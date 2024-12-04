Spy shot: Ineos Grenadiers riders spotted in new kit at Spanish training camp

By
published

British teams flips orange to black fade and uses red and white helmets

Ineos Grenadiers in training in Spain in the new kit
Ineos Grenadiers in training in Spain in the new kit (Image credit: Cyclingnews/@cyclartist)

Ineos Grenadiers riders have been seen wearing what appears to be their refreshed 2025 racing kit at a training camp in Spain.  

The British super team have stuck to their 2024 orange and black colours but have flipped the fade, with the black section now on the right shoulder. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.