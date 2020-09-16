Trending

Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola

By

Annemiek van Vleuten finishes safely in the bunch to maintain overall lead

Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team CCC - Liv Points Jersey / Celebration / during the 31st Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile 2020, Stage 6 a 97,5km stage from Torre del Greco to Nola

Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola (Image credit: Getty Images)
Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
The women's peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

The women's peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Amanda Spratt during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Amanda Spratt during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten bib no. 1 during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten bib no. 1 during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos in the points jersey during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos in the points jersey during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
The women's peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

The women's peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
CCC-Liv control the front of the peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

CCC-Liv control the front of the peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
CCC-Liv control the front of the peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

CCC-Liv control the front of the peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) third on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) third on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) second on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) second on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mariia Novolodskaia (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team) was on the attack late in the race but crashed before the finish line on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa

Mariia Novolodskaia (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team) was on the attack late in the race but crashed before the finish line on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the streets of Nola, Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprinted to her 28th Giro Rosa stage win and her third stage of the 2020 edition, beating Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal). The Dutch star's team had worked hard on the day's climbs to split the peloton and tire out the less mountain-savvy sprinters.

In the final, the orange-clad team chased a solo attack by Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look). The 21-year-old Russian still had a sizable advantage with 3km to go but crashed on the run-in to the finish, putting an end to her hopes of victory. 

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the race overall.

More to follow ...

