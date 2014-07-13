Vos secures Giro Rosa title
Pooley wins in Madonna del Ghisallo
Emma Pooley won the ninth and last stage in the Giro Rosa, taking her third stage victory of this year's event. Pooley beat the Rabo-Liv duo Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Marianne Vos to arrive solo. Vos won the overall classification.
"I wasn't confident before the Giro started," Pooley told Cyclingnews. "I wasn't confident I could win anything but the team really believed in me. And then it gets easier."
The last stage of the 25th Giro Rosa took the 134-rider strong peloton from Trezzo sull'Adda to the iconic Madonna del Ghisallo climb. The short, final stage of 90.3km made for several attacks in the first kilometres but nobody got any room
In the overall classification, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was only 16 seconds behind her teammate Vos so the intermediate sprint after 40 kilometres into the race offered valuable seconds. Vos beat Ferrand Prevot taking three seconds, while the French rider took two seconds.
After a fast opening hour where many attacks happened and were chased down again, the peloton prepared for the final climb to Madonna del Ghisallo. Rabo-Liv worked hard to isolate Unitedhealthcare's Mara Abbott.
"There was a split in the peloton," Pooley said on the race situation before the climb. "After some tunnels I was caught behind. Near Lake Como the roads were getting narrow and the peloton strung out. Anisha Vekemans did a huge job in bringing me all the way back. Then I jumped to the group with the GC contenders. But I was tired from the chase at the foot of the climb."
For Rabo-Liv, Pooley was not a rival in the overall classification. She suffered from nosebleeds in the first stage and fell out of contention for the overall. "I prefer not to speculate about the first stage but of course it was a shame. But when you decide the GC is gone, it changes things. You can target your days and relax a bit more during the sprinter's stages."
When Pooley attacked the first group with Vos, Van der Breggen and Ferrand-Prevot for Rabo-Liv and Abbott for Unitedhealthcare about three kilometres into the climb, Rabo-Liv looked at Abbott. "I didn't really attack, I just rode a bit faster but the Rabo girls checked Abbott and that was beneficial to me," Pooley said.
"Mara is a really strong rider and the biggest threat to our classification," Vos told Cyclingnews. Last year Vos lost the Giro to the American rider in two consecutive mountain stages. "I knew that I was stronger than last year and I had such a great team around me that I didn't need to worry."
Pooley won her third stage in the Giro solo, with Vos and Ferrand Prevot in second and third position. She also secured the mountain jersey.
The final podium of the Giro Rosa is made up of three Rabo-Liv riders. Marianne Vos won her third Giro Rosa after 2011 and 2012. The biggest threat to the world champion's crown came from 22-year old Ferrand-Prevot who finished at 15 seconds. Anna van der Breggen was third at 1:32. Mara Abbott, the 2013 winner finished in fourth at 1:54 from Vos.
"We didn't speak of rivals within the team," Vos told Cyclingnews. "The pink jersey was the most important. We shouldn't ride each other out of contention. Our rivals were outside the team with Abbott as biggest threat."
Rabo-Liv finished the Giro Rosa with six stage wins and the first three positions on the overall podium. It was by far the strongest team in this year's event.
"Riding alongside Pauline and Anna makes me better too. It keeps me focussed. But it's not only about Pauline, Anna, me or Annemiek [Van Vleuten]. Before we can play a role in the final Iris Slappendel, Roxane Knetemann, Kasia Niewiadoma and our road captain Lucinda Brand play a very important role in keeping us safe, out of the wind. Most people don't see the work they do in every stage. They counter the attacks and make that I don't have to worry. That is hugely important," Vos concluded.
Both Vos and Pooley were looking forward to la Course by the Tour de France, the women's race on the Champs Elyseés in two weeks time. "I want to support the team there," Pooley said on her plans for the month to come. "Lotto-Belisol believed in me and I want to help Jolien [D'Hoore] in Paris. After that the English rider targets the time trial and the road race at the Commonwealth Games.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:57:40
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:38
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:00:49
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|10
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:52
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:01:57
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon
|13
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|14
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|15
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:02:28
|16
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:02:33
|17
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:02:36
|18
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|0:02:38
|19
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:41
|20
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:43
|21
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:02:49
|22
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:57
|23
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:03:07
|24
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:03:25
|25
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|26
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:29
|27
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:03:31
|28
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:03:32
|29
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
|30
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana
|31
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:03:35
|32
|Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:03:38
|33
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|34
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:42
|35
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:04:08
|36
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:35
|37
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:04:41
|38
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:04:45
|39
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:04:46
|40
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:04:47
|41
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:04:51
|42
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|43
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|44
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|45
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|46
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:05:42
|47
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:05:50
|48
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:05:54
|49
|Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:06:06
|50
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:06:09
|51
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|52
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:06:15
|53
|Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:06:29
|54
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:06:30
|55
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:06:39
|56
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:06:40
|57
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:06:50
|58
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:06:54
|59
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|60
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:07:01
|61
|Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|62
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:07:19
|63
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:07:22
|64
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:07:24
|65
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|66
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:07:36
|67
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|0:08:04
|68
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:08:21
|69
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:08:47
|70
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:08:51
|71
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:08:53
|72
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|73
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano
|0:08:56
|74
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|75
|Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:09:04
|76
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|77
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|78
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|79
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|80
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
|81
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|82
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
|83
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|84
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|85
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|86
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:10:19
|87
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|88
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:11:42
|89
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|90
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|91
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|92
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|93
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|94
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|95
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|96
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|97
|Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|98
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|99
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|100
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|101
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|102
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:11:46
|103
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:11:53
|104
|Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:13:06
|105
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:15:33
|106
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|107
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|108
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|109
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|110
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|111
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|112
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|113
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|114
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:15:49
|115
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:17:50
|116
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|117
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|118
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|119
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|120
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|121
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:18:48
|122
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:18:49
|123
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|124
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:18:55
|125
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|0:19:15
|126
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|127
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|128
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
|129
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:21:05
|130
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|131
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:21:11
|132
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|13
|pts
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|11
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25:12:07
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:01:54
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:06
|6
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:03:18
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|9
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:08:23
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:08:36
|11
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:08:56
|12
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:10:20
|13
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|0:11:18
|14
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:14:44
|15
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:14:48
|16
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:16:32
|17
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:16:38
|18
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:17:03
|19
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|0:17:13
|20
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:17:30
|21
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:19:17
|22
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|23
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:21:30
|24
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:21:40
|25
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:21:44
|26
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:21:58
|27
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:24:28
|28
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:25:15
|29
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:27:20
|30
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:27:38
|31
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:28:23
|32
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:28:25
|33
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|0:28:38
|34
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:29:07
|35
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:30:09
|36
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:30:52
|37
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:31:53
|38
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:32:14
|39
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:35:30
|40
|Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:36:36
|41
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:43
|42
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:37:46
|43
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:39:04
|44
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:39:37
|45
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:39:55
|46
|Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:41:28
|47
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:43:21
|48
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:44:15
|49
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:47:37
|50
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:47:50
|51
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon
|0:51:42
|52
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:52:35
|53
|Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:52:36
|54
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:54:09
|55
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:55:13
|56
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:55:49
|57
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:56:12
|58
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
|0:56:31
|59
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:58:34
|60
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:01:07
|61
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|1:01:26
|62
|Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|1:02:52
|63
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
|1:03:08
|64
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|1:03:58
|65
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano
|1:04:10
|66
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|67
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:04:30
|68
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|1:04:54
|69
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|1:05:12
|70
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:05:19
|71
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|1:05:40
|72
|Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:06:20
|73
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:08:03
|74
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|1:08:04
|75
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|1:08:10
|76
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:08:13
|77
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|1:09:22
|78
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:10:02
|79
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|1:10:05
|80
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|1:11:45
|81
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:12:21
|82
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:12:49
|83
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:12:52
|84
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|1:12:54
|85
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
|1:13:02
|86
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|1:13:25
|87
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:13:41
|88
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|1:16:27
|89
|Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:16:54
|90
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:17:06
|91
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|1:17:14
|92
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|1:17:52
|93
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|1:19:41
|94
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|1:20:22
|95
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|1:20:44
|96
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|1:20:53
|97
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:21:23
|98
|Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:23:40
|99
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|1:24:07
|100
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:25:25
|101
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:26:29
|102
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:26:38
|103
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
|1:30:43
|104
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|1:34:52
|105
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|1:38:32
|106
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:38:50
|107
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:40:13
|108
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:42:12
|109
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:46:46
|110
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:47:13
|111
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:47:36
|112
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|1:47:40
|113
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:47:51
|114
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|1:50:00
|115
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|1:50:31
|116
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|1:55:30
|117
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|1:58:21
|118
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|2:01:31
|119
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|2:02:38
|120
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|2:08:03
|121
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|2:08:41
|122
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|2:12:43
|123
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|2:15:23
|124
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|2:16:17
|125
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
|2:21:25
|126
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|2:22:45
|127
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|2:23:57
|128
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|2:26:26
|129
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|2:30:53
|130
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|2:40:05
|131
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:42:52
|132
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|2:50:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|64
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|33
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|25
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|22
|7
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|12
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|10
|10
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|10
|11
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|7
|12
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
|5
|15
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|5
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|17
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|3
|18
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|3
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|2
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25:12:22
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:51
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:08:41
|4
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:28:08
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:35:15
|6
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:28
|7
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:39:22
|8
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:47:22
|9
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:55:34
|10
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:00:52
|11
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|1:01:11
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|1:03:55
|13
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:07:48
|14
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:07:58
|15
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|1:09:07
|16
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:09:47
|17
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|1:09:50
|18
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:12:37
|19
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:16:51
|20
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|1:19:26
|21
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:21:08
|22
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:25:10
|23
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|1:26:14
|24
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|1:38:17
|25
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:39:58
|26
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|1:46:31
|27
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|1:46:58
|28
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|1:55:15
|29
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|2:02:23
|30
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|2:08:26
|31
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|2:15:08
|32
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|2:22:30
|33
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|2:26:11
|34
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|2:30:38
|35
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|2:39:50
|36
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:42:37
