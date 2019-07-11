Giro Rosa: Marianne Vos wins stage 7
Van der Breggen second and Longo Borghini third, Van Vleuten keeps maglia rosa
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won her third stage of this Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile - and her 24th overall. The Dutch veteran was fastest on the uphill finish of stage 7 in Fara Vicentino after a nervous hilly stage with lots of attacks. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) finished second ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).
"I had to really dig deep today," said Vos after the stage. "It was a beautiful stage, hard from the beginning, with constant attacks in the final. I tried to cruise with some of them, and then on the last climb, I just tried to do the right things. I made the right move, and actually couldn't believe I had it."
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to wear the maglia rosa but lost a few seconds to Van der Breggen who is now 4:08 minutes behind, with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in third place at 4:23 minutes.
How it happened
The stage from Cornedo Vicentino to Fara Vicentino was a very hilly affair. The 128.3 kilometres offered three classified climbs interspersed with numerous other hills. Riders got a first taste of the finish with 56 km to go when they rode up the 3.6-kilometre, 4.6-percent finishing climb to San Giorgio di Perlena. After this, the riders did two laps of the Circuito della Rosina with a 1.6-kilometre, ten-percent climb, and on the way back they faced the short, cobbled Muro della Tisa before the finishing climb to Fara.
There were many attacks throughout the stage, but it took a long time before anyone really got away. Attrition had whittled the peloton down to about 40 riders at the start of the Rosina circuit with 45 km to go.
Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) attacked on the first, unclassified ascent of the Rosina climb and built an advantage of up to 55 seconds. Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) and Leah Thomas (Bigla) went after Kirchmann the second time up La Rosina, but they never made it to the front and were caught again by the peloton.
Within the final 20 kilometres, it was Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv) who tried to bridge to Kirchmann, but she couldn't reach the Canadian either and was reeled in again. A move by Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) on a climb before the Muro della Tisa broke up the peloton, and a group of 12 riders caught Kirchmann.
Brand tried another attack before leading the group into the steep, cobbled Tisa climb where the group fell apart, with only seven riders staying together over the top. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Van Vleuten, Van der Breggen, Longo Borghini, Brand, and Vos went into the downhill together.
After a short acceleration by Brand, Spratt made her move with 6.8 km to go as riders came back from behind, but Longo Borghini closed the gap to the Australian. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) and Vos then got away, and Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) as well as Brand bridged to them while the rest of the group could not get a chase organised.
Another group came up from behind at the foot of the finishing climb, and the four at the front were caught with 2.5 km to go. An acceleration by Eider Merino (Movistar Team) was followed by Vos, but Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) closed the gap. As Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) took control of the group, it was Team Sunweb's Floortje Mackaij who sped past the group after a solo chase and opened up a gap of seven seconds.
Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) took up the chase, and Mackaij was caught with 700 metres to go. Van Vleuten went to the front 500 metres from the line to set the pace for her teammate Spratt. Van der Breggen came around the Mitchelton-Scott riders to start the sprint, but Vos squeezed past her with 100 metres to go to win her third stage of this Giro Rosa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|3:19:33
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:03
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:09
|6
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|9
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:12
|11
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:15
|13
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|17
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:22
|18
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:00:25
|20
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:28
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:33
|22
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:00:34
|23
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|24
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:22
|27
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:42
|28
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:44
|29
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:46
|32
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:48
|33
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|34
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|35
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:52
|37
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:06
|38
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:19
|39
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:03:09
|40
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:50
|42
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|43
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|45
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:18
|46
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|47
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|48
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|50
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|53
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|54
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|55
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|56
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|60
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|63
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|64
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|65
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|66
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|67
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|68
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|69
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|70
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|71
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|72
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|73
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|74
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|75
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|76
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|77
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|78
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|79
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|80
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:36
|81
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:54
|83
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:05:24
|84
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:05:44
|85
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:07:12
|86
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|87
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|88
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:07:38
|89
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|90
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:09:13
|91
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|92
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|93
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|94
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:09:36
|95
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|96
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|97
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:10:13
|98
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|99
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:15:51
|100
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|101
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|102
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|103
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|104
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|105
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|106
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|107
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:15:59
|108
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|109
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|110
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|111
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|112
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|113
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|114
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|115
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|116
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|117
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|118
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|119
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|120
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|121
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|122
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|123
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|124
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:26:34
|125
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:26:39
|126
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:26:48
|127
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|3:19:45
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:10
|3
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:10
|6
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|7
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:34
|8
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:06
|9
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|11
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|12
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|13
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|15
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|16
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|17
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|18
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:15:39
|19
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|20
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|21
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|22
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|23
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:15:47
|24
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|25
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|26
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|27
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|28
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|29
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|30
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|31
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:26:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:19:36
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:06
|3
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:00:22
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:00:31
|6
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:01:19
|7
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:41
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:43
|9
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:04:15
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|11
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|12
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|13
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|14
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|15
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|17
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:07:09
|18
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:07:35
|19
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:09:10
|20
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:48
|21
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|22
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|23
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|24
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|25
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|26
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:15:56
|27
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|28
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|29
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|30
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|31
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:26:45
|32
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|15:01:51
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:08
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:23
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:26
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:05:30
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:05:43
|7
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:20
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:06:39
|9
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|10
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:06:46
|11
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:08:05
|12
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|13
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:33
|14
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:37
|15
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:38
|16
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:09:46
|17
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:10:23
|18
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:10:31
|19
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:10:59
|20
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:11:30
|21
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:11:35
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:11:47
|23
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:12:08
|24
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:13:26
|25
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:14:14
|26
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|27
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|28
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:15:31
|29
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:16:08
|30
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:16:42
|31
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:17:48
|32
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:19:12
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:19:26
|34
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:18
|35
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:20:50
|36
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:20:52
|37
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:23:26
|38
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:36
|39
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:24:46
|40
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:25:02
|41
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:26:57
|42
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:27:20
|43
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:27:36
|44
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:27:42
|45
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:29:15
|46
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:29:33
|47
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:30:56
|48
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:33:37
|49
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:33:47
|51
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:33:51
|52
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:35:13
|53
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:35:51
|54
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:36:01
|55
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:36:12
|56
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:36:51
|57
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:38:54
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:40:54
|59
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:41:21
|60
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:41:52
|61
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:42:03
|62
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:42:51
|63
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:43:45
|64
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:43:55
|65
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:44:43
|66
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:45:19
|67
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:45:20
|68
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:45
|69
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:46:12
|70
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:46:16
|71
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|72
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:48:01
|73
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:49:52
|74
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:50:15
|75
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:50:27
|76
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:51:11
|77
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:52:03
|78
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:52:35
|79
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:52:59
|80
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:53:18
|81
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:53:40
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:53:43
|83
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:53:49
|84
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:55:16
|85
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:55:29
|86
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:55:52
|87
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:56:25
|88
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:56:30
|89
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:56:45
|90
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:56:55
|91
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:57:35
|92
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:58:15
|93
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:58:32
|94
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:00:00
|95
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:00:54
|96
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1:01:26
|97
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:01:44
|98
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:03:15
|99
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1:03:17
|100
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:03:46
|101
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:05:00
|102
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:05:10
|103
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:05:34
|104
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:05:38
|105
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:05:42
|106
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:06:46
|107
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:07:35
|108
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:11:38
|109
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:15:28
|110
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:15:34
|111
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:15:45
|112
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:15:53
|113
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:16:14
|114
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:19:37
|115
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:22:41
|116
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:22:57
|117
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:23:05
|118
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:25:53
|119
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:26:41
|120
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:26:45
|121
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:28:31
|122
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|1:37:03
|123
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:38:08
|124
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:47:54
|125
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:48:50
|126
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:53:40
|127
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|2:04:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|15:08:30
|2
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:47
|3
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:29
|4
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:11:09
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|6
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:16:47
|7
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:57
|8
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:22:54
|9
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:24:17
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:29:22
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:29:33
|12
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:34:42
|13
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:39:33
|14
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:39:37
|15
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:45:56
|16
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:46:39
|17
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:49:46
|18
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:51:36
|19
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:55:05
|20
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:57:07
|21
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:08:49
|22
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:08:55
|23
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:09:06
|24
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:09:14
|25
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:12:58
|26
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:16:26
|27
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:20:06
|28
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:21:52
|29
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:31:29
|30
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:42:11
|31
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:47:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|15:07:34
|2
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:50
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:05:52
|5
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:06:25
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:08:31
|7
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:12:05
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:17:43
|9
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:21:53
|10
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:29:30
|11
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:30:18
|12
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:30:29
|13
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:35:38
|14
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:39:36
|15
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:40:33
|16
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:42:18
|17
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:46:52
|18
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:48:00
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:48:06
|20
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:52:32
|21
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:56:01
|22
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:58:03
|23
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:59:27
|24
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:01:52
|25
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:09:51
|26
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:10:02
|27
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:17:22
|28
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:20:58
|29
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:22:48
|30
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:32:25
|31
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:42:11
|32
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:47:57
