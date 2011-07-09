Unbreakable Vos!
Dutch champion solidifies lead with fifth win
Maglia rosa wearer Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) won for the fifth time in nine stages at the 2011 Giro Donne as she soloed to victory on the mountain finish in Ceresole Reale. As the day before, the stage finish came down to a two-rider race between Vos and Briton Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) but this time the Dutchwoman dropped Pooley in the finale and finished 12 seconds ahead.
Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) finished third, 22 seconds down on Vos, while Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) crossed the line for fourth place three seconds later.
Vos holds a commanding lead in the Giro Donne after the penultimate stage with only Pooley somewhat able to limit her losses overall. Pooley, the reigning time trial world champion, trails Vos by 2:48. Arndt rounds out the top three, 8:07 behind Vos, and faces a tight duel for the final podium position with Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), who trails the German by 14 seconds with one stage remaining.
In addition to leading general classification, Vos also leads both the points and mountains classifications.
The ninth stage of the Giro Donne took the peloton 114.8km from Aglie' to Ceresole Reale with the primary challenge taking place in the day's endgame with a 20km climb up to the finish.
The day's early break formed after 34km of racing and included Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), 2009 Giro Donne champion Claudia Häusler (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products-UCK), Irene Van Den Broek (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Polona Batagelj (Bizkaia-Durango), Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Honda Team), Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo), Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) and Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad).
The escapees extended their lead out to 2:20 by the time they passed through Cuorgnè and began the lengthy climb to the finish.
Once the leaders began climbing, the break shattered as Häusler and Johansson dispatched of their fellow escapees. The peloton, too, splintered on the climb's lowers slopes. Vos chased down an attack from Pooley and then went on an attack of her own. Vos bridged to Häusler and Johansson in a lengthy tunnel with Pooley in hot pursuit. Just as Pooley was about to make contact with the lead trio Vos attacked but Pooley was able to make her way past Häusler and Johansson to the maglia rosa.
Arndt and Guderzo rode together in pursuit of Vos and Pooley and a little further back another chase group formed containing 2010 Giro Donne champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara), Häusler, Tatiana Antoshina (Gauss), Johannson and Ruth Corset (Bizkaia-Durango).
As the climb leveled out in the final kilometre Vos once again put her stamp of authority on the Giro Donne. With 200m remaining to the finish, the Dutch champion unleashed a powerful attack to which Pooley had no response.
Only one stage remains in the Giro Donne, a rolling 16km individual time trial in San Francisco al Campo on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:12:03
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:12
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:22
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:25
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:00:33
|6
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|0:00:50
|7
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:00:57
|8
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:01:03
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:01:33
|10
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:55
|11
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:01:57
|12
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:02:01
|13
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|15
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:29
|16
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:31
|17
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|18
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:03:12
|19
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|20
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:03:14
|21
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:50
|23
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:04:02
|24
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|26
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:05
|27
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:04:07
|28
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|29
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:04:19
|30
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:05:12
|31
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:05:59
|32
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|33
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|34
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|35
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|36
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|37
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|38
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:02
|39
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|40
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:04
|41
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|42
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|43
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:41
|44
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|45
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:55
|46
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|47
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:08:00
|48
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:08:02
|49
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:08:35
|50
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:09:10
|51
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:09:17
|52
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|53
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:22
|54
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|55
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|56
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|57
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|58
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|59
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|0:09:33
|60
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|61
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:34
|62
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:11:04
|63
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:11:06
|64
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|65
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:11:29
|66
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|67
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:11:37
|68
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:11:44
|69
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|70
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:42
|71
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:13:45
|72
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:14:04
|73
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:14:57
|74
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|75
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|76
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|77
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|78
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|79
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|80
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|81
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|82
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|83
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|84
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|85
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:15:47
|86
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|87
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:19:32
|88
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|89
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|90
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|91
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|92
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|93
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:19:35
|94
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|95
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:19:39
|96
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|97
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|98
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|99
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|100
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|101
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|102
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|103
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|104
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|105
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|106
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|107
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:19:46
|108
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|109
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:19:48
|110
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|111
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:22:32
|112
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:31:31
|113
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:32:13
|114
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:32:45
|115
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|12
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|8
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|6
|6
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|5
|7
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|4
|8
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|3
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2
|10
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|2
|5
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25:20:08
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:48
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:08:07
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:08:21
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:11:48
|6
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|0:12:01
|7
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|0:12:18
|8
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:13:47
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:14:20
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:38
|11
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:16:29
|12
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:18:16
|13P
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:19:11
|14
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:22:22
|15
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:23:26
|16
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:23:45
|17
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:24:16
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:26:22
|19
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:30:35
|20
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|0:30:40
|21
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:31:25
|22
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:35:17
|23
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:38:59
|24
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:40:52
|25
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:41:08
|26
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:41:33
|27
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:44:38
|28
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:44:53
|29
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:45:11
|30
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Netherlands
|0:46:25
|31
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:46:26
|32
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:46:35
|33
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:48:29
|34
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:51:41
|35
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:52:23
|36
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:52:29
|37
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:54:10
|38
|Joann Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:54:23
|39
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:55:30
|40
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:55:53
|41
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:57:57
|42
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1:01:58
|43
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1:02:12
|44
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:02:41
|45
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|1:03:32
|46
|Grete Treier (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:05:29
|47
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|1:09:08
|48
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1:09:15
|49
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:09:24
|50
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:09:33
|51
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1:11:29
|52
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1:12:53
|53
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1:15:17
|54
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:15:32
|55
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|1:22:15
|56
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|1:22:24
|57
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|1:22:52
|58
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1:25:02
|59
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|1:25:20
|60
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|1:25:21
|61
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:26:34
|62
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:28:31
|63
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:29:50
|64
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|1:32:19
|65
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1:33:41
|66
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1:34:16
|67
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|1:35:40
|68
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1:35:50
|69
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|1:37:18
|70
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:37:47
|71
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|1:40:55
|72
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|1:41:16
|73
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|1:43:39
|74
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|1:44:42
|75
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1:45:04
|76
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|1:49:36
|77
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1:50:59
|78
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:51:07
|79
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1:52:03
|80
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1:52:46
|81
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:54:58
|82
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|1:56:07
|83
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|1:57:31
|84
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:58:32
|85
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:58:48
|86
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:58:55
|87
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|1:59:22
|88
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2:02:14
|89
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:02:31
|90
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:03:32
|91
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|2:04:56
|92
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|2:08:06
|93
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|2:08:35
|94
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:12:28
|95
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|2:13:34
|96
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|2:26:50
|97
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:27:06
|98
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:27:45
|99
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|2:29:39
|100
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|2:32:22
|101
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|2:33:34
|102
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:34:44
|103
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|2:36:28
|104
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|2:36:51
|105
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:38:02
|106
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:39:50
|107
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|2:47:18
|108
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|2:47:54
|109
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:49:21
|110
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:49:29
|111
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:49:38
|112
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:54:27
|113
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|2:58:25
|114
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|3:02:00
|115
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|3:15:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|101
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|51
|3
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|45
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|42
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|34
|6
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|32
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|32
|8
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|19
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|17
|10
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|17
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|12
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|15
|13
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|14
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|14
|15
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|13
|16
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|13
|17
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|18
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|12
|19
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|10
|21
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|8
|22
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|8
|23
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|6
|24
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|5
|25
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|26
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|4
|27
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|4
|28
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|2
|30
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|32
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1
|33
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|54
|pts
|2
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|53
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|22
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|16
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|15
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|14
|7
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|13
|8
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|8
|9
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|7
|10
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|5
|11
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|12
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|13
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Gauss
|4
|14
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|3
|15
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|16
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|17
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|2
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|2
|19
|Mara Abbott (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25:36:37
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:09:53
|4
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:14:06
|5
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:22:30
|6
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:24:39
|7
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:28:09
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|0:29:57
|9
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:35:54
|10
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|0:39:01
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:45:29
|12
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:55:00
|13
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Netherlands
|1:08:51
|14
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|1:15:50
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Hitec Products - UCK
|1:21:18
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|1:28:13
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|1:33:07
|18
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1:35:34
|19
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|1:42:26
|20
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|1:42:53
|21
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:46:02
|22
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:47:03
|23
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|1:48:27
|24
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:51:37
|25
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|1:52:06
|26
|Angela McClure (Aus) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:55:59
|27
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|2:19:59
|28
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:23:21
|29
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Netherlands
|2:31:25
|30
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:32:52
|31
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:33:00
|32
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:33:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|25:28:29
|2
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:08:08
|3
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:09:55
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:18:01
|5
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:36:17
|6
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:47:32
|7
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:53:51
|8
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:07:11
|9
|Alessandra d'Ettorre (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:18:13
|10
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:21:29
|11
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|1:23:58
|12
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1:43:42
|13
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1:44:25
|14
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:46:37
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:50:11
|16
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|1:50:27
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:54:10
|18
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:55:11
|19
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|1:59:45
|20
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:18:45
|21
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:19:24
|22
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|2:21:18
|23
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:26:23
|24
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:29:41
|25
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|2:31:29
|26
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:41:00
|27
|Irene Falorni (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:41:08
|28
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|2:41:17
