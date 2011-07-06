Trending

Hat-trick for Vos in Piacenza

Dutchwoman adds to overall lead

Image 1 of 33

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) continues to cannibalize the Giro Donne.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) continues to cannibalize the Giro Donne.
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Image 2 of 33

Colavita Forno D'Asolo were keen to bring the race back to a sprint - to give Bronzini a chance to win in her hometown

Colavita Forno D'Asolo were keen to bring the race back to a sprint - to give Bronzini a chance to win in her hometown
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 33

Esra Tromp (Netherlands) leads Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012)

Esra Tromp (Netherlands) leads Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 33

Esra Tromp (Netherlands) leads Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012)

Esra Tromp (Netherlands) leads Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 33

The chase was led by Colavita Forno D'Asolo, but watched by Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 and Netherlands riders just behind them

The chase was led by Colavita Forno D'Asolo, but watched by Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 and Netherlands riders just behind them
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 33

Simona Frapporti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) in the bunch

Simona Frapporti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 33

The arrival of the race in Piacenza was in honour of Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), World Champion, who lives there

The arrival of the race in Piacenza was in honour of Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), World Champion, who lives there
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 33

Flavia Oliveira leads the Colavita Forno D'Asolo team chasing the break

Flavia Oliveira leads the Colavita Forno D'Asolo team chasing the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 33

A reminder of the star of the day for local residents

A reminder of the star of the day for local residents
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 33

Still on the front after a long chase, Colavita Forno D'Asolo

Still on the front after a long chase, Colavita Forno D'Asolo
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 33

Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012), Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Esra Tromp (Vaiano-Solaritech) were caught as the bunch reached Piacenza

Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012), Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Esra Tromp (Vaiano-Solaritech) were caught as the bunch reached Piacenza
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 33

Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) drives the pace

Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) drives the pace
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 33

Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) drives the pace

Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) drives the pace
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 33

Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad) takes her turn at the front of the chasing bunch

Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad) takes her turn at the front of the chasing bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 33

Stage 6 was a homecoming for World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)

Stage 6 was a homecoming for World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 33

The bunch chases the break, led by Colavita Forno D'Asolo

The bunch chases the break, led by Colavita Forno D'Asolo
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 33

The break's lead fluctuated between one and two minutes

The break's lead fluctuated between one and two minutes
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 33

Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) takes the opportunity for recovery after the break was stopped

Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) takes the opportunity for recovery after the break was stopped
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 33

The Colavita Forno D'Asolo team on the podium before the stage to Bronzini's hometown, Piacenza

The Colavita Forno D'Asolo team on the podium before the stage to Bronzini's hometown, Piacenza
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 33

The first break attempt was early - by Petra Dijkman (Netherlands)

The first break attempt was early - by Petra Dijkman (Netherlands)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 33

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) was active all day and made an early attempt to go away

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) was active all day and made an early attempt to go away
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 33

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) tries again to go, followed by Dijkman

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) tries again to go, followed by Dijkman
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 33

The first person to get a significant advantage was Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012)

The first person to get a significant advantage was Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 33

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) is finishing steadily every day

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) is finishing steadily every day
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 33

This is the last stage for sprinters such as Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) in the 2011 Giro Donne

This is the last stage for sprinters such as Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) in the 2011 Giro Donne
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 33

Esra Tromp (Netherlands) forces the pace

Esra Tromp (Netherlands) forces the pace
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 33

De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) was on her own for a while

De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) was on her own for a while
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 33

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Esra Tromp (Netherlands) joined Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) in the break

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Esra Tromp (Netherlands) joined Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) in the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 33

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) wait for instruction after the level crossing closed between break and bunch

Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano-Solaritech) and Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) wait for instruction after the level crossing closed between break and bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 33

Esra Tromp (Netherlands) was also waiting to hear the decision relating to the closed level crossing

Esra Tromp (Netherlands) was also waiting to hear the decision relating to the closed level crossing
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 33

Marianne Vos continues to lead the Giro Donne.

Marianne Vos continues to lead the Giro Donne.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 33

The top three on stage 6: Giorgia Bronzini, Marianne Vos and Ina Teutenberg

The top three on stage 6: Giorgia Bronzini, Marianne Vos and Ina Teutenberg
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Image 33 of 33

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) still holds all three major jerseys in the Giro Donne, while Rasa Leleivyte is best young rider.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) still holds all three major jerseys in the Giro Donne, while Rasa Leleivyte is best young rider.
(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Marianne Vos continued her domination of the Giro Donne, winning her third stage of the event while wearing the maglia rosa of race leader.

The 128km stage to Piacenza was the desired prize of world champion Giorgia Bronzini, who hails from the finishing town, but Vos was just too strong in the final 200m for the Italian.

"I was hoping to get my first win of the Giro in my home town - the finish was technical and suited my characteristics, but Vos is at this moment the strongest," Bronzini said. "To take second place on her wheel has the value of a victory."

HTC-Highroad's Ina Teutenberg took third in the sprint.

Another warm day in Italy greeted the 126-rider peloton. Two riders failed to take the start, with Garmin-Cervelo's Lucy Martin and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) abandoning the race due to injuries sustained in the finish line crash on stage 5.

A long, fairly flat stage, the day was dominated by a three rider breakaway initiated by Liesbet De Vocht (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team). The Belgian built up a lead of 45 seconds by herself before being joined by Italian Valentina Bastianelli (Vaiano Solaristech) and Esra Tromp (Netherlands).

The trio built up a lead of two minutes with 30km to go before the chase began in earnest, led by the Colavita Forno d'Asolo squad. Despite their best efforts, the leaders were brought back with 10km to go, and the bunch sprint was ensured.

However, Vos, not a pure sprinter, demonstrated her bottomless well of power by unleashing a furious turn of speed with 200m to go that even the world champion could not match.

Despite her evident form, Nederland Bloeit director Jeroen Blijlevens told telesport.nl that he is uncertain that she can last to the end of the Giro in the race lead.

"With three mountain stages and an individual time trial ahead it will not be easy. Marianne has never finished a major stage race on the podium, so that would be a good end in itself."

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:14:07
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
4Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
5Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
9Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
10Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
11Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
12Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
14Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
15Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
16Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
17Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
18Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
19Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
20Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
21Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
22Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
23Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
24Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
25Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
26Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
28Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
29Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
30Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
31Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
32Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
34Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
35Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
36Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
37Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
38Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
39Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
40Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
41Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
42Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
43Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
44Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
45Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
46Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
47Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
48Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
49Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
50Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
51Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
52Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
53Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
54Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
55Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
56Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
57Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
58Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
59Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
60Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
61Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
62Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
63Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
64Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
65Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
66Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
67Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
68Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
69Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
70Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
71Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
72Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
73Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
74Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
75Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
76Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
77Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
78Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
79Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
80Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
81Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
82Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
83Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
84Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
85Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
86Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
87Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
88Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
89Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
90Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
91Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
92Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
93Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
94Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
95Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
96Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
97Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:00:20
98Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
99Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
100Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
101Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
102Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
103Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
104Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
105Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
106Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
107Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
108Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
109Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
110Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
111Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
112Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
113Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
114Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
115Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
116Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
117Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
118Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
119Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
120Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
121Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
122Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
123Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
124Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
125Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
126Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:00:49
DNSRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
DNSLucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo

Points
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo12
3Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women10
4Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK8
5Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands6
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5
7Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss4
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK3
9Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team2
10Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1

General classification after stage 6
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit16:03:46
2Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:00:24
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:52
4Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:31
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:35
6Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:02:32
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss0:02:35
8Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:03:23
9Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:03:28
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:03:30
11Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:34
12Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:54
13Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:03:59
14Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss0:04:05
15Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:04:17
16Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:26
17Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:46
18Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:04:51
19Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:05:03
20Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:05:12
21Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:05:17
22Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:05:47
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
24Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:09
25Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:07:06
26Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:07:10
27Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:07:13
28Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:07:28
29Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team0:07:34
30Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:07:52
31Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:08:30
32Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:09:05
33Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:09:24
34Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:10:57
35Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:10:59
36Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:11:01
37Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:11:13
38Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:11:14
39Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands0:11:25
40Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
41Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:12:20
42Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss0:13:51
43Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:14:35
44Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech0:14:46
45Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:51
46Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:16:01
47Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:16:21
48Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:17:09
49Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:17:27
50Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:17:46
51Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:17:52
52Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:18:17
53Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:18:43
54Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss0:18:46
55Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana0:18:49
56Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:19:10
57Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:19:26
58Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:21:16
59Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands0:21:19
60Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:22:00
61Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:22:09
62Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:22:10
63Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:22:42
64Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana0:23:33
65Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:26:24
66Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:27:53
67Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:27:54
68Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:28:15
69Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
70Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:28:33
71Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:28:35
72Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:28:39
73Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:28:42
74Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:28:58
75Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:29:00
76Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:29:02
77Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
78Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:29:52
79Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:34:44
80Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:36:27
81Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:36:56
82Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:37:24
83Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:37:26
84Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:37:29
85Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
86Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:37:49
87Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:38:03
88Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:38:24
89Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:41:16
90Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:41:38
91Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:41:50
92Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:42:02
93Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:43:15
94Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:44:41
95Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK0:47:11
96Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:47:52
97Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:48:11
98Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:48:50
99Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:48:59
100Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:49:32
101Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:50:03
102Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:51:54
103Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:53:51
104Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:54:57
105Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:57:11
106Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands1:00:05
107Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:00:31
108Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:00:41
109Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:01:02
110Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss1:03:39
111Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:07:15
112Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands1:08:18
113Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:11:00
114Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK1:11:01
115Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:11:50
116Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:12:12
117Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:12:41
118Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK1:17:39
119Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1:18:59
120Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
121Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
122Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:19:08
123Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:19:19
124Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:19:29
125Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:20:11
126Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango1:37:05

Points classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit59pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women51
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo32
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK27
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women16
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit16
7Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango15
8Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana15
9Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo15
10Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech14
11Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss13
12Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo12
13Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands12
14Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana12
15Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss10
16Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss8
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK8
18Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana7
19Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team6
20Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango5
21Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo5
22Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo4
23Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara4
24Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss3
25Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
26Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss2
27Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
28Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team2
29Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1
30Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1
31Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1

Mountains classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit21pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo21
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss16
4Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo13
5Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team13
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo8
7Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women7
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana6
9Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss4
10Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
11Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo3
12Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands3
13Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands3
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango2
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK2
16Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1

Young rider classification
1Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech16:07:45
2Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:47
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:48
4Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:10
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:03:14
6Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:03:29
7Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:05:25
8Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:07:02
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:07:15
10Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:10:36
11Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:13:10
12Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:13:47
13Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:15:27
14Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands0:17:20
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:23:54
16Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:24:40
17Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:25:03
18Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:32:57
19Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:33:25
20Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:33:30
21Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:17
22Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:39
23Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:37:51
24Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:38:03
25Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:39:16
26Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK0:43:12
27Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:47:55
28Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:50:58
29Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:56:06
30Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands1:04:19
31Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:07:01
32Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:07:51
33Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:08:42
34Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:15:00
35Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
36Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:15:09

 

