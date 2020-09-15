Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 5 sprint into Terracina

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 19 Malgorzta Jasinska of Poland and Team Casa Dorada Women Cycling and Marketa Hajkova of Czech Republic and Team Bepink in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 Urska Zigart (Ale BTC Ljubjana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Purple Points Jersey Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Elizabeth Holden (Bizkaia Durango) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) goes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Soraya Paladin (CCC Team) overtakes Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) takes the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 Elisa Longo Borghini on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marianne Vos (CCC Liv) artfully negotiated a tricky run into the line on stage 5 to take her second win of the 2020 Giro Rosa in a reduced bunch sprint in the coastal city of Terracina.

The victory on the 110 kilometre stage ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) in second and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in third, was the Dutch riders’ 27th Giro Rosa stage win.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women