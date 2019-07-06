Trending

Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 2

Niewiadoma stays in the maglia rosa

Image 1 of 19

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 19

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa 2019

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa 2019
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 3 of 19

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 19

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 19

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) in the pink leader's jersey - maglia rosa- at the Giro Rosa

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) in the pink leader's jersey - maglia rosa- at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 19

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 of the Giro Rosa, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) second and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) third

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 of the Giro Rosa, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) second and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) third
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 19

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at the finish of stage 2 in Viu

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at the finish of stage 2 in Viu
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 19

Elisa Longo Borghini in the blue Best Italian Rider jersey at the Giro Rosa

Elisa Longo Borghini in the blue Best Italian Rider jersey at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 19

Annemiek van vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 2 of the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 2 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 19

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 19

Kelly Van Den Steen, Romy Kasper during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa

Kelly Van Den Steen, Romy Kasper during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 19

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 19

Demi Vollering leads the breakaway at the Giro Rosa stage 2

Demi Vollering leads the breakaway at the Giro Rosa stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 19

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 19

American champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) signs in to stage 2 at the Giro Rosa

American champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) signs in to stage 2 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 19

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) signing in for stage 2 at the Giro Rosa

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) signing in for stage 2 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 19

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten signs in at the Giro Rosa stage 2

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten signs in at the Giro Rosa stage 2
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 19

Overall leader Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) rolls to the stage 2 start at the Giro Rosa

Overall leader Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) rolls to the stage 2 start at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 19

Sofie De Vuyst in the green sprint jersey at the Giro Rosa

Sofie De Vuyst in the green sprint jersey at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the sprint of a reduced group in the second stage of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile in Viu. She proved to be faster on the uphill finish than fellow Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

It was Vos' 22nd stage win in this race, which she has won the overall three times. She took this victory with a clear gap over her rivals, who all struggled up the closing 6.9 per cent gradient in the final kilometre.

Canyon-SRAM's Katarzyna Niewiadoma retained the overall lead ahead of her teammates; 12 seconds ahead of Omer Shapria and 19 seconds over Alena Amialiusik.

"The stage was short but at the same time quite hard. The 15km climb straight out of the blocks wasn't super easy and I found it especially interesting because you could see how all of the GC favourites were going," said Niewiadoma after the podium.

"On the contrary, the last climb was not as hard as everyone expected so there was still a pretty big bunch rolling towards the finish line. That made it a quite hectic and chaotic race overall. I was hoping I could do at least top three today, but in the end I missed some positioning.

"Overall we are happy. I had a small crash 5km into the stage so I only rode a few kilometres on my new special Canyon bike before I had to change to my team edition bike. But I'm feeling okay and I know that my great physiotherapists Alessandra (Borchi) and Lars (Schiffner) will look after me tonight and I'll be ready for tomorrow!"

How it unfolded

The stage was marked by several break groups. The last one formed with 45km to go and was caught again with only 6km remaining.

The day started out with an immediate challenge. After only 2km, the climbing started, sending the field 15.7km up the cat. 2 Colle de Lis, with some steep sections, many hairpin curves, and fortunately on a very hot day, lots of shade.

Antri Christoforou of Cogeas Mettler-Look and Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg) were the first to get away on the climb. De Vuyst dropped her rival on the way up, taking top points at the peak. The duo was caught and everything came back together on the long descent.

With 45km to go, the bunch split on the flat. Romy Kasper (Ale Cipollini) and Kelly Van den Steen (Lotto Soudal Ladies) jumped to form the next break group. The field was happy to let them go, but as they approached the 30km marker with a nearly three minute gap, the field realized it may have made a mistake.

Boels Dolmans took over the chase work, and with 20km to go the gap had dropped to 2:25. The final ascent to the finish had started, a challenging combination of flat and short steep sections.

Bigla moved up to the head of the field, and within 5km the gap was down to just over a minute. There was also an intermediate sprint, with the points going to Van den Steen, Kasper and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

The speeding peloton drew closer and closer to the leading pair, coming to within 20 seconds with 10km left. The gradient started decreasing but the summer heat was increasing.

Mitchelton-Scott jumped to take over the chase, and with 6km to go, the pair was caught. It was all uphill from there to the finish, and Mitchelton-Scott, BePink and Canyon-SRAM shared the lead on the way up.

Several riders tried to jump in the closing kilometres, but were denied. Tayler Wiles took off within the final kilometre but she was unsuccessful in staying away to the finish line.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv2:15:56
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
7Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
10Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
11Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
12Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
13Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
14Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
15Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
18Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:12
20Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
23Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
24Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
25Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
26Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
28Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
29Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
30Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
31Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
32Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
33Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:19
34Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
35Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:23
36Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
37Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:28
39Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:00:30
40Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:39
41Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:46
42Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:49
43Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:52
44Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
45Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
46Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
47Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
48Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:00:58
49Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:13
50Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
51Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
52Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
53Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
54Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
55Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
57Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
58Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
59Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
60Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:01:30
61Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:47
62Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
63Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
64Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
66Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
67Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
68Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
69Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
70Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
71Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
72Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
73Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
74Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
75Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
76Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
77Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
78Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
79Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:02:02
80Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:46
81Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:02:58
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:03:05
83Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:14
84Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:03:35
85Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:03:50
86Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
87Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
88Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:52
89Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
90Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
91Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
92Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
93Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
94Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
95Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
96Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
97Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
98Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:04:03
99Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:29
100Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:04:45
101Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:07:24
102Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:19
103Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
104Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
105Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
106Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
107Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
108Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
109Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
110Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
111Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
112Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
113Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
114Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
115Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
116Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
117Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
118Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
119Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
120Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
121Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
122Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
123Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
124Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
125Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
126Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
127Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:11
128Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:11:03
129Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:11:18
130Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look0:12:16
131Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:14:12
132Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:15:40
133Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:16:14
134Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:17:00
135Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
136Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:17:53
137Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:18:44
138Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:18:45
139Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:18:52
140Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:18:59
141Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:19:11
142Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:20:03
DNFMartina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg7pts
2Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look5
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM2:47:37
2Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:12
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:19
4Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:35
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:00:45
7Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:47
8Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:53
11Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:04
12Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:05
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:07
14Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:15
16Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:16
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:18
18Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:19
19Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:01:20
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:01:32
21Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
22Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:50
23Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
24Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:53
25Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
26Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:57
27Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:02
28Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:02:03
29Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:07
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:02:13
31Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
32Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:22
33Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:02:25
34Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:29
35Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:36
36Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:38
37Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:02:39
38Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:48
39Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:53
40Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
41Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:56
42Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:58
43Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:59
44Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
45Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:14
46Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
47Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
48Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:32
49Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
50Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:03:37
51Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
52Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:03:50
53Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:53
54Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:54
55Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:06
58Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:04:23
59Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:04:36
60Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:49
61Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:04:50
62Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:04:57
63Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:06
64Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:05:07
65Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
66Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:05:14
67Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:05:18
68Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:05:32
69Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:05:38
70Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:05:39
71Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:05:41
72Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:05:43
73Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:59
74Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:01
75Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:02
76Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:06:15
77Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:33
78Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:06:38
79Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:06:39
80Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look0:06:46
81Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:52
82Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
83Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:06:54
84Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:06:55
85Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:00
86Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:07:11
87Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:07:12
88Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:07:19
89Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:23
90Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:07:30
91Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:07:40
92Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:08:06
93Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:08:49
94Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:08:52
95Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:09:04
96Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:19
97Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:09:20
98Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:23
99Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:09:26
100Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:35
101Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:09:39
102Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:44
103Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:10:15
104Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:23
105Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:10:32
106Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:12
107Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:11:21
108Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
109Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:12:23
110Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:13:06
111Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:13:24
112Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:13:27
113Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
114Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:13:31
115Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:13:37
116Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:13:40
117Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:13:55
118Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:14:06
119Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
120Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:14:36
121Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
122Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:14:43
123Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:14:52
124Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:15:02
125Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:15:17
126Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:16:01
127Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:16:11
128Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:38
129Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:20:24
130Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look0:20:41
131Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:21:14
132Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:21:27
133Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:22:52
134Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:23:33
135Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:24:09
136Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:24:32
137Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:24:39
138Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:25:58
139Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:26:26
140Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:27:16
141Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:27:32
142Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:29:43

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv15pts
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women10
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
7Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling4
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM3
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
10Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg7pts
2Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look5
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women3
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women2:48:57
2Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:53
4Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:05
5Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:01:19
6Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:28
7Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:54
8Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:22
9Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:34
10Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:46
11Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:30
12Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:03:47
13Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:03:54
14Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:41
15Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:04:55
16Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:18
17Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:35
18Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:40
19Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:05:52
20Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:07:29
21Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:07:32
22Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:52
23Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:10:01
24Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:12:07
25Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
26Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:12:17
27Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:12:46
28Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
29Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:13:23
30Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:13:32
31Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:13:42
32Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:41
33Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:51
34Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:20:07
35Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:21:32
36Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:25:06

Italian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2:48:44
2Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:43
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:01:06
4Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
5Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:18
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:29
7Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:41
8Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:51
9Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:02:07
10Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
11Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:02:46
12Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:43
13Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:04:00
14Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
15Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:04:11
16Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:52
17Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:05:08
18Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:31
19Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:32
20Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:05:47
21Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:05:48
22Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:53
23Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:06:05
24Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:06:16
25Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:06:33
26Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:07:45
27Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:08:28
28Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:08:32
29Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:09:25
30Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:10:14
31Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:12:20
32Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
33Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:12:59
34Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
35Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:20:20
36Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:24:51
37Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:25:19
38Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:26:09
39Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:26:25

 

