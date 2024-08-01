SRAM turns it up to 13 with new Red XPLR AXS gravel groupset, plus super-wide Zipp wheels, handlebars and tyres

By
published

Zipp 303 wheels and Goodyear tyres also join the brand's XPLR gravel range

13-speed full mount rear derailleur and wide ratio cassette
(Image credit: SRAM)
It was only back in May that SRAM released the latest version of its flagship road groupset, Red AXS. Jump forward just over two months and the brand has revealed a new version of the groupset aimed at gravel riding, called Red XPLR AXS. 

Alex Hunt