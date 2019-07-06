Image 1 of 19 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa 2019 (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 3 of 19 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) in the pink leader's jersey - maglia rosa- at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 of the Giro Rosa, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) second and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 19 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at the finish of stage 2 in Viu (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini in the blue Best Italian Rider jersey at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 Annemiek van vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 2 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 Kelly Van Den Steen, Romy Kasper during stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 Demi Vollering leads the breakaway at the Giro Rosa stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) ahead of stage 2 at the Giro Rosa in Viu (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 American champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) signs in to stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) signing in for stage 2 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten signs in at the Giro Rosa stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 Overall leader Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) rolls to the stage 2 start at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 Sofie De Vuyst in the green sprint jersey at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won the sprint of a reduced group in the second stage of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile in Viu. She proved to be faster on the uphill finish than fellow Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

It was Vos' 22nd stage win in this race, which she has won the overall three times. She took this victory with a clear gap over her rivals, who all struggled up the closing 6.9 per cent gradient in the final kilometre.

Canyon-SRAM's Katarzyna Niewiadoma retained the overall lead ahead of her teammates; 12 seconds ahead of Omer Shapria and 19 seconds over Alena Amialiusik.

"The stage was short but at the same time quite hard. The 15km climb straight out of the blocks wasn't super easy and I found it especially interesting because you could see how all of the GC favourites were going," said Niewiadoma after the podium.

"On the contrary, the last climb was not as hard as everyone expected so there was still a pretty big bunch rolling towards the finish line. That made it a quite hectic and chaotic race overall. I was hoping I could do at least top three today, but in the end I missed some positioning.

"Overall we are happy. I had a small crash 5km into the stage so I only rode a few kilometres on my new special Canyon bike before I had to change to my team edition bike. But I'm feeling okay and I know that my great physiotherapists Alessandra (Borchi) and Lars (Schiffner) will look after me tonight and I'll be ready for tomorrow!"

How it unfolded

The stage was marked by several break groups. The last one formed with 45km to go and was caught again with only 6km remaining.

The day started out with an immediate challenge. After only 2km, the climbing started, sending the field 15.7km up the cat. 2 Colle de Lis, with some steep sections, many hairpin curves, and fortunately on a very hot day, lots of shade.

Antri Christoforou of Cogeas Mettler-Look and Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg) were the first to get away on the climb. De Vuyst dropped her rival on the way up, taking top points at the peak. The duo was caught and everything came back together on the long descent.

With 45km to go, the bunch split on the flat. Romy Kasper (Ale Cipollini) and Kelly Van den Steen (Lotto Soudal Ladies) jumped to form the next break group. The field was happy to let them go, but as they approached the 30km marker with a nearly three minute gap, the field realized it may have made a mistake.

Boels Dolmans took over the chase work, and with 20km to go the gap had dropped to 2:25. The final ascent to the finish had started, a challenging combination of flat and short steep sections.

Bigla moved up to the head of the field, and within 5km the gap was down to just over a minute. There was also an intermediate sprint, with the points going to Van den Steen, Kasper and Lucinda Brand (Sunweb).

The speeding peloton drew closer and closer to the leading pair, coming to within 20 seconds with 10km left. The gradient started decreasing but the summer heat was increasing.

Mitchelton-Scott jumped to take over the chase, and with 6km to go, the pair was caught. It was all uphill from there to the finish, and Mitchelton-Scott, BePink and Canyon-SRAM shared the lead on the way up.

Several riders tried to jump in the closing kilometres, but were denied. Tayler Wiles took off within the final kilometre but she was unsuccessful in staying away to the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2:15:56 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 7 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 8 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 11 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 12 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 13 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 14 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 15 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 18 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 19 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:12 20 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 23 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 24 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 25 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 26 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 27 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 28 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 29 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 30 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 31 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 32 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 33 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:19 34 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 35 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:23 36 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 37 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 38 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:28 39 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:00:30 40 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:39 41 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:46 42 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:49 43 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:52 44 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 45 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 46 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 47 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 48 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:00:58 49 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:13 50 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 51 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 52 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 53 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 54 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 55 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 57 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 58 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 59 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 60 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:01:30 61 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:47 62 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 63 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 64 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 65 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 66 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 67 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 68 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 69 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 70 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 71 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 72 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 73 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 74 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 75 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 76 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 77 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 78 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 79 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:02:02 80 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:46 81 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:02:58 82 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:03:05 83 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:03:14 84 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:03:35 85 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:03:50 86 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 87 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 88 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:52 89 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 90 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 91 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 92 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 93 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 94 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 95 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 96 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 97 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 98 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:04:03 99 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:29 100 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:04:45 101 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:07:24 102 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:19 103 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 104 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 105 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 106 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 107 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 108 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 109 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 110 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 111 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 112 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 113 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 114 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 115 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 116 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 117 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 118 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 119 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 120 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 121 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 122 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 123 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 124 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 125 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 126 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 127 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:11 128 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:11:03 129 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:11:18 130 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:12:16 131 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:14:12 132 Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:15:40 133 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:16:14 134 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:17:00 135 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 136 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:17:53 137 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:18:44 138 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:18:45 139 Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:18:52 140 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:18:59 141 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:19:11 142 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:20:03 DNF Martina Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 pts 2 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 5 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 2:47:37 2 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:12 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:19 4 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:35 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:00:45 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:47 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:53 11 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:04 12 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:05 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:07 14 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 15 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:15 16 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:16 17 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:18 18 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:19 19 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:20 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:32 21 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 22 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:50 23 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 24 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:53 25 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 26 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:57 27 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:02 28 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:02:03 29 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:07 30 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:02:13 31 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 32 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:22 33 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:02:25 34 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:29 35 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:36 36 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:38 37 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:02:39 38 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:48 39 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:53 40 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 41 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:56 42 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:02:58 43 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:59 44 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 45 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:14 46 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 47 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 48 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:32 49 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 50 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:03:37 51 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:42 52 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:03:50 53 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:03:53 54 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:54 55 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 56 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 57 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:06 58 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:04:23 59 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:04:36 60 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:49 61 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:04:50 62 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:04:57 63 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:06 64 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:05:07 65 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 66 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:05:14 67 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:05:18 68 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:05:32 69 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:38 70 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:39 71 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:05:41 72 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:05:43 73 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:05:59 74 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:01 75 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:06:02 76 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:06:15 77 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:06:33 78 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:06:38 79 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:06:39 80 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:06:46 81 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:52 82 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 83 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:06:54 84 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:06:55 85 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:07:00 86 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:07:11 87 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:07:12 88 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:07:19 89 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:23 90 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 0:07:30 91 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:07:40 92 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:06 93 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:08:49 94 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:08:52 95 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:09:04 96 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:19 97 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:09:20 98 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:23 99 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:09:26 100 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:35 101 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:09:39 102 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:44 103 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:10:15 104 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:23 105 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:10:32 106 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:12 107 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:11:21 108 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 109 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:12:23 110 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:13:06 111 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:13:24 112 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:13:27 113 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 114 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:13:31 115 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:13:37 116 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:13:40 117 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:13:55 118 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:14:06 119 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 120 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:14:36 121 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 122 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:14:43 123 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:14:52 124 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:15:02 125 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:15:17 126 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:16:01 127 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:16:11 128 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:38 129 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:20:24 130 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:20:41 131 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:21:14 132 Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:21:27 133 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:22:52 134 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:23:33 135 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:24:09 136 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:24:32 137 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:24:39 138 Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:25:58 139 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:26:26 140 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:27:16 141 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:27:32 142 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:29:43

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 15 pts 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 10 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8 5 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 7 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 4 8 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 3 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 10 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 pts 2 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 5 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 5 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 2:48:57 2 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 3 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:53 4 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:01:05 5 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:01:19 6 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:28 7 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:54 8 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:22 9 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:34 10 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:46 11 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:30 12 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:03:47 13 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:03:54 14 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:41 15 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:04:55 16 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:18 17 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:05:35 18 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:05:40 19 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:05:52 20 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:07:29 21 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:07:32 22 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:52 23 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:10:01 24 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:12:07 25 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 26 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:12:17 27 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:12:46 28 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 29 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:13:23 30 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:13:32 31 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:13:42 32 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:41 33 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:14:51 34 Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:20:07 35 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:21:32 36 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:25:06