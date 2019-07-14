Trending

Giro Rosa: Van Vleuten seals overall victory

Marianne Vos claims final stage

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) leads Women's WorldTour after Giro Rosa victory

Marianne Vos wins her fourth stage of the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa, celebrates with her moth

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa, celebrates with her mother

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa

Juliette Labous (Sunweb) wins the young rider classification at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) second, Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) third

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins the final stage of the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins the final stage of the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

Elisa Longo Borghini finishes as best Italian

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) takes second over Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal)

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)

Annemiek van Vleuten cruises in for the overall win

Aude Biannic (Movistar) on the attack

Marianne Vos in the points leader's jersey

Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack with Eri Yonamine (Ale Cipollini)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa

Nicole Steigenga (BePink)

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb)

Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa

Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa

Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa

Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has successfully defended last year's victory at the Giro Rosa. Winning two consecutive stages along the way, the 36-year-old's 3:50 lead over Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was never in danger on the final stage.

"It is so cool to win again, especially as I felt even better than last year," said Van Vleuten after the podium ceremony.

"It is a dream come true again. Last year was the first time, and now we did it again. It was a big goal of mine this year, to finish it off for the second time in a row is really special. The whole team was prepared, we reconn'ed stages, and we all worked so hard for this. You feel some pressure but then it’s even more special to finish it off. In a stage race you really need the team every day, and that makes the win so beautiful. We really nailed it, and tonight we will celebrate well."

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 10 on a cobbled, uphill finish at the Udine Castle, her fourth Giro Rosa stage win of 2019 and her 25th in all.

"The speaker made a mistake at the sign-in this morning, saying I had 25 stage wins already. I had to make it right somehow," Vos grinned. "When we looked at the schedule, this stage seemed to suit me the best. Winning earlier this week made me even more confident, and the team also believed in it. We did all we could today, and I have to thank my teammates for this one. I only had to do the final sprint."

How it happened ​

Most of the final 120-kilometre stage from San Vito al Tagliamento to Udine was flat, but the finale included two last difficulties: The third category climb to Moruzzo with 15 km to go and the last 500 metres on cobbled streets in Udine with a punchy 250-metre climb to the finish line. ​

A big breakaway of fourteen riders formed after just over 20 km but never got much leeway and was reeled in again with 72 km to go. After a short-lived attack from Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), it was then Alice Gasparini (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria) who got away, establishing an advantage to the peloton of almost a minute. ​

Gasparini’s solo was over with 44 km to go. Next to attack were Japanese champion Eri Yonamine (Alé Cipollini) and stage 8 winner Elizabeth Banks (Bigla), but they were not let go by the peloton. Yonamine’s teammate Romy Kasper succeeded with a counterattack and was joined by Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo). ​

This duo held a gap of 1:21 minutes with 29 km to go, but they were reeled in on the Moruzzo climb. The climb stretched out the peloton, and after the descent former French champion Aude Biannic (Movistar) put in a late attack. ​

With Bastille Day providing some extra motivation, Biannic was 26 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch with 5 km to go. A relentless peloton chased down the 28-year-old on the run-in to Udine, and she was caught entering the final kilometre. ​

Vos was untouchable on the steep, cobbled ascent to the finish that opened gaps in the peloton, winning the stage ahead of Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal), Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM). Due to bonus seconds and time gaps, Niewiadoma and Brand each moved up one spot in the final general classification, leapfrogging Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) who dropped from fifth to seventh place overall. ​

In addition to the overall race win, Van Vleuten also takes home the purple and green jerseys as winner of the points and mountain classifications, and she obviously defends her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour classification ahead of La Course by Le Tour de France on 19 July. ​

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) finished as the best Italian in eighth place overall, wearing the Giro Rosa blue jersey from start to finish. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) finished in 11th place overall and won the white jersey for the best U23 rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv2:51:45
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:01
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:04
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:00:06
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:07
8Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:09
9Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
10Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:00:10
11Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:12
13Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
15Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
16Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
18Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
19Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:00:15
20Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:16
21Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:17
22Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
23Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
24Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
25Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
26Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
27Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
28Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
29Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
30Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
31Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
32Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
33Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
34Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:00:24
35Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
36Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
37Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
39Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
40Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
41Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:28
42Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
43Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
44Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
45Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
46Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
47Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
48Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
49Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
50Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
51Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
52Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
53Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
54Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
55Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
57Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:36
58Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
59Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
60Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
61Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
62Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
63Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
65Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
66Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
67Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
68Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
69Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:43
70Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
71Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
72Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
73Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
74Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
75Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
76Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
77Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
78Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
79Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
80Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
81Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:00:47
82Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
83Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
84Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
85Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
86Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:51
87Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
88Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
89Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
90Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
91Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
92Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:00:55
93Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
94Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
95Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:00:58
96Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:59
97Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
98Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
99Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
100Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
101Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:01:10
102Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:37
103Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
104Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:42
105Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:01:44
106Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
107Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:52
108Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
109Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:22
110Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
111Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:03:27
112Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
113Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:31
114Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:35
115Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
116Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:40
117Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:00
118Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:05:02
119Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:05:14
120Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:07:42
121Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:45
122Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:07:46

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv15pts
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women12
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini8
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM6
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv5
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women4
8Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3
9Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano2
10Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Moruzzo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
3Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink2:52:00
2Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:02
3Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
4Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
5Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
6Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:00:09
7Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
8Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:00:13
9Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
10Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
12Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:21
14Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
15Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
16Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
17Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:28
18Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:36
19Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
20Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
21Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:00:44
22Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:00:55
23Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:01:22
24Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:29
25Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:12
26Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:16
27Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:04:47
28Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:04:59
29Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:07:31

Italian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2:51:49
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:03
3Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:00:06
4Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:00:08
5Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:00:11
6Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:00:13
7Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
9Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:00:20
10Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
11Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:00:24
12Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
14Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
15Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:32
16Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:39
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
18Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:47
19Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
21Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:00:51
22Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:55
23Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
24Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
25Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:01:06
26Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:40
27Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:23
28Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:27
29Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:04:58
30Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:05:10
31Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:07:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC-Liv8:35:45
2Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:00:08
3Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
4Canyon-SRAM
5BTC City Ljubljana0:00:16
6WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
7Team Sunweb Women
8Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:18
9Ale Cipollini0:00:27
10Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:32
12Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:35
13Movistar Team Women0:00:46
14Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:50
15Team Virtu Cycling0:00:59
16BePink0:01:04
17Bizkaia-Durango0:01:09
18FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:10
19Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:30
20Cogeas Mettler Look0:01:36
21Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:02:52
22Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:35
23Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:10:45

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women25:01:41
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:45
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:06:55
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:07:54
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:07:57
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:08:01
7Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:16
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:08:19
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:09:13
10Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:31
11Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:09:51
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:10:48
13Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:12
14Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:36
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:48
16Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:12:59
17Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:13:10
18Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:16:02
19Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:16:06
20Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:17:04
21Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:17:15
22Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:17:36
23Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:17:41
24Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:18:35
25Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:19:27
26Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:20:27
27Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:22:07
28Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:22:31
29Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:22:33
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:23:31
31Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:24:51
32Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:26:10
33Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:26:48
34Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:26:57
35Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:30:22
36Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:32:50
37Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:35:48
38Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:37:04
39Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:39:34
40Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:40:11
41Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:40:54
42Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:41:31
43Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:42:48
44Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:42:55
45Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:43:31
46Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:45:06
47Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:45:33
48Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:49:36
49Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:50:10
50Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:50:42
51Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:51:37
52Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:52:02
53Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:56:30
54Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:57:03
55Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:57:18
56Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:58:16
57Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:58:33
58Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:58:41
59Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:59:06
60Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv1:00:44
61Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling1:00:58
62Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:01:54
63Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:02:06
64Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling1:03:57
65Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:04:43
66Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:05:01
67Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini1:05:35
68Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1:05:45
69Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango1:06:57
70Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1:07:31
71Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women1:09:02
72Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:09:30
73Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:09:41
74Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini1:10:16
75Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini1:10:33
76Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1:10:57
77Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look1:15:21
78Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini1:15:54
79Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:15:58
80Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:16:05
81Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1:16:24
82Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:18:38
83Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana1:19:27
84Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana1:21:29
85Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:22:23
86Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:23:09
87Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
88Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look1:28:20
89Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:29:30
90Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM1:29:42
91Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:35:20
92Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
93Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:37:14
94Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:38:08
95Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink1:38:52
96Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:39:54
97Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:41:51
98Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1:42:28
99Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women1:43:16
100Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:43:59
101Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:44:32
102Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:44:49
103Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:45:16
104Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:46:06
105Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women1:46:21
106Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
107Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:47:33
108Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1:48:10
109Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:52:25
110Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:55:26
111Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:58:05
112Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango2:03:16
113Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women2:03:35
114Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2:03:55
115Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:10:19
116Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA2:13:41
117Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2:14:42
118Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:16:23
119Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:27:46
120Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:27:47
121Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look2:50:33
122Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini3:08:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women74pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv68
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam54
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women47
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini46
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women30
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv28
8Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM28
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women23
10Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg16
11Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano15
12Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team15
13Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling13
14Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team12
15Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women12
16Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
17Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
18Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team10
19Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
20Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink10
21Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling8
22Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women8
23Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women7
24Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg6
25Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women6
26Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling5
27Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv4
28Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
29Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano3
30Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling3
31Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women2
32Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women2
33Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
34Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1
35Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women47pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women29
3Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg22
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv20
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam14
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM14
7Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini12
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women12
9Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv10
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women10
11Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women7
12Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini7
13Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
14Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women5
15Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano5
16Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women5
17Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women5
18Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look5
19Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink4
20Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
21Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
22Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink3
23Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2
24Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1
25Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women25:11:32
2Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:07:50
3Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:36
4Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:12:40
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
6Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:20:31
7Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:22:59
8Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:27:13
9Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:35:42
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:41:46
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:47:12
12Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:52:03
13Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:55:10
14Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look1:05:30
15Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:08:47
16Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana1:11:38
17Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:12:32
18Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango1:13:18
19Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:19:39
20Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:34:08
21Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:34:41
22Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:35:25
23Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:42:34
24Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:45:35
25Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:53:25
26Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:00:28
27Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA2:03:50
28Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:17:56
29Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:58:42

Italian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women25:10:00
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:54
3Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:12
4Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:07:43
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:11:08
6Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:14:12
7Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:15:12
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:24:31
9Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:31:52
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:43:18
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:48:44
12Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:53:47
13Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:56:24
14Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:56:42
15Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:59:12
16Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:10:19
17Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana1:11:08
18Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:14:04
19Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango1:14:50
20Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:21:11
21Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:27:01
22Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink1:30:33
23Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:36:13
24Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:39:14
25Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:44:06
26Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:47:07
27Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:02:00
28Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2:06:23
29Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:19:27
30Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:19:28
31Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini3:00:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling74:31:45
2Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:21
3Canyon-SRAM0:12:52
4Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:13:12
5Team Sunweb Women0:14:42
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:20:12
7CCC-Liv0:23:07
8Parkhotel Valkenburg0:23:54
9Trek-Segafredo Women0:34:27
10Movistar Team Women0:47:12
11Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:56:38
12Ale Cipollini1:05:31
13BTC City Ljubljana1:08:26
14FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:17:17
15BePink1:23:46
16Team Virtu Cycling1:31:46
17Lotto Soudal Ladies1:36:55
18Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:43:19
19Bizkaia-Durango2:03:11
20Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano2:20:34
21Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA2:52:04
22Cogeas Mettler Look4:10:40
23Conceria Zabri-Fanini6:40:20

 

