of the gear lever brake piston. Sram claims effortless one-finger braking is now here with the new levers whether riding on the drops or the hoods. Sram claims when tested in comparison with Red Etap AXS the new Red AXS brake levers require 80% less effort when braking from the hoods and 33% of the effort when braking from the drops.

There are also new Paceline X disc rotors which feature a lightened aluminium carrier which looks fairly different to the current Centreline XR rotors and a new brake track which the brand says will provide quieter braking.

The new calipers are now a two-piece offering which Sram says is stiffer. There also appears to be some removal of material from the calipers themselves to save weight, as well as a slight relocation of the caliper outboard piston to aid the new lighter braking feel.

Chainset and power meter

Image 1 of 3 We understand Jonas Vingegaard was testing the new cranks at the Tour last year (Image credit: Sram) Aero 1x options will also be available (Image credit: Sram) Integrated power meter and chainrings remain, staying on top of drivetrain wear will be important (Image credit: Sram)

Sram Red AXS chainset Price -

Power meter Chainset: $1,200 / €1,345 / £1,200

Std chainset: $700 / £785 / £700

Weight - 48/35 - 172.5mm: 545 grams chainset / 585 grams + power meter

Chainring options: 50/37T, 48/35T and 46/33T

Crank Lengths: 160, 165, 167.5, 170, 172.5, and 175 mm

BB Standard: Sram DUB

The new Red AXS chainset features hollow carbon fibre crank arms which are a claimed 29 grams lighter than the previous generation due to an optimised carbon layup. Sram told us they were actually being used by Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France last year.

The power meter loses the 'Quarq' branding and is said to be accurate to +/-1.5% whilst providing an L/R power balance. Like the outgoing generation, the power meter is integrated with the chainrings, meaning drivetrain care and upkeep will be important.

Looking through the groupset specs, it's clear there are an awful lot of crankset variations, to the extent that a total price of $3,000 for the groupset bar the crankset is listed, you then spec which chainset option you need. Chainrings will be available in 33/46 - 35/48 and 37/50 configurations with aftermarket larger 'pro' sizes of 39-52 / 41-54 / 43-56 also available. There are 13 tooth differences between all double chainrings which ensures reliable shifting according to Sram. Crank arms will be available in a new 160mm size through to 175mm.

A 1x Red crankset option is also available with 48 and 50T chainrings should riders want to run a 1x road setup. The chainset can be upgraded to a power meter unit or with different size aftermarket chainrings.

Cassette and chain

Image 1 of 4 Rainbow chains and cassettes will be available (Image credit: Sram) 10-36T is a new size option for the groupset (Image credit: Sram) The Red XG-1290 cassette is one piece of machined steel (Image credit: Sram) (Image credit: Sram Red AXS chain)

Sram RED XG1290 Cassette / Chain XG1290 Cassette Pice: $390 / €435 / £390 *10-36T $410.00 / €460.00 / £410.0

XG1290 Cassette R'bow Price: $450 / €505 / £450 *10-36T $470 / €525 / £470

Chain Std: $89 / €100 / £90

Chain R'bow: $99 / €110 / £100

Weight: 10-33T - 208 grams

Cass Options: 10-28 / 10-30 / 10-33 / 10-36T

Fitment spec: Sram XDR

The Sram XG-1290 cassette is available in four sizing options including a new 10-36 configuration and 10-30T, a first for Sram Red.

The cassettes are one-piece machined steel and are all available in a standard or rainbow oil slick finish with a Sram XDR freehub fitment.

The new Red E1 flattop chain has been lightened further, dropping 13 grams from the previous generation. Hollow chain pins remain and the chain links now also feature a cutout design.

Chains have chrome-plated inner link plates and rollers, and like the XG-1290 cassette are available in a rainbow colourway should you want to get really bling. Chains will be available in 114 and 126 link versions.

Zipp SL80 Race handlebar

Image 1 of 3 The SL80 Race bar features profiled hood sections to integrate with the Red shifters (Image credit: Sram)

Cabling is external, a refreshing change from the current norm (Image credit: Sram) Sram Blip shifters can be fitted on the drops and underside of the bar tops (Image credit: Sram)



Zipp SL80 Race handlebar Price: $340 / €380 / £340

Weight: 250 grams (42cm)

Widths: 36,38,40,42,44cm

The Zipp SL80 Race handlebar also launches today and has been designed to complement the new Red AXS groupset. We don't believe a handlebar has been released alongside a new groupset before.

Red-specific features take the form of profiled top transitions leading into the shifters to provide a more stable hand placement for the rider. There is also hidden external cable routing and specific placement areas should owners want to add Sram blip shifters.

The bars feature an aero top section which has grippy heat shrink fitted to it. Numbers-wise, there is 80mm of reach and 125mm of drop. 5 degrees of flare and 8 degrees of drop-out sweep also feature and are said to allow more comfort and control in the drops according to Sram.

The bars have a lifetime warranty and are specified as not being for gravel use.

Hammerhead Karoo

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sram) (Image credit: Sram)

Hammerhead Karoo Price: $474.99 / €499.99 / £449.99

HRM Price: $64 / €59 / £50

Weight: 118 grams

Memory: 64GB / 4GB Ram

Battery life: 15+ hours

Water Resistance: IP67

Processor: Quad Core 2.0 GHz



The new Hammerhead Karoo computer will launch at the same time as the new Red AXS groupset. You can read our news piece on the new computer here. Hammerhead claims the new Karoo has received a full overhaul, there's also a brand-new companion app to use.

We're including a section on the new computer in the Red breakdown because all aftermarket groupsets will include a Hammerhead Karoo computer and accessories and some top-end bikes will include a unit at point of sale.



Sram highlight the unparalleled connectivity the Karoo can provide with Sram AXS products, the Red AXS shifter buttons can be used with ANT+ to control the Karoo data screens for example.

As mentioned in at the top of this article, there is curiously no option at time of launch to purchase the groupset without the Hammerhead computer.

Goodyear VectorR Z30 NSW tyres

Image 1 of 2 A new tyre designed to pair with Zipp 303 wheels (Image credit: Sram) Lighter and more supple than the standard Vector (Image credit: Sram)

Goodyear VectorR Z30 NSW and SW Price: $90 / €100 / £90

Sizes: 30 / 35

Weights:

Z30 NSW - 280 grams

Z30 SW - 325 grams / Z35 - 365 grams

TPI: NSW: 150 TPI / SW: 120 TPI

Sram has also released two new tyres by Goodyear in collaboration with Zipp today. The new tyres will be the Goodyear VectorR Z30 NSW tyres and Z30 and Z35 SW tyres. All three tyre versions share the same pricing.

The Z30 NSW tyre is optimised for the Zipp 353 NSW wheel and Sram says it is designed to measure 30mm on a 25 TSS (hookess) rim. It has a higher TPI (threads per inch) count and a lower weight (280g) than the AW model. Sram says the tyre's bead construction and geometry ensure safe retention on Zipp rims.

The Z30 (30mm) and Z35 (35mm) tyres are designed around the Zipp 303 wheel family. Sram says they have been developed with volume and durability in mind. These tyres are designed to measure 30 and 35mm respectively on a 25mm TSS rim. They have a slightly lower thread count of 120 TPI and are slightly heavier than the NSW version.

Both NSW and SW tyres share the Goodyear R: Shield breaker belt, Dynamic: UHP compound and have a 'tubeless complete' dual angle bead.

Sram Red AXS weights and pricing