Image 1 of 24 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) claimed the win in the uphill finish to Velletri (Image credit: Giro Donne) Image 2 of 24 The Kleo team stick together in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 24 Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) makes life hard for the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 24 Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) was agressive at the front in the closing kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 24 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) powered to victory in the first stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 24 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) had time to savour her victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 24 Second place for Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and third for Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 24 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) took the young rider competition lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 24 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) gave nothing away, all the way to the finish line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 24 The stage podium - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 24 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took the points jersey too (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 24 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) watches a move by Alessandra D'Ettorre (Colavita) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 24 Enthusiastic fans watched the finishing laps in Velletri (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 24 The competition leaders, Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana), Valentina Scandolara (Gauss Rdz Ormu), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 24 Italian road and time trial Champion, Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) signs on for her 'home' tour (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 24 The President of Italian Cycling, Renato di Rocco was present at the first stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 24 The race leaves Rome (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 24 The bunch stayed together for the first 50km (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 24 Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 24 The Garmin women on the front - notably National Champions, Noemi Cantele and Elizabeth Armitstead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 24 Valentina Scandalora (Gauss Rdz Ormu) goes for the GPM point (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 24 The first maglia rosa of 2011 - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 24 Rossella Callovi (MCipollini-Giordana) comes in ahead of Elena Berlato (Fasso Bortolo) (Image credit: Giro Donne) Image 24 of 24 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK) were top three on stage 1 (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Marianne Vos stamped her authority on the Giro Donne, winning the opening stage from Roma to Velletri and pulling on the first leader’s jersey.

Vos flew up the cobbled finishing straight and won by several metres ahead of Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad Women, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo).

“The finish of the stage suited me and my form is great. My Giro couldn’t have started better and now I hope to keep the race leader’s jersey for as long as possible.”





The race came alive on the finishing circuits in Velletri. Emilia Fahlin and Eleonor Van Dijk of HTC-Highroad broke clear and were joined by Poland’s Malgorzata Jaskinska of the S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox team. They gained 50 with 18km to go but where pulled back with ten kilometres to go, as the teams flexed their muscles and prepared for the finish.

The Giro Donne heads east to the Abruzzo region for Saturday’s hilly 91km second stage around Pescocostanzo.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:11:56 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:01 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 6 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 7 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 9 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 11 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 12 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 13 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 14 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 15 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 16 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 17 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 18 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 20 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 21 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 23 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 24 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 25 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 26 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 27 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 28 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 29 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 30 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 31 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 32 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 33 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 34 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 36 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 37 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 38 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:16 39 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 40 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 41 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 42 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 43 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 44 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 45 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 46 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 47 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 48 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 49 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 50 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 51 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 52 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 53 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:22 54 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:24 55 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 56 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 57 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 58 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 59 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 60 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 61 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 62 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 63 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 64 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 65 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 66 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 67 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 68 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 69 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 70 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 71 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 72 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 73 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 74 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 75 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:32 76 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 77 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 0:00:34 78 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 79 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 80 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 81 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 82 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:39 83 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:00:41 84 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:46 85 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:00:51 86 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 87 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 88 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 89 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 90 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 91 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 92 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 93 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 94 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 95 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 96 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 97 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 98 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 99 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 100 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 101 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 102 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:01:10 103 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:01:20 104 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 105 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 106 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 107 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:01:25 108 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:01:42 109 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:04:19 110 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 111 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 112 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:04:39 113 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:33 114 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 115 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 116 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 117 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:12:25 118 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 119 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 120 Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango 121 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 122 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 123 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 124 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 125 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 126 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 127 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 128 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 129 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 130 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:12:34 131 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 132 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 133 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 134 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 12 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 10 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 8 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 6 6 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 5 7 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 4 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 3 9 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 2 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 1

Mountain 1 - Castel Gandolfo (Cat. 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 5 pts 2 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 4 3 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 3 4 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 2 5 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:11:46 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:05 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:07 4 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:11 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 6 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 7 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 9 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 10 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 11 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 12 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 13 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 14 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 15 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 16 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 17 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 18 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 20 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 21 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 23 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 24 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 25 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 26 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 27 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 28 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 29 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 30 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 31 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 32 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 33 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 34 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 35 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 36 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 37 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 38 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:25 39 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:26 40 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 41 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 42 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 43 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 44 Wildt Anne De (Ned) Netherlands 45 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 46 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 47 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 48 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 49 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 50 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 51 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 52 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 53 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:32 54 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:34 55 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 56 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 57 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 58 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 59 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 60 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 61 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 62 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 63 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 64 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 65 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 66 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 67 Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 68 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 69 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 70 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 71 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 72 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 73 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 74 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 75 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:42 76 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 77 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 78 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:44 79 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 80 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 81 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 82 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:49 83 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:00:51 84 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:00:56 85 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:58 86 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:01 87 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 88 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 89 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 90 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 91 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 92 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 93 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 94 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 95 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 96 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 97 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 98 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 99 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 100 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 101 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 102 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:01:20 103 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:01:30 104 Angela Mcclure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 105 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 106 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 107 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:01:35 108 Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:01:52 109 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:04:29 110 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 111 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 112 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:04:49 113 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:43 114 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 115 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 116 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 117 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:12:35 118 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 119 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 120 Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango 121 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 122 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 123 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 124 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 125 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 126 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 127 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 128 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 129 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 130 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:12:44 131 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 132 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 133 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 134 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team

