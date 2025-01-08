Tadej Pogačar to use custom 3D-printed saddle in 2025 as UAE Team Emirates switches sponsor

Fizik has claimed one of the most coveted spots in the world of pro cycling kit sponsorship as it has taken on an official sponsor slot for UAE Team Emirates after the team's long partnership with Prologo comes to an end.

Prologo's Scratch and Nago saddles had become iconic as Tadej Pogačar saddle of choice, with the brand releasing numerous Grand Tour-themed special edition saddles in honour of the Slovenian's exceptional winning streak.

For 2025, though, rival Italian brand Fizik will take up the mantle for the UCI top-ranked men's team UAE Team Emirates XRG and women's team UAE Team ADQ.

The focus for the 2025 season will be the brand's 3D-printed Adaptive models and One-to-One range of racing saddles which are printed bespoke for each rider - matched both to body geometry and specific riding positions and styles.

The system, which was released in June 2024, uses a pressure-mapping fit process to design a 3D-printed lattice top for the saddle. At £499 / $599 / €499 it represents one of the most expensive saddle options on the market, fitting with UAE Emirates XRG's general premium kit selection.

Fizik says that it used the team's recent training camp in Spain to go through the fitting process.

Fizik already sponsors the Movistar men's and women's squads alongside Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team, and Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team. However, the UAE squad sponsorship represents their highest profile presence in both the men's and women's WorldTour.

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with UAE Emirates XRG and UAE Team ADQ," said Selle Royal Group Brands Director Riccardo Losio, "As they are among the most successful, exciting and forward-thinking teams in the sport."

UAE Emirates XRG Team Principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti added, "We are a team focused on innovation and development, and we always strive to be using the best materials and equipment on the market."