Remarkable Vos dominates Mortirolo stage
Dutch rider solos to victory over Guderzo
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) continued her remarkable string of success at the Giro Donne with a solo victory on a stage which tackled the feared Passo Mortirolo ascent. The maglia rosa wearer earned her fourth stage victory of the Giro as she bested runner-up Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) by 1:13 while Lucinda Brand (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) outsprinted Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad Women) for third eight seconds later.
Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo), who started the descent of the Mortirolo to the finish in the company of Vos at the head of the race, finished in fifth, 1:34 behind the Dutchwoman.
Vos started the day with a 24-second advantage over Sylwia Kapusta (Gauss) and a 52-second margin over Pooley on general classification, but would greatly extend her overall lead by the end of the 122km stage from Rovato to Grosotto. Vos now leads Pooley by 2:36 and Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) by 4:51.
In addition to building a substantial GC lead, Vos also tops the points and mountains classifications in vintage Merckx-esque fashion.
The stage began on a sombre note with a moment of silence observed on the start line for Australia's Carly Hibberd, who was killed the previous day when she was struck by a car while on a training ride north of Milan.
Sixteen kilometres into the stage 12 riders escaped to form the early break. The group was comprised of Julia Martisova (Gauss), Martine Bras and Roxane Knetemann (Netherlands), Lucinda Brand and Chantal Blaak (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women), Francesca Tognali (Kleo Ladies Team), Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana), Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products-UCK), Ludivine Henrion (Lotto Honda Team), Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley Team) and Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo).
The break had stretched out a maximum advantage of 6:40 after 74km of racing and the escape soon shattered once they began the Mortirolo ascent.
The climb also decimated the field as an elite selection comprised of race leader Vos, Guderzo, Pooley, Arndt, 2010 Giro Donne champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Ruth Corset (Bizkaia-Durango) left the peloton behind.
At the head of affairs Brand, Teutenberg and Ryan climbed together on the upper slopes of the Mortirolo while the Vos group steadily picked off and dropped the remaining escapees one by one. The flyweight climber Pooley periodically surged from the chase group with only Vos being able to respond each time. Pooley would back off the throttle and Guderzo, Arndt, Abbott and Corset would re-join.
Pooley and Vos would separate themselves from their fellow chasers for good in the final kilometres prior to the mountain prime line. The duo passed and dropped Teutenberg, who finally fell off the pace at the front, and then caught Brand and Ryan inside the climb's last kilometre.
Pooley upped the pace 500m prior to the mountain prime, but Vos proved more than up to the challenge as she bridged to Pooley and dropped her to earn maximum points alone. Pooley followed seconds later and soon afterwards Arndt and Guderzo reached the top having passed Ryan and Brand just prior to the mountain prime line.
There was still a stint of false flat to negotiate prior to the descent to Grosotto, and Pooley managed to join Vos in the race lead while Arndt, Guderzo and Brand rode together in pursuit.
While the Mortirolo ascent whittled down the peloton to a select few by the summit, it was the 14km descent to the finish in Grosotto where Vos showcased her all-around skills on a bike as she soon dispatched of Pooley and distanced all of her GC rivals still within striking distance at the summit.
By the time Vos reached the finish line she had put more than one minute into her closest pursuer and added large chunks of time to her general classification lead.
"The pink jersey provides a special emotion," said Vos. "And today it was this jersey which gave me the strength to win. I was not alone on the uphill, as I pedaled I thought of Carly Hibberd, who passed away yesterday. I did not know her, but we have in common the passion for this wonderful sport.
"Today, the race has seen the best from me and my team. The climb was conducted at a pace not too high which allowed me to stay with the best and to cross the summit in first position. I'm really happy with how things are going in my Giro, but I'm aware that it is not finished yet."
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:39:00
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:13
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:34
|6
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:03:51
|7
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|8
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:04:29
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:04:43
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:05:06
|11
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|12
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|13
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|14
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|17
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:05:08
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:26
|19
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|20
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|21
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|22
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:08:05
|23
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:08:19
|24
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:08:27
|25
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|26
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:08:53
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:09:25
|28
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:40
|29
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:01
|30
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:10:28
|31
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:10:30
|32
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:10:31
|33
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:45
|34
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:11:27
|35
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:11:42
|36
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:14:00
|37
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|0:14:11
|38
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|39
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|40
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:14:18
|41
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|42
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|43
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|44
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|45
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|46
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:15:01
|47
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|48
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:15:26
|49
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|50
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|51
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|52
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|53
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:16:08
|55
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|56
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|57
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|58
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|59
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|60
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:17:10
|61
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|62
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:37
|63
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:18:10
|64
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|65
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:24
|66
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:19:30
|67
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:19:47
|68
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:20:46
|69
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21:16
|70
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|71
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:22:40
|72
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:23:13
|73
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|74
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|75
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|76
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|77
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|78
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|79
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:23:43
|80
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:25:07
|81
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:26:16
|82
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:26:32
|83
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|84
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|85
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|86
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|87
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|88
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|89
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|90
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|91
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|92
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|93
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|94
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|95
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|96
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|97
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:26:47
|98
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:27:11
|99
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|100
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:28:11
|101
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|102
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|103
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:28:42
|104
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:29:51
|105
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:30:30
|106
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|107
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|108
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|109
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|110
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|111
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:31:48
|112
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:34:05
|113
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:34:46
|114
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|0:36:33
|115
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:36:48
|116
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:39:33
|117
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|118
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|119
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|120
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:41:45
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNS
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|DNS
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNS
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNS
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|pts
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|12
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|8
|5
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|6
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|7
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|4
|8
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|3
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|11
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|7
|5
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19:42:36
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:36
|3
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:04:51
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:04:54
|5
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:05:40
|6
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|0:08:06
|7
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:08:07
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:08:23
|9
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:10
|10
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:09:42
|11
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:02
|12
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:10:35
|13
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:10:38
|14
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:10:53
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|0:11:12
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:12:22
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:23
|18
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:12:41
|19
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:13:46
|20
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:13:54
|21
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:24
|22
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:15:26
|23
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:15:57
|24
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:16:42
|25
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:18:51
|26
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:55
|27
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:19:44
|28
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:19:46
|29
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:20:12
|30
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21:12
|31
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:21:40
|32
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:21:51
|33
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:21:52
|34
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:22:02
|35
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:22:25
|36
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:24:05
|37
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:25:00
|38
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:25:09
|39
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:25:30
|40
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:01
|41
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:27:56
|42
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:28:00
|43
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:28:07
|44
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|0:28:19
|45
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:29:03
|46
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:29:19
|47
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:31:04
|48
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:31:32
|49
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|0:33:07
|50
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:33:38
|51
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:34:10
|52
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:36:52
|53
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:21
|54
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:37:28
|55
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:37:46
|56
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:39:06
|57
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:40:09
|58
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:41:39
|59
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:41:40
|60
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|61
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:42:42
|62
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:42:58
|63
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:43:30
|64
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:44:34
|65
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:45:16
|66
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:49:29
|67
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:50:01
|68
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:50:08
|69
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:50:15
|70
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:51:38
|71
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:51:58
|72
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:52:23
|73
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:55:21
|74
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:55:23
|75
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:56:34
|76
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:57:23
|77
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:59:42
|78
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1:00:52
|79
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1:01:26
|80
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:01:39
|81
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|1:01:49
|82
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|1:01:52
|83
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1:02:43
|84
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:03:09
|85
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:04:11
|86
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1:04:31
|87
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|1:04:35
|88
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|1:05:08
|89
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|1:07:31
|90
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:07:58
|91
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|92
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:08:44
|93
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:08:59
|94
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|1:10:42
|95
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|1:13:26
|96
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|1:15:17
|97
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:16:14
|98
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|1:17:25
|99
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:21:23
|100
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:22:12
|101
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|1:24:54
|102
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|1:27:35
|103
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:27:44
|104
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:27:51
|105
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|1:30:21
|106
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:32:29
|107
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:35:36
|108
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:37:43
|109
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:38:54
|110
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:40:02
|111
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:45:15
|112
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|1:45:16
|113
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:46:01
|114
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:47:40
|115
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:49:39
|116
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|117
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|118
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:49:48
|119
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:55:07
|120
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|2:01:24
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|74
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|51
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|32
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|29
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|24
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|19
|7
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|18
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|10
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|15
|11
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|12
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|14
|13
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|13
|14
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|15
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|12
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|17
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|10
|18
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|8
|19
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|8
|20
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|6
|21
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|6
|22
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|23
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|24
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|5
|25
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|4
|26
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|4
|27
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|3
|28
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|2
|31
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|32
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1
|33
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1
|34
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|34
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|32
|3
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|13
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|5
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|13
|6
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|12
|7
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|8
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|9
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|10
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|4
|11
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3
|12
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|13
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|2
|15
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2
|16
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1
|1
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|19:52:38
|2
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:00:33
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:21
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|5
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:22
|6
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:05:55
|7
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:11:10
|8
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:12:23
|9
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:14:58
|10
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:19:01
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:27:26
|12
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|0:27:44
|13
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:29:04
|14
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:31:37
|15
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:45:19
|16
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:47:21
|17
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:51:37
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:51:47
|19
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:54:09
|20
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:57:56
|21
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:58:42
|22
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:58:57
|23
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|1:00:40
|24
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|1:05:15
|25
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|1:07:23
|26
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:11:21
|27
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:30:00
|28
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:35:13
|29
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|1:35:14
|30
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:39:37
|31
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|32
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:39:46
