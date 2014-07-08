Trending

World champion retains the pink jersey

Image 1 of 5

World champion Marianne Vos tops the stage 4 podium at the Giro Rosa

World champion Marianne Vos tops the stage 4 podium at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 2 of 5

Marianne Vos in pink

Marianne Vos in pink
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 3 of 5

The sprint to the stage 4 finish line in Jesi

The sprint to the stage 4 finish line in Jesi
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 4 of 5

The jerseys at the Giro Rosa after stage 4

The jerseys at the Giro Rosa after stage 4
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 5 of 5

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) leads the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) leads the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Marianne Vos won the fourth stage in the Giro Rosa, outsprinting Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) and Rabo-Liv teammate Lucinda Brand, keeping hold of her overall race lead.

"The photofinish had to decide," Vos told Cyclingnews. "Initially it seemed to be Lucinda but I eventually won by milimeters. These victories (it was Rabo-Liv's fourth) make for a good atmosphere in the team."

The fourth stage of the Giro Rosa saw the peloton travel alongside the Adriatic sea to the north but finished inland in Jesi after 118 kilometres. The stage was a mainly flat affair with only a category three climb in the last 15 kilometres.

A two-woman break eventually went up the road with Hitec's Emilie Moberg and Bizkaia Durango's Yulia Ilinykh. They were quickly retrieved and another group including the Polish time trial champion Eugenia Bujak but they were also caught in the first hour of racing,

Russian rider Ilinykh tried another attempt. She is no stranger to solo attacks. In this year's Flèche Wallonne she tried it to no avail, but today seemed different for a while for the 28-year old.

"When I saw the gap was increasing I started to think I could bring some happiness to the team. We didn’t start the Giro as good as we had wished," Ilinykh told Cyclingnews. 

At 15 kilometres from the finish, and only the category 3 climb to go, she had a healthy two and half minutes lead on the peloton but then the gap fell rapidly. Hitec Products did the lion's share of work in the bunch for their sprinter Chloe Hosking, as did UHC. After riding on her own for 60 kilometres Ilinykh was caught in the streets of Jesi.

"Of course I wanted to win the stage and I thought it was possible after having that big gap on the first climb, but the Giro is the Giro and the best teams had the situation under control. I’m happy with the stage and with the chance I’ve had, and I have to thank all my team for the support they’ve given me," Ilinykh concluded.

Marianne Vos proved again that she is a powerful rider. The final drag was a 5% uphill sprint over 700 metres with two turns after a technical descent into Jesi.

"The climb in the last ten kilometres didn't make the difference," Vos said. The team decided not to to help to chase down Ilinykh. That was mainly down to Unitedhealthcare with sprinter Hannah Barnes.

"Ilinykh was no threat to the overall so we didn't waste energy on the chase. We did want to be well-positioned and we were. It was Pauline [Ferrand Prevot] who did the pace making on the hill and Annemiek piloted me through the turns before the last 300 metre straight line."

Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) sprinted to second and Vos' teammate Lucinda Brand rounded up the podium.

After a late start to the season after a seventh world title in cyclo-cross, Vos returned to road racing in Flèche Wallonne in April. Today was the 13th victory of the season for the 27-year old multiple world champion.

Stage five marks the midway point of this year's race. The peloton travels further up north to Cesenatico. Only one climb on the menu of the 118,3 kilometre race. It's the last chance for the sprinters before the Giro Rosa peloton hits the mountains.

Vos leads in the overall classification but it was no means safe ahead of the hard stages to come

"Mara Abbott is still very strong uphill. She is at 2:34 now but last year I lost over four minutes to her. And Hitec is riding strong with Ashleigh Moolman and Elisa Longo Borghini. Claudia Lichtenberg is also someone to reckon with."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:04:11
2Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS
5Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
8Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
9Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
13Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
14Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda
15Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano
16Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano
17Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon
18Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
19Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon
21Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
23Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
24Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest
25Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
26Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
27Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
28Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
29Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
30Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
31Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
32Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
33Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
34Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
35Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
36Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
37Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana
38Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
39Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
40Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
41Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
42Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
43Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
44Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
45Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
46Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo
47Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren
48Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS
49Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute
50Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon
51Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
52Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
53Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
54Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
55Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS
56Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
57Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
58Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo
59Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
60Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute
61Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
62Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
63Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
64Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
65Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon
66Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
67Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo
68Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
69Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
70Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
71Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano
72Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
73Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
74Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana
75Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango
76Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon
77Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team
78Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
79Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
80Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
81Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS
82Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS
83Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS
84Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo
85Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
86Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
87Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
88Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
89Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
90Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
91Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
92Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo
93Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano
94Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
95Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon
96Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon
97Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
98Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
99Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling
100Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
101Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
102Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano
103Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS
104Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
105Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
106Janneke Ensing (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
107Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia
108Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
109Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
110Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo
111Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:00:52
112Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:00:53
113Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
114Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
115Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
116Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:00:56
117Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
118Alena Sitsko (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute
119Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest0:01:00
120Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
121Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute
122Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
123Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies
124Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
125Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
126Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
127Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest0:01:18
128Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango0:01:22
129Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:01:25
130Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon0:01:43
131Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:01:48
132Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
133Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda
134Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
135Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
136Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:01:58
137Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon
138Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:06
139Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:02:14
140Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:26
141Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren
142Barbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
143Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:03:52
144Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:03:56
145Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:15
146Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon0:04:28
147Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon0:04:38

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12:04:02
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:31
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:39
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:51
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS0:02:00
6Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano0:02:03
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:02:04
9Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products0:02:08
10Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:02:34
11Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:02:42
12Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:03:08
13Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:03:15
14Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:25
15Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
16Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:29
17Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:36
18Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:03:40
19Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:54
20Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:02
21Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:05
22Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:04:08
23Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:04:10
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:29
25Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon0:04:34
26Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:04:42
27Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:05:10
28Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:05:12
29Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:05:54
30Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:06:13
31Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:06:14
32Alena Sitsko (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute0:06:50
33Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon0:07:39
34Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:08:46
35Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:09:56
36Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:10:03
37Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:11:48
38Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon0:12:59
39Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana0:13:11
40Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon0:13:27
41Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS0:13:42
42Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:13:46
43Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest0:13:57
44Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:14:10
45Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute0:14:12
46Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:14:16
47Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:14:23
48Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
49Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:30
50Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:14:41
51Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:14:52
52Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:15:00
53Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:15:03
54Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest0:15:14
55Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:15:27
56Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:15:33
57Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:15:35
58Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:16:02
59Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:16:17
60Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS0:16:20
61Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:16:39
62Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS0:16:53
63Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana0:17:33
64Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:17:36
65Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
66Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:17:48
67Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products0:17:54
68Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano0:18:09
69Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:18:10
70Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo0:18:14
71Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:18:24
72Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana0:18:39
73Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:18:42
74Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:18:58
75Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:19:14
76Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS
77Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano0:19:19
78Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:19:23
79Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:20:04
80Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest0:20:09
81Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:20:31
82Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:20:42
83Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:20:58
84Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS0:21:06
85Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute0:21:18
86Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:21:21
87Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS0:21:32
88Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon0:21:40
89Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo0:21:50
90Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:22:03
91Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren0:22:20
92Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:22:25
93Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:22:31
94Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:22:43
95Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda0:23:03
96Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:25:13
97Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:26:16
98Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon0:26:25
99Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:26:30
100Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:26:36
101Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:26:40
102Janneke Ensing (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:27:13
103Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda0:27:25
104Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:28:13
105Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:29:03
106Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:29:04
107Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:29:24
108Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:29:30
109Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:29:44
110Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:29:47
111Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren0:29:48
112Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute0:29:53
113Barbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:30:37
114Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:30:58
115Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:31:06
116Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:31:22
117Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:31:36
118Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:31:54
119Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:32:38
120Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo0:33:27
121Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:33:45
122Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo0:34:09
123Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo0:34:38
124Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:34:43
125Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon0:34:52
126Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute0:39:12
127Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo0:39:20
128Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren0:39:28
129Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute0:39:35
130Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:39:51
131Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango0:40:03
132Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren0:40:26
133Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:40:28
134Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon0:42:11
135Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest0:43:39
136Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:44:26
137Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:47:50
138Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:48:24
139Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:53:25
140Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:58:14
141Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano1:02:51
142Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano1:02:57
143Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:03:05
144Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:07:01
145Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon1:10:09
146Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon1:10:11
147Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:10:30

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12:04:33
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:08
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:05
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:13:45
5Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:13:52
6Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:29
7Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango0:14:32
8Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:16:08
9Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:17:05
10Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango0:17:39
11Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana0:18:08
12Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:18:27
13Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:18:43
14Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:18:52
15Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest0:19:38
16Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:20:11
17Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:20:27
18Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute0:20:47
19Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:20:50
20Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS0:21:01
21Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren0:21:49
22Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:21:54
23Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:25:20
24Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano0:25:59
25Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:26:05
26Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:28:59
27Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:29:16
28Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute0:29:22
29Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:30:35
30Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren0:38:57
31Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren0:39:55
32Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:39:57
33Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling0:43:55
34Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:47:19
35Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest0:47:53
36Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:57:43
37Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano1:02:20
38Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano1:02:26
39Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:02:34
40Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:06:30
41Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon1:09:40

Italian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products12:04:41
2Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:02:36
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:09:17
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS0:11:09
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:13:07
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:13:37
7Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:13:44
8Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:13:51
9Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:14:13
10Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:14:21
11Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:16:00
12Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:16:57
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:17:45
14Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana0:18:00
15Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:18:35
16Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:18:44
17Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:19:25
18Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:20:03
19Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:25:57
20Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia0:28:24
21Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:28:25
22Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:29:08
23Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:30:27
24Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:30:57
25Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:33:06
26Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon0:34:13
27Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo0:38:41
28Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon0:41:32
29Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:47:11
30Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:57:35
31Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:02:26
32Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:06:22
33Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon1:09:30
34Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon1:09:32
35Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:09:51

