Trending

Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 5 sprint into Terracina

By

More to come!

Image 1 of 19

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Malgorzta Jasinska of Poland and Team Casa Dorada Women Cycling Marketa Hajkova of Czech Republic and Team Bepink Breakaway during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Malgorzta Jasinska of Poland and Team Casa Dorada Women Cycling and Marketa Hajkova of Czech Republic and Team Bepink in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Audrey CordonRagot of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Ursa Zigart of Slovenia and Team Ale BTC Ljubljana during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Urska Zigart (Ale BTC Ljubjana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Purple Points Jersey Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey Peloton during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Purple Points Jersey Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Liane Lippert of Germany and Team Sunweb UCI Blue Best Young Rider Jersey Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Purple Points Jersey Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Team Paule Ka White Best Young Jersey Peloton during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Elizabeth Holden of The United Kingdom and Team Bizkaia Durango during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elizabeth Holden (Bizkaia Durango) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla of Cuba and Astana Womens Team Ruth Winder of The United States and Team Trek Segafredo Katia Ragusa of Italy and Astana Womens Team Moniek Tenniglo of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Amy Pieters of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Peloton tunnel during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Lucy Kennedy of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of The United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Pink UCI leader Jersey Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Peloton Landscape Mountains during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Liane Lippert of Germany and Team Sunweb UCI Blue Best Young Rider Jersey Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Purple Points Jersey Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Team Paule Ka White Best Young Jersey Peloton during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Green Mountain Jersey during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CCC Liv Peloton during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CCC Liv Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Soraya Paladin (CCC Team) overtakes Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Arrival Marianne Vos of The Netherlands and Team CCC Liv Celebration during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 19

TERRACINA ITALY SEPTEMBER 15 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey during the 31st Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2020 Stage 5 a 1103km stage from Terracina to Terracina GiroRosaIccrea GiroRosa on September 15 2020 in Terracina Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marianne Vos (CCC Liv) artfully negotiated a tricky run into the line on stage 5 to take her second win of the 2020 Giro Rosa in a reduced bunch sprint in the coastal city of Terracina.

The victory on the 110 kilometre stage ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) in second and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo)  in third, was the Dutch riders’ 27th Giro Rosa stage win.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women

Latest on Cyclingnews