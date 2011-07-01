Trending

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) claimed the win in the uphill finish to Velletri

(Image credit: Giro Donne)
The Kleo team stick together in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) makes life hard for the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) was agressive at the front in the closing kilometres

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) powered to victory in the first stage

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) had time to savour her victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Second place for Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and third for Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) took the young rider competition lead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) gave nothing away, all the way to the finish line

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The stage podium - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) took the points jersey too

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) watches a move by Alessandra D'Ettorre (Colavita)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Enthusiastic fans watched the finishing laps in Velletri

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The competition leaders, Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana), Valentina Scandolara (Gauss Rdz Ormu), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Italian road and time trial Champion, Noemi Cantele (Garmin-Cervelo) signs on for her 'home' tour

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The President of Italian Cycling, Renato di Rocco was present at the first stage

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The race leaves Rome

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The bunch stayed together for the first 50km

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The Garmin women on the front - notably National Champions, Noemi Cantele and Elizabeth Armitstead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Valentina Scandalora (Gauss Rdz Ormu) goes for the GPM point

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
The first maglia rosa of 2011 - Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Rossella Callovi (MCipollini-Giordana) comes in ahead of Elena Berlato (Fasso Bortolo)

(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products UCK) were top three on stage 1

(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Marianne Vos stamped her authority on the Giro Donne, winning the opening stage from Roma to Velletri and pulling on the first leader’s jersey.

Vos flew up the cobbled finishing straight and won by several metres ahead of Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad Women, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo).

“The finish of the stage suited me and my form is great. My Giro couldn’t have started better and now I hope to keep the race leader’s jersey for as long as possible.”

The race came alive on the finishing circuits in Velletri. Emilia Fahlin and Eleonor Van Dijk of HTC-Highroad broke clear and were joined by Poland’s Malgorzata Jaskinska of the S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox team. They gained 50 with 18km to go but where pulled back with ten kilometres to go, as the teams flexed their muscles and prepared for the finish.

The Giro Donne heads east to the Abruzzo region for Saturday’s hilly 91km second stage around Pescocostanzo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:11:56
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:01
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
6Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
7Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
9Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
10Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
11Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
12Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
13Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
14Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
15Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
16Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
18Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
20Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
21Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
23Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
24Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
25Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
26Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
27Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
28Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
29Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
30Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
31Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
32Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
33Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
34Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
36Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
37Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
38Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:16
39Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
40Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
41Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
42Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
43Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
44Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
45Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
46Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
47Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
48Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
49Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
50Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
51Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
52Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
53Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:22
54Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:24
55Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
56Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
57Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
58Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
59Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
60Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
61Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
62Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
63Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
64Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
65Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
66Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
67Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
68Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
69Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
70Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
71Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
72Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
73Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
74Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
75Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:00:32
76Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
77Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss0:00:34
78Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
79Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
80Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
81Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
82Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:39
83Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:00:41
84Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:00:46
85Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:51
86Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
87Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
88Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
89Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
90Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
91Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
92Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
93Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
94Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
95Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
96Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
97Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
98Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
99Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
100Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
101Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
102Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana0:01:10
103Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:01:20
104Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
105Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
106Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
107Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:01:25
108Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:42
109Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:04:19
110Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
111Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
112Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:04:39
113Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:10:33
114Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
115Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
116Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
117Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:12:25
118Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
119Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
120Monica Hernandez (Mex) Bizkaia-Durango
121Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
122Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
123Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
124Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
125Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
126Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
127Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
128Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
129Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
130Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:12:34
131Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
132Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
133Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
134Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women12
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK10
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo8
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women6
6Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana5
7Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo4
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana3
9Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech2
10Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands1

Mountain 1 - Castel Gandolfo (Cat. 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss5pts
2Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo4
3Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team3
4Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands2
5Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK1

