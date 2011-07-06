Image 1 of 33 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) continues to cannibalize the Giro Donne. (Image credit: Giro Donne) Image 2 of 33 Colavita Forno D'Asolo were keen to bring the race back to a sprint - to give Bronzini a chance to win in her hometown (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 33 Esra Tromp (Netherlands) leads Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 33 Esra Tromp (Netherlands) leads Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 33 The chase was led by Colavita Forno D'Asolo, but watched by Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 and Netherlands riders just behind them (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 33 Simona Frapporti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 33 The arrival of the race in Piacenza was in honour of Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), World Champion, who lives there (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 33 Flavia Oliveira leads the Colavita Forno D'Asolo team chasing the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 33 A reminder of the star of the day for local residents (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 33 Still on the front after a long chase, Colavita Forno D'Asolo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 33 Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012), Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Esra Tromp (Vaiano-Solaritech) were caught as the bunch reached Piacenza (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 33 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) drives the pace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 33 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) drives the pace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 33 Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad) takes her turn at the front of the chasing bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 33 Stage 6 was a homecoming for World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 33 The bunch chases the break, led by Colavita Forno D'Asolo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 33 The break's lead fluctuated between one and two minutes (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 33 Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) takes the opportunity for recovery after the break was stopped (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 33 The Colavita Forno D'Asolo team on the podium before the stage to Bronzini's hometown, Piacenza (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 33 The first break attempt was early - by Petra Dijkman (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 33 Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) was active all day and made an early attempt to go away (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 33 Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) tries again to go, followed by Dijkman (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 33 The first person to get a significant advantage was Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 33 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) is finishing steadily every day (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 33 This is the last stage for sprinters such as Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) in the 2011 Giro Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 33 Esra Tromp (Netherlands) forces the pace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 33 De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) was on her own for a while (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 33 Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Esra Tromp (Netherlands) joined Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 33 Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) wait for instruction after the level crossing closed between break and bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 33 Esra Tromp (Netherlands) was also waiting to hear the decision relating to the closed level crossing (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 33 Marianne Vos continues to lead the Giro Donne. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 33 The top three on stage 6: Giorgia Bronzini, Marianne Vos and Ina Teutenberg (Image credit: Giro Donne) Image 33 of 33 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) still holds all three major jerseys in the Giro Donne, while Rasa Leleivyte is best young rider. (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Marianne Vos continued her domination of the Giro Donne, winning her third stage of the event while wearing the maglia rosa of race leader.

The 128km stage to Piacenza was the desired prize of world champion Giorgia Bronzini, who hails from the finishing town, but Vos was just too strong in the final 200m for the Italian.

"I was hoping to get my first win of the Giro in my home town - the finish was technical and suited my characteristics, but Vos is at this moment the strongest," Bronzini said. "To take second place on her wheel has the value of a victory."

HTC-Highroad's Ina Teutenberg took third in the sprint.

Another warm day in Italy greeted the 126-rider peloton. Two riders failed to take the start, with Garmin-Cervelo's Lucy Martin and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) abandoning the race due to injuries sustained in the finish line crash on stage 5.

A long, fairly flat stage, the day was dominated by a three rider breakaway initiated by Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team). The Belgian built up a lead of 45 seconds by herself before being joined by Italian Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaristech) and Esra Tromp (Netherlands).

The trio built up a lead of two minutes with 30km to go before the chase began in earnest, led by the Colavita Forno d'Asolo squad. Despite their best efforts, the leaders were brought back with 10km to go, and the bunch sprint was ensured.

However, Vos, not a pure sprinter, demonstrated her bottomless well of power by unleashing a furious turn of speed with 200m to go that even the world champion could not match.

Despite her evident form, Nederland Bloeit director Jeroen Blijlevens told telesport.nl that he is uncertain that she can last to the end of the Giro in the race lead.

"With three mountain stages and an individual time trial ahead it will not be easy. Marianne has never finished a major stage race on the podium, so that would be a good end in itself."

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:14:07 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 4 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 9 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 10 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 11 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 12 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 14 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 15 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 16 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 17 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 18 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 19 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 20 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 21 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 22 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 23 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 24 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 25 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 26 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 28 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 29 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 30 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 31 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 32 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 33 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 34 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 35 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 36 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 37 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 38 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 39 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 40 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 41 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 42 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 43 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 44 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 45 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 46 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 47 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 48 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 49 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 50 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 51 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 52 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 53 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 54 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 55 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 56 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 57 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 58 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 59 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 60 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 61 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 62 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 63 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 64 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 65 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 66 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 67 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 68 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 69 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 70 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 71 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 72 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 73 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 74 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 75 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 76 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 77 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 78 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 79 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 80 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 81 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 82 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 83 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 84 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 85 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 86 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 87 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 88 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 89 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 90 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 91 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 92 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 93 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 94 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 95 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 96 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 97 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:00:20 98 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 99 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 100 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 101 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 102 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 103 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 104 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 105 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 106 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 107 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 108 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 109 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 110 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 111 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 112 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 113 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 114 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 115 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 116 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 117 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 118 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 119 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 120 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 121 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 122 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 123 Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango 124 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 125 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 126 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:00:49 DNS Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team DNS Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo

Points 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 12 3 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 10 4 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 8 5 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 6 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 7 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 4 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 3 9 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 2 10 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1

General classification after stage 6 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 16:03:46 2 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:00:24 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:52 4 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:31 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:35 6 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:02:32 7 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 0:02:35 8 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:03:23 9 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:03:28 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:03:30 11 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:34 12 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:54 13 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:03:59 14 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 0:04:05 15 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:04:17 16 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:04:26 17 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:46 18 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:04:51 19 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:05:03 20 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:05:12 21 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:05:17 22 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:05:47 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 24 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:09 25 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:07:06 26 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:07:10 27 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:07:13 28 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:07:28 29 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 0:07:34 30 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:07:52 31 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:08:30 32 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:05 33 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:09:24 34 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:57 35 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:10:59 36 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:11:01 37 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:11:13 38 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:11:14 39 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 0:11:25 40 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 41 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:12:20 42 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 0:13:51 43 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:14:35 44 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 0:14:46 45 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:51 46 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:16:01 47 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:16:21 48 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:17:09 49 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:17:27 50 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:17:46 51 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:17:52 52 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:18:17 53 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:18:43 54 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 0:18:46 55 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:18:49 56 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:19:10 57 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:19:26 58 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:21:16 59 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 0:21:19 60 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:22:00 61 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:22:09 62 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:22:10 63 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:22:42 64 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:23:33 65 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:26:24 66 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:27:53 67 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:27:54 68 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:28:15 69 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 70 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:28:33 71 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:28:35 72 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 0:28:39 73 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:28:42 74 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:28:58 75 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:29:00 76 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:29:02 77 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 78 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:29:52 79 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:34:44 80 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:36:27 81 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:36:56 82 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:37:24 83 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:37:26 84 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:37:29 85 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 86 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:37:49 87 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:38:03 88 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:38:24 89 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:41:16 90 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:41:38 91 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:41:50 92 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:42:02 93 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:43:15 94 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:44:41 95 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 0:47:11 96 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:47:52 97 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:48:11 98 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:48:50 99 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:48:59 100 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:49:32 101 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:50:03 102 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:51:54 103 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:53:51 104 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 0:54:57 105 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:57:11 106 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 1:00:05 107 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:00:31 108 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 1:00:41 109 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:01:02 110 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 1:03:39 111 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:07:15 112 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 1:08:18 113 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:11:00 114 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 1:11:01 115 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:11:50 116 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:12:12 117 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:12:41 118 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 1:17:39 119 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1:18:59 120 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 121 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 122 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 1:19:08 123 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:19:19 124 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:19:29 125 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:20:11 126 Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango 1:37:05

Points classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 59 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 51 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 32 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 27 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 16 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 16 7 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 15 8 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 15 9 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 15 10 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 14 11 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 13 12 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 12 13 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 12 14 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 12 15 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 10 16 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 8 17 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 8 18 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 7 19 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 6 20 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 5 21 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 5 22 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 4 23 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 4 24 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 3 25 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 26 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 2 27 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 28 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 2 29 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1 30 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1 31 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1

Mountains classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 21 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 16 4 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 13 5 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 13 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 8 7 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 7 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 6 9 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 4 10 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 11 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 3 12 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 3 13 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 3 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 2 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 2 16 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1