Unbreakable Vos!

Dutch champion solidifies lead with fifth win

Image 1 of 34

Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) powered to her fifth victory of the Giro Donne.

Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) powered to her fifth victory of the Giro Donne.
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Image 2 of 34

At the front of the race by mid-climb was Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products).

At the front of the race by mid-climb was Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 34

Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto), Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) and Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) on the climb.

Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto), Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) and Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) on the climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 34

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) leads Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) leads Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 34

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) and Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) chase the leaders.

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) and Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) chase the leaders.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 34

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final climb.

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 34

Chasing for herself Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).

Chasing for herself Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 34

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) was second on the road behind Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) in the final 10 km.

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) was second on the road behind Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) in the final 10 km.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 34

Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) led the race on the climb for several kilometres.

Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) led the race on the climb for several kilometres.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 34

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) were together again on another climb with just 3km to go.

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) were together again on another climb with just 3km to go.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates another mountain victory and stage victory in the Giro Donne.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates another mountain victory and stage victory in the Giro Donne.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 34

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) limited her losses with a second place finish just 12 seconds behind Vos.

Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) limited her losses with a second place finish just 12 seconds behind Vos.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 34

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) buried herself to take third and protect her podium position for GC.

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) buried herself to take third and protect her podium position for GC.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 34

Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) gave it all on the final climb of the 2011 race.

Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) gave it all on the final climb of the 2011 race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 34

Best young rider Elena Berlato (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) maintained her lead in the competition.

Best young rider Elena Berlato (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) maintained her lead in the competition.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 34

The mountains jersey for Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).

The mountains jersey for Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), biding her time in the bunch.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), biding her time in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 34

Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) attacked on the climb.

Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) attacked on the climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 34

Three riders lean into a corner - Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Petra Dijkman (Netherlands).

Three riders lean into a corner - Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Petra Dijkman (Netherlands).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 34

The bunch was led for much of the stage by Vos's team - Nederland Bloeit.

The bunch was led for much of the stage by Vos's team - Nederland Bloeit.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 34

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was able to sit back in the bunch until the final climb.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was able to sit back in the bunch until the final climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 34

A small bunch formed which stayed away to the mountains.

A small bunch formed which stayed away to the mountains.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 34

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) has been welcomed throughout Italy on this Giro Donne.

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) has been welcomed throughout Italy on this Giro Donne.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 34

Annemiek Van Vleuten leads the Nederland Bloeit team whilst they protect race leader Marianne Vos .

Annemiek Van Vleuten leads the Nederland Bloeit team whilst they protect race leader Marianne Vos .
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 34

The break worked well together.

The break worked well together.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 34

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) has been in breaks and in the front of the race throughout.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) has been in breaks and in the front of the race throughout.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 34

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) is the best Italian on general classification.

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) is the best Italian on general classification.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 34

2010 champion Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) gave one final blast on the climb today.

2010 champion Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) gave one final blast on the climb today.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 34

The bunch prepares to take a rolling, narrow descent

The bunch prepares to take a rolling, narrow descent
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 34

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) drove the chase to the break for several kilometres as the race neared the beginning of the final climb.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) drove the chase to the break for several kilometres as the race neared the beginning of the final climb.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 34

Charlotte Becker leads her HTC-Highroad women at the front of the chasing bunch.

Charlotte Becker leads her HTC-Highroad women at the front of the chasing bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 34

A true champion in this race, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) acknowledges the crowd.

A true champion in this race, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) acknowledges the crowd.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 33 of 34

Stage nine podium (l-r): Judith Arndt, Marianne Vos and Emma Pooley.

Stage nine podium (l-r): Judith Arndt, Marianne Vos and Emma Pooley.
(Image credit: Giro Donne)
Image 34 of 34

The jersey holders after stage nine at the Giro Donne.

The jersey holders after stage nine at the Giro Donne.
(Image credit: Giro Donne)

Maglia rosa wearer Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won for the fifth time in nine stages at the 2011 Giro Donne as she soloed to victory on the mountain finish in Ceresole Reale. As the day before, the stage finish came down to a two-rider race between Vos and Briton Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) but this time the Dutchwoman dropped Pooley in the finale and finished 12 seconds ahead.

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) finished third, 22 seconds down on Vos, while Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) crossed the line for fourth place three seconds later.

Vos holds a commanding lead in the Giro Donne after the penultimate stage with only Pooley somewhat able to limit her losses overall. Pooley, the reigning time trial world champion, trails Vos by 2:48. Arndt rounds out the top three, 8:07 behind Vos, and faces a tight duel for the final podium position with Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), who trails the German by 14 seconds with one stage remaining.

In addition to leading general classification, Vos also leads both the points and mountains classifications.

The ninth stage of the Giro Donne took the peloton 114.8km from Aglie' to Ceresole Reale with the primary challenge taking place in the day's endgame with a 20km climb up to the finish.

The day's early break formed after 34km of racing and included Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), 2009 Giro Donne champion Claudia Häusler (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK), Irene Van Den Broek (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Polona Batagelj (Bizkaia-Durango), Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Honda Team), Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo), Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad).

The escapees extended their lead out to 2:20 by the time they passed through Cuorgnè and began the lengthy climb to the finish.

Once the leaders began climbing, the break shattered as Häusler and Johansson dispatched of their fellow escapees. The peloton, too, splintered on the climb's lowers slopes. Vos chased down an attack from Pooley and then went on an attack of her own. Vos bridged to Häusler and Johansson in a lengthy tunnel with Pooley in hot pursuit. Just as Pooley was about to make contact with the lead trio Vos attacked but Pooley was able to make her way past Häusler and Johansson to the maglia rosa.

Arndt and Guderzo rode together in pursuit of Vos and Pooley and a little further back another chase group formed containing 2010 Giro Donne champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Häusler, Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss), Johannson and Ruth Corset (Bizkaia-Durango).

As the climb leveled out in the final kilometre Vos once again put her stamp of authority on the Giro Donne. With 200m remaining to the finish, the Dutch champion unleashed a powerful attack to which Pooley had no response.

Only one stage remains in the Giro Donne, a rolling 16km individual time trial in San Francisco al Campo on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:12:03
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:12
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:22
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:25
5Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:00:33
6Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss0:00:50
7Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:00:57
8Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:01:03
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:01:33
10Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:55
11Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:01:57
12Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:02:01
13Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
15Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:29
16Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:31
17Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:02:46
18Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana0:03:12
19Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
20Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech0:03:14
21Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:03:50
23Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:04:02
24Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
25Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
26Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:04:05
27Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:04:07
28Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:04:13
29Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:04:19
30Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:05:12
31Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team0:05:59
32Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
33Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
34Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
35Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
36Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
37Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
38Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:02
39Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
40Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:06:04
41Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:38
42Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
43Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands0:06:41
44Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
45Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:07:55
46Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
47Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:08:00
48Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:08:02
49Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:08:35
50Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:09:10
51Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:09:17
52Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
53Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:09:22
54Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
55Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
56Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
57Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
58Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
59Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit0:09:33
60Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
61Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:34
62Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:11:04
63Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:11:06
64Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:11:26
65Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team0:11:29
66Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
67Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:11:37
68Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:11:44
69Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
70Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:13:42
71Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:13:45
72Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:14:04
73Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:14:57
74Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
75Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
76Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
77Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
78Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
79Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
80Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
81Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
82Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
83Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
84Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
85Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:15:47
86Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
87Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:19:32
88Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
89Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
90Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
91Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
92Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
93Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:19:35
94Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
95Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:19:39
96Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
97Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
98Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
99Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
100Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
101Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
102Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
103Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
104Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
105Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
106Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
107Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:19:46
108Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
109Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech0:19:48
110Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
111Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands0:22:32
112Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:31:31
113Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:32:13
114Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:32:45
115Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFMarijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo12
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women10
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana8
5Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara6
6Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss5
7Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango4
8Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara3
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK2
10Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1

Mountain 1 - Borgata Capoluogo (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo5
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana2
5Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara1

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25:20:08
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:02:48
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:08:07
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:08:21
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:11:48
6Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss0:12:01
7Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss0:12:18
8Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:13:47
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:14:20
10Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:38
11Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:16:29
12Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:18:16
13PAshleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:19:11
14Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:22:22
15Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:23:26
16Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:23:45
17Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:24:16
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:26:22
19Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:30:35
20Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss0:30:40
21Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:31:25
22Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:35:17
23Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:38:59
24Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech0:40:52
25Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:41:08
26Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:41:33
27Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:44:38
28Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:44:53
29Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:45:11
30Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands0:46:25
31Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:46:26
32Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana0:46:35
33Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team0:48:29
34Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:51:41
35Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:52:23
36Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:52:29
37Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands0:54:10
38Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:54:23
39Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:55:30
40Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:55:53
41Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:57:57
42Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1:01:58
43Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1:02:12
44Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK1:02:41
45Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women1:03:32
46Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:05:29
47Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss1:09:08
48Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1:09:15
49Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:09:24
50Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:09:33
51Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1:11:29
52Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara1:12:53
53Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1:15:17
54Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:15:32
55Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women1:22:15
56Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit1:22:24
57Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss1:22:52
58Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana1:25:02
59Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands1:25:20
60Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox1:25:21
61Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:26:34
62Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1:28:31
63Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:29:50
64Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss1:32:19
65Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara1:33:41
66Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1:34:16
67Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team1:35:40
68Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1:35:50
69Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team1:37:18
70Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK1:37:47
71Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team1:40:55
72Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team1:41:16
73Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team1:43:39
74Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands1:44:42
75Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara1:45:04
76Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women1:49:36
77Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1:50:59
78Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech1:51:07
79Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara1:52:03
80Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1:52:46
81Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:54:58
82Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women1:56:07
83Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo1:57:31
84Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:58:32
85Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:58:48
86Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech1:58:55
87Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit1:59:22
88Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2:02:14
89Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:02:31
90Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:03:32
91Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands2:04:56
92Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo2:08:06
93Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands2:08:35
94Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team2:12:28
95Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit2:13:34
96Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women2:26:50
97Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:27:06
98Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:27:45
99Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss2:29:39
100Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team2:32:22
101Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo2:33:34
102Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:34:44
103Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team2:36:28
104Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK2:36:51
105Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:38:02
106Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:39:50
107Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK2:47:18
108Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands2:47:54
109Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:49:21
110Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:49:29
111Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:49:38
112Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:54:27
113Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox2:58:25
114Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango3:02:00
115Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team3:15:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit101pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women51
3Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo45
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women42
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK34
6Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana32
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo32
8Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango19
9Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango17
10Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss17
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit16
12Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana15
13Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo15
14Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech14
15Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss13
16Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara13
17Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands12
18Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana12
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team10
20Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss10
21Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss8
22Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK8
23Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo6
24Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo5
25Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo5
26Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara4
27Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara4
28Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
29Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team2
30Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
31Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1
32Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1
33Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit54pts
2Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo53
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women22
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango16
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana15
6Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team14
7Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo13
8Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo8
9Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women7
10Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss5
11Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women5
12Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo5
13Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss4
14Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo3
15Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands3
16Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands3
17Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK2
18Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango2
19Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo25:36:37
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:06:57
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:09:53
4Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango0:14:06
5Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:22:30
6Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo0:24:39
7Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:28:09
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech0:29:57
9Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:35:54
10Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team0:39:01
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:45:29
12Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:55:00
13Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands1:08:51
14Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss1:15:50
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK1:21:18
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands1:28:13
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women1:33:07
18Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara1:35:34
19Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech1:42:26
20Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit1:42:53
21Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:46:02
22Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:47:03
23Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands1:48:27
24Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:51:37
25Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands1:52:06
26Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team1:55:59
27Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team2:19:59
28Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:23:21
29Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands2:31:25
30Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:32:52
31Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:33:00
32Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:33:09

Italian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana25:28:29
2Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:08:08
3Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:09:55
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:18:01
5Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:36:17
6Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo0:47:32
7Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:53:51
8Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:07:11
9Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:18:13
10Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:21:29
11Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss1:23:58
12Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara1:43:42
13Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1:44:25
14Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:46:37
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:50:11
16Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team1:50:27
17Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:54:10
18Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:55:11
19Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo1:59:45
20Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:18:45
21Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:19:24
22Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss2:21:18
23Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:26:23
24Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:29:41
25Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team2:31:29
26Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:41:00
27Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:41:08
28Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech2:41:17

