Marianne Vos won the fourth stage in the Giro Rosa, outsprinting Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) and Rabo-Liv teammate Lucinda Brand, keeping hold of her overall race lead.

"The photofinish had to decide," Vos told Cyclingnews. "Initially it seemed to be Lucinda but I eventually won by milimeters. These victories (it was Rabo-Liv's fourth) make for a good atmosphere in the team."

The fourth stage of the Giro Rosa saw the peloton travel alongside the Adriatic sea to the north but finished inland in Jesi after 118 kilometres. The stage was a mainly flat affair with only a category three climb in the last 15 kilometres.

A two-woman break eventually went up the road with Hitec's Emilie Moberg and Bizkaia Durango's Yulia Ilinykh. They were quickly retrieved and another group including the Polish time trial champion Eugenia Bujak but they were also caught in the first hour of racing,

Russian rider Ilinykh tried another attempt. She is no stranger to solo attacks. In this year's Flèche Wallonne she tried it to no avail, but today seemed different for a while for the 28-year old.

"When I saw the gap was increasing I started to think I could bring some happiness to the team. We didn’t start the Giro as good as we had wished," Ilinykh told Cyclingnews.

At 15 kilometres from the finish, and only the category 3 climb to go, she had a healthy two and half minutes lead on the peloton but then the gap fell rapidly. Hitec Products did the lion's share of work in the bunch for their sprinter Chloe Hosking, as did UHC. After riding on her own for 60 kilometres Ilinykh was caught in the streets of Jesi.

"Of course I wanted to win the stage and I thought it was possible after having that big gap on the first climb, but the Giro is the Giro and the best teams had the situation under control. I’m happy with the stage and with the chance I’ve had, and I have to thank all my team for the support they’ve given me," Ilinykh concluded.

Marianne Vos proved again that she is a powerful rider. The final drag was a 5% uphill sprint over 700 metres with two turns after a technical descent into Jesi.

"The climb in the last ten kilometres didn't make the difference," Vos said. The team decided not to to help to chase down Ilinykh. That was mainly down to Unitedhealthcare with sprinter Hannah Barnes.

"Ilinykh was no threat to the overall so we didn't waste energy on the chase. We did want to be well-positioned and we were. It was Pauline [Ferrand Prevot] who did the pace making on the hill and Annemiek piloted me through the turns before the last 300 metre straight line."

Shelley Olds (Alé-Cipollini) sprinted to second and Vos' teammate Lucinda Brand rounded up the podium.

After a late start to the season after a seventh world title in cyclo-cross, Vos returned to road racing in Flèche Wallonne in April. Today was the 13th victory of the season for the 27-year old multiple world champion.

Stage five marks the midway point of this year's race. The peloton travels further up north to Cesenatico. Only one climb on the menu of the 118,3 kilometre race. It's the last chance for the sprinters before the Giro Rosa peloton hits the mountains.

Vos leads in the overall classification but it was no means safe ahead of the hard stages to come

"Mara Abbott is still very strong uphill. She is at 2:34 now but last year I lost over four minutes to her. And Hitec is riding strong with Ashleigh Moolman and Elisa Longo Borghini. Claudia Lichtenberg is also someone to reckon with."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3:04:11 2 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 5 Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 8 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 13 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 14 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 15 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 16 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano 17 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon 18 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 19 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 21 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 23 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 24 Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest 25 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 26 Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 27 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 28 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 29 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 30 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 31 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 32 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 33 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 34 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 35 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 36 Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana 37 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 38 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 39 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 40 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 41 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 42 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 43 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 44 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 45 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 46 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo 47 Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren 48 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS 49 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute 50 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon 51 Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 52 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 53 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 54 Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 55 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS 56 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 57 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 58 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo 59 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 60 Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute 61 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 62 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 63 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 64 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 65 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon 66 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 67 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo 68 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 69 Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute 70 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 71 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano 72 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo 73 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 74 Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana 75 Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 76 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 77 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 78 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 79 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 80 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 81 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS 82 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 83 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 84 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo 85 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 86 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies 87 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 88 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 89 Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 90 Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 91 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 92 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo 93 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano 94 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 95 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon 96 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 97 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 98 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 99 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 100 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 101 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 102 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 103 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 104 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS 105 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 106 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 107 Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 108 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 109 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 110 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo 111 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:00:52 112 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:00:53 113 Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 114 Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 115 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 116 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 0:00:56 117 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 118 Alena Sitsko (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute 119 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest 0:01:00 120 Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 121 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 122 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 123 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 124 Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 125 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 126 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 127 Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest 0:01:18 128 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango 0:01:22 129 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:01:25 130 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:01:43 131 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:01:48 132 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 133 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 134 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 135 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 136 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 0:01:58 137 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon 138 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:02:06 139 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:02:14 140 Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:02:26 141 Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 142 Barbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 143 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:03:52 144 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:03:56 145 Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:15 146 Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:04:28 147 Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:04:38

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12:04:02 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:31 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:39 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:51 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica AIS 0:02:00 6 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant Shimano 0:02:03 8 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:02:04 9 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products 0:02:08 10 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products 0:02:34 11 Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:02:42 12 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:03:08 13 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:03:15 14 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:25 15 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 16 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:29 17 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:03:36 18 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:03:40 19 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:54 20 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:04:02 21 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:04:05 22 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:04:08 23 Peta Mullens (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:04:10 24 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:04:29 25 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Lululemon 0:04:34 26 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 0:04:42 27 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:05:10 28 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:05:12 29 Serika Guluma (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:05:54 30 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:06:13 31 Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:06:14 32 Alena Sitsko (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:06:50 33 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Specialized Lululemon 0:07:39 34 Emma Pooley (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:08:46 35 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:09:56 36 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:10:03 37 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica AIS 0:11:48 38 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized Lululemon 0:12:59 39 Martina Ritter (Aut) Btc City Ljubljana 0:13:11 40 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 0:13:27 41 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica AIS 0:13:42 42 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:13:46 43 Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest 0:13:57 44 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:14:10 45 Olena Oljink (Ukr) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:14:12 46 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:14:16 47 Shelley Olds (USA) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:14:23 48 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 49 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:14:30 50 Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:14:41 51 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:14:52 52 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:15:00 53 Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 0:15:03 54 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 0:15:14 55 Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:15:27 56 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:15:33 57 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:15:35 58 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:16:02 59 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:16:17 60 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica AIS 0:16:20 61 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:16:39 62 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica AIS 0:16:53 63 Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana 0:17:33 64 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:17:36 65 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 66 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:17:48 67 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products 0:17:54 68 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Giant Shimano 0:18:09 69 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:18:10 70 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Rusvelo 0:18:14 71 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:18:24 72 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 0:18:39 73 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:18:42 74 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:18:58 75 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:19:14 76 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica AIS 77 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano 0:19:19 78 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:19:23 79 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:20:04 80 Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest 0:20:09 81 Carla Maree Ryan (Aus) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:20:31 82 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:20:42 83 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:20:58 84 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica AIS 0:21:06 85 Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:21:18 86 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:21:21 87 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS 0:21:32 88 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Servetto Footon 0:21:40 89 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Rusvelo 0:21:50 90 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:22:03 91 Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:22:20 92 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:22:25 93 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:22:31 94 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:22:43 95 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 0:23:03 96 Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:25:13 97 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 0:26:16 98 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized Lululemon 0:26:25 99 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:26:30 100 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:26:36 101 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:26:40 102 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:27:13 103 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 0:27:25 104 Jolien D'horre (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:28:13 105 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini Galassia 0:29:03 106 Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:29:04 107 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:29:24 108 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:29:30 109 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:29:44 110 Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:29:47 111 Uenia De Souza Fernades (Bra) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:29:48 112 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:29:53 113 Barbara Heeb (Swi) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:30:37 114 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:30:58 115 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:31:06 116 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:31:22 117 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:31:36 118 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:31:54 119 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:32:38 120 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Rusvelo 0:33:27 121 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:33:45 122 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Rusvelo 0:34:09 123 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Rusvelo 0:34:38 124 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:34:43 125 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:34:52 126 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:39:12 127 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo 0:39:20 128 Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:39:28 129 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:39:35 130 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:39:51 131 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia Durango 0:40:03 132 Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:40:26 133 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:40:28 134 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 0:42:11 135 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Vaiano Fondriest 0:43:39 136 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:44:26 137 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:47:50 138 Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:48:24 139 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:53:25 140 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 0:58:14 141 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano 1:02:51 142 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 1:02:57 143 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:03:05 144 Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:07:01 145 Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon 1:10:09 146 Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon 1:10:11 147 Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:10:30

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12:04:33 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:08 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:03:05 4 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:13:45 5 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:13:52 6 Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:14:29 7 Marcia Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia Durango 0:14:32 8 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:16:08 9 Azzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:17:05 10 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:17:39 11 Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana 0:18:08 12 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:18:27 13 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:18:43 14 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:18:52 15 Lija Laizane (Lat) Vaiano Fondriest 0:19:38 16 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:20:11 17 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:20:27 18 Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Col) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:20:47 19 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:20:50 20 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica AIS 0:21:01 21 Carolin Rodriguez Gutierrez (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:21:49 22 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:21:54 23 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:25:20 24 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 0:25:59 25 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:26:05 26 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:28:59 27 Ana Maria Covrig (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:29:16 28 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo Astute 0:29:22 29 Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:30:35 30 Marcela Prieto Castaneda (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:38:57 31 Ana Teresa Casar Bonilla (Mex) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:39:55 32 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:39:57 33 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling 0:43:55 34 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren 0:47:19 35 Jessica Parra (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 0:47:53 36 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 0:57:43 37 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant Shimano 1:02:20 38 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant Shimano 1:02:26 39 Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:02:34 40 Silvia Cecchini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:06:30 41 Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon 1:09:40