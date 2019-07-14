Image 1 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) leads Women's WorldTour after Giro Rosa victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 31 Marianne Vos wins her fourth stage of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa, celebrates with her moth (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa, celebrates with her mother (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 31 Juliette Labous (Sunweb) wins the young rider classification at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) second, Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 31 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins the final stage of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 31 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) wins the final stage of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 31 Elisa Longo Borghini finishes as best Italian (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 31 Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) takes second over Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 31 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 31 Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 31 Annemiek van Vleuten cruises in for the overall win (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 31 Aude Biannic (Movistar) on the attack (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 31 Marianne Vos in the points leader's jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 31 Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack with Eri Yonamine (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 24 of 31 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 25 of 31 Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 26 of 31 Nicole Steigenga (BePink) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 27 of 31 Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 28 of 31 Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 29 of 31 Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 30 of 31 Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 31 of 31 Stage 10 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) has successfully defended last year's victory at the Giro Rosa. Winning two consecutive stages along the way, the 36-year-old's 3:50 lead over Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) was never in danger on the final stage.

"It is so cool to win again, especially as I felt even better than last year," said Van Vleuten after the podium ceremony.

"It is a dream come true again. Last year was the first time, and now we did it again. It was a big goal of mine this year, to finish it off for the second time in a row is really special. The whole team was prepared, we reconn'ed stages, and we all worked so hard for this. You feel some pressure but then it’s even more special to finish it off. In a stage race you really need the team every day, and that makes the win so beautiful. We really nailed it, and tonight we will celebrate well."

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won stage 10 on a cobbled, uphill finish at the Udine Castle, her fourth Giro Rosa stage win of 2019 and her 25th in all.

"The speaker made a mistake at the sign-in this morning, saying I had 25 stage wins already. I had to make it right somehow," Vos grinned. "When we looked at the schedule, this stage seemed to suit me the best. Winning earlier this week made me even more confident, and the team also believed in it. We did all we could today, and I have to thank my teammates for this one. I only had to do the final sprint."

How it happened ​

Most of the final 120-kilometre stage from San Vito al Tagliamento to Udine was flat, but the finale included two last difficulties: The third category climb to Moruzzo with 15 km to go and the last 500 metres on cobbled streets in Udine with a punchy 250-metre climb to the finish line. ​

A big breakaway of fourteen riders formed after just over 20 km but never got much leeway and was reeled in again with 72 km to go. After a short-lived attack from Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb), it was then Alice Gasparini (Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria) who got away, establishing an advantage to the peloton of almost a minute. ​

Gasparini’s solo was over with 44 km to go. Next to attack were Japanese champion Eri Yonamine (Alé Cipollini) and stage 8 winner Elizabeth Banks (Bigla), but they were not let go by the peloton. Yonamine’s teammate Romy Kasper succeeded with a counterattack and was joined by Anna Plichta (Trek-Segafredo). ​

This duo held a gap of 1:21 minutes with 29 km to go, but they were reeled in on the Moruzzo climb. The climb stretched out the peloton, and after the descent former French champion Aude Biannic (Movistar) put in a late attack. ​

With Bastille Day providing some extra motivation, Biannic was 26 seconds ahead of the chasing bunch with 5 km to go. A relentless peloton chased down the 28-year-old on the run-in to Udine, and she was caught entering the final kilometre. ​

Vos was untouchable on the steep, cobbled ascent to the finish that opened gaps in the peloton, winning the stage ahead of Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal), Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini), and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM). Due to bonus seconds and time gaps, Niewiadoma and Brand each moved up one spot in the final general classification, leapfrogging Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) who dropped from fifth to seventh place overall. ​

In addition to the overall race win, Van Vleuten also takes home the purple and green jerseys as winner of the points and mountain classifications, and she obviously defends her lead in the UCI Women’s WorldTour classification ahead of La Course by Le Tour de France on 19 July. ​

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) finished as the best Italian in eighth place overall, wearing the Giro Rosa blue jersey from start to finish. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) finished in 11th place overall and won the white jersey for the best U23 rider.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 2:51:45 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:01 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 4 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:04 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:00:06 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:07 8 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:09 9 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 10 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:00:10 11 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:12 13 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 16 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 17 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 18 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 19 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:00:15 20 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:16 21 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:17 22 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 23 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 25 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 26 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 27 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 28 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 29 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 30 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 31 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 32 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 33 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 34 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:24 35 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 36 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 37 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 39 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 40 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 41 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:28 42 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 43 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 44 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 45 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 46 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 47 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 48 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 49 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 50 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 51 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 52 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 53 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 54 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 55 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 56 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 57 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:36 58 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 59 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 60 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 61 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 62 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 63 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 65 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 66 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 67 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 68 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 69 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:43 70 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 71 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 72 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 73 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 74 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 75 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 76 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 77 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 78 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 79 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 80 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 81 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:00:47 82 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 83 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 84 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 85 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 86 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:51 87 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 88 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 89 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 90 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 91 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 92 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:00:55 93 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 94 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 95 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:00:58 96 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:59 97 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 98 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 99 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 100 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 101 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:01:10 102 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:37 103 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 104 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:42 105 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:01:44 106 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 107 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:52 108 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 109 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:02:22 110 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 111 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:03:27 112 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 113 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:31 114 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:35 115 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 116 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:40 117 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:00 118 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:05:02 119 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:05:14 120 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:07:42 121 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:07:45 122 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:07:46

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 15 pts 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 12 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 4 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 8 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 6 6 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 5 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 4 8 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 9 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 2 10 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Moruzzo # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 2:52:00 2 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:02 3 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 4 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 5 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 6 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:00:09 7 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 8 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:00:13 9 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 10 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 11 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 12 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:21 14 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 15 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 16 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 17 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:28 18 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:36 19 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 20 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 21 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:00:44 22 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:00:55 23 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:01:22 24 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:29 25 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:12 26 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:16 27 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:04:47 28 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:04:59 29 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:07:31

Italian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2:51:49 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:03 3 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:00:06 4 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:00:08 5 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:00:11 6 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:00:13 7 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 9 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:00:20 10 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 11 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:00:24 12 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 14 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 15 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:32 16 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:39 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 18 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:47 19 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 20 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:00:51 22 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:55 23 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 24 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 25 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:01:06 26 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:01:40 27 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:03:23 28 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:27 29 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:04:58 30 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:05:10 31 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:07:42

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CCC-Liv 8:35:45 2 Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:00:08 3 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 4 Canyon-SRAM 5 BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:16 6 WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 7 Team Sunweb Women 8 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:18 9 Ale Cipollini 0:00:27 10 Lotto Soudal Ladies 11 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:32 12 Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:35 13 Movistar Team Women 0:00:46 14 Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:50 15 Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:59 16 BePink 0:01:04 17 Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:09 18 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:10 19 Trek-Segafredo Women 0:01:30 20 Cogeas Mettler Look 0:01:36 21 Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:02:52 22 Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:35 23 Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:10:45

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 25:01:41 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:45 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:06:55 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:07:54 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:57 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:08:01 7 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:16 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:08:19 9 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:09:13 10 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:09:31 11 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:51 12 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:10:48 13 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:12 14 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:11:36 15 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:11:48 16 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:12:59 17 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:13:10 18 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:16:02 19 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:16:06 20 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:17:04 21 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:17:15 22 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:17:36 23 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:17:41 24 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:18:35 25 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:19:27 26 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:20:27 27 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:22:07 28 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:22:31 29 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:22:33 30 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:23:31 31 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:24:51 32 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:26:10 33 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:26:48 34 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:26:57 35 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:30:22 36 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:32:50 37 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:35:48 38 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:37:04 39 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:39:34 40 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:40:11 41 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:40:54 42 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:41:31 43 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:42:48 44 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:42:55 45 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:43:31 46 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:45:06 47 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:45:33 48 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:49:36 49 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:50:10 50 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:50:42 51 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:51:37 52 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:52:02 53 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:56:30 54 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:57:03 55 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:57:18 56 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:58:16 57 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:58:33 58 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:58:41 59 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:59:06 60 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 1:00:44 61 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 1:00:58 62 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:01:54 63 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:02:06 64 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 1:03:57 65 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:04:43 66 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:05:01 67 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 1:05:35 68 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1:05:45 69 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 1:06:57 70 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1:07:31 71 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 1:09:02 72 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:09:30 73 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1:09:41 74 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 1:10:16 75 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 1:10:33 76 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1:10:57 77 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 1:15:21 78 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 1:15:54 79 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:15:58 80 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1:16:05 81 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 1:16:24 82 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:18:38 83 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 1:19:27 84 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 1:21:29 85 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:22:23 86 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:23:09 87 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 88 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 1:28:20 89 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:29:30 90 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 1:29:42 91 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:35:20 92 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 93 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1:37:14 94 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:38:08 95 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 1:38:52 96 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1:39:54 97 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:41:51 98 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1:42:28 99 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:43:16 100 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:43:59 101 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:44:32 102 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:44:49 103 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 1:45:16 104 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:46:06 105 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:46:21 106 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 107 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:47:33 108 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:48:10 109 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:52:25 110 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 1:55:26 111 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:58:05 112 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 2:03:16 113 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 2:03:35 114 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2:03:55 115 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:10:19 116 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 2:13:41 117 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2:14:42 118 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2:16:23 119 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:27:46 120 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:27:47 121 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 2:50:33 122 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 3:08:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 74 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 68 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 54 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 47 5 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 46 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 30 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 28 8 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 28 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 23 10 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 11 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 15 12 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 13 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 13 14 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 12 15 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 12 16 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 17 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 18 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 19 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 20 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 10 21 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 8 22 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 8 23 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 7 24 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 25 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 6 26 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5 27 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 4 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 29 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 3 30 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 3 31 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 32 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 2 33 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 34 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1 35 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 47 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 29 3 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 22 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 20 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 6 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 14 7 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 8 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 12 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 10 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 11 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 7 12 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 7 13 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 14 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 5 15 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 5 16 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 5 17 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 18 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 5 19 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 4 20 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 3 23 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2 24 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1 25 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 25:11:32 2 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:07:50 3 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:10:36 4 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:12:40 5 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 6 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:20:31 7 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:22:59 8 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:27:13 9 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:35:42 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:41:46 11 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:47:12 12 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:52:03 13 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:55:10 14 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 1:05:30 15 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:08:47 16 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 1:11:38 17 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:12:32 18 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 1:13:18 19 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:19:39 20 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:34:08 21 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:34:41 22 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 1:35:25 23 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:42:34 24 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 1:45:35 25 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:53:25 26 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:00:28 27 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 2:03:50 28 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:17:56 29 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:58:42

Italian riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 25:10:00 2 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:54 3 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:01:12 4 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:07:43 5 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:11:08 6 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:14:12 7 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:15:12 8 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:24:31 9 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:31:52 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:43:18 11 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:48:44 12 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:53:47 13 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:56:24 14 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:56:42 15 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:59:12 16 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:10:19 17 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 1:11:08 18 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:14:04 19 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 1:14:50 20 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:21:11 21 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:27:01 22 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 1:30:33 23 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:36:13 24 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:39:14 25 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:44:06 26 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 1:47:07 27 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 2:02:00 28 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2:06:23 29 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:19:27 30 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 2:19:28 31 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 3:00:14