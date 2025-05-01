'It's given us spectators unique moments to enjoy' - Spanish cycling icon Joane Somarriba on the transformation of La Vuelta Femenina

By published

Former world and Grand Tour champion revels in 'hotly contested' home race with more kilometres of competition and growing legion of fans

Joane Somarriba at La Vuelta Femenina
Joane Somarriba at La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency/Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi)

One of the modern pioneers of women's racing, Joane Somarriba's remarkable career saw the Spanish racer standing on the top step of the podium with victories at the esteemed Grand Boucle, Giro d'Italia, Emakumeen Bira and the World Championships during the late 1990s and early 2000s. 

At 52, she is now an ambassador of her nation's only second-tier ProTeam, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, and for women's cycling as a whole. She will join the squad at the upcoming La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es from May 4 to 10, not only to support her riders in the first Grand Tour of this season, but to take in the atmosphere and success of a home race she more than likely would have won had it existed during her own rise to stage-racing stardom.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.