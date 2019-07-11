Trending

Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 7

Van der Breggen second and Longo Borghini third, Van Vleuten keeps maglia rosa

Image 1 of 34

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 34

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 34

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 34

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyno-SRAM) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyno-SRAM) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 34

Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 34

Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 34

Anna van der Breggen second on stage 7 at Giro Rosa

Anna van der Breggen second on stage 7 at Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 34

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the overall at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the overall at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 34

Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 34

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the overall at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten leads the overall at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 34

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig stage 7 Giro Rosa

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig stage 7 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 34

Eider Merino Cortazar stage 7 Giro Rosa

Eider Merino Cortazar stage 7 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 34

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 34

Janneke Ensing stage 7 Giro Rosa

Janneke Ensing stage 7 Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 34

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 34

Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 34

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 34

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 34

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) after winning stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) after winning stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 34

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) after winning stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) after winning stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 34

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) out-sprints world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) out-sprints world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 34

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 34

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) attacks during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) attacks during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 34

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 34

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 34

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 34

The peloton racing during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

The peloton racing during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 34

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 34

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at the front of the peloton during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at the front of the peloton during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 34

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Paula Patiño (Movistar) attack during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Paula Patiño (Movistar) attack during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 34

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) at the front of the field during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) at the front of the field during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 34

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Paula Patiño (Movistar) attack during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa

Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Paula Patiño (Movistar) attack during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 34

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of stage 7 at the Giro Rosa

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of stage 7 at the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 34

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) attacks during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) attacks during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won her third stage of this Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile - and her 24th overall. The Dutch veteran was fastest on the uphill finish of stage 7 in Fara Vicentino after a nervous hilly stage with lots of attacks. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) finished second ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

"I had to really dig deep today," said Vos after the stage. "It was a beautiful stage, hard from the beginning, with constant attacks in the final. I tried to cruise with some of them, and then on the last climb, I just tried to do the right things. I made the right move, and actually couldn't believe I had it."

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to wear the maglia rosa but lost a few seconds to Van der Breggen who is now 4:08 minutes behind, with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in third place at 4:23 minutes.

How it happened

The stage from Cornedo Vicentino to Fara Vicentino was a very hilly affair. The 128.3 kilometres offered three classified climbs interspersed with numerous other hills. Riders got a first taste of the finish with 56 km to go when they rode up the 3.6-kilometre, 4.6-percent finishing climb to San Giorgio di Perlena. After this, the riders did two laps of the Circuito della Rosina with a 1.6-kilometre, ten-percent climb, and on the way back they faced the short, cobbled Muro della Tisa before the finishing climb to Fara.

There were many attacks throughout the stage, but it took a long time before anyone really got away. Attrition had whittled the peloton down to about 40 riders at the start of the Rosina circuit with 45 km to go.

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) attacked on the first, unclassified ascent of the Rosina climb and built an advantage of up to 55 seconds. Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) and Leah Thomas (Bigla) went after Kirchmann the second time up La Rosina, but they never made it to the front and were caught again by the peloton.

Within the final 20 kilometres, it was Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv) who tried to bridge to Kirchmann, but she couldn't reach the Canadian either and was reeled in again. A move by Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) on a climb before the Muro della Tisa broke up the peloton, and a group of 12 riders caught Kirchmann.

Brand tried another attack before leading the group into the steep, cobbled Tisa climb where the group fell apart, with only seven riders staying together over the top. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Van Vleuten, Van der Breggen, Longo Borghini, Brand, and Vos went into the downhill together.

After a short acceleration by Brand, Spratt made her move with 6.8 km to go as riders came back from behind, but Longo Borghini closed the gap to the Australian. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) and Vos then got away, and Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) as well as Brand bridged to them while the rest of the group could not get a chase organised.

Another group came up from behind at the foot of the finishing climb, and the four at the front were caught with 2.5 km to go. An acceleration by Eider Merino (Movistar Team) was followed by Vos, but Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) closed the gap. As Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) took control of the group, it was Team Sunweb's Floortje Mackaij who sped past the group after a solo chase and opened up a gap of seven seconds.

Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) took up the chase, and Mackaij was caught with 700 metres to go. Van Vleuten went to the front 500 metres from the line to set the pace for her teammate Spratt. Van der Breggen came around the Mitchelton-Scott riders to start the sprint, but Vos squeezed past her with 100 metres to go to win her third stage of this Giro Rosa.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv3:19:33
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:00:03
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
5Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:09
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
7Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
9Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:12
11Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:15
13Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
15Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
17Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:22
18Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:00:25
20Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:28
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:33
22Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:00:34
23Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
24Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
25Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
26Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:22
27Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:42
28Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:44
29Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
30Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
31Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:46
32Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:48
33Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
34Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
35Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
36Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:52
37Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:02:06
38Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:02:19
39Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:03:09
40Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:03:50
42Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
43Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
45Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:18
46Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
47Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
48Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
49Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
50Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
51Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
52Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
53Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
54Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
55Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
56Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
57Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
59Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
60Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
61Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
62Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
63Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
64Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
65Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
66Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
67Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
68Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
69Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
70Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
71Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
72Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
73Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
74Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
75Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
76Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
77Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
78Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
79Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
80Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:36
81Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
82Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:54
83Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:05:24
84Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:05:44
85Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:12
86Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
87Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
88Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:07:38
89Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
90Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:09:13
91Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
92Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
93Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
94Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:09:36
95Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:10:00
96Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
97Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:10:13
98Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
99Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:15:51
100Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
101Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
102Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
103Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
104Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
105Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
106Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
107Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:15:59
108Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
109Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
110Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
111Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
112Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
113Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
114Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
115Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
116Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
117Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
118Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
119Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
120Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
121Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
122Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
123Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
124Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:26:34
125Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:26:39
126Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:26:48
127Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women3:19:45
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:10
3Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
4Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
5Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:10
6Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
7Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:34
8Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:06
9Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
11Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
12Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
13Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
14Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
15Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
16Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
17Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
18Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:15:39
19Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
20Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
21Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
22Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
23Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:15:47
24Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
25Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
26Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
27Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
28Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
29Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
30Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
31Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:26:36

Italian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women3:19:36
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:06
3Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:00:22
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:00:31
6Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:01:19
7Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:41
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:43
9Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:04:15
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
11Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
12Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
13Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
14Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
15Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
16Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
17Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:07:09
18Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:35
19Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:09:10
20Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:15:48
21Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
22Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
23Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
24Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
25Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
26Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:15:56
27Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
28Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
29Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
30Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
31Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:26:45
32Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women15:01:51
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:08
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:04:23
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:26
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:05:30
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:05:43
7Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:20
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:06:39
9Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
10Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:06:46
11Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:08:05
12Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:20
13Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:08:33
14Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:37
15Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:38
16Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:09:46
17Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:10:23
18Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:10:31
19Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:10:59
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:11:30
21Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:11:35
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:11:47
23Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:12:08
24Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:13:26
25Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:14:14
26Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:14:21
27Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:15:21
28Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:15:31
29Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:16:08
30Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:16:42
31Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:17:48
32Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:19:12
33Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:19:26
34Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:20:18
35Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:20:50
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:20:52
37Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:23:26
38Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:24:36
39Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:24:46
40Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:25:02
41Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:26:57
42Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:27:20
43Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:27:36
44Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:27:42
45Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:29:15
46Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:29:33
47Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:30:56
48Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:33:37
49Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:33:47
51Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:33:51
52Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:35:13
53Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:35:51
54Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:36:01
55Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:36:12
56Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:36:51
57Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:38:54
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:40:54
59Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:41:21
60Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:41:52
61Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:42:03
62Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:42:51
63Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:43:45
64Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:43:55
65Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:44:43
66Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:45:19
67Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:45:20
68Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:45:45
69Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:46:12
70Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:46:16
71Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
72Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:48:01
73Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:49:52
74Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:50:15
75Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:50:27
76Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:51:11
77Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:52:03
78Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:52:35
79Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:52:59
80Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:53:18
81Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:53:40
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:53:43
83Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:53:49
84Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:55:16
85Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look0:55:29
86Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:55:52
87Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:56:25
88Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:56:30
89Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:56:45
90Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:56:55
91Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:57:35
92Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:58:15
93Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:58:32
94Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:00:00
95Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:00:54
96Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1:01:26
97Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:01:44
98Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women1:03:15
99Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1:03:17
100Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:03:46
101Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women1:05:00
102Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:05:10
103Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:05:34
104Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:05:38
105Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1:05:42
106Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:06:46
107Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:07:35
108Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:11:38
109Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:15:28
110Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:15:34
111Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:15:45
112Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:15:53
113Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:16:14
114Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:19:37
115Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:22:41
116Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:22:57
117Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:23:05
118Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:25:53
119Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:26:41
120Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:26:45
121Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:28:31
122Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women1:37:03
123Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:38:08
124Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:47:54
125Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:48:50
126Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:53:40
127Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look2:04:28

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women15:08:30
2Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:06:47
3Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:29
4Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:11:09
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:13:39
6Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:16:47
7Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:17:57
8Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:22:54
9Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:24:17
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:29:22
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:29:33
12Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:34:42
13Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:39:33
14Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:39:37
15Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:45:56
16Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:46:39
17Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:49:46
18Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:51:36
19Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:55:05
20Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:57:07
21Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:08:49
22Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:08:55
23Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:09:06
24Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:09:14
25Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:12:58
26Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:16:26
27Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:20:06
28Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:21:52
29Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:31:29
30Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:42:11
31Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:47:01

Italian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women15:07:34
2Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:03
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:02:50
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:05:52
5Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:06:25
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:08:31
7Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:12:05
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:17:43
9Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:21:53
10Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:29:30
11Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:30:18
12Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:30:29
13Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:35:38
14Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:39:36
15Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:40:33
16Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:42:18
17Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:46:52
18Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:48:00
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:48:06
20Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:52:32
21Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:56:01
22Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:58:03
23Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:59:27
24Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:01:52
25Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:09:51
26Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:10:02
27Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:17:22
28Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:20:58
29Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:22:48
30Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:32:25
31Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:42:11
32Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:47:57

 

Latest on Cyclingnews