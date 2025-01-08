Tadej Pogačar to use custom 3D-printed saddle in 2025 as UAE Team Emirates switches sponsor

By
published

Fizik takes over sponsorship from Prologo after more than a decade of sponsorship

Tadej Pogacar holding a saddle
(Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

Fizik has claimed one of the most coveted spots in the world of pro cycling kit sponsorship as it has taken on an official sponsor slot for UAE Team Emirates after the team's long partnership with Prologo comes to an end.

Prologo's Scratch and Nago saddles had become iconic as Tadej Pogačar saddle of choice, with the brand releasing numerous Grand Tour-themed special edition saddles in honour of the Slovenian's exceptional winning streak.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.