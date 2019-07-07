Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 3
Lucy Kennedy caught at finish line in Piedicavallo, Uttrup Ludwig third
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won her 23rd stage of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile. One day after her victory in Viù, Vos again emerged as the strongest on the uphill finish in Piedicavallo, passing late attacker Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) within five metres of the line. Kennedy finished second, with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) in third.
Overall leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished further down but defends her maglia rosa for another day. She is now 20 seconds ahead of Ludwig and 25 seconds ahead of Vos
"When I launched the sprint, I actually thought it was going to be too late," said Vos after the stage. "It was still such a big gap to Lucy. But then we entered those final steep 100 metres on the cobbles, and when Lucy put her arm in the air, I just had more speed and came around. It was crazy, and heartbreaking for Lucy.”
How it happened
At a length of 104.1km, the third stage of the Giro Rosa consisted of a long, mostly flat loop south of the starting town of Sagliano Micca following by an 11-kilometre ascent to the finish. Averaging 4.1 per cent, the climb had steep ramps interspersed with flat and even downhill sections. The final kilometre included short stretches of up to 14 per cent, with the final 150 metres on a narrow, cobbled road through the village of Piedicavallo.
Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Lisa Morzenti (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana), and Dalia Muccioli (Valcar Cylance) attacked after 15km of racing. They never established a big gap and were caught again nine kilometres later, the peloton rolling through the outskirts of the Po valley together.
Slovenian champion Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) went on a solo breakaway 50 km from the finish and quickly established a gap of around a minute. Simona Frapporti (BePink) and Charlotte Becker (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) tried to bridge to Bujak but were soon reeled in again.
At the intermediate sprint in Biella with 25km to go, Bujak was 1:32 minutes ahead of the peloton where Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) took the last available bonus seconds. The peloton reduced the gap to under 30 seconds before finishing climb.
Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) attacked and quickly passed Bujak who was absorbed by the peloton. Twelve kilometres from the finish, Wiles held an advantage of 51 seconds while the Canyon-SRAM team of maglia rosa Niewiadoma controlled the peloton behind.
Wiles held strong at first, losing only a few seconds on the lower slopes of the climb. But as Canyon-SRAM increased the pace behind, Wiles' advantage shrunk to 20 seconds at the five-kilometre mark. Spratt and Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) put in turns at the front of the peloton, then Bigla took over for their leader Ludwig.
Kennedy attacked with 2.5km to go and passed a faltering Wiles just within the two-kilometre mark, opening a substantial gap herself while Wiles was caught. Vos launched her sprint with 200 metres to go, and as Kennedy raised one arm to celebrate what would have been the biggest victory of her career, Vos came past the Australian on the very last metres to take her second consecutive Giro Rosa stage victory.
Niewiadoma finished the stage in 12th place and defended the maglia rosa, she is now 20 seconds ahead of Ludwig and 25 seconds ahead of Vos.
Vos extended her lead in the points classification and now also leads the mountain classification, with Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wearing the green mountain jersey in her place on stage 4. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) continues to wear the white jersey for the best U23 rider, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) stays in the blue jersey for the best Italian.
The race continues on Monday with a stage over 101.1km from Lissone to Carate Brianza.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2:49:11
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|8
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|13
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:09
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|17
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|19
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|20
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|21
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|22
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:18
|23
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:21
|24
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:26
|25
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|26
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|27
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:00:32
|28
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|30
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|31
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|32
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:43
|33
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:47
|36
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|37
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:55
|38
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:58
|39
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:01
|40
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|41
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:13
|42
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:16
|43
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:23
|44
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:01:31
|45
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:01:32
|47
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:52
|48
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|49
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:02:01
|50
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:02:05
|51
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|53
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:27
|54
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|55
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:59
|56
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|57
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:06
|58
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:19
|59
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:25
|60
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:03:58
|61
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:04:05
|62
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|64
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:06
|65
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:10
|66
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:04:17
|67
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:05:48
|68
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:02
|69
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:06:16
|70
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:23
|71
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|72
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|73
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:24
|74
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:06:25
|75
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|76
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:26
|77
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|78
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:38
|79
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:25
|80
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:10
|81
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|82
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|83
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|84
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:11
|85
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:09:14
|86
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:09:56
|87
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:09:58
|88
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|89
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:09:59
|90
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|91
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|92
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:01
|93
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|94
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|95
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:02
|96
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|97
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:10:07
|98
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:10:09
|99
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:10:12
|100
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:10:13
|101
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:11:13
|102
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|103
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:11:14
|104
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|105
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:11:15
|106
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|107
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|108
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:11:16
|109
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|110
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|111
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:11:17
|112
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:11:18
|113
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|114
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|115
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:11:22
|116
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|117
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|118
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:12:17
|119
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:14:01
|120
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|121
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|122
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:14:46
|123
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:15:45
|124
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:17:09
|125
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:18:56
|126
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:19:14
|127
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:19:16
|128
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:19:19
|129
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:19:29
|130
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:20:23
|131
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:20:25
|132
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:20:37
|133
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:20:38
|134
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:20:39
|135
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:20:44
|136
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:20:47
|137
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:20:56
|138
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:21:01
|139
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|140
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:21:11
|141
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:21:17
|142
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:21:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|3
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|5
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|5:36:48
|2
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:25
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:40
|5
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:44
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:00:45
|7
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:47
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:52
|9
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:59
|10
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:04
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:13
|12
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:16
|13
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|14
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|16
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:38
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:39
|18
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|19
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|20
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:02
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:11
|22
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:16
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:17
|24
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:02:22
|25
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:29
|26
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:36
|27
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:02:57
|28
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:00
|29
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:02
|30
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:12
|32
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:17
|33
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:22
|34
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:23
|35
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:30
|36
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:35
|37
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:40
|38
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:51
|39
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:23
|40
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|41
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:30
|42
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|43
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:04:54
|44
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:57
|45
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:59
|46
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:06
|47
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:05:21
|48
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:24
|49
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:37
|50
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|52
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:06:08
|53
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|54
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:09
|55
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:07:19
|56
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:33
|57
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:53
|58
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:56
|59
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:08:00
|60
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:31
|61
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:34
|62
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:09:44
|63
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:56
|64
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|65
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:10:45
|66
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:11:10
|67
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:11:23
|68
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:12:08
|69
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:13:17
|70
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:56
|71
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:28
|72
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:14:48
|73
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:14:51
|74
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:15:12
|75
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:15:14
|76
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:15:22
|77
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:15:37
|78
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:15:38
|79
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:15:42
|80
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:15:46
|81
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:03
|82
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:11
|83
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:16:14
|84
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:16:34
|85
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:51
|86
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:16:56
|87
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:16:59
|88
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:17:00
|89
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:17:09
|90
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:17:21
|91
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:17:38
|92
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:18:02
|93
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:18:10
|94
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:18:14
|95
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:18:48
|96
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:19:39
|97
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:19:50
|98
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:20:10
|99
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:20:48
|100
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:20:50
|101
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:21:02
|102
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:21:12
|103
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:21:30
|104
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:21:31
|105
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:21:37
|106
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:21:47
|107
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:22:30
|108
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:22:41
|109
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:23:36
|110
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:24:19
|111
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:24:33
|112
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:24:42
|113
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:24:50
|114
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:24:56
|115
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:25:09
|116
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:25:18
|117
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:25:22
|118
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:25:23
|119
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:25:54
|120
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:26:05
|121
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:26:39
|122
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:26:50
|123
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:27:18
|124
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:27:42
|125
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:28:58
|126
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:29:22
|127
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:33:20
|128
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:34:12
|129
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:35:17
|130
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:35:25
|131
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:40:23
|132
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:41:19
|133
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:42:06
|134
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:43:58
|135
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:45:11
|136
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:45:26
|137
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|138
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:46:42
|139
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:47:27
|140
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:47:53
|141
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:48:33
|142
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:51:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|30
|pts
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|20
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|4
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|5
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|7
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|8
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|7
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|6
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|11
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|3
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|13
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|14
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|pts
|2
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|7
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|4
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|5
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|5
|6
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|2
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|1
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|5:38:26
|2
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:19
|3
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:22
|4
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:57
|5
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:02
|6
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:45
|7
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|8
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|9
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:28
|10
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:59
|11
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:05:41
|12
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:15
|13
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:09:32
|14
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:13:10
|15
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:13:36
|16
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:14:00
|17
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:14:36
|18
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:15:18
|19
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:21
|20
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:17:10
|21
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:18:12
|22
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:18:32
|23
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20:52
|24
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21:58
|25
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:22:41
|26
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:23:12
|27
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:24:16
|28
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:24:27
|29
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:25:40
|30
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:31:42
|31
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:32:34
|32
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:33:39
|33
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:33:47
|34
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:38:45
|35
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:40:28
|36
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:45:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5:38:27
|2
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:00:43
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:57
|5
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:18
|6
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:21
|7
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:01:44
|8
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:51
|9
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:56
|10
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:15
|11
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:03:27
|12
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:06:21
|13
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|14
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:09:31
|15
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:09:44
|16
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:13:09
|17
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:13:35
|18
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:13:59
|19
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:14:35
|20
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:14:55
|21
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:15:12
|22
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:15:17
|23
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:20
|24
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:15:59
|25
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:16:31
|26
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:18:11
|27
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:18:31
|28
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:19:11
|29
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:20:08
|30
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:21:57
|31
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:22:40
|32
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:24:15
|33
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:27:19
|34
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:33:38
|35
|Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:38:44
|36
|Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:45:03
|37
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:45:48
|38
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:46:14
|39
|Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:46:54
