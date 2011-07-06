Hat-trick for Vos in Piacenza
Dutchwoman adds to overall lead
Marianne Vos continued her domination of the Giro Donne, winning her third stage of the event while wearing the maglia rosa of race leader.
The 128km stage to Piacenza was the desired prize of world champion Giorgia Bronzini, who hails from the finishing town, but Vos was just too strong in the final 200m for the Italian.
"I was hoping to get my first win of the Giro in my home town - the finish was technical and suited my characteristics, but Vos is at this moment the strongest," Bronzini said. "To take second place on her wheel has the value of a victory."
HTC-Highroad's Ina Teutenberg took third in the sprint.
Another warm day in Italy greeted the 126-rider peloton. Two riders failed to take the start, with Garmin-Cervelo's Lucy Martin and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) abandoning the race due to injuries sustained in the finish line crash on stage 5.
A long, fairly flat stage, the day was dominated by a three rider breakaway initiated by Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team). The Belgian built up a lead of 45 seconds by herself before being joined by Italian Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaristech) and Esra Tromp (Netherlands).
The trio built up a lead of two minutes with 30km to go before the chase began in earnest, led by the Colavita Forno d'Asolo squad. Despite their best efforts, the leaders were brought back with 10km to go, and the bunch sprint was ensured.
However, Vos, not a pure sprinter, demonstrated her bottomless well of power by unleashing a furious turn of speed with 200m to go that even the world champion could not match.
Despite her evident form, Nederland Bloeit director Jeroen Blijlevens told telesport.nl that he is uncertain that she can last to the end of the Giro in the race lead.
"With three mountain stages and an individual time trial ahead it will not be easy. Marianne has never finished a major stage race on the podium, so that would be a good end in itself."
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:14:07
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|9
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|10
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|11
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|12
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|14
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|15
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|16
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|17
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|18
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|19
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|20
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|21
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|22
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|23
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|24
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|26
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|29
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|30
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|31
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|32
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|33
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|34
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|35
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|36
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|37
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|38
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|40
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|41
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|42
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|44
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|45
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|46
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|47
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|48
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|49
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|50
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|51
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|52
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|53
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|54
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|55
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|56
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|57
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|58
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|59
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|60
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|61
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|62
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|63
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|64
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|65
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|66
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|68
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|69
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|70
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|71
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|72
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|73
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|74
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|75
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|76
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|77
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|78
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|79
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|80
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|81
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|82
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|83
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|84
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|85
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|86
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|87
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|88
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|89
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|90
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|91
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|92
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|93
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|94
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|95
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|96
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|97
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:00:20
|98
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|99
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|100
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|101
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|102
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|103
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|104
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|105
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|106
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|107
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|108
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|109
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|110
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|111
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|112
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|113
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|114
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|115
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|116
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|117
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|118
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|119
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|120
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|121
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|122
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|123
|Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
|124
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|125
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|126
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:49
|DNS
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|DNS
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|12
|3
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|4
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|8
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|7
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|4
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|3
|9
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|2
|10
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16:03:46
|2
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:00:24
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:52
|4
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:31
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:35
|6
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:02:32
|7
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|0:02:35
|8
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:23
|9
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:03:30
|11
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:34
|12
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:54
|13
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:03:59
|14
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|0:04:05
|15
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:17
|16
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|17
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:46
|18
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:51
|19
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:05:03
|20
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:05:12
|21
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:05:17
|22
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|24
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:09
|25
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:07:06
|26
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:07:10
|27
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:07:13
|28
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:07:28
|29
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:07:34
|30
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:07:52
|31
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:08:30
|32
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:05
|33
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:09:24
|34
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:57
|35
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:10:59
|36
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:11:01
|37
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:11:13
|38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|39
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:11:25
|40
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|41
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:12:20
|42
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|0:13:51
|43
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:14:35
|44
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:14:46
|45
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:51
|46
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:16:01
|47
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:16:21
|48
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:17:09
|49
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:17:27
|50
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:17:46
|51
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:17:52
|52
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:18:17
|53
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:18:43
|54
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|0:18:46
|55
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:18:49
|56
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:19:10
|57
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:19:26
|58
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:21:16
|59
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:21:19
|60
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:22:00
|61
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:22:09
|62
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:22:10
|63
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:22:42
|64
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:23:33
|65
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:26:24
|66
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:27:53
|67
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:27:54
|68
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:28:15
|69
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|70
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:28:33
|71
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:28:35
|72
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:28:39
|73
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:28:42
|74
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:28:58
|75
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:29:00
|76
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:29:02
|77
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|78
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:29:52
|79
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:34:44
|80
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:36:27
|81
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:36:56
|82
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:37:24
|83
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:37:26
|84
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:37:29
|85
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|86
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:37:49
|87
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:38:03
|88
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:38:24
|89
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:41:16
|90
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:41:38
|91
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:41:50
|92
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:42:02
|93
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:43:15
|94
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:44:41
|95
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:47:11
|96
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:47:52
|97
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:48:11
|98
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:48:50
|99
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:48:59
|100
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:49:32
|101
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:50:03
|102
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:51:54
|103
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:53:51
|104
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:54:57
|105
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:57:11
|106
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|1:00:05
|107
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:00:31
|108
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:00:41
|109
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:01:02
|110
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|1:03:39
|111
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:07:15
|112
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|1:08:18
|113
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:11:00
|114
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:11:01
|115
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:11:50
|116
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:12:12
|117
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:12:41
|118
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:17:39
|119
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:18:59
|120
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|121
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|122
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:19:08
|123
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:19:19
|124
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:19:29
|125
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:20:11
|126
|Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:37:05
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|59
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|51
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|32
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|27
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|16
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|7
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|8
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|15
|9
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|10
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|14
|11
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|13
|12
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|12
|13
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|14
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|12
|15
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|10
|16
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|8
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|8
|18
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|7
|19
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|6
|20
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|21
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|5
|22
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|4
|23
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|4
|24
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|3
|25
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|2
|27
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|2
|29
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|30
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1
|31
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|21
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|16
|4
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|13
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|8
|7
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|6
|9
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|4
|10
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|11
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3
|12
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|13
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|2
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2
|16
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1
|1
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|16:07:45
|2
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:47
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:48
|4
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:10
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:03:14
|6
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:03:29
|7
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:05:25
|8
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:07:02
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|10
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:10:36
|11
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:13:10
|12
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:47
|13
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:15:27
|14
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:20
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:23:54
|16
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:24:40
|17
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:25:03
|18
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:32:57
|19
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:33:25
|20
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:33:30
|21
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:17
|22
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:39
|23
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:37:51
|24
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:38:03
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:39:16
|26
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:43:12
|27
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:47:55
|28
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:50:58
|29
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:56:06
|30
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|1:04:19
|31
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:07:01
|32
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:07:51
|33
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:08:42
|34
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:15:00
|35
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|36
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:15:09
