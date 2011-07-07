Trending

Remarkable Vos dominates Mortirolo stage

Dutch rider solos to victory over Guderzo

Image 1 of 25

Race leader Marianno Vos continues her domination of the Giro Donne with a commanding solo victory on the Mortirolo stage.

Race leader Marianno Vos continues her domination of the Giro Donne with a commanding solo victory on the Mortirolo stage.
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Image 2 of 25

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's maglia rosa.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's maglia rosa.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 25

Dutch National rider Roxane Knetemann

Dutch National rider Roxane Knetemann
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 25

The climb-proper started and the break was over 6 minutes ahead.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

The climb-proper started and the break was over 6 minutes ahead.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 25

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) lead the break with 24km to go.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) lead the break with 24km to go.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 25

Rachel Neylan and Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) lead the chase, Pooley and Vos are there too.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Rachel Neylan and Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) lead the chase, Pooley and Vos are there too.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 25

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) with Lucinda Brand (AA Drink).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) with Lucinda Brand (AA Drink).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 25

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) took second and maintained her hold on Best Italian competition.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) took second and maintained her hold on Best Italian competition.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 25

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) and Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) sprinted in at high speed.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) and Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) sprinted in at high speed.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 25

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) limited her losses, finishing 1:34 after Vos.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) limited her losses, finishing 1:34 after Vos.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 25

Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) and Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu) arrive together.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) and Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss Rdz Ormu) arrive together.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 25

2010 Champion Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) was 4:43 behind Vos. Her defence may be threatened.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

2010 Champion Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) was 4:43 behind Vos. Her defence may be threatened.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 25

Ludivine Henrion (Lotto) in the break.

Ludivine Henrion (Lotto) in the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 25

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) at the front of the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) at the front of the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 25

Australian Bridie O'Donnell spoke eloquently in both Italian and English before a minute's silence was observed for compatriot Carly Hibberd, who died yesterday.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Australian Bridie O'Donnell spoke eloquently in both Italian and English before a minute's silence was observed for compatriot Carly Hibberd, who died yesterday.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 25

Italian Champion Noemi Cantele and Iris Slappendel (Garmin-Cervelo) lead the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Italian Champion Noemi Cantele and Iris Slappendel (Garmin-Cervelo) lead the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 25

There was a series of tunnels. This one was relatively well lit.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

There was a series of tunnels. This one was relatively well lit.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 25

The break group formed before the road went upwards.

The break group formed before the road went upwards.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 25

The bunch seemed content to let the break stay away.

The bunch seemed content to let the break stay away.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 25

Sprinters in the break for the mountain stage - Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Sprinters in the break for the mountain stage - Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 25

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) was third at the end of the day.

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) was third at the end of the day.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 25

Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the break.

Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 25

The Giro Donne pleoton in action during stage 7.

The Giro Donne pleoton in action during stage 7.
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Image 24 of 25

Stage 7 top three (l-r): Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Stage 7 top three (l-r): Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Image 25 of 25

The Giro Donne jersey holders after stage 7.

The Giro Donne jersey holders after stage 7.
(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) continued her remarkable string of success at the Giro Donne with a solo victory on a stage which tackled the feared Passo Mortirolo ascent. The maglia rosa wearer earned her fourth stage victory of the Giro as she bested runner-up Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) by 1:13 while Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) outsprinted Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad Women) for third eight seconds later.

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), who started the descent of the Mortirolo to the finish in the company of Vos at the head of the race, finished in fifth, 1:34 behind the Dutchwoman.

Vos started the day with a 24-second advantage over Sylwia Kapusta (Gauss) and a 52-second margin over Pooley on general classification, but would greatly extend her overall lead by the end of the 122km stage from Rovato to Grosotto. Vos now leads Pooley by 2:36 and Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) by 4:51.

In addition to building a substantial GC lead, Vos also tops the points and mountains classifications in vintage Merckx-esque fashion.

The stage began on a sombre note with a moment of silence observed on the start line for Australia's Carly Hibberd, who was killed the previous day when she was struck by a car while on a training ride north of Milan.

Sixteen kilometres into the stage 12 riders escaped to form the early break. The group was comprised of Julia Martisova (Gauss), Martine Bras and Roxane Knetemann (Netherlands), Lucinda Brand and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women), Francesca Tognali (Kleo Ladies Team), Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana), Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products-UCK), Ludivine Henrion (Lotto Honda Team), Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley Team) and Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo).

The break had stretched out a maximum advantage of 6:40 after 74km of racing and the escape soon shattered once they began the Mortirolo ascent.

The climb also decimated the field as an elite selection comprised of race leader Vos, Guderzo, Pooley, Arndt, 2010 Giro Donne champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Ruth Corset (Bizkaia-Durango) left the peloton behind.

At the head of affairs Brand, Teutenberg and Ryan climbed together on the upper slopes of the Mortirolo while the Vos group steadily picked off and dropped the remaining escapees one by one. The flyweight climber Pooley periodically surged from the chase group with only Vos being able to respond each time. Pooley would back off the throttle and Guderzo, Arndt, Abbott and Corset would re-join.

Pooley and Vos would separate themselves from their fellow chasers for good in the final kilometres prior to the mountain prime line. The duo passed and dropped Teutenberg, who finally fell off the pace at the front, and then caught Brand and Ryan inside the climb's last kilometre.

Pooley upped the pace 500m prior to the mountain prime, but Vos proved more than up to the challenge as she bridged to Pooley and dropped her to earn maximum points alone. Pooley followed seconds later and soon afterwards Arndt and Guderzo reached the top having passed Ryan and Brand just prior to the mountain prime line.

There was still a stint of false flat to negotiate prior to the descent to Grosotto, and Pooley managed to join Vos in the race lead while Arndt, Guderzo and Brand rode together in pursuit.

While the Mortirolo ascent whittled down the peloton to a select few by the summit, it was the 14km descent to the finish in Grosotto where Vos showcased her all-around skills on a bike as she soon dispatched of Pooley and distanced all of her GC rivals still within striking distance at the summit.

By the time Vos reached the finish line she had put more than one minute into her closest pursuer and added large chunks of time to her general classification lead.

"The pink jersey provides a special emotion," said Vos. "And today it was this jersey which gave me the strength to win. I was not alone on the uphill, as I pedaled I thought of Carly Hibberd, who passed away yesterday. I did not know her, but we have in common the passion for this wonderful sport.

"Today, the race has seen the best from me and my team. The climb was conducted at a pace not too high which allowed me to stay with the best and to cross the summit in first position. I'm really happy with how things are going in my Giro, but I'm aware that it is not finished yet."

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:39:00
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:01:13
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:21
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
5Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:34
6Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:03:51
7Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
8Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:04:29
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:04:43
10Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:05:06
11Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
12Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
13Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
14Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
15Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
16Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
17Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:05:08
18Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:26
19Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
20Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
21Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
22Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:08:05
23Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:08:19
24Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:08:27
25Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
26Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:08:53
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:09:25
28Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:09:40
29Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:01
30Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:10:28
31Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:10:30
32Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:10:31
33Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:10:45
34Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:11:27
35Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:11:42
36Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:14:00
37Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss0:14:11
38Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:14:15
39Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
40Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team0:14:18
41Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
42Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
43Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
44Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
45Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
46Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:15:01
47Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
48Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:15:26
49Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
50Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
51Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
52Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
53Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
54Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:16:08
55Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
56Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
57Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
58Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
59Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
60Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:17:10
61Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
62Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands0:17:37
63Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:18:10
64Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
65Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:18:24
66Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:19:30
67Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:19:47
68Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:20:46
69Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21:16
70Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
71Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:22:40
72Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:23:13
73Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
74Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
75Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
76Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
77Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
78Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
79Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:23:43
80Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:25:07
81Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:26:16
82Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:26:32
83Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
84Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
85Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
86Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
87Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
88Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
89Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
90Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
91Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
92Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
93Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
94Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
95Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
96Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
97Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:26:47
98Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:27:11
99Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
100Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:28:11
101Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
102Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
103Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:28:42
104Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:29:51
105Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:30:30
106Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
107Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
108Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
109Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
110Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
111Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:31:48
112Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:34:05
113Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:34:46
114Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit0:36:33
115Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands0:36:48
116Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:39:33
117Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
118Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
119Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
120Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:41:45
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFMonica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
DNSValentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
DNSTheresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNSKaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNSAnnelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team

Points
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15pts
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana12
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team10
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women8
5Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo6
6Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo5
7Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss4
8Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara3
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK2
10Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara1

Mountain 1 - Passo Mortirolo (Cat. 1)
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo11
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women9
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana7
5Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo5

General classification after stage 7
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit19:42:36
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:36
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:04:51
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:04:54
5Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:05:40
6Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss0:08:06
7Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:08:07
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:08:23
9Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:10
10Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:09:42
11Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:02
12Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:10:35
13Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:10:38
14Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:10:53
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss0:11:12
16Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:12:22
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:12:23
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:12:41
19Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:13:46
20Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:13:54
21Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:24
22Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:15:26
23Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:15:57
24Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:16:42
25Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:18:51
26Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:18:55
27Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:19:44
28Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:19:46
29Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:20:12
30Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21:12
31Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:21:40
32Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:21:51
33Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:21:52
34Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team0:22:02
35Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:22:25
36Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana0:24:05
37Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:25:00
38Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:25:09
39Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:25:30
40Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands0:27:01
41Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:27:56
42Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:28:00
43Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:28:07
44Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss0:28:19
45Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:29:03
46Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:29:19
47Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech0:31:04
48Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:31:32
49Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss0:33:07
50Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:33:38
51Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:34:10
52Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:36:52
53Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:21
54Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:37:28
55Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:37:46
56Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands0:39:06
57Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:40:09
58Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:41:39
59Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:41:40
60Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
61Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:42:42
62Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:42:58
63Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:43:30
64Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:44:34
65Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:45:16
66Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:49:29
67Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:50:01
68Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:50:08
69Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana0:50:15
70Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:51:38
71Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:51:58
72Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:52:23
73Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:55:21
74Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:55:23
75Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:56:34
76Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:57:23
77Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:59:42
78Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1:00:52
79Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1:01:26
80Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK1:01:39
81Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands1:01:49
82Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women1:01:52
83Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1:02:43
84Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:03:09
85Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech1:04:11
86Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara1:04:31
87Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team1:04:35
88Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team1:05:08
89Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team1:07:31
90Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:07:58
91Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
92Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:08:44
93Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:08:59
94Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit1:10:42
95Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo1:13:26
96Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands1:15:17
97Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:16:14
98Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands1:17:25
99Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team1:21:23
100Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:22:12
101Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit1:24:54
102Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women1:27:35
103Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:27:44
104Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:27:51
105Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss1:30:21
106Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:32:29
107Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:35:36
108Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK1:37:43
109Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:38:54
110Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:40:02
111Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:45:15
112Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands1:45:16
113Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:46:01
114Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK1:47:40
115Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1:49:39
116Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
117Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
118Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:49:48
119Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:55:07
120Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team2:01:24

Points classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit74pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women51
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo32
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK29
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women24
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana19
7Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo18
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit16
9Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango15
10Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana15
11Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo15
12Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech14
13Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss13
14Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands12
15Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana12
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team10
17Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss10
18Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss8
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK8
20Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss6
21Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team6
22Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango5
23Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo5
24Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo5
25Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo4
26Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara4
27Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara3
28Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
29Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
30Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team2
31Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1
32Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara1
33Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1
34Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1

Mountains classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit34pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo32
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana13
4Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team13
5Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo13
6Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women12
7Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo8
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women7
9Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo5
10Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss4
11Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo3
12Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands3
13Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands3
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango2
15Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK2
16Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1

Young rider classification
1Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo19:52:38
2Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:00:33
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:21
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:39
5Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:22
6Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:05:55
7Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:11:10
8Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:12:23
9Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:14:58
10Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:19:01
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:27:26
12Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss0:27:44
13Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands0:29:04
14Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:31:37
15Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women0:45:19
16Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:47:21
17Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK0:51:37
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:51:47
19Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:54:09
20Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:57:56
21Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:58:42
22Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:58:57
23Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit1:00:40
24Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands1:05:15
25Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands1:07:23
26Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team1:11:21
27Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:30:00
28Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:35:13
29Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands1:35:14
30Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:39:37
31Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
32Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech1:39:46

