Race leader Marianno Vos continues her domination of the Giro Donne with a commanding solo victory on the Mortirolo stage. Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's maglia rosa. The climb-proper started and the break was over 6 minutes ahead. Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) and Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) lead the break with 24km to go. Rachel Neylan and Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) lead the chase, Pooley and Vos are there too. Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) took second and maintained her hold on Best Italian competition. Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) limited her losses, finishing 1:34 after Vos. 2010 Champion Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) was 4:43 behind Vos. Her defence may be threatened. Australian Bridie O'Donnell spoke eloquently in both Italian and English before a minute's silence was observed for compatriot Carly Hibberd, who died yesterday. Stage 7 top three (l-r): Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) continued her remarkable string of success at the Giro Donne with a solo victory on a stage which tackled the feared Passo Mortirolo ascent. The maglia rosa wearer earned her fourth stage victory of the Giro as she bested runner-up Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) by 1:13 while Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) outsprinted Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad Women) for third eight seconds later.

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), who started the descent of the Mortirolo to the finish in the company of Vos at the head of the race, finished in fifth, 1:34 behind the Dutchwoman.

Vos started the day with a 24-second advantage over Sylwia Kapusta (Gauss) and a 52-second margin over Pooley on general classification, but would greatly extend her overall lead by the end of the 122km stage from Rovato to Grosotto. Vos now leads Pooley by 2:36 and Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) by 4:51.

In addition to building a substantial GC lead, Vos also tops the points and mountains classifications in vintage Merckx-esque fashion.

The stage began on a sombre note with a moment of silence observed on the start line for Australia's Carly Hibberd, who was killed the previous day when she was struck by a car while on a training ride north of Milan.

Sixteen kilometres into the stage 12 riders escaped to form the early break. The group was comprised of Julia Martisova (Gauss), Martine Bras and Roxane Knetemann (Netherlands), Lucinda Brand and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women), Francesca Tognali (Kleo Ladies Team), Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana), Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products-UCK), Ludivine Henrion (Lotto Honda Team), Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley Team) and Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo).

The break had stretched out a maximum advantage of 6:40 after 74km of racing and the escape soon shattered once they began the Mortirolo ascent.

The climb also decimated the field as an elite selection comprised of race leader Vos, Guderzo, Pooley, Arndt, 2010 Giro Donne champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Ruth Corset (Bizkaia-Durango) left the peloton behind.

At the head of affairs Brand, Teutenberg and Ryan climbed together on the upper slopes of the Mortirolo while the Vos group steadily picked off and dropped the remaining escapees one by one. The flyweight climber Pooley periodically surged from the chase group with only Vos being able to respond each time. Pooley would back off the throttle and Guderzo, Arndt, Abbott and Corset would re-join.

Pooley and Vos would separate themselves from their fellow chasers for good in the final kilometres prior to the mountain prime line. The duo passed and dropped Teutenberg, who finally fell off the pace at the front, and then caught Brand and Ryan inside the climb's last kilometre.

Pooley upped the pace 500m prior to the mountain prime, but Vos proved more than up to the challenge as she bridged to Pooley and dropped her to earn maximum points alone. Pooley followed seconds later and soon afterwards Arndt and Guderzo reached the top having passed Ryan and Brand just prior to the mountain prime line.

There was still a stint of false flat to negotiate prior to the descent to Grosotto, and Pooley managed to join Vos in the race lead while Arndt, Guderzo and Brand rode together in pursuit.

While the Mortirolo ascent whittled down the peloton to a select few by the summit, it was the 14km descent to the finish in Grosotto where Vos showcased her all-around skills on a bike as she soon dispatched of Pooley and distanced all of her GC rivals still within striking distance at the summit.

By the time Vos reached the finish line she had put more than one minute into her closest pursuer and added large chunks of time to her general classification lead.

"The pink jersey provides a special emotion," said Vos. "And today it was this jersey which gave me the strength to win. I was not alone on the uphill, as I pedaled I thought of Carly Hibberd, who passed away yesterday. I did not know her, but we have in common the passion for this wonderful sport.

"Today, the race has seen the best from me and my team. The climb was conducted at a pace not too high which allowed me to stay with the best and to cross the summit in first position. I'm really happy with how things are going in my Giro, but I'm aware that it is not finished yet."

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:39:00 2 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:01:13 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:21 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:01:34 6 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:03:51 7 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 8 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:04:29 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:04:43 10 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:05:06 11 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 12 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 13 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 14 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 15 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 16 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 17 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:05:08 18 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:26 19 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 20 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 21 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 22 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:05 23 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:08:19 24 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:08:27 25 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 26 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:08:53 27 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:09:25 28 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:09:40 29 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:01 30 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:10:28 31 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:10:30 32 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:10:31 33 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:45 34 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:11:27 35 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:11:42 36 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:14:00 37 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 0:14:11 38 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:14:15 39 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 40 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 0:14:18 41 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 43 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 44 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 45 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 46 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:15:01 47 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 48 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:15:26 49 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 50 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 51 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 52 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 53 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 54 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:16:08 55 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 56 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 57 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 58 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 59 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 60 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:17:10 61 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 62 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:37 63 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:18:10 64 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 65 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:24 66 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:19:30 67 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:19:47 68 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:20:46 69 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:21:16 70 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 71 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:22:40 72 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 0:23:13 73 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 74 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 75 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 76 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 77 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 78 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 79 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:23:43 80 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:25:07 81 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 0:26:16 82 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:26:32 83 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 84 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 85 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 86 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 87 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 88 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 89 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 90 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 91 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 92 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 93 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 94 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 95 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 96 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 97 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:26:47 98 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:27:11 99 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 100 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:28:11 101 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 102 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 103 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:28:42 104 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:29:51 105 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:30:30 106 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 107 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 108 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 109 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 110 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 111 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:31:48 112 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:34:05 113 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:34:46 114 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 0:36:33 115 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 0:36:48 116 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:39:33 117 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 118 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 119 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 120 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:41:45 DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango DNS Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss DNS Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo DNS Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team DNS Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team

Points 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 pts 2 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 12 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 10 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 8 5 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 6 6 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 5 7 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 4 8 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 3 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 2 10 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Mortirolo (Cat. 1) 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 11 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 9 4 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 7 5 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 5

General classification after stage 7 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19:42:36 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:36 3 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:04:51 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:04:54 5 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:05:40 6 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 0:08:06 7 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:07 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:08:23 9 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:10 10 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:09:42 11 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:02 12 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:10:35 13 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:10:38 14 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:10:53 15 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 0:11:12 16 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:12:22 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:12:23 18 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:12:41 19 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:13:46 20 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:13:54 21 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:24 22 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:15:26 23 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:15:57 24 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:16:42 25 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:18:51 26 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:55 27 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:19:44 28 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:19:46 29 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:20:12 30 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:21:12 31 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:21:40 32 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:21:51 33 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:21:52 34 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 0:22:02 35 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:22:25 36 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:24:05 37 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:25:00 38 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:25:09 39 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:25:30 40 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 0:27:01 41 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:27:56 42 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:28:00 43 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:28:07 44 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 0:28:19 45 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:29:03 46 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:29:19 47 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 0:31:04 48 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:31:32 49 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 0:33:07 50 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:33:38 51 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:34:10 52 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:36:52 53 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:37:21 54 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:37:28 55 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 0:37:46 56 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 0:39:06 57 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:40:09 58 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:41:39 59 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:41:40 60 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 61 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:42:42 62 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:42:58 63 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:43:30 64 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:44:34 65 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:45:16 66 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:49:29 67 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:50:01 68 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:50:08 69 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:50:15 70 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:51:38 71 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:51:58 72 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:52:23 73 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 0:55:21 74 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:55:23 75 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:56:34 76 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:57:23 77 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:59:42 78 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1:00:52 79 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1:01:26 80 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 1:01:39 81 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 1:01:49 82 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 1:01:52 83 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1:02:43 84 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 1:03:09 85 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 1:04:11 86 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1:04:31 87 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 1:04:35 88 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 1:05:08 89 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 1:07:31 90 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:07:58 91 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 92 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 1:08:44 93 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:08:59 94 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 1:10:42 95 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 1:13:26 96 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 1:15:17 97 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:16:14 98 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 1:17:25 99 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 1:21:23 100 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 1:22:12 101 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 1:24:54 102 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 1:27:35 103 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:27:44 104 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 1:27:51 105 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 1:30:21 106 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:32:29 107 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:35:36 108 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 1:37:43 109 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:38:54 110 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:40:02 111 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:45:15 112 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 1:45:16 113 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:46:01 114 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 1:47:40 115 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1:49:39 116 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 117 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 118 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 1:49:48 119 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:55:07 120 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 2:01:24

Points classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 74 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 51 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 32 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 29 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 24 6 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 19 7 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 18 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 16 9 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 15 10 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 15 11 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 15 12 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 14 13 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 13 14 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 12 15 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 12 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 10 17 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 10 18 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 8 19 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 8 20 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 6 21 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 6 22 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 5 23 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 5 24 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 5 25 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 4 26 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 4 27 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 3 28 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 29 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 30 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 2 31 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1 32 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1 33 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1 34 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1

Mountains classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 34 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 32 3 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 13 4 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 13 5 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 13 6 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 12 7 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 8 8 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 7 9 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 5 10 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 4 11 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 3 12 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 3 13 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 3 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 2 15 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 2 16 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1