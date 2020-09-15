Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 5 sprint into Terracina
Marianne Vos (CCC Liv) artfully negotiated a tricky run into the line on stage 5 to take her second win of the 2020 Giro Rosa in a reduced bunch sprint in the coastal city of Terracina.
The victory on the 110 kilometre stage ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) in second and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in third, was the Dutch riders’ 27th Giro Rosa stage win.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
