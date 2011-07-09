Image 1 of 34 Race leader Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) powered to her fifth victory of the Giro Donne. (Image credit: Giro Donne) Image 2 of 34 At the front of the race by mid-climb was Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 34 Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto), Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) and Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) on the climb. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 34 Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) leads Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 34 Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) and Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) chase the leaders. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 34 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) on the final climb. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 34 Chasing for herself Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 34 Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) was second on the road behind Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) in the final 10 km. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 34 Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) led the race on the climb for several kilometres. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 34 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) and Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) were together again on another climb with just 3km to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 34 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates another mountain victory and stage victory in the Giro Donne. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 34 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) limited her losses with a second place finish just 12 seconds behind Vos. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 34 Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) buried herself to take third and protect her podium position for GC. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 34 Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) gave it all on the final climb of the 2011 race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 34 Best young rider Elena Berlato (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) maintained her lead in the competition. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 34 The mountains jersey for Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 34 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), biding her time in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 34 Claudia Häusler (Diadora Pasta Zara) attacked on the climb. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 34 Three riders lean into a corner - Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) and Petra Dijkman (Netherlands). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 34 The bunch was led for much of the stage by Vos's team - Nederland Bloeit. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 34 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was able to sit back in the bunch until the final climb. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 34 A small bunch formed which stayed away to the mountains. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 34 World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) has been welcomed throughout Italy on this Giro Donne. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 34 Annemiek Van Vleuten leads the Nederland Bloeit team whilst they protect race leader Marianne Vos . (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 34 The break worked well together. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 34 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) has been in breaks and in the front of the race throughout. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 34 Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) is the best Italian on general classification. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 34 2010 champion Mara Abbott (Diadora Pasta Zara) gave one final blast on the climb today. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 34 The bunch prepares to take a rolling, narrow descent (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 34 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) drove the chase to the break for several kilometres as the race neared the beginning of the final climb. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 34 Charlotte Becker leads her HTC-Highroad women at the front of the chasing bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 34 A true champion in this race, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) acknowledges the crowd. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 33 of 34 Stage nine podium (l-r): Judith Arndt, Marianne Vos and Emma Pooley. (Image credit: Giro Donne) Image 34 of 34 The jersey holders after stage nine at the Giro Donne. (Image credit: Giro Donne)

Maglia rosa wearer Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won for the fifth time in nine stages at the 2011 Giro Donne as she soloed to victory on the mountain finish in Ceresole Reale. As the day before, the stage finish came down to a two-rider race between Vos and Briton Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) but this time the Dutchwoman dropped Pooley in the finale and finished 12 seconds ahead.

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) finished third, 22 seconds down on Vos, while Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) crossed the line for fourth place three seconds later.

Vos holds a commanding lead in the Giro Donne after the penultimate stage with only Pooley somewhat able to limit her losses overall. Pooley, the reigning time trial world champion, trails Vos by 2:48. Arndt rounds out the top three, 8:07 behind Vos, and faces a tight duel for the final podium position with Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), who trails the German by 14 seconds with one stage remaining.

In addition to leading general classification, Vos also leads both the points and mountains classifications.

The ninth stage of the Giro Donne took the peloton 114.8km from Aglie' to Ceresole Reale with the primary challenge taking place in the day's endgame with a 20km climb up to the finish.

The day's early break formed after 34km of racing and included Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), 2009 Giro Donne champion Claudia Häusler (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK), Irene Van Den Broek (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Polona Batagelj (Bizkaia-Durango), Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Honda Team), Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo), Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad).

The escapees extended their lead out to 2:20 by the time they passed through Cuorgnè and began the lengthy climb to the finish.

Once the leaders began climbing, the break shattered as Häusler and Johansson dispatched of their fellow escapees. The peloton, too, splintered on the climb's lowers slopes. Vos chased down an attack from Pooley and then went on an attack of her own. Vos bridged to Häusler and Johansson in a lengthy tunnel with Pooley in hot pursuit. Just as Pooley was about to make contact with the lead trio Vos attacked but Pooley was able to make her way past Häusler and Johansson to the maglia rosa.

Arndt and Guderzo rode together in pursuit of Vos and Pooley and a little further back another chase group formed containing 2010 Giro Donne champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Häusler, Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss), Johannson and Ruth Corset (Bizkaia-Durango).

As the climb leveled out in the final kilometre Vos once again put her stamp of authority on the Giro Donne. With 200m remaining to the finish, the Dutch champion unleashed a powerful attack to which Pooley had no response.

Only one stage remains in the Giro Donne, a rolling 16km individual time trial in San Francisco al Campo on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:12:03 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:12 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:22 4 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:25 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:00:33 6 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 0:00:50 7 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:00:57 8 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:01:03 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:01:33 10 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:55 11 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:01:57 12 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:02:01 13 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 15 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:02:29 16 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:31 17 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:02:46 18 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:03:12 19 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 20 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 0:03:14 21 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:50 23 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:04:02 24 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 25 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 26 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:05 27 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:04:07 28 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:04:13 29 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:04:19 30 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:05:12 31 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 0:05:59 32 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 33 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 34 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 35 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 36 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 37 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 38 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:02 39 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 40 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:04 41 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:06:38 42 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 43 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:41 44 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 45 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:55 46 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 47 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:08:00 48 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:08:02 49 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 0:08:35 50 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:09:10 51 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:09:17 52 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 53 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:22 54 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 55 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 56 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 57 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 58 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 59 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 0:09:33 60 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 61 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:34 62 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:11:04 63 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:11:06 64 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:11:26 65 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 0:11:29 66 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 67 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:11:37 68 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:11:44 69 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 70 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:42 71 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:13:45 72 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:14:04 73 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:14:57 74 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 75 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 76 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 77 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 78 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 79 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 80 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 81 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 82 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 83 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 84 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 85 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:15:47 86 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 87 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:19:32 88 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 89 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 90 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 91 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 92 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 93 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:19:35 94 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 95 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:19:39 96 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 97 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 98 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 99 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 100 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 101 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 102 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 103 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 104 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 105 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 106 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 107 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 0:19:46 108 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 109 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 0:19:48 110 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 111 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 0:22:32 112 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:31:31 113 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:32:13 114 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:32:45 115 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 12 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 10 4 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 8 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 6 6 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 5 7 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 4 8 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 3 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 2 10 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1

Mountain 1 - Borgata Capoluogo (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 5 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 4 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 2 5 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25:20:08 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:48 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:08:07 4 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:08:21 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:11:48 6 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 0:12:01 7 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 0:12:18 8 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:13:47 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:14:20 10 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:38 11 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:16:29 12 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:18:16 13P Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:19:11 14 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:22:22 15 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:23:26 16 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:23:45 17 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:24:16 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:26:22 19 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 0:30:35 20 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 0:30:40 21 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 0:31:25 22 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:35:17 23 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:38:59 24 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech 0:40:52 25 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:41:08 26 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:41:33 27 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:44:38 28 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:44:53 29 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:45:11 30 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands 0:46:25 31 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:46:26 32 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:46:35 33 Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team 0:48:29 34 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:51:41 35 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:52:23 36 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:52:29 37 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 0:54:10 38 Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:54:23 39 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:55:30 40 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 0:55:53 41 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:57:57 42 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1:01:58 43 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1:02:12 44 Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 1:02:41 45 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 1:03:32 46 Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:05:29 47 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 1:09:08 48 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1:09:15 49 Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:09:24 50 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:09:33 51 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1:11:29 52 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1:12:53 53 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1:15:17 54 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:15:32 55 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 1:22:15 56 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 1:22:24 57 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 1:22:52 58 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 1:25:02 59 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 1:25:20 60 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 1:25:21 61 Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 1:26:34 62 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1:28:31 63 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:29:50 64 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 1:32:19 65 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1:33:41 66 Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1:34:16 67 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 1:35:40 68 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1:35:50 69 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 1:37:18 70 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 1:37:47 71 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 1:40:55 72 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 1:41:16 73 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 1:43:39 74 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 1:44:42 75 Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1:45:04 76 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 1:49:36 77 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1:50:59 78 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 1:51:07 79 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1:52:03 80 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1:52:46 81 Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:54:58 82 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 1:56:07 83 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 1:57:31 84 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 1:58:32 85 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1:58:48 86 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 1:58:55 87 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 1:59:22 88 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 2:02:14 89 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:02:31 90 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:03:32 91 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 2:04:56 92 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 2:08:06 93 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 2:08:35 94 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 2:12:28 95 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 2:13:34 96 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 2:26:50 97 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 2:27:06 98 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 2:27:45 99 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss 2:29:39 100 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 2:32:22 101 Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 2:33:34 102 Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 2:34:44 103 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 2:36:28 104 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 2:36:51 105 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 2:38:02 106 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 2:39:50 107 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 2:47:18 108 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 2:47:54 109 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 2:49:21 110 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 2:49:29 111 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 2:49:38 112 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:54:27 113 Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 2:58:25 114 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 3:02:00 115 Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 3:15:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 101 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 51 3 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 45 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 42 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 34 6 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 32 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 32 8 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 19 9 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 17 10 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 17 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 16 12 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 15 13 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 15 14 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 14 15 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 13 16 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 13 17 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 12 18 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 12 19 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 10 20 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss 10 21 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 8 22 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 8 23 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 6 24 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 5 25 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 5 26 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara 4 27 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 4 28 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 29 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 2 30 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 2 31 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 1 32 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 1 33 Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 54 pts 2 Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 53 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 22 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 16 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 15 6 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 14 7 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 13 8 Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 8 9 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women 7 10 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss 5 11 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 5 12 Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 5 13 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss 4 14 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 3 15 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 3 16 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 3 17 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 2 18 Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 2 19 Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 25:36:37 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:06:57 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:09:53 4 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 0:14:06 5 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 0:22:30 6 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 0:24:39 7 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:28:09 8 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 0:29:57 9 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:35:54 10 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 0:39:01 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:45:29 12 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:55:00 13 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands 1:08:51 14 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss 1:15:50 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK 1:21:18 16 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 1:28:13 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 1:33:07 18 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 1:35:34 19 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 1:42:26 20 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 1:42:53 21 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:46:02 22 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:47:03 23 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 1:48:27 24 Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo 1:51:37 25 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 1:52:06 26 Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team 1:55:59 27 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 2:19:59 28 Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 2:23:21 29 Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands 2:31:25 30 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 2:32:52 31 Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 2:33:00 32 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 2:33:09