Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 3

Lucy Kennedy caught at finish line in Piedicavallo, Uttrup Ludwig third

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) is the top Italian rider at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Kennedy was second on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) gutted to lose stage 3 at the Giro Rosa, after being caught by Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) at the line.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Juliette Labous (Sunweb) is the top young rider at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) is the in the leader's jersey at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) gutted to lose stage 3 at the Giro Rosa, after being caught by Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) at the line.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) makes a late attack on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) makes a late attack on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) makes a late attack on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa but she was caught at the line by Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg / Sofie De Vuyst of Belgium and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Green Mountain Jersey stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Romy Kasper of Germany and Team Ale Cipollini during stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Eugenia Bujak of Slovenia and Team BTC City Ljubljana stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) stage 3 at the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tayler Wiles of United States and Team Trek- Segafredo goes on the attack stage 3 Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won her 23rd stage of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile. One day after her victory in Viù, Vos again emerged as the strongest on the uphill finish in Piedicavallo, passing late attacker Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) within five metres of the line. Kennedy finished second, with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) in third.

Overall leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished further down but defends her maglia rosa for another day. She is now 20 seconds ahead of Ludwig and 25 seconds ahead of Vos

"When I launched the sprint, I actually thought it was going to be too late," said Vos after the stage. "It was still such a big gap to Lucy. But then we entered those final steep 100 metres on the cobbles, and when Lucy put her arm in the air, I just had more speed and came around. It was crazy, and heartbreaking for Lucy.”

How it happened

At a length of 104.1km, the third stage of the Giro Rosa consisted of a long, mostly flat loop south of the starting town of Sagliano Micca following by an 11-kilometre ascent to the finish. Averaging 4.1 per cent, the climb had steep ramps interspersed with flat and even downhill sections. The final kilometre included short stretches of up to 14 per cent, with the final 150 metres on a narrow, cobbled road through the village of Piedicavallo.

Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Lisa Morzenti (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana), and Dalia Muccioli (Valcar Cylance) attacked after 15km of racing. They never established a big gap and were caught again nine kilometres later, the peloton rolling through the outskirts of the Po valley together.

Slovenian champion Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) went on a solo breakaway 50 km from the finish and quickly established a gap of around a minute. Simona Frapporti (BePink) and Charlotte Becker (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) tried to bridge to Bujak but were soon reeled in again.

At the intermediate sprint in Biella with 25km to go, Bujak was 1:32 minutes ahead of the peloton where Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) took the last available bonus seconds. The peloton reduced the gap to under 30 seconds before finishing climb.

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) attacked and quickly passed Bujak who was absorbed by the peloton. Twelve kilometres from the finish, Wiles held an advantage of 51 seconds while the Canyon-SRAM team of maglia rosa Niewiadoma controlled the peloton behind.

Wiles held strong at first, losing only a few seconds on the lower slopes of the climb. But as Canyon-SRAM increased the pace behind, Wiles' advantage shrunk to 20 seconds at the five-kilometre mark. Spratt and Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) put in turns at the front of the peloton, then Bigla took over for their leader Ludwig.

Kennedy attacked with 2.5km to go and passed a faltering Wiles just within the two-kilometre mark, opening a substantial gap herself while Wiles was caught. Vos launched her sprint with 200 metres to go, and as Kennedy raised one arm to celebrate what would have been the biggest victory of her career, Vos came past the Australian on the very last metres to take her second consecutive Giro Rosa stage victory.

Niewiadoma finished the stage in 12th place and defended the maglia rosa, she is now 20 seconds ahead of Ludwig and 25 seconds ahead of Vos.

Vos extended her lead in the points classification and now also leads the mountain classification, with Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wearing the green mountain jersey in her place on stage 4. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) continues to wear the white jersey for the best U23 rider, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) stays in the blue jersey for the best Italian.

The race continues on Monday with a stage over 101.1km from Lissone to Carate Brianza.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv2:49:11
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
7Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
8Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
9Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
12Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
13Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:09
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
16Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
17Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
18Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
19Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
20Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
22Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:18
23Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:21
24Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:26
25Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
26Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
27Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:00:32
28Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
29Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
30Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
31Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
32Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:43
33Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
34Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
35Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:47
36Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
37Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:55
38Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:58
39Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:01:01
40Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
41Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:13
42Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:16
43Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:23
44Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:01:31
45Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:01:32
47Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:52
48Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
49Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:02:01
50Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:02:05
51Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
52Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:08
53Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:27
54Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:37
55Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:02:59
56Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
57Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:03:06
58Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:19
59Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:03:25
60Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:03:58
61Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:04:05
62Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
63Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
64Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:04:06
65Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:04:10
66Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:04:17
67Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:05:48
68Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:06:02
69Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:06:16
70Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:23
71Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
72Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
73Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:06:24
74Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:06:25
75Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
76Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:06:26
77Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
78Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:38
79Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:25
80Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:10
81Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
82Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
83Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
84Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:11
85Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:09:14
86Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:09:56
87Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:09:58
88Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
89Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:09:59
90Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
91Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
92Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:01
93Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
94Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
95Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:02
96Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
97Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:10:07
98Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:10:09
99Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:10:12
100Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:10:13
101Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:11:13
102Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
103Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:11:14
104Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
105Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:11:15
106Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
107Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
108Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:11:16
109Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
110Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
111Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:11:17
112Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:18
113Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
114Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
115Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:11:22
116Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
117Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
118Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:12:17
119Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:14:01
120Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
121Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
122Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:14:46
123Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:15:45
124Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:17:09
125Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:18:56
126Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:19:14
127Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:19:16
128Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:19:19
129Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:19:29
130Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:20:23
131Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:20:25
132Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:20:37
133Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look0:20:38
134Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:20:39
135Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:20:44
136Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:20:47
137Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look0:20:56
138Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:21:01
139Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
140Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:21:11
141Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:21:17
142Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:21:19

Mountain - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv7pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
3Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
5Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM5:36:48
2Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
3Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:25
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:40
5Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:00:44
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:00:45
7Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:47
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:52
9Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:59
10Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:04
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:13
12Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:16
13Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
14Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
16Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:01:38
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:39
18Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:50
19Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
20Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:02
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:11
22Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:16
23Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:17
24Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:02:22
25Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:29
26Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:36
27Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:02:57
28Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:00
29Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:02
30Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
31Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:12
32Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:17
33Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:22
34Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:23
35Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:30
36Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:03:35
37Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:03:40
38Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:51
39Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:23
40Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
41Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:30
42Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
43Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:04:54
44Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:04:57
45Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:04:59
46Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:06
47Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:05:21
48Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:05:24
49Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:37
50Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
51Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:05:45
52Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:06:08
53Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
54Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:07:09
55Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:07:19
56Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:33
57Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:53
58Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:56
59Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:00
60Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:08:31
61Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:34
62Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:09:44
63Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:56
64Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:10:00
65Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:10:45
66Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:11:10
67Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:11:23
68Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:12:08
69Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:13:17
70Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:13:56
71Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:28
72Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:14:48
73Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:14:51
74Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:15:12
75Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:15:14
76Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:15:22
77Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:15:37
78Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:15:38
79Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:15:42
80Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:15:46
81Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:03
82Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:11
83Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:16:14
84Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:16:34
85Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:51
86Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:16:56
87Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:16:59
88Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:17:00
89Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:17:09
90Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:17:21
91Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:17:38
92Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:18:02
93Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:18:10
94Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:18:14
95Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:18:48
96Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:19:39
97Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:19:50
98Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:20:10
99Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:20:48
100Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:20:50
101Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:21:02
102Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:21:12
103Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:21:30
104Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:21:31
105Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:21:37
106Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:21:47
107Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:22:30
108Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:22:41
109Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:23:36
110Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:24:19
111Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:24:33
112Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:24:42
113Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:24:50
114Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:24:56
115Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:25:09
116Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:25:18
117Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:25:22
118Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:25:23
119Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:25:54
120Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:26:05
121Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:26:39
122Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:26:50
123Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:27:18
124Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look0:27:42
125Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:28:58
126Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:29:22
127Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:33:20
128Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:34:12
129Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:35:17
130Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:35:25
131Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:40:23
132Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look0:41:19
133Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:42:06
134Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:43:58
135Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:45:11
136Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:45:26
137Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
138Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:46:42
139Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:47:27
140Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:47:53
141Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:48:33
142Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:51:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv30pts
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women20
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women15
4Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
7Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini10
8Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling7
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv6
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM3
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2
13Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
14Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv7pts
2Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg7
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
4Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
5Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look5
6Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women2
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv1
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women5:38:26
2Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:19
3Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:22
4Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:57
5Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:02:02
6Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:45
7Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
8Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
9Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:28
10Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:59
11Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:05:41
12Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:15
13Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:09:32
14Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:13:10
15Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:13:36
16Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:14:00
17Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:14:36
18Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:15:18
19Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:15:21
20Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:17:10
21Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:18:12
22Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:18:32
23Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:20:52
24Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21:58
25Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:22:41
26Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:23:12
27Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:24:16
28Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:24:27
29Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:25:40
30Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:31:42
31Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:32:34
32Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:33:39
33Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:33:47
34Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:38:45
35Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:40:28
36Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:45:49

Italian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women5:38:27
2Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:00:43
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:57
5Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:18
6Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:21
7Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:01:44
8Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:51
9Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:56
10Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:15
11Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:03:27
12Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:06:21
13Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:08:21
14Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:09:31
15Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:09:44
16Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:13:09
17Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:13:35
18Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:13:59
19Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:14:35
20Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:14:55
21Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:15:12
22Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:15:17
23Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:15:20
24Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:15:59
25Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:16:31
26Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:18:11
27Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:18:31
28Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:19:11
29Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:20:08
30Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:21:57
31Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:22:40
32Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:24:15
33Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:27:19
34Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:33:38
35Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:38:44
36Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:45:03
37Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:45:48
38Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:46:14
39Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:46:54

