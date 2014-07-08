Vos wins in Jesi
World champion retains the pink jersey
Marianne Vos won the fourth stage in the Giro Rosa, outsprinting Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) and Rabo-Liv teammate Lucinda Brand, keeping hold of her overall race lead.
"The photofinish had to decide," Vos told Cyclingnews. "Initially it seemed to be Lucinda but I eventually won by milimeters. These victories (it was Rabo-Liv's fourth) make for a good atmosphere in the team."
The fourth stage of the Giro Rosa saw the peloton travel alongside the Adriatic sea to the north but finished inland in Jesi after 118 kilometres. The stage was a mainly flat affair with only a category three climb in the last 15 kilometres.
A two-woman break eventually went up the road with Hitec's Emilie Moberg and Bizkaia Durango's Yulia Ilinykh. They were quickly retrieved and another group including the Polish time trial champion Eugenia Bujak but they were also caught in the first hour of racing,
Russian rider Ilinykh tried another attempt. She is no stranger to solo attacks. In this year's Flèche Wallonne she tried it to no avail, but today seemed different for a while for the 28-year old.
"When I saw the gap was increasing I started to think I could bring some happiness to the team. We didn’t start the Giro as good as we had wished," Ilinykh told Cyclingnews.
At 15 kilometres from the finish, and only the category 3 climb to go, she had a healthy two and half minutes lead on the peloton but then the gap fell rapidly. Hitec Products did the lion's share of work in the bunch for their sprinter Chloe Hosking, as did UHC. After riding on her own for 60 kilometres Ilinykh was caught in the streets of Jesi.
"Of course I wanted to win the stage and I thought it was possible after having that big gap on the first climb, but the Giro is the Giro and the best teams had the situation under control. I’m happy with the stage and with the chance I’ve had, and I have to thank all my team for the support they’ve given me," Ilinykh concluded.
Marianne Vos proved again that she is a powerful rider. The final drag was a 5% uphill sprint over 700 metres with two turns after a technical descent into Jesi.
"The climb in the last ten kilometres didn't make the difference," Vos said. The team decided not to to help to chase down Ilinykh. That was mainly down to Unitedhealthcare with sprinter Hannah Barnes.
"Ilinykh was no threat to the overall so we didn't waste energy on the chase. We did want to be well-positioned and we were. It was Pauline [Ferrand Prevot] who did the pace making on the hill and Annemiek piloted me through the turns before the last 300 metre straight line."
Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) sprinted to second and Vos' teammate Lucinda Brand rounded up the podium.
After a late start to the season after a seventh world title in cyclo-cross, Vos returned to road racing in Flèche Wallonne in April. Today was the 13th victory of the season for the 27-year old multiple world champion.
Stage five marks the midway point of this year's race. The peloton travels further up north to Cesenatico. Only one climb on the menu of the 118,3 kilometre race. It's the last chance for the sprinters before the Giro Rosa peloton hits the mountains.
Vos leads in the overall classification but it was no means safe ahead of the hard stages to come
"Mara Abbott is still very strong uphill. She is at 2:34 now but last year I lost over four minutes to her. And Hitec is riding strong with Ashleigh Moolman and Elisa Longo Borghini. Claudia Lichtenberg is also someone to reckon with."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3:04:11
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|5
|Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|8
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|13
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|14
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|15
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|16
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
|17
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon
|18
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|19
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|21
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|23
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
|24
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|25
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|27
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|29
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|30
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|31
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|32
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|33
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|34
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|35
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|36
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|37
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|38
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|39
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|40
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|42
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|43
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|44
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|45
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|46
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
|47
|Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren
|48
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
|49
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute
|50
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|51
|Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|52
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|53
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|54
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|55
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|56
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|57
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|58
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|59
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|60
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|61
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|62
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|63
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|64
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|65
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|66
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|67
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
|68
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|69
|Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
|70
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|71
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|72
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|73
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|74
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana
|75
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|76
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|77
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|78
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|79
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|80
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|81
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|82
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|83
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|84
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|85
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|86
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|87
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|88
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|89
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|90
|Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|91
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|92
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
|93
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano
|94
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|95
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|96
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|97
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|98
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|99
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|100
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|101
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|102
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|103
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|104
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
|105
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|106
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|107
|Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|108
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|109
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|110
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|111
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:00:52
|112
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:00:53
|113
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|114
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|115
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|116
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:00:56
|117
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|118
|Alena Sitsko (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
|119
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:01:00
|120
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|121
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|122
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|123
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|124
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|125
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|126
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|127
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:01:18
|128
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
|0:01:22
|129
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:01:25
|130
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:01:43
|131
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:48
|132
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|133
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|134
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|135
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|136
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:01:58
|137
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|138
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:06
|139
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:14
|140
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:26
|141
|Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|142
|Barbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|143
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:03:52
|144
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:03:56
|145
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:15
|146
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:04:28
|147
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:04:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12:04:02
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:39
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
|0:02:00
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
|0:02:03
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|0:02:08
|10
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|0:02:34
|11
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:02:42
|12
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:03:08
|13
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:03:15
|14
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|15
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
|16
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|17
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|18
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:03:40
|19
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:54
|20
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:02
|21
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:05
|22
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:04:08
|23
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:10
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|25
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
|0:04:34
|26
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|0:04:42
|27
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:05:10
|28
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|29
|Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:05:54
|30
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:06:13
|31
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:06:14
|32
|Alena Sitsko (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:06:50
|33
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
|0:07:39
|34
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:08:46
|35
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:56
|36
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|37
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:11:48
|38
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
|0:12:59
|39
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:13:11
|40
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|0:13:27
|41
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:13:42
|42
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:13:46
|43
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:13:57
|44
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:14:10
|45
|Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:14:12
|46
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:14:16
|47
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:14:23
|48
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|49
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:30
|50
|Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:14:41
|51
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:14:52
|52
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:15:00
|53
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:15:03
|54
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:15:14
|55
|Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:15:27
|56
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:15:33
|57
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:15:35
|58
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:16:02
|59
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:16:17
|60
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:16:20
|61
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:16:39
|62
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:16:53
|63
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:17:33
|64
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:17:36
|65
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|66
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:17:48
|67
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:17:54
|68
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
|0:18:09
|69
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:18:10
|70
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:18:14
|71
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:18:24
|72
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:18:39
|73
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:18:42
|74
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:18:58
|75
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:19:14
|76
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
|77
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano
|0:19:19
|78
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:19:23
|79
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:20:04
|80
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:20:09
|81
|Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:20:31
|82
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:20:42
|83
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:20:58
|84
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
|0:21:06
|85
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:21:18
|86
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:21:21
|87
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:21:32
|88
|Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon
|0:21:40
|89
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:21:50
|90
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:22:03
|91
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:22:20
|92
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:22:25
|93
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:22:31
|94
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:22:43
|95
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|0:23:03
|96
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:25:13
|97
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:26:16
|98
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
|0:26:25
|99
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:26:30
|100
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:26:36
|101
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:26:40
|102
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:27:13
|103
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|0:27:25
|104
|Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:28:13
|105
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:29:03
|106
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:29:04
|107
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:29:24
|108
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:29:30
|109
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:29:44
|110
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:29:47
|111
|Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:29:48
|112
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:29:53
|113
|Barbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:30:37
|114
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:30:58
|115
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:31:06
|116
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:31:22
|117
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:31:36
|118
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:31:54
|119
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:32:38
|120
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:33:27
|121
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:33:45
|122
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:34:09
|123
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:34:38
|124
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:34:43
|125
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:34:52
|126
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:39:12
|127
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
|0:39:20
|128
|Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:39:28
|129
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:39:35
|130
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:39:51
|131
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango
|0:40:03
|132
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:40:26
|133
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:40:28
|134
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:42:11
|135
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:43:39
|136
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:44:26
|137
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:47:50
|138
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:48:24
|139
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:53:25
|140
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:58:14
|141
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|1:02:51
|142
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|1:02:57
|143
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:03:05
|144
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:07:01
|145
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:10:09
|146
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:10:11
|147
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:10:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12:04:33
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:08
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|4
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:13:45
|5
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:13:52
|6
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:29
|7
|Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
|0:14:32
|8
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:16:08
|9
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:17:05
|10
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|0:17:39
|11
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:18:08
|12
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:18:27
|13
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:18:43
|14
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:18:52
|15
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:19:38
|16
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:20:11
|17
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:20:27
|18
|Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:20:47
|19
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:20:50
|20
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
|0:21:01
|21
|Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:21:49
|22
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:21:54
|23
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:25:20
|24
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|0:25:59
|25
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:26:05
|26
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:28:59
|27
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:29:16
|28
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute
|0:29:22
|29
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:30:35
|30
|Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:38:57
|31
|Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:39:55
|32
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:39:57
|33
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
|0:43:55
|34
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:47:19
|35
|Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:47:53
|36
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:57:43
|37
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
|1:02:20
|38
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
|1:02:26
|39
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:02:34
|40
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:06:30
|41
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:09:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|12:04:41
|2
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:02:36
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:09:17
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
|0:11:09
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:13:07
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:13:37
|7
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:13:44
|8
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:13:51
|9
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:14:13
|10
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:14:21
|11
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:16:00
|12
|Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:16:57
|13
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:17:45
|14
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
|0:18:00
|15
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:18:35
|16
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:18:44
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:19:25
|18
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:20:03
|19
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:25:57
|20
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
|0:28:24
|21
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:28:25
|22
|Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:29:08
|23
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:30:27
|24
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|0:30:57
|25
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:33:06
|26
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:34:13
|27
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
|0:38:41
|28
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:41:32
|29
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:47:11
|30
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:57:35
|31
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:02:26
|32
|Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:06:22
|33
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:09:30
|34
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|1:09:32
|35
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:09:51
