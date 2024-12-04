Spy shot: Ineos Grenadiers riders spotted in new kit at Spanish training camp

Ineos Grenadiers in training in Spain in the new kit

Ineos Grenadiers riders have been seen wearing what appears to be their refreshed 2025 racing kit at a training camp in Spain.

The British super team have stuck to their 2024 orange and black colours but have flipped the fade, with the black section now on the right shoulder.

Ineos Grenadiers used orange Kask helmets in 2024 but seem to have switched to a brighter red colour with a white strip down the middle, in a move that perhaps makes the riders easier to see in the peloton. A team car also had a white stripe.

Geraint Thomas, Josh Tarling, Magnus Sheffield, Filippo Ganna, Carlos Rodriguez, Michał Kwiatkowski, Egan Bernal and other riders were spotted and photographed in the new kit by freelance cycling writer Emma Bianchi (@cyclartist), who agreed to Cyclingnews publishing the photographs. They appeared to be heading to a location for an official photo shoot.

Ineos Grenadiers have swapped their usual Mallorca training camp location for Oliva on the Valenciana coast in central Spain, close to where most other teams are gathering for winter training camps in December.

Tom Pidcock was not seen in the new kit but more riders are expected to join the camp this week, while major teams often split their training groups for better road safety.

The new kit is made by Spanish brand Gobik, after Ineos Grenadiers ended an agreement with Bioracer for 2024. The team will again ride orange and black Pinarello bikes, which are equipped with mostly Shimano components.

All the Ineos Grenadiers riders and staff spent a week together in Manchester in November but the December camp marks a return to serious training and preparation for the 2025 season.

Carlos Rodriguez and Egan Bernal in the new Ineos Grenadiers kit (Image credit: Cyclingnews/@cyclartist)

Riders will lay the foundations for their 2025 seasons with long riders in the mild Spanish winter weather. Race programmes and objectives will be confirmed and a multitude of other sponsor and team activities will fill the days around training, massage and recovery. While some teams will open their doors to the media on specific days, Ineos Grenadiers have preferred to limit media access and stay focused on preparing for 2025.

The squad have made considerable staff changes for 2025 with six riders and a swathe of new staff members joining the team as lead directeur sportif Steve Cummings, head coach Xabier Artexte, and performance expert Dan Bigham move on. Cummings will join Jayco-AlUla, while Bigham has become Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Ineos Grenadiers finished seventh in the UCI rankings in 2024 but with just 14 wins, during a season which saw third place at the Giro d'Italia their best Grand Tour result.

They will have 30 riders for 2025 after saying goodbye to Jhonatan Narváez and Ethan Hayter and Luke Rowe. New signings include Bob Jungels, Lucas Hamilton, Axel Laurance, Samuel Watson, Victor Langellotti and Peter Øxenberg.