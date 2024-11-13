Is this the Chinese 2025 Astana Qazaqstan team bike?

Hitherto unseen X-Labs is owned by new 2025 team investor XDS Carbon-Tech and the bikes have already undergone aero testing against WorldTour competitors

X-Lab AD9 bike to be used by Astana Qazaqstan
Astana Qazaqstan will be parting ways with Wilier as bike sponsor in 2025, as new Chinese investors XDS Carbon-Tech will be using the team as a vehicle to promote its bike brand X-Lab which the team are soon to begin using.

The likely bikes of choice will be X-Lab's AD9 aero bike and lightweight RS9, both of which showcase a move into the high-end of WorldTour performance bikes for the Chinese brand.

