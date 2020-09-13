Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 3 on steep uphill finish in Assisi
Annemiek van Vleuten maintains overall race lead
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won stage 3 of the Giro Rosa that finished with a short but punishingly steep climb into Assisi. After the peloton entered the final kilometre together, a group of six riders dropped the rest on the 15 per cent slopes.
In the end, Vos was the strongest, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) to the line and taking her 26th Giro Rosa stage win.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) did not follow the punchier riders’ moves but paced herself on the climb. She lost only a few seconds of her lead to finish in fifth place, defending the pink jersey of the overall leader.
“When I saw this finish, I knew it was one for Marianne Vos," Van Vleuten said after the stage. “For me, it was about not losing time. I was a little bit out of position [at the start of the climb], so I had to close some gaps, but I was not here for the win. I had a good day on the bike with my team, always in control. It was hot, but the heat is good for me. Everything that makes a race hard is good, no problem, just drink more.”
How it unfolded
Starting in Tuscany and finishing in Umbria, the hilly first half of the 139.9km stage was followed by a flatter section to Assisi where a steep 700-metre wall awaited the peloton on the final kilometre.
Originally, the stage was to have included a third-category mountain sprint as well as an intermediate sprint in Perugia and a different finishing climb in Assisi, but the sprints were removed due to road issues, and the finish moved.
There was no early breakaway. Malgorzata Jasinska (Cronos-Casa Dorada) made a move with 80km to go, but the Polish rider only stayed ahead for a few kilometres before being caught again.
After that, the peloton stayed together for a long time until Jasinska’s teammate Rachel Neylan attacked 38km from the finish. Neylan held a gap of up to 20 seconds but was reeled in by Van Vleuten herself before the 20km mark.
With a high pace and no further attacks on the fast run-in to Assisi, the stage came down to the punishing final climb. On the lower slopes, six riders distanced the rest of the peloton and decided the stage win among themselves.
Longo Borghini was the first to attack, but Vos and Uttrup Ludwig passed the Italian before the finish.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 3 on steep uphill finish in AssisiAnnemiek van Vleuten maintains overall race lead
-
Tirreno-Adriatico: Van der Poel wins stage 7Dutch champion denies Fabbro at the last as Yates leads chase home
-
Richard Carapaz: From Ecuador to Grand Tour winnerInterview extract from October 2020 issue of Procycling
-
Annemiek van Vleuten critical of Strade Bianche-style gravel stage at Giro Rosa'Gravel sections in stage races are unnecessary, crazy and dangerous' says world champion and overall race leader
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.