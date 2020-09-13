Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 3 on steep uphill finish in Assisi

Image 1 of 31 Marianne Vos wins stage 3 at 2020 Giro Rosa on steep uphill finish in Assisi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 31 Lizzie Deignan in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 31 Ruth Winder, American champion, during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten in the maglia rosa during stage 3 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 31 Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) stage 3 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 31 Tatiana Guderzo (Ale) stage 3 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten with rainbow stripes on her helmet (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 31 Scenery on stage 3 of the Giro Rosa 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 31 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 31 German champion Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit WNT) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 31 Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 31 Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 31 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez, Lara Vieceli and Kirsten Wild (Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 31 Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 31 Ellen van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 31 Stage 3 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 31 Stage 3 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 31 Stage 3 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 31 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 31 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 31 Marianne Vos (CCC Liv) takes the stage win ahead of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 31 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 31 Liane Lippert (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) kept the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) kept the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 31 Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) helped after the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 31 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 31 Mavi Garcia (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won stage 3 of the Giro Rosa that finished with a short but punishingly steep climb into Assisi. After the peloton entered the final kilometre together, a group of six riders dropped the rest on the 15 per cent slopes.

In the end, Vos was the strongest, beating Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) to the line and taking her 26th Giro Rosa stage win.



Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) did not follow the punchier riders’ moves but paced herself on the climb. She lost only a few seconds of her lead to finish in fifth place, defending the pink jersey of the overall leader.



“When I saw this finish, I knew it was one for Marianne Vos," Van Vleuten said after the stage. “For me, it was about not losing time. I was a little bit out of position [at the start of the climb], so I had to close some gaps, but I was not here for the win. I had a good day on the bike with my team, always in control. It was hot, but the heat is good for me. Everything that makes a race hard is good, no problem, just drink more.”



How it unfolded

Starting in Tuscany and finishing in Umbria, the hilly first half of the 139.9km stage was followed by a flatter section to Assisi where a steep 700-metre wall awaited the peloton on the final kilometre.

Originally, the stage was to have included a third-category mountain sprint as well as an intermediate sprint in Perugia and a different finishing climb in Assisi, but the sprints were removed due to road issues, and the finish moved.

There was no early breakaway. Malgorzata Jasinska (Cronos-Casa Dorada) made a move with 80km to go, but the Polish rider only stayed ahead for a few kilometres before being caught again.

After that, the peloton stayed together for a long time until Jasinska’s teammate Rachel Neylan attacked 38km from the finish. Neylan held a gap of up to 20 seconds but was reeled in by Van Vleuten herself before the 20km mark.

With a high pace and no further attacks on the fast run-in to Assisi, the stage came down to the punishing final climb. On the lower slopes, six riders distanced the rest of the peloton and decided the stage win among themselves.

Longo Borghini was the first to attack, but Vos and Uttrup Ludwig passed the Italian before the finish.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women