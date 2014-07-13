Image 1 of 7 Marianne Vos in pink (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 2 of 7 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) wins third Giro Rosa title (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 3 of 7 The Giro Rosa jerseys (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 4 of 7 Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies) wins the final stage (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 5 of 7 Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team celebrate their Giro Rosa victory (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 6 of 7 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) celebrates her win at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 7 of 7 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) wins the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Emma Pooley won the ninth and last stage in the Giro Rosa, taking her third stage victory of this year's event. Pooley beat the Rabo-Liv duo Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Marianne Vos to arrive solo. Vos won the overall classification.

"I wasn't confident before the Giro started," Pooley told Cyclingnews. "I wasn't confident I could win anything but the team really believed in me. And then it gets easier."

The last stage of the 25th Giro Rosa took the 134-rider strong peloton from Trezzo sull'Adda to the iconic Madonna del Ghisallo climb. The short, final stage of 90.3km made for several attacks in the first kilometres but nobody got any room

In the overall classification, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was only 16 seconds behind her teammate Vos so the intermediate sprint after 40 kilometres into the race offered valuable seconds. Vos beat Ferrand Prevot taking three seconds, while the French rider took two seconds.

After a fast opening hour where many attacks happened and were chased down again, the peloton prepared for the final climb to Madonna del Ghisallo. Rabo-Liv worked hard to isolate Unitedhealthcare's Mara Abbott.

"There was a split in the peloton," Pooley said on the race situation before the climb. "After some tunnels I was caught behind. Near Lake Como the roads were getting narrow and the peloton strung out. Anisha Vekemans did a huge job in bringing me all the way back. Then I jumped to the group with the GC contenders. But I was tired from the chase at the foot of the climb."

For Rabo-Liv, Pooley was not a rival in the overall classification. She suffered from nosebleeds in the first stage and fell out of contention for the overall. "I prefer not to speculate about the first stage but of course it was a shame. But when you decide the GC is gone, it changes things. You can target your days and relax a bit more during the sprinter's stages."

When Pooley attacked the first group with Vos, Van der Breggen and Ferrand-Prevot for Rabo-Liv and Abbott for Unitedhealthcare about three kilometres into the climb, Rabo-Liv looked at Abbott. "I didn't really attack, I just rode a bit faster but the Rabo girls checked Abbott and that was beneficial to me," Pooley said.

"Mara is a really strong rider and the biggest threat to our classification," Vos told Cyclingnews. Last year Vos lost the Giro to the American rider in two consecutive mountain stages. "I knew that I was stronger than last year and I had such a great team around me that I didn't need to worry."

Pooley won her third stage in the Giro solo, with Vos and Ferrand Prevot in second and third position. She also secured the mountain jersey.

The final podium of the Giro Rosa is made up of three Rabo-Liv riders. Marianne Vos won her third Giro Rosa after 2011 and 2012. The biggest threat to the world champion's crown came from 22-year old Ferrand-Prevot who finished at 15 seconds. Anna van der Breggen was third at 1:32. Mara Abbott, the 2013 winner finished in fourth at 1:54 from Vos.

"We didn't speak of rivals within the team," Vos told Cyclingnews. "The pink jersey was the most important. We shouldn't ride each other out of contention. Our rivals were outside the team with Abbott as biggest threat."

Rabo-Liv finished the Giro Rosa with six stage wins and the first three positions on the overall podium. It was by far the strongest team in this year's event.

"Riding alongside Pauline and Anna makes me better too. It keeps me focussed. But it's not only about Pauline, Anna, me or Annemiek [Van Vleuten]. Before we can play a role in the final Iris Slappendel, Roxane Knetemann, Kasia Niewiadoma and our road captain Lucinda Brand play a very important role in keeping us safe, out of the wind. Most people don't see the work they do in every stage. They counter the attacks and make that I don't have to worry. That is hugely important," Vos concluded.

Both Vos and Pooley were looking forward to la Course by the Tour de France, the women's race on the Champs Elyseés in two weeks time. "I want to support the team there," Pooley said on her plans for the month to come. "Lotto-Belisol believed in me and I want to help Jolien [D'Hoore] in Paris. After that the English rider targets the time trial and the road race at the Commonwealth Games.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:57:40 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:25 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:33 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:38 7 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:00:49 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:50 9 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 10 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:01:52 11 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:01:57 12 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon 13 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:04 14 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 15 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:02:28 16 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS 0:02:33 17 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:02:36 18 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 0:02:38 19 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:02:41 20 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 0:02:43 21 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 0:02:49 22 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:02:57 23 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:03:07 24 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:03:25 25 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 26 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:29 27 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 0:03:31 28 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:03:32 29 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo 30 Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana 31 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:03:35 32 Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:03:38 33 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:40 34 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:42 35 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:04:08 36 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:35 37 Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 0:04:41 38 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:04:45 39 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 0:04:46 40 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:04:47 41 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:04:51 42 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:04:58 43 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 44 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 45 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS 46 Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:05:42 47 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:05:50 48 Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest 0:05:54 49 Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:06:06 50 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:06:09 51 Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute 52 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:06:15 53 Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:06:29 54 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:06:30 55 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:06:39 56 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:40 57 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:06:50 58 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:06:54 59 Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 60 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:07:01 61 Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 62 Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest 0:07:19 63 Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:07:22 64 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 0:07:24 65 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 66 Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:07:36 67 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 0:08:04 68 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 0:08:21 69 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 0:08:47 70 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:08:51 71 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS 0:08:53 72 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 73 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano 0:08:56 74 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 75 Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:09:04 76 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 77 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo 78 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 79 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 80 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS 81 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 82 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano 83 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 84 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 85 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon 86 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:10:19 87 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:10:55 88 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:11:42 89 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 90 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 91 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 92 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 93 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 94 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 95 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 96 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 97 Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 98 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 99 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 100 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 101 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 102 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:11:46 103 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 0:11:53 104 Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:13:06 105 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:15:33 106 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon 107 Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana 108 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 109 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon 110 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 111 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 112 Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 113 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 114 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 0:15:49 115 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:17:50 116 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 117 Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 118 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 119 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano 120 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 121 Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:18:48 122 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:18:49 123 Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 124 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:18:55 125 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 0:19:15 126 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 127 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 128 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango 129 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:21:05 130 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 131 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:21:11 132 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 13 pts 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 11 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 5

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25:12:07 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:15 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:32 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:01:54 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 0:02:06 6 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:03:18 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:06:59 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:07:16 9 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:08:23 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:08:36 11 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:08:56 12 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:10:20 13 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 0:11:18 14 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:14:44 15 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:14:48 16 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:16:32 17 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo 0:16:38 18 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:17:03 19 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 0:17:13 20 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:17:30 21 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:19:17 22 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:19:19 23 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:21:30 24 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:21:40 25 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 0:21:44 26 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:21:58 27 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:24:28 28 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS 0:25:15 29 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 0:27:20 30 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:27:38 31 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:28:23 32 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:28:25 33 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 0:28:38 34 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 0:29:07 35 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:30:09 36 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:30:52 37 Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana 0:31:53 38 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:32:14 39 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:35:30 40 Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:36:36 41 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:37:43 42 Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:37:46 43 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:39:04 44 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:39:37 45 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS 0:39:55 46 Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:41:28 47 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:43:21 48 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 0:44:15 49 Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:47:37 50 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:47:50 51 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon 0:51:42 52 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:52:35 53 Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:52:36 54 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:54:09 55 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 0:55:13 56 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:55:49 57 Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest 0:56:12 58 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo 0:56:31 59 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:58:34 60 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:01:07 61 Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 1:01:26 62 Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 1:02:52 63 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano 1:03:08 64 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 1:03:58 65 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano 1:04:10 66 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 67 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 1:04:30 68 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon 1:04:54 69 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 1:05:12 70 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:05:19 71 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 1:05:40 72 Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 1:06:20 73 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:08:03 74 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 1:08:04 75 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 1:08:10 76 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 1:08:13 77 Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest 1:09:22 78 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:10:02 79 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS 1:10:05 80 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 1:11:45 81 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 1:12:21 82 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1:12:49 83 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:12:52 84 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 1:12:54 85 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS 1:13:02 86 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo 1:13:25 87 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:13:41 88 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 1:16:27 89 Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren 1:16:54 90 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:17:06 91 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon 1:17:14 92 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 1:17:52 93 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 1:19:41 94 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 1:20:22 95 Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 1:20:44 96 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 1:20:53 97 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 1:21:23 98 Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1:23:40 99 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon 1:24:07 100 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:25:25 101 Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 1:26:29 102 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 1:26:38 103 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo 1:30:43 104 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 1:34:52 105 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 1:38:32 106 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 1:38:50 107 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 1:40:13 108 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 1:42:12 109 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 1:46:46 110 Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 1:47:13 111 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:47:36 112 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 1:47:40 113 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1:47:51 114 Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana 1:50:00 115 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 1:50:31 116 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 1:55:30 117 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 1:58:21 118 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 2:01:31 119 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 2:02:38 120 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 2:08:03 121 Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 2:08:41 122 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 2:12:43 123 Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 2:15:23 124 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 2:16:17 125 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango 2:21:25 126 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano 2:22:45 127 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 2:23:57 128 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 2:26:26 129 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 2:30:53 130 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 2:40:05 131 Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:42:52 132 Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon 2:50:26

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 64 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 33 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 31 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 26 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 25 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 22 7 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 14 8 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 12 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 10 10 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 10 11 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 7 12 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 14 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango 5 15 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 5 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 5 17 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 3 18 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 3 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS 2 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 1