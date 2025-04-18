De Brabantse Pijl Women Live - The bridge between the cobbled and Ardennes Classics

The elite women's peloton will start at Markt in Lennik and tackle 20 climbs in the 125.7km route that ends with four circuits in Overijse

Alison Jackson riding Brabantse Pijl 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

De Brabantse Pijl Women 2025 - Everything you need to know

Marianne Vos of Visma-Lease a Bike and Femke Gerritse of SD Worx-Protime round out the podium. 

Elisa Longo-Borghini of UAE Team ADQ wins De Brabantse Pijl 2025 and becomes to first rider to win the race twice! 

Just 500 metres to go but the gap is stalling slightly as Vallieres comes to the front again. 

Monica Trinca Colonel moves Letizia Paternoster to the front and is closing the gap rapidly to Elisa Longo-Borghini at the front. 

Flamme Rouge!

Van der Breggen is done. She is dropped by the chasers and the pace stalls slightly. 

Now the Italian champion has 2km to go and the gap is still 22" as she heads to the final climb up the S-Bocht to the finish in Overijse. 

Liv-AlUla-Jayco and Lidl-Trek start helping in the chase but Longo-Borghini still holds 23" gap. 

5km to go

Marianne Vos has, somehow, managed to bridge back to the first chase group on the Holstheide. 

Into the final 7km and Longo-Borghini has 27" with Van der Breggen back on the front of what is left of the peloton. 

Marianne Vos and Cat Ferguson are not in the first chase group. 

Back onto the Holstheide as the gap is now beginning to grow. 

9km to go and Longo-Borghini only has 9" on the peloton as Lidl-Trek lead the chase. This isn't over just yet. About 15 to 20 riders in this chase group. 

Still quit a big group coming over the top about 5" behind Longo-Borghini. 

Attack!

Onto the Moskesstraat and Vallieres of EF Education-Oatly leading onto it. 

UAE Team ADQ are working very hard for Longo-Borghini now as they look to lead onto the final ascent of the Moskesstraat. Lidl-Trek are managing to dominate so far, though. 

Attack!

Attack!

Riejanne Markus has been caught by the Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) peloton. 

Onto the Hertstraat for the final time. 

UAE Team ADQ, EF Education-Oatly and SD Worx-Protime all chasing in the group behind. 

Attack!

One lap to go! Kristen Faulkner goes to the front of the bunch. 

Chabbey brings the race back together again. That was a superb effort by the FDJ-Suez rider with a large peloton all together again. 

Onto the S-Bocht yet again as Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) on the front of the bunch. 

Leaders:

Chapman now comes through to push the pace and get this group away. 

All the riders in the lead group have managed to stay with Longo-Borghini with the rest of the chase group still chasing. 

Attack!

All the big names are now in this new group that was started by Muzic. Marianne Vos, Elisa Longo-Borghini, Mischa Bredewold, Silvia Persico, Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek),  Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and others and they are flying across the gap. 

Crash!

Attack!

Back onto the Moskesstraat and Knijnenburg is now leading the way. 

Knijnenburg and Van Agt aren't working in the break. 

The gap goes back out to 42" and forces Uno-X Mobility leading. FDJ-Suez also on the front despite having a rider in the leading group. 

Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Oatly) and Claire Stels (Movistar) leads the peloton and the gap drops to just over 20". Nelson has been caught. 

Onto the Hertstraat yet again. Nelson has lost time and is now 17" behind the leaders with the peloton at 25". 

The Picnic-PostNL rider bridging the gap is British rider Josie Nelson. She is doing well in coming across and is just 12" down. 

The peloton stalled a bit and are now 27" down on the leaders. 

There's a Picnic-PostNL rider trying to bridge the gap to the break with two laps to go. 

On the S-Bocht Overijse climb for the second time as Flora Perkins is hammering the pace on the front of the peloton for her Fenix-Deceuninck teammates but the chase is breaking apart due to her high pace. 

Leaders:

Picnic-PostNL and AG Insurance-Soudal leading the chase in the peloton but the pace has stalled and the leaders have a big chance to get away. 

Leaders:

Brodie Chapman makes it across to the leading duo with four more riders just off the back. 

Attack!

Attack!

Some groups of around 10 riders are coming back into the bunch as they start the Holstheide for the second time. 

Attack!

About 30 riders left in the peloton after that last climb. Several are chasing to get back on, though. SD Worx-Protime have taken control but aren't pushing hard. 

50km to go

UAE Team ADQ and SD Worx-Protime lead onto the Moskesstraat. 

The very steep cobbled climb of the Moskesstraat is up next with Lidl-Trek leading the way towards it with Riejanne Markus leading. 

Attack!

Picnic-PostNL and Cofidis are chasing this group down and bringing it back togethr as Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) closes everything down again. 

Onto the cobbled climb of the Hertstraat. 

Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ), Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek), Susanne Anderson (Uno-X Mobility), Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) among others in this group. 

Attack!

Attack!

Elisa Longo-Borghini glides across the gap and that brings things back together again. 

Attack!

The first proper look at Kristen Faulkner on her new golden Cannondale...

The riders are now on the laps and onto the Holsheide. UAE Team ADQ have also moved up with their leader Elisa Longo-Borghini well placed. 

The next climb is the kilometre long Holsheide climb which has an average of 4.9% but it has a steep kicker right at the start. 

AG Insurance-Soudal, SD Worx-Protime, Visma-Lease a Bike and EF Education-Oatly leading the bunch now. 

Olympic champion, Kristin Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly), comes to the front of the peloton. It doesn't look like she is going to be leading the American team today as she is doing plenty of work here. 

EF Education-Oatly, Movistar and SD Worx-Protime on the front of the bunch now with Visma-Lease a Bike moving up. 

That large group has, unsurprisingly, been dragged back as it had a lot of very dangerous riders involved. 

Mechanical

Attack!

Claire Steels (Movistar) now on the front for Movistar. 

80km to go

Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto are clearly trying to force a move with some of the smaller teams. Lidl-Trek and FDJ-Suez are also now getting involved. 

Attack!

Attack!

Multiple teams on the front of the peloton including the British squad of Hess Pro Cycling. They have a rider who suits today very well, Alice McWilliam. 

Bike change

Bike change

90km to go

Crash!

The average speed so far after 40 minutes of racing is 40kph. The riders are heading to the Chemin dit le Bois climb. Another gentle ascent at 3.5% average over the 1.5km. 

100km to go

The next climb is the very gentle but superbly named Eigenbrakelsesteenweg.

Onto the next climb, the Bruineput. All the climbs today are very short and sharp with this one being just over a kilometre long with an average of 6.4% but it kicks up to over 10% at the last few metres. 

Abandon

One non-starter today 

Onto the Beerselberg and it is Cofidis leading the peloton. They are likely working for young French rider Julie Bego. 

The pace is moderate in the peloton but there have been no attacks. 

No early moves going away as the riders are 5km from the first climb, the Beerselberg.

125.7km to go

Neutral start

The amazing rapid recovery that Elisa Longo-Borghini has had since her concussion at the Tour of Flanders is great news for her and for the race today...

The battle of student vs master continues this weekend as The Ardennes Classics begin with the Amstel Gold Race...

The neutral start is due in 10 minutes. 

It is Anna van der Breggen's 35th birthday today. Can the SD Worx-Protime star get her first victory since her return today and make it a very happy birthday? 

The riders are all set for the neutral start in Lennik after sign on...

Other big names on the start list today are Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) and the return of Olympic champion Kristin Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly).

There is a list of very big names at this race including the return of Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) after her heavy crash in the Tour of Flanders a couple of weeks ago. 

Hello and welcome to the women's Brabantse Pijl 2025 in it's new slot on the calendar.

