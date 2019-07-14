Giro Rosa: Van Vleuten seals overall victory
Marianne Vos claims final stage
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has successfully defended last year's victory at the Giro Rosa. Winning two consecutive stages along the way, the 36-year-old's 3:50 lead over Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was never in danger on the final stage.
"It is so cool to win again, especially as I felt even better than last year," said Van Vleuten after the podium ceremony.
"It is a dream come true again. Last year was the first time, and now we did it again. It was a big goal of mine this year, to finish it off for the second time in a row is really special. The whole team was prepared, we reconn'ed stages, and we all worked so hard for this. You feel some pressure but then it’s even more special to finish it off. In a stage race you really need the team every day, and that makes the win so beautiful. We really nailed it, and tonight we will celebrate well."
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 10 on a cobbled, uphill finish at the Udine Castle, her fourth Giro Rosa stage win of 2019 and her 25th in all.
"The speaker made a mistake at the sign-in this morning, saying I had 25 stage wins already. I had to make it right somehow," Vos grinned. "When we looked at the schedule, this stage seemed to suit me the best. Winning earlier this week made me even more confident, and the team also believed in it. We did all we could today, and I have to thank my teammates for this one. I only had to do the final sprint."
How it happened
Most of the final 120-kilometre stage from San Vito al Tagliamento to Udine was flat, but the finale included two last difficulties: The third category climb to Moruzzo with 15 km to go and the last 500 metres on cobbled streets in Udine with a punchy 250-metre climb to the finish line.
A big breakaway of fourteen riders formed after just over 20 km but never got much leeway and was reeled in again with 72 km to go. After a short-lived attack from Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), it was then Alice Gasparini (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria) who got away, establishing an advantage to the peloton of almost a minute.
Gasparini’s solo was over with 44 km to go. Next to attack were Japanese champion Eri Yonamine (Alé Cipollini) and stage 8 winner Elizabeth Banks (Bigla), but they were not let go by the peloton. Yonamine’s teammate Romy Kasper succeeded with a counterattack and was joined by Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo).
This duo held a gap of 1:21 minutes with 29 km to go, but they were reeled in on the Moruzzo climb. The climb stretched out the peloton, and after the descent former French champion Aude Biannic (Movistar) put in a late attack.
With Bastille Day providing some extra motivation, Biannic was 26 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch with 5 km to go. A relentless peloton chased down the 28-year-old on the run-in to Udine, and she was caught entering the final kilometre.
Vos was untouchable on the steep, cobbled ascent to the finish that opened gaps in the peloton, winning the stage ahead of Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal), Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM). Due to bonus seconds and time gaps, Niewiadoma and Brand each moved up one spot in the final general classification, leapfrogging Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) who dropped from fifth to seventh place overall.
In addition to the overall race win, Van Vleuten also takes home the purple and green jerseys as winner of the points and mountain classifications, and she obviously defends her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour classification ahead of La Course by Le Tour de France on 19 July.
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) finished as the best Italian in eighth place overall, wearing the Giro Rosa blue jersey from start to finish. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) finished in 11th place overall and won the white jersey for the best U23 rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|2:51:45
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:01
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:04
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:00:06
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:07
|8
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:09
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|10
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:00:10
|11
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:12
|13
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|16
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|17
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|18
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:00:15
|20
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:16
|21
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:17
|22
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|25
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|27
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|30
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|33
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:24
|35
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|36
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|37
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|39
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|40
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|42
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|45
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|46
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|47
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|48
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|49
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|50
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|51
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|52
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|53
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|54
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|55
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|56
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:36
|58
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|59
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|60
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|61
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|62
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|63
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|65
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|66
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|67
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|68
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|69
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:43
|70
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|71
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|72
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|73
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|74
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|75
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|76
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|77
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|78
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|79
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|80
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|81
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:47
|82
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|83
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|84
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|85
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|86
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:51
|87
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|88
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|89
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|90
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|91
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|92
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:55
|93
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|94
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|95
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:00:58
|96
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:59
|97
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|98
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|99
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|100
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|101
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:01:10
|102
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:37
|103
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|104
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:42
|105
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:01:44
|106
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|107
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:52
|108
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|109
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:22
|110
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|111
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:03:27
|112
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|113
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:31
|114
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:35
|115
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|116
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:40
|117
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:00
|118
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:05:02
|119
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:05:14
|120
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:07:42
|121
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:45
|122
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:07:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|15
|pts
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|8
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|6
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|5
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|4
|8
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|2
|10
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|4
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|2:52:00
|2
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:02
|3
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|4
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:09
|7
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:00:13
|9
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|10
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|12
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:21
|14
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|15
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|16
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:28
|18
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:36
|19
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|21
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:00:44
|22
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:00:55
|23
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:01:22
|24
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:29
|25
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:12
|26
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:16
|27
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:04:47
|28
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:04:59
|29
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:07:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2:51:49
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:00:06
|4
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:00:08
|5
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:00:11
|6
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:00:13
|7
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:00:20
|10
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|11
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:00:24
|12
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|14
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|15
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:32
|16
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:39
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|18
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:47
|19
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:51
|22
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:55
|23
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|24
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|25
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:01:06
|26
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:40
|27
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:23
|28
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:27
|29
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:04:58
|30
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:05:10
|31
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:07:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC-Liv
|8:35:45
|2
|Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:00:08
|3
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Canyon-SRAM
|5
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:16
|6
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|7
|Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:18
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:27
|10
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:32
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:35
|13
|Movistar Team Women
|0:00:46
|14
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:50
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:59
|16
|BePink
|0:01:04
|17
|Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:09
|18
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:10
|19
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:30
|20
|Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:01:36
|21
|Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:02:52
|22
|Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:35
|23
|Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:10:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|25:01:41
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:45
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:06:55
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:07:54
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:57
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:08:01
|7
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:16
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:08:19
|9
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:13
|10
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:09:31
|11
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:51
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:10:48
|13
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:12
|14
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:48
|16
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:59
|17
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:13:10
|18
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:16:02
|19
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:16:06
|20
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:17:04
|21
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:17:15
|22
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:36
|23
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:41
|24
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:18:35
|25
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:19:27
|26
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:20:27
|27
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:07
|28
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:22:31
|29
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:22:33
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:23:31
|31
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:24:51
|32
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:10
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:26:48
|34
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:26:57
|35
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:22
|36
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:32:50
|37
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:35:48
|38
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:37:04
|39
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:39:34
|40
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:40:11
|41
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:40:54
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:41:31
|43
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:42:48
|44
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:42:55
|45
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:43:31
|46
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:45:06
|47
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:45:33
|48
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:49:36
|49
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:50:10
|50
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:50:42
|51
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:51:37
|52
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:52:02
|53
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:56:30
|54
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:57:03
|55
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:57:18
|56
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:58:16
|57
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:58:33
|58
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:58:41
|59
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:59:06
|60
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1:00:44
|61
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:00:58
|62
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:01:54
|63
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:02:06
|64
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:03:57
|65
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:04:43
|66
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:05:01
|67
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|1:05:35
|68
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:45
|69
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:06:57
|70
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1:07:31
|71
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|1:09:02
|72
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:09:30
|73
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:09:41
|74
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|1:10:16
|75
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|1:10:33
|76
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1:10:57
|77
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:15:21
|78
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|1:15:54
|79
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:15:58
|80
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:16:05
|81
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:16:24
|82
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:18:38
|83
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:19:27
|84
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:21:29
|85
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:22:23
|86
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:23:09
|87
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|88
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:28:20
|89
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:29:30
|90
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|1:29:42
|91
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:35:20
|92
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|93
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:37:14
|94
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:38:08
|95
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|1:38:52
|96
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:39:54
|97
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:41:51
|98
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1:42:28
|99
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:43:16
|100
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:43:59
|101
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:44:32
|102
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:44:49
|103
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:45:16
|104
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:46:06
|105
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:46:21
|106
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|107
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:47:33
|108
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:48:10
|109
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:52:25
|110
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:55:26
|111
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:58:05
|112
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|2:03:16
|113
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2:03:35
|114
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:03:55
|115
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:10:19
|116
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|2:13:41
|117
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2:14:42
|118
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:16:23
|119
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:27:46
|120
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:27:47
|121
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|2:50:33
|122
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|3:08:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|74
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|68
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|54
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|47
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|46
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|30
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|28
|8
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|28
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|23
|10
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|11
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|15
|12
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|13
|14
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|12
|16
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|17
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|18
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|19
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|20
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|10
|21
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|22
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|8
|23
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|24
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|25
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|26
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|5
|27
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|4
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|29
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|3
|30
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|3
|31
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|32
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|33
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|34
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1
|35
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|47
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|29
|3
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|20
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|14
|7
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|10
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|12
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7
|13
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|14
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|5
|15
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|5
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|5
|17
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|18
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|5
|19
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|4
|20
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|3
|23
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2
|24
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|25:11:32
|2
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:50
|3
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:36
|4
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:12:40
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|6
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:31
|7
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:22:59
|8
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:27:13
|9
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:35:42
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:41:46
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:47:12
|12
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:52:03
|13
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:55:10
|14
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:05:30
|15
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:08:47
|16
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:11:38
|17
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:12:32
|18
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:13:18
|19
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:19:39
|20
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:34:08
|21
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:34:41
|22
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:35:25
|23
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:42:34
|24
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:45:35
|25
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:53:25
|26
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:00:28
|27
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|2:03:50
|28
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:17:56
|29
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:58:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|25:10:00
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:54
|3
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|4
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:07:43
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:11:08
|6
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:14:12
|7
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:15:12
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:24:31
|9
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:31:52
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:43:18
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:48:44
|12
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:53:47
|13
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:56:24
|14
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:56:42
|15
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:59:12
|16
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:10:19
|17
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:11:08
|18
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:14:04
|19
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:14:50
|20
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:21:11
|21
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:27:01
|22
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|1:30:33
|23
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:36:13
|24
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:39:14
|25
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:44:06
|26
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:47:07
|27
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:02:00
|28
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2:06:23
|29
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:19:27
|30
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:19:28
|31
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|3:00:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|74:31:45
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:21
|3
|Canyon-SRAM
|0:12:52
|4
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:12
|5
|Team Sunweb Women
|0:14:42
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:20:12
|7
|CCC-Liv
|0:23:07
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:23:54
|9
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:34:27
|10
|Movistar Team Women
|0:47:12
|11
|Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:56:38
|12
|Ale Cipollini
|1:05:31
|13
|BTC City Ljubljana
|1:08:26
|14
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:17:17
|15
|BePink
|1:23:46
|16
|Team Virtu Cycling
|1:31:46
|17
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:36:55
|18
|Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:43:19
|19
|Bizkaia-Durango
|2:03:11
|20
|Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|2:20:34
|21
|Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|2:52:04
|22
|Cogeas Mettler Look
|4:10:40
|23
|Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|6:40:20
