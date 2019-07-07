Image 1 of 25 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) is the top Italian rider at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 25 Lucy Kennedy was second on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) gutted to lose stage 3 at the Giro Rosa, after being caught by Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) at the line. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Juliette Labous (Sunweb) is the top young rider at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) is the in the leader's jersey at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in the maglia rosa at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) second on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) gutted to lose stage 3 at the Giro Rosa, after being caught by Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) at the line. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) makes a late attack on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 25 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) makes a late attack on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 25 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) makes a late attack on stage 3 at the Giro Rosa but she was caught at the line by Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 25 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 25 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) celebrates winning stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 25 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg / Sofie De Vuyst of Belgium and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Green Mountain Jersey stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 25 Romy Kasper of Germany and Team Ale Cipollini during stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 25 Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 25 Eugenia Bujak of Slovenia and Team BTC City Ljubljana stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 25 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) stage 3 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 25 Tayler Wiles of United States and Team Trek- Segafredo goes on the attack stage 3 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) has won her 23rd stage of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile. One day after her victory in Viù, Vos again emerged as the strongest on the uphill finish in Piedicavallo, passing late attacker Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) within five metres of the line. Kennedy finished second, with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) in third.

Overall leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished further down but defends her maglia rosa for another day. She is now 20 seconds ahead of Ludwig and 25 seconds ahead of Vos

"When I launched the sprint, I actually thought it was going to be too late," said Vos after the stage. "It was still such a big gap to Lucy. But then we entered those final steep 100 metres on the cobbles, and when Lucy put her arm in the air, I just had more speed and came around. It was crazy, and heartbreaking for Lucy.”

How it happened

At a length of 104.1km, the third stage of the Giro Rosa consisted of a long, mostly flat loop south of the starting town of Sagliano Micca following by an 11-kilometre ascent to the finish. Averaging 4.1 per cent, the climb had steep ramps interspersed with flat and even downhill sections. The final kilometre included short stretches of up to 14 per cent, with the final 150 metres on a narrow, cobbled road through the village of Piedicavallo.

Romy Kasper (Alé Cipollini), Lisa Morzenti (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana), and Dalia Muccioli (Valcar Cylance) attacked after 15km of racing. They never established a big gap and were caught again nine kilometres later, the peloton rolling through the outskirts of the Po valley together.

Slovenian champion Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) went on a solo breakaway 50 km from the finish and quickly established a gap of around a minute. Simona Frapporti (BePink) and Charlotte Becker (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) tried to bridge to Bujak but were soon reeled in again.

At the intermediate sprint in Biella with 25km to go, Bujak was 1:32 minutes ahead of the peloton where Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) took the last available bonus seconds. The peloton reduced the gap to under 30 seconds before finishing climb.

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) attacked and quickly passed Bujak who was absorbed by the peloton. Twelve kilometres from the finish, Wiles held an advantage of 51 seconds while the Canyon-SRAM team of maglia rosa Niewiadoma controlled the peloton behind.

Wiles held strong at first, losing only a few seconds on the lower slopes of the climb. But as Canyon-SRAM increased the pace behind, Wiles' advantage shrunk to 20 seconds at the five-kilometre mark. Spratt and Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) put in turns at the front of the peloton, then Bigla took over for their leader Ludwig.

Kennedy attacked with 2.5km to go and passed a faltering Wiles just within the two-kilometre mark, opening a substantial gap herself while Wiles was caught. Vos launched her sprint with 200 metres to go, and as Kennedy raised one arm to celebrate what would have been the biggest victory of her career, Vos came past the Australian on the very last metres to take her second consecutive Giro Rosa stage victory.

Niewiadoma finished the stage in 12th place and defended the maglia rosa, she is now 20 seconds ahead of Ludwig and 25 seconds ahead of Vos.

Vos extended her lead in the points classification and now also leads the mountain classification, with Sofie De Vuyst (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wearing the green mountain jersey in her place on stage 4. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) continues to wear the white jersey for the best U23 rider, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) stays in the blue jersey for the best Italian.

The race continues on Monday with a stage over 101.1km from Lissone to Carate Brianza.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2:49:11 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 7 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 8 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 13 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:09 15 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 16 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 17 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 18 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 19 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 20 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 21 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 22 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:18 23 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:21 24 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:26 25 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 26 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 27 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:00:32 28 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 29 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 30 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 31 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 32 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:43 33 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 34 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 35 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:47 36 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 37 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:55 38 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:58 39 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:01:01 40 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 41 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:13 42 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:16 43 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:23 44 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:01:31 45 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 46 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:01:32 47 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:52 48 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 49 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:02:01 50 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:02:05 51 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 52 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:08 53 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:27 54 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:02:37 55 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:02:59 56 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:01 57 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:03:06 58 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:19 59 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:25 60 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:03:58 61 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:04:05 62 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 63 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 64 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:04:06 65 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:04:10 66 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:04:17 67 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:05:48 68 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:06:02 69 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:06:16 70 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:23 71 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 72 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 73 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:24 74 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:06:25 75 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 76 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:26 77 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 78 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:06:38 79 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:07:25 80 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:09:10 81 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 82 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 83 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 84 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:11 85 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:09:14 86 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:09:56 87 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:09:58 88 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 89 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:09:59 90 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 91 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 92 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:01 93 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 94 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 95 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:10:02 96 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 97 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:10:07 98 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:10:09 99 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:10:12 100 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:10:13 101 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:11:13 102 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 103 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:11:14 104 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 105 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:11:15 106 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 107 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 108 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:11:16 109 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 110 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 111 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:11:17 112 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:11:18 113 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 114 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 115 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:11:22 116 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 117 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 118 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:12:17 119 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:14:01 120 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 121 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 122 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:14:46 123 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:15:45 124 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:17:09 125 Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:18:56 126 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:19:14 127 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:19:16 128 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:19:19 129 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:19:29 130 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:20:23 131 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:20:25 132 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:20:37 133 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:20:38 134 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:20:39 135 Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:20:44 136 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:20:47 137 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:20:56 138 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:21:01 139 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 140 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:21:11 141 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:21:17 142 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:21:19

Mountain - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 7 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 3 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 5:36:48 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:25 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:40 5 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:44 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:00:45 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:47 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:52 9 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:59 10 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:04 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:13 12 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:16 13 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 14 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 16 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:38 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:39 18 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:50 19 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 20 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:02 21 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:11 22 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:16 23 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:02:17 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:02:22 25 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:29 26 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:02:36 27 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:02:57 28 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:00 29 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:02 30 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 31 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:12 32 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:17 33 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:03:22 34 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:23 35 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:03:30 36 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:03:35 37 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:03:40 38 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:51 39 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:23 40 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 41 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:30 42 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 43 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:04:54 44 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:57 45 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:04:59 46 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:06 47 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:05:21 48 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:24 49 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:37 50 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 51 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:05:45 52 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:06:08 53 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 54 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:07:09 55 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:07:19 56 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:07:33 57 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:07:53 58 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:07:56 59 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:08:00 60 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:08:31 61 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:09:34 62 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:09:44 63 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:56 64 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:10:00 65 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:10:45 66 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:11:10 67 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:11:23 68 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:12:08 69 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:13:17 70 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:13:56 71 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:28 72 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:14:48 73 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:14:51 74 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:15:12 75 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:15:14 76 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:15:22 77 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:15:37 78 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:15:38 79 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:15:42 80 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:15:46 81 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:03 82 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:11 83 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:16:14 84 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:16:34 85 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:16:51 86 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:16:56 87 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:16:59 88 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:17:00 89 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:17:09 90 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:17:21 91 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:17:38 92 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:18:02 93 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:18:10 94 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:18:14 95 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:18:48 96 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:19:39 97 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:19:50 98 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:20:10 99 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:20:48 100 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:20:50 101 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:21:02 102 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:21:12 103 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:21:30 104 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 0:21:31 105 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:21:37 106 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:21:47 107 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:22:30 108 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:22:41 109 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:23:36 110 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:24:19 111 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:24:33 112 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:24:42 113 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:24:50 114 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:24:56 115 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:25:09 116 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:25:18 117 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:25:22 118 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:25:23 119 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:25:54 120 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:26:05 121 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:26:39 122 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:26:50 123 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:27:18 124 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:27:42 125 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:28:58 126 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:29:22 127 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:33:20 128 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:34:12 129 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:35:17 130 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:35:25 131 Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:40:23 132 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:41:19 133 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:42:06 134 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:43:58 135 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:45:11 136 Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:45:26 137 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 138 Silvia Folloni (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:46:42 139 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:47:27 140 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:47:53 141 Elena Leonardi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:48:33 142 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:51:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 30 pts 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 20 3 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 15 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 5 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 7 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 8 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 9 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 6 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 11 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 3 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 13 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 14 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 7 pts 2 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 7 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 5 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 5 6 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 2 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 1 9 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 5:38:26 2 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:01:19 3 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:22 4 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:57 5 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:02:02 6 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:45 7 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 8 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 9 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:03:28 10 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:59 11 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:05:41 12 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:15 13 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:09:32 14 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:13:10 15 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:13:36 16 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:14:00 17 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:14:36 18 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:15:18 19 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:15:21 20 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:17:10 21 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:18:12 22 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:18:32 23 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:20:52 24 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:21:58 25 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:22:41 26 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:23:12 27 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:24:16 28 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:24:27 29 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:25:40 30 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:31:42 31 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:32:34 32 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:33:39 33 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:33:47 34 Claudia Meucci (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:38:45 35 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:40:28 36 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:45:49