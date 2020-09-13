Trending

Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 3 on steep uphill finish in Assisi

By

Annemiek van Vleuten maintains overall race lead

Marianne Vos wins stage 3 at 2020 Giro Rosa on steep uphill finish in Assisi

Marianne Vos wins stage 3 at 2020 Giro Rosa on steep uphill finish in Assisi (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of The United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Sabrina Stultiens of The Netherlands and Team CCC Liv during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ruth Winder, American champion, during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Erica Magnaldi of Italy and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) stage 3 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Tatiana Guderzo of Italy and Team Ale BTC Ljubljana during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Tatiana Guderzo (Ale) stage 3 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
Annemiek van Vleuten with rainbow stripes on her helmet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Peloton Landscape Mountains during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Scenery on stage 3 of the Giro Rosa 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Ruth Winder of The United States and Team Trek Segafredo during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

German champion Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit WNT) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of The United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Spain and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Lara Vieceli of Italy and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Kirsten Wild of The Netherlands and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ane Santesteban Gonzalez, Lara Vieceli and Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Moniek Tenniglo of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Amy Pieters of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Sara Casasola of Italy and Team Servetto Piumate Beltrami TSA Floortje Mackaij of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Peloton during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 3 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey Peloton Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Green Mountain Jersey Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Team Paule Ka White Best Young Jersey Peloton Feed Zone Soigneur during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 3 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Peloton Detail view during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 3 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Sarah Roy of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Arrival Sprint Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team CCC Liv Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Green Mountain Jersey during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Arrival Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team CCC Liv Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Green Mountain Jersey during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (CCC Liv) takes the stage win ahead of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Arrival Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team CCC Liv during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Arrival Liane Lippert of Germany and Team Sunweb during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Liane Lippert (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Arrival Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) kept the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) kept the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Arrival Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) helped after the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Arrival Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team CCC Liv during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ASSISI ITALY SEPTEMBER 13 Arrival Margarita Victoria Garcia Canellas of Spain and Team Ale BTC Ljubljana during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 3 a 1422km stage from Santa Fiora to Assisi 413m GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 13 2020 in Assisi Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mavi Garcia (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won stage 3 of the Giro Rosa that finished with a short but punishingly steep climb into Assisi. After the peloton entered the final kilometre together, a group of six riders dropped the rest on the 15 per cent slopes. 

In the end, Vos was the strongest, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) to the line and taking her 26th Giro Rosa stage win.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) did not follow the punchier riders’ moves but paced herself on the climb. She lost only a few seconds of her lead to finish in fifth place, defending the pink jersey of the overall leader.

“When I saw this finish, I knew it was one for Marianne Vos," Van Vleuten said after the stage. “For me, it was about not losing time. I was a little bit out of position [at the start of the climb], so I had to close some gaps, but I was not here for the win. I had a good day on the bike with my team, always in control. It was hot, but the heat is good for me. Everything that makes a race hard is good, no problem, just drink more.”

How it unfolded

Starting in Tuscany and finishing in Umbria, the hilly first half of the 139.9km stage was followed by a flatter section to Assisi where a steep 700-metre wall awaited the peloton on the final kilometre. 

Originally, the stage was to have included a third-category mountain sprint as well as an intermediate sprint in Perugia and a different finishing climb in Assisi, but the sprints were removed due to road issues, and the finish moved.

There was no early breakaway. Malgorzata Jasinska (Cronos-Casa Dorada) made a move with 80km to go, but the Polish rider only stayed ahead for a few kilometres before being caught again. 

After that, the peloton stayed together for a long time until Jasinska’s teammate Rachel Neylan attacked 38km from the finish. Neylan held a gap of up to 20 seconds but was reeled in by Van Vleuten herself before the 20km mark.

With a high pace and no further attacks on the fast run-in to Assisi, the stage came down to the punishing final climb. On the lower slopes, six riders distanced the rest of the peloton and decided the stage win among themselves. 

Longo Borghini was the first to attack, but Vos and Uttrup Ludwig passed the Italian before the finish.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women

