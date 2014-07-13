Trending

Vos secures Giro Rosa title

Pooley wins in Madonna del Ghisallo

Marianne Vos in pink

(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) wins third Giro Rosa title

(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
The Giro Rosa jerseys

(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team celebrate their Giro Rosa victory

(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) celebrates her win at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) wins the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Emma Pooley won the ninth and last stage in the Giro Rosa, taking her third stage victory of this year's event. Pooley beat the Rabo-Liv duo Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Marianne Vos to arrive solo. Vos won the overall classification.

"I wasn't confident before the Giro started," Pooley told Cyclingnews. "I wasn't confident I could win anything but the team really believed in me. And then it gets easier."

The last stage of the 25th Giro Rosa took the 134-rider strong peloton from Trezzo sull'Adda to the iconic Madonna del Ghisallo climb. The short, final stage of 90.3km made for several attacks in the first kilometres but nobody got any room

In the overall classification, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was only 16 seconds behind her teammate Vos so the intermediate sprint after 40 kilometres into the race offered valuable seconds. Vos beat Ferrand Prevot taking three seconds, while the French rider took two seconds.

After a fast opening hour where many attacks happened and were chased down again, the peloton prepared for the final climb to Madonna del Ghisallo. Rabo-Liv worked hard to isolate Unitedhealthcare's Mara Abbott.

"There was a split in the peloton," Pooley said on the race situation before the climb. "After some tunnels I was caught behind. Near Lake Como the roads were getting narrow and the peloton strung out. Anisha Vekemans did a huge job in bringing me all the way back. Then I jumped to the group with the GC contenders. But I was tired from the chase at the foot of the climb."

For Rabo-Liv, Pooley was not a rival in the overall classification. She suffered from nosebleeds in the first stage and fell out of contention for the overall. "I prefer not to speculate about the first stage but of course it was a shame. But when you decide the GC is gone, it changes things. You can target your days and relax a bit more during the sprinter's stages."

When Pooley attacked the first group with Vos, Van der Breggen and Ferrand-Prevot for Rabo-Liv and Abbott for Unitedhealthcare about three kilometres into the climb, Rabo-Liv looked at Abbott. "I didn't really attack, I just rode a bit faster but the Rabo girls checked Abbott and that was beneficial to me," Pooley said.

"Mara is a really strong rider and the biggest threat to our classification," Vos told Cyclingnews. Last year Vos lost the Giro to the American rider in two consecutive mountain stages. "I knew that I was stronger than last year and I had such a great team around me that I didn't need to worry."

Pooley won her third stage in the Giro solo, with Vos and Ferrand Prevot in second and third position. She also secured the mountain jersey.

The final podium of the Giro Rosa is made up of three Rabo-Liv riders. Marianne Vos won her third Giro Rosa after 2011 and 2012. The biggest threat to the world champion's crown came from 22-year old Ferrand-Prevot who finished at 15 seconds. Anna van der Breggen was third at 1:32. Mara Abbott, the 2013 winner finished in fourth at 1:54 from Vos.

"We didn't speak of rivals within the team," Vos told Cyclingnews. "The pink jersey was the most important. We shouldn't ride each other out of contention. Our rivals were outside the team with Abbott as biggest threat."

Rabo-Liv finished the Giro Rosa with six stage wins and the first three positions on the overall podium. It was by far the strongest team in this year's event.

"Riding alongside Pauline and Anna makes me better too. It keeps me focussed. But it's not only about Pauline, Anna, me or Annemiek [Van Vleuten]. Before we can play a role in the final Iris Slappendel, Roxane Knetemann, Kasia Niewiadoma and our road captain Lucinda Brand play a very important role in keeping us safe, out of the wind. Most people don't see the work they do in every stage. They counter the attacks and make that I don't have to worry. That is hugely important," Vos concluded.

Both Vos and Pooley were looking forward to la Course by the Tour de France, the women's race on the Champs Elyseés in two weeks time. "I want to support the team there," Pooley said on her plans for the month to come. "Lotto-Belisol believed in me and I want to help Jolien [D'Hoore] in Paris. After that the English rider targets the time trial and the road race at the Commonwealth Games.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:57:40
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:25
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:33
5Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:38
7Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:00:49
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:50
9Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
10Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:52
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:01:57
12Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon
13Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:04
14Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
15Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:02:28
16Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS0:02:33
17Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:02:36
18Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products0:02:38
19Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:41
20Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:02:43
21Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS0:02:49
22Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:57
23Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:03:07
24Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:03:25
25Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
26Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:29
27Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana0:03:31
28Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:03:32
29Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
30Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana
31Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:03:35
32Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute0:03:38
33Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:40
34Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:42
35Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:04:08
36Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:35
37Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:04:41
38Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:04:45
39Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:04:46
40Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:04:47
41Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:04:51
42Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:58
43Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
44Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
45Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
46Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:05:42
47Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:05:50
48Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest0:05:54
49Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:06:06
50Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute0:06:09
51Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
52Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:06:15
53Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren0:06:29
54Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:06:30
55Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:06:39
56Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:40
57Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:06:50
58Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:06:54
59Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
60Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:07:01
61Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
62Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest0:07:19
63Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:07:22
64Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:07:24
65Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
66Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:07:36
67Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:08:04
68Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest0:08:21
69Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana0:08:47
70Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:08:51
71Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS0:08:53
72Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
73Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano0:08:56
74Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
75Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:09:04
76Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
77Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
78Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
79Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
80Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
81Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
82Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
83Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
84Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
85Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon
86Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:10:19
87Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:10:55
88Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:11:42
89Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
90Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
91Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
92Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
93Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
94Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
95Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
96Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
97Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
98Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
99Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
100Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
101Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
102Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:11:46
103Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:11:53
104Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:13:06
105Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon0:15:33
106Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
107Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
108Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
109Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
110Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
111Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
112Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
113Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
114Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:15:49
115Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:17:50
116Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
117Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
118Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
119Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
120Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
121Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon0:18:48
122Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:18:49
123Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
124Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon0:18:55
125Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda0:19:15
126Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
127Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
128Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
129Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:21:05
130Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
131Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:21:11
132Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies13pts
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team11
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team9
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team7
5Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling5

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team25:12:07
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:15
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:32
4Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:01:54
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:06
6Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:03:18
7Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:59
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:16
9Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:08:23
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:08:36
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:08:56
12Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:10:20
13Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products0:11:18
14Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:14:44
15Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:14:48
16Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:16:32
17Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo0:16:38
18Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:17:03
19Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:17:13
20Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:17:30
21Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:19:17
22Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:19:19
23Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:21:30
24Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:21:40
25Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana0:21:44
26Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:21:58
27Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:24:28
28Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS0:25:15
29Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:27:20
30Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:27:38
31Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:28:23
32Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:28:25
33Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:28:38
34Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS0:29:07
35Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:30:09
36Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:30:52
37Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana0:31:53
38Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:32:14
39Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:35:30
40Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:36:36
41Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:43
42Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:37:46
43Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:39:04
44Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:39:37
45Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS0:39:55
46Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute0:41:28
47Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:43:21
48Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest0:44:15
49Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute0:47:37
50Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:47:50
51Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon0:51:42
52Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:52:35
53Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:52:36
54Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:54:09
55Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:55:13
56Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:55:49
57Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest0:56:12
58Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo0:56:31
59Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:58:34
60Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:01:07
61Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango1:01:26
62Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia1:02:52
63Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano1:03:08
64Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia1:03:58
65Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano1:04:10
66Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
67Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:04:30
68Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon1:04:54
69Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda1:05:12
70Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:05:19
71Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon1:05:40
72Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:06:20
73Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:08:03
74Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS1:08:04
75Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia1:08:10
76Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren1:08:13
77Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest1:09:22
78Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:10:02
79Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS1:10:05
80Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute1:11:45
81Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:12:21
82Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1:12:49
83Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:12:52
84Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana1:12:54
85Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS1:13:02
86Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo1:13:25
87Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:13:41
88Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia1:16:27
89Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren1:16:54
90Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:17:06
91Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon1:17:14
92Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products1:17:52
93Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products1:19:41
94Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia1:20:22
95Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango1:20:44
96Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango1:20:53
97Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:21:23
98Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:23:40
99Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon1:24:07
100Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:25:25
101Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren1:26:29
102Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:26:38
103Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo1:30:43
104Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda1:34:52
105Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana1:38:32
106Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren1:38:50
107Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:40:13
108Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:42:12
109Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:46:46
110Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:47:13
111Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:47:36
112Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano1:47:40
113Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1:47:51
114Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana1:50:00
115Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano1:50:31
116Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products1:55:30
117Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products1:58:21
118Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon2:01:31
119Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling2:02:38
120Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products2:08:03
121Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren2:08:41
122Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute2:12:43
123Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest2:15:23
124Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies2:16:17
125Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango2:21:25
126Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano2:22:45
127Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon2:23:57
128Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano2:26:26
129Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest2:30:53
130Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox2:40:05
131Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:42:52
132Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon2:50:26

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies64pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS33
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team31
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team26
5Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling25
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team22
7Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team14
8Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products12
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products10
10Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia10
11Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano7
12Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
14Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango5
15Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team5
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda5
17Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox3
18Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team3
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS2
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team25:12:22
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:51
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:08:41
4Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:28:08
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:35:15
6Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:28
7Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:39:22
8Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute0:47:22
9Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:55:34
10Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:00:52
11Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango1:01:11
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano1:03:55
13Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:07:48
14Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren1:07:58
15Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest1:09:07
16Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:09:47
17Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS1:09:50
18Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:12:37
19Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1:16:51
20Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products1:19:26
21Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:21:08
22Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:25:10
23Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren1:26:14
24Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana1:38:17
25Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:39:58
26Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling1:46:31
27Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team1:46:58
28Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products1:55:15
29Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling2:02:23
30Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren2:08:26
31Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest2:15:08
32Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano2:22:30
33Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano2:26:11
34Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest2:30:38
35Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox2:39:50
36Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:42:37

