La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos pips Mischa Bredewold to the line to win stage 6 in fast photo finish
By Lukas Knöfler published
Two Dutch riders almost inseparable on the line but green-jersey wearer just takes the stage with Ally Wollaston in third
More to follow...
Results
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
