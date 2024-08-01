SRAM turns it up to 13 with new Red XPLR AXS gravel groupset, plus super-wide Zipp wheels, handlebars and tyres

It was only back in May that SRAM released the latest version of its flagship road groupset, Red AXS. Jump forward just over two months and the brand has revealed a new version of the groupset aimed at gravel riding, called Red XPLR AXS.

We initially saw this groupset being used at Unbound Gravel in June, and there was plenty of speculation as to what the new groupset could be, but SRAM has now confirmed our suspicions that it was likely an XLPR (pronounced 'explore') version of the new groupset.

The headline addition to the new Red XPLR AXS groupset is an extra sprocket on the cassette making this SRAM's first 13-speed groupset joining Campagnolo's Ekar gravel groupset.

SRAM has borrowed a number of existing technologies found in its mountain bike Transmission groupsets for the rear derailleur, most notably the move to a full mount system. This does away with a conventional derailleur hanger, instead mounting the derailleur directly to the frame to increase stiffness and boost shifting accuracy.

The levers, brakes and chain remain unchanged from the road-going groupset with the XPLR AXS update focusing on the rear derailleur, cassette, cranks, chainrings, and power meter.

Alongside the new variant of the groupset, SRAM has released a broader ecosystem of new gravel tech with a new gravel-specific Zipp 303 XPLR wheelset, new gravel handlebars, as well as XLPR tyres that have been designed in collaboration with Goodyear.

The Zipp 303 XLPR wheelset is available in either a premium SW build or a more affordable S build with both wheelsets sporting an incredibly wide 32mm internal rim width designed to increase aerodynamics when paired with wider tyres. This move to a super wide rim does mean that only certified tyres are compatible, with the two offerings from Goodyear currently the only ones available.

We've been testing the new groupset for a while and you can read our in-depth review here. As well as our take on the new Zipp 303 XPLR SW wheels.

Image 1 of 4 SRAM's Red XPLR AXS gravel groupset uses the same shifters, brakes and chain as the road-going 12-speed groupset (Image credit: SRAM) The new 13-speed rear derailleur uses the brands 'Full Mount' system that removes the need for a derailleur hanger (Image credit: SRAM) The 10-46 tooth cassette combines a wide 460% range with tight spaces between each ratio (Image credit: SRAM) Thread mount chainrings screw on to the power meter spider (Image credit: SRAM)

Red XPLR AXS rear derailleur

The Red XPLR AXS rear derailleur borrows both technologies and aesthetics from the brand's Transmission mountain bike groupsets. (Image credit: SRAM)

Quick specs Price: $700 / €785 / £700 (battery not included) Compatibility: 10-46 tooth SRAM 13-speed XPLR cassette

At the heart of the new gravel group is a new wireless AXS rear derailleur that can accommodate an additional sprocket over the road-going version of SRAM's top-tier groupset.

The Red XPLR AXS rear derailleur is the first time we have seen the Full Mount interface away from the Transmission AXS mountain bike groupsets. This mounting system does away with a conventional derailleur hanger and instead bolts the rear derailleur directly to the rear triangle.

The reason behind this is to create a more direct assembly between the rear wheel, cassette, frame and derailleur. Essentially the rear axle of the bike bolts directly to the derailleur creating a stiffer pathway. This allows for more crisp and accurate shifting and goes some of the way to explain how SRAM has managed to add the thirteenth sprocket to the cassette.

The move to this full mount system does mean that the new Red XPLR AXS groupset will only be compatible with bikes that sport a UDH rear derailleur hanger design.

SRAM looks to have combined features from its latest Transmission series of mountain bike groupsets with the recently released Red AXS groupset. The derailleur features no adjustment screws which aims to make set-up and maintenance an easier job. The pulley wheels feature the brand's 'Magic Wheels' technology that allows the outer surface of the pulley wheel to spin, even if a stick gets caught in the inner section.

In the event of damage or mechanical issues, the rear derailleur can be disassembled into smaller modules that can be replaced, saving the need to replace the whole unit. A nice feature when the rear derailleur costs £700 / $700 / €785.

The new 13-speed cassette pairs a wide 10-46 tooth range with tight ratios that aims to always give riders the right gear. (Image credit: SRAM)

All new 13-speed cassette

Quick specs Price: $650 / €675 / £600 Weight: 288 grams Sprockets: 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 24, 28, 32, 38, 46T

The other new addition is the 13-speed wide-range 10-46 tooth cassette. Although the cassette boasts an impressive 460% range that is intended to offer all the gearing a rider would need on a gravel adventure, the inclusion of a 13th sprocket has allowed SRAM to keep the jumps between each gear tight.

The cassette is compatible with SRAM's own XDR driver body design and flat top chains. At 288 grams the Red XPLR cassette is 80 grams heavier than the 10-33 tooth 12-speed Red cassette.

Power Meter and chainset

The chainset is available with ot without a power meter with a choice of chainring sizes from 38-46 teeth. (Image credit: SRAM)

Quick specs Chainset with power meter: $1100 / €1235 / £1100 Chainset: $650 / €735 / £650 Crank lengths: 165mm, 167.5mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Crank arm assembly (bb, spider, chainrings not included: $400 / €450 / £400 Power meter spider: $500 / €560 / £500



Joining the all-new cassette and rear derailleur is an XPLR-specific power meter crankset. This uses a spider-based power meter that is also available separately as an upgrade to measure both left and right inputs.

The power meter is compatible with SRAM Red thread-mounted chainrings from 38-tooth through to 46-tooth, giving riders a choice of five chainring options. For those looking to run a standard chainset without the power meter, the chainrings mount using SRAM's familiar eight-bolt system.

SRAM claims that the power meter offers an accuracy of +/-1.5% with active temperature compensation. This means that regardless of the changes in weather during a ride the power meter will automatically compensate. This prevents the need to carry out additional zero-offset calibrations during a long ride.

The CR2032 battery that powers the meter is claimed to last around 200 hours with the whole system rated to IPX7 which certifies it as waterproof to a depth of one metre for up to 30 minutes.

Zipp 303 XPLR SW wheels

The 303 XPLR wheelset is designed for use with 38-50mm tyres and can be run at tyre pressures under 30psi (Image credit: SRAM)

Quick specs Zipp 303 XPLR SW price: $2,200 / €1,800 / £1,600

Zipp 303 XPLR SW weight: 1,496g



Zipp 303 XPLR S price: $1,400 / €1,200 / £1,100

Zipp 303 XPLR S weight: 1,642g

Alongside the new gravel groupset, Zipp has released two gravel-specific versions of its highly successful 303 wheelset. With gravel races getting faster, Zipp believes that there is a significant aerodynamic advantage to be had from a gravel tyre aero-optimised wheelset. This is where the 303 XPLR SW and XPLR S come in, sporting a 54mm rim depth. SRAM claims that the pairing of the Goodyear Inter or Slick gravel tyre and 303 XPLR offers a five-watt saving over its nearest competitor.

The rim width has also been updated for the XPLR range to better match the wider tyres used in gravel races. Commonly gravel riders use tyres ranging from 38mm up to 50mm. The 32mm internal rim width of the XPLR 303 wheelsets allows riders to reap the aerodynamic benefits of a homogenous gravel-specific wheel tyre system.

The wider rim profile aims to allow riders to run lower pressures than was previously possible (the brand claims under 30psi) without causing issues whilst cornering.

At 1,496 grams for the top-spec 303 XPLR SW wheelset, they are remarkably lightweight given their depth, width and overall build construction. For example, the rim edge on these wheels is 77% thicker than on previous models in an attempt to reduce the potential for pinch flats. The wheelset is available with either SRAM's XDR driver body or an SRAM/Shimano HG body. Campagnolo's N3W driver body is available separately.

At 1,642 grams, the cheaper XPLR S wheelset is around 150 grams heavier than the more premium SW wheelset, but it does retain all of the physical aerodynamic attributes. It has the same 32mm internal rim width and 54mm depth, but to reduce cost the wheels sport Zipp's 76 / 176 DB hubs rather than the ZR1 hubs, and are only compatible with SRAM's XDR freehub or a SRAM/Shimano HG body, foregoing compatibility with Campagnolo N3W.

Although the rims for both the S and SW wheelsets are hookless and therefore governed by the ETRTO maximum pressure limit of 73psi, SRAM has actually gone one step further with these wheels with a certified maximum pressure of 50psi. This is in part due to the considerably wider internal rim width.

Due to the rim's super wide internal rim width, both the 303 XPLR SW and S models are only compatible with Goodyear's latest XPLR Slick and Inter tyres that have been released alongside the wheelset.

SL 70 XPLR gravel handlebar

Zipp's 70 SL bar is 6cm wider at the drops than at the hoods with defined locations of blip shifters to be mounted. (Image credit: SRAM)

Quick specs SL 70 XPLR Price: $320 / €360 / £320 Available widths: 40cm, 42cm, 44cm, 46cm, 48cm Reach/Drop: 70mm/115mm Weight: 240 grams (for a 44cm bar)

It's not just the 303 XPLR wheels that are new from SRAM's component subsidiary Zipp, as an all-new SL 70 XPLR handlebar has also been released. Coming in five widths from 40cm up to 48cm, they offer a wide range that is suited to off-road riding.

The bars were designed specifically to work seamlessly with SRAM's Red AXS brake levers with hidden external routing for hydraulic hose routing into the stem as well as defined locators for placement of AXS auxiliary blip shifters.

To increase control when riding on the drops, the bars feature a five-degree flare from the hoods to the drops and an 11-degree outsweep. This creates a position on the drops that is 6cm wider than the hoods.

Goodyear XPLR tyres

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: SRAM)

(Image credit: SRAM) (Image credit: SRAM)

(Image credit: SRAM)

Goodyear XPLR tyres Price: $80 / €90 / £80 Weight: 525 grams XPLR Inter / 450 grams XPLR Slick Widths: 45mm Inter / 40mm Slick

The final new release comes courtesy of Zipp's partnership with tyre manufacturer Goodyear. The brands have collaborated on two new tyres that have been designed specifically for the Zipp 303 XPLR wheelset.

The Inter is a tyre developed for use in dry to mixed conditions with a tight fast-rolling tread pattern in the centre of the tyre that opens out towards the sides of the tyres to offer traction for cornering.

Zipp says "the XPLR Inter offers the most versatile gravel setup with 303 XPLR and can be ridden in most situations." The tyre uses Goodyear's Dynamic:UHP tyre compound that is claimed to increase grip whilst also reducing rolling resistance.

Developed for use on the super wide 32mm internal rims of the 303 XPLR wheels, the Inter tyre measures in at 45mm when inflated. The Zipp says, "The new XPLR wheel and tyre system takes an entirely new approach and optimizes the dimensions of the components to achieve the fastest setup on the market. Besides unsurpassed aero benefits for gravel, the resulting width of the rim also enables lower tyre pressure, which helps filter out vibrations for extra energy savings."

For faster conditions there is the XPLR Slick, measuring in at 40mm when inflated on Zipp's 303 XPLR rim it is the narrower of the two tyres. The Slick as the name suggests is better suited to smooth and moderate gravel roads in dry conditions.

The Slick goes one step further than the Inter with a completely slick centre to allow for the most efficient rolling platform whilst riding in a straight line. Beyond the slick profile of the centre of the tyre heading towards the sidewalls, the tyre surface does add some texture and covering blocks to increase rider confidence whilst cornering.

Availability

All items within the Red XPLR AXS range will be available immediately at launch, with some OEM availability too. Notably, Specialized has even redesigned its Crux gravel bike with UDH compatibility to accommodate the new SRAM groupset.