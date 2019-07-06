Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 2
Niewiadoma stays in the maglia rosa
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the sprint of a reduced group in the second stage of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile in Viu. She proved to be faster on the uphill finish than fellow Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).
It was Vos' 22nd stage win in this race, which she has won the overall three times. She took this victory with a clear gap over her rivals, who all struggled up the closing 6.9 per cent gradient in the final kilometre.
Canyon-SRAM's Katarzyna Niewiadoma retained the overall lead ahead of her teammates; 12 seconds ahead of Omer Shapria and 19 seconds over Alena Amialiusik.
"The stage was short but at the same time quite hard. The 15km climb straight out of the blocks wasn't super easy and I found it especially interesting because you could see how all of the GC favourites were going," said Niewiadoma after the podium.
"On the contrary, the last climb was not as hard as everyone expected so there was still a pretty big bunch rolling towards the finish line. That made it a quite hectic and chaotic race overall. I was hoping I could do at least top three today, but in the end I missed some positioning.
"Overall we are happy. I had a small crash 5km into the stage so I only rode a few kilometres on my new special Canyon bike before I had to change to my team edition bike. But I'm feeling okay and I know that my great physiotherapists Alessandra (Borchi) and Lars (Schiffner) will look after me tonight and I'll be ready for tomorrow!"
How it unfolded
The stage was marked by several break groups. The last one formed with 45km to go and was caught again with only 6km remaining.
The day started out with an immediate challenge. After only 2km, the climbing started, sending the field 15.7km up the cat. 2 Colle de Lis, with some steep sections, many hairpin curves, and fortunately on a very hot day, lots of shade.
Antri Christoforou of Cogeas Mettler-Look and Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg) were the first to get away on the climb. De Vuyst dropped her rival on the way up, taking top points at the peak. The duo was caught and everything came back together on the long descent.
With 45km to go, the bunch split on the flat. Romy Kasper (Ale Cipollini) and Kelly Van den Steen (Lotto Soudal Ladies) jumped to form the next break group. The field was happy to let them go, but as they approached the 30km marker with a nearly three minute gap, the field realized it may have made a mistake.
Boels Dolmans took over the chase work, and with 20km to go the gap had dropped to 2:25. The final ascent to the finish had started, a challenging combination of flat and short steep sections.
Bigla moved up to the head of the field, and within 5km the gap was down to just over a minute. There was also an intermediate sprint, with the points going to Van den Steen, Kasper and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).
The speeding peloton drew closer and closer to the leading pair, coming to within 20 seconds with 10km left. The gradient started decreasing but the summer heat was increasing.
Mitchelton-Scott jumped to take over the chase, and with 6km to go, the pair was caught. It was all uphill from there to the finish, and Mitchelton-Scott, BePink and Canyon-SRAM shared the lead on the way up.
Several riders tried to jump in the closing kilometres, but were denied. Tayler Wiles took off within the final kilometre but she was unsuccessful in staying away to the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2:15:56
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|7
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|13
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|18
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|19
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:12
|20
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|23
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|26
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|29
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|30
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|31
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|32
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|33
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:19
|34
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|35
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:23
|36
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:28
|39
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:00:30
|40
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:39
|41
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:46
|42
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:49
|43
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:52
|44
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|45
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|46
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|47
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|48
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:58
|49
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:13
|50
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|51
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|52
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|53
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|54
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|55
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|57
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|58
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|59
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|60
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:01:30
|61
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:47
|62
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|63
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|64
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|65
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|66
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|67
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|68
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|69
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|70
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|71
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|72
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|73
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|74
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|75
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|76
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|77
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|78
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|79
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:02:02
|80
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:46
|81
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:58
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:03:05
|83
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:14
|84
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:03:35
|85
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:50
|86
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|87
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|88
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:52
|89
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|90
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|91
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|92
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|93
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|94
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|95
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|96
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|97
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|98
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:04:03
|99
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:29
|100
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:04:45
|101
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:07:24
|102
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:19
|103
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|104
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|105
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|106
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|108
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|109
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|110
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|111
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|112
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|113
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|114
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|115
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|116
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|117
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|118
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|119
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|120
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|121
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|122
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|123
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|124
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|125
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|126
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|127
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:11
|128
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:11:03
|129
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:11:18
|130
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:12:16
|131
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:14:12
|132
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:15:40
|133
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:16:14
|134
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:17:00
|135
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|136
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:17:53
|137
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:18:44
|138
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:18:45
|139
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:18:52
|140
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:18:59
|141
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:19:11
|142
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:20:03
|DNF
|Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|pts
|2
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|5
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|2:47:37
|2
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:12
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:19
|4
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:35
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:00:45
|7
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:47
|8
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:53
|11
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:04
|12
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:05
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:07
|14
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:15
|16
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:16
|17
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:18
|18
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:19
|19
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:20
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:32
|21
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|22
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|23
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|24
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:53
|25
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|26
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:57
|27
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:02
|28
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:02:03
|29
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:07
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:02:13
|31
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|32
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:22
|33
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:02:25
|34
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:29
|35
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:36
|36
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:38
|37
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:39
|38
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:48
|39
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:53
|40
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|41
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:56
|42
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:58
|43
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:59
|44
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|45
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:14
|46
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|47
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|48
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:32
|49
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|50
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:03:37
|51
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|52
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:03:50
|53
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:53
|54
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:54
|55
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|56
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:06
|58
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:23
|59
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:04:36
|60
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:49
|61
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:04:50
|62
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:04:57
|63
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:06
|64
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:05:07
|65
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|66
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:05:14
|67
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:05:18
|68
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:32
|69
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:05:38
|70
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:39
|71
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:05:41
|72
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:05:43
|73
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:59
|74
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:01
|75
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:02
|76
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:06:15
|77
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:33
|78
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:06:38
|79
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:06:39
|80
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:06:46
|81
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:52
|82
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|83
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:06:54
|84
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:06:55
|85
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:00
|86
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:07:11
|87
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:07:12
|88
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:07:19
|89
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:07:23
|90
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:07:30
|91
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:07:40
|92
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:08:06
|93
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:08:49
|94
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:08:52
|95
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:09:04
|96
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:19
|97
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:20
|98
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:23
|99
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:09:26
|100
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:35
|101
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:09:39
|102
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:44
|103
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:10:15
|104
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:23
|105
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:10:32
|106
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:12
|107
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:11:21
|108
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|109
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:12:23
|110
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:13:06
|111
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:24
|112
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:13:27
|113
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|114
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:13:31
|115
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:13:37
|116
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:40
|117
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:13:55
|118
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:14:06
|119
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|120
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:14:36
|121
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|122
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:14:43
|123
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:14:52
|124
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:15:02
|125
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:15:17
|126
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:16:01
|127
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:16:11
|128
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:38
|129
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:20:24
|130
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:20:41
|131
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:21:14
|132
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:21:27
|133
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:22:52
|134
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:23:33
|135
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:24:09
|136
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:24:32
|137
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:24:39
|138
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:25:58
|139
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:26:26
|140
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:27:16
|141
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:27:32
|142
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:29:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|15
|pts
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|4
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|7
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|10
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|pts
|2
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|5
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|2:48:57
|2
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:53
|4
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:05
|5
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:19
|6
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:28
|7
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:54
|8
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|9
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:34
|10
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:46
|11
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:30
|12
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:03:47
|13
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:03:54
|14
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:41
|15
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:04:55
|16
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:18
|17
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:35
|18
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:40
|19
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:05:52
|20
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:07:29
|21
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:07:32
|22
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:52
|23
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:10:01
|24
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:07
|25
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|26
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:12:17
|27
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:12:46
|28
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|29
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:13:23
|30
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:13:32
|31
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:13:42
|32
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:41
|33
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:51
|34
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:20:07
|35
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:21:32
|36
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:25:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2:48:44
|2
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|3
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:01:06
|4
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:18
|6
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:29
|7
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:41
|8
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:51
|9
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:02:07
|10
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|11
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:02:46
|12
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:43
|13
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:04:00
|14
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|15
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:04:11
|16
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:52
|17
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:05:08
|18
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:31
|19
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:32
|20
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:05:47
|21
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:05:48
|22
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:53
|23
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:06:05
|24
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:06:16
|25
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:06:33
|26
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:07:45
|27
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:08:28
|28
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:08:32
|29
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:09:25
|30
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:10:14
|31
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:12:20
|32
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|33
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:12:59
|34
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|35
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:20:20
|36
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:24:51
|37
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:25:19
|38
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:26:09
|39
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:26:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy