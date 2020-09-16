Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 6 in Nola
Annemiek van Vleuten finishes safely in the bunch to maintain overall lead
Stage 6: Torre del Greco - Nola
In the streets of Nola, Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprinted to her 28th Giro Rosa stage win and her third stage of the 2020 edition, beating Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal). The Dutch star's team had worked hard on the day's climbs to split the peloton and tire out the less mountain-savvy sprinters.
In the final, the orange-clad team chased a solo attack by Maria Novolodskaya (Cogeas Mettler Look). The 21-year-old Russian still had a sizable advantage with 3km to go but crashed on the run-in to the finish, putting an end to her hopes of victory.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to lead the race overall.
More to follow ...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
