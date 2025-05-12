Recommended reading

Dutch domination and multi-mountain challenges - Five conclusions from La Vuelta Femenina 2025

We look back on a week in Spain where Vollering, Van der Breggen, Vos showed their strength and where younger riders made a mark

The 2025 La Vuelta Femenina final podium – Marlen Reusser, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the spring Classics of March and April, the Women's WorldTour turned to the first Grand Tour of the season as the peloton headed south to Iberia.

The 11th edition of La Vuelta Femenina took in seven days of racing across Spain, bringing the riders from Barcelona to the summit of the Alto de Cotobello via hills, sprints, a team time trial, and two major summit finishes.

