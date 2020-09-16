Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola

Image 1 of 16 Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 16 Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 16 The women's peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 16 Amanda Spratt during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 16 Annemiek van Vleuten during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 16 Stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 16 Annemiek van Vleuten bib no. 1 during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 16 Marianne Vos in the points jersey during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 16 The women's peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 16 CCC-Liv control the front of the peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 16 CCC-Liv control the front of the peloton during stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 16 Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 16 Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 16 Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) third on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 16 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) second on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 16 Mariia Novolodskaia (Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team) was on the attack late in the race but crashed before the finish line on stage 6 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the streets of Nola, Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprinted to her 28th Giro Rosa stage win and her third stage of the 2020 edition, beating Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal). The Dutch star's team had worked hard on the day's climbs to split the peloton and tire out the less mountain-savvy sprinters.



In the final, the orange-clad team chased a solo attack by Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look). The 21-year-old Russian still had a sizable advantage with 3km to go but crashed on the run-in to the finish, putting an end to her hopes of victory.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the race overall.



More to follow ...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies