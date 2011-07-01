Vos sprints to opening stage win
Dutch racer becomes first race leader
Marianne Vos stamped her authority on the Giro Donne, winning the opening stage from Roma to Velletri and pulling on the first leader’s jersey.
Vos flew up the cobbled finishing straight and won by several metres ahead of Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad Women, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo).
“The finish of the stage suited me and my form is great. My Giro couldn’t have started better and now I hope to keep the race leader’s jersey for as long as possible.”
The race came alive on the finishing circuits in Velletri. Emilia Fahlin and Eleonor Van Dijk of HTC-Highroad broke clear and were joined by Poland’s Malgorzata Jaskinska of the S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox team. They gained 50 with 18km to go but where pulled back with ten kilometres to go, as the teams flexed their muscles and prepared for the finish.
The Giro Donne heads east to the Abruzzo region for Saturday’s hilly 91km second stage around Pescocostanzo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:11:56
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:01
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|6
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|7
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|12
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|14
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|16
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|18
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|20
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|21
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|23
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|24
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|26
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|28
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|30
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|32
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|33
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|34
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|37
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|38
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:16
|39
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|40
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|41
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|42
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|43
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|45
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|46
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|47
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|48
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|49
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|50
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|51
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|52
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|53
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:22
|54
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:24
|55
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|56
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|57
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|58
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|59
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|60
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|61
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|62
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|63
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|64
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|65
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|66
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|67
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|68
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|69
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|70
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|71
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|72
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|73
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|74
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|75
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:32
|76
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|77
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:00:34
|78
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|79
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|80
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|81
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|82
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:39
|83
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:41
|84
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:46
|85
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:51
|86
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|87
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|88
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|89
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|90
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|91
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|92
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|93
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|94
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|95
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|96
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|97
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|98
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|99
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|100
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|101
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|102
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:10
|103
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:20
|104
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|105
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|106
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|107
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:01:25
|108
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:42
|109
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:04:19
|110
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|111
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|112
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:04:39
|113
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:33
|114
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|115
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|116
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|117
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:25
|118
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|119
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|120
|Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
|121
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|122
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|123
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|124
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|125
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|126
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|127
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|128
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|129
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|130
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:12:34
|131
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|132
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|133
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|134
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:11:46
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:05
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:07
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:11
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|6
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|7
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|10
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|12
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|13
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|14
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|16
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|18
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|20
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|21
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|23
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|24
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|26
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|28
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|30
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|32
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|33
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|34
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|37
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|38
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:25
|39
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:26
|40
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|42
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|43
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|44
|Wildt Anne De (Ned) Netherlands
|45
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|46
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|47
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|48
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|49
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|50
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|51
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|52
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|53
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:32
|54
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:34
|55
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|56
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|57
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|58
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|59
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|60
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|61
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|62
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|63
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|64
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|65
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|66
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|67
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|68
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|69
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|70
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|71
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|72
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|73
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|74
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|75
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:42
|76
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|77
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|78
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:44
|79
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|80
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|81
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|82
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:49
|83
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:51
|84
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:56
|85
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:58
|86
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:01
|87
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|88
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|89
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|90
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|91
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|92
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|93
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|94
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|95
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|96
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|97
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|98
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|99
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|100
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|101
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|102
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:20
|103
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:30
|104
|Angela Mcclure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|105
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|106
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|107
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:01:35
|108
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:52
|109
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:04:29
|110
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|111
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|112
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:04:49
|113
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:43
|114
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|115
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|116
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|117
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:35
|118
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|119
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|120
|Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
|121
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|122
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|123
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|124
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|125
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|126
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|127
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|128
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|129
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|130
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:12:44
|131
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|132
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|133
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|134
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|2:11:57
|2
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|3
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|4
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|5
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|6
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|8
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:15
|10
|Wildt Anne De (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|12
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|13
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|14
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:23
|16
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|18
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|19
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|20
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|21
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|0:00:31
|22
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:00:40
|23
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:00:45
|24
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:47
|25
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:50
|26
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|27
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|28
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|29
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|30
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:01:19
|31
|Angela Mcclure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|32
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:32
|33
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|34
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|35
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:12:24
|36
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|37
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|38
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|39
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|40
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:12:33
|41
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|42
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
