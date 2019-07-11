Image 1 of 34 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 34 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 34 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 34 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyno-SRAM) on the climb during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 34 Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 34 Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 34 Anna van der Breggen second on stage 7 at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 34 Annemiek van Vleuten leads the overall at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 34 Marianne Vos takes the stage 7 win at Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 34 Annemiek van Vleuten leads the overall at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 34 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig stage 7 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 34 Eider Merino Cortazar stage 7 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 34 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 34 Janneke Ensing stage 7 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 34 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 34 Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 34 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 34 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) sprints to win stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 34 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) after winning stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 34 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) after winning stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 34 Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) out-sprints world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) on stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 34 Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 34 Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) attacks during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 34 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 34 Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 34 Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 34 The peloton racing during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 34 Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo) on the attack during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 34 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) at the front of the peloton during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 34 Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Paula Patiño (Movistar) attack during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 34 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) at the front of the field during stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 34 Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo), Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) and Paula Patiño (Movistar) attack during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 34 Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) ahead of stage 7 at the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 34 Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) attacks during stage 7 of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won her third stage of this Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile - and her 24th overall. The Dutch veteran was fastest on the uphill finish of stage 7 in Fara Vicentino after a nervous hilly stage with lots of attacks. Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) finished second ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

"I had to really dig deep today," said Vos after the stage. "It was a beautiful stage, hard from the beginning, with constant attacks in the final. I tried to cruise with some of them, and then on the last climb, I just tried to do the right things. I made the right move, and actually couldn't believe I had it."

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) continues to wear the maglia rosa but lost a few seconds to Van der Breggen who is now 4:08 minutes behind, with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in third place at 4:23 minutes.

How it happened

The stage from Cornedo Vicentino to Fara Vicentino was a very hilly affair. The 128.3 kilometres offered three classified climbs interspersed with numerous other hills. Riders got a first taste of the finish with 56 km to go when they rode up the 3.6-kilometre, 4.6-percent finishing climb to San Giorgio di Perlena. After this, the riders did two laps of the Circuito della Rosina with a 1.6-kilometre, ten-percent climb, and on the way back they faced the short, cobbled Muro della Tisa before the finishing climb to Fara.

There were many attacks throughout the stage, but it took a long time before anyone really got away. Attrition had whittled the peloton down to about 40 riders at the start of the Rosina circuit with 45 km to go.

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) attacked on the first, unclassified ascent of the Rosina climb and built an advantage of up to 55 seconds. Tayler Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) and Leah Thomas (Bigla) went after Kirchmann the second time up La Rosina, but they never made it to the front and were caught again by the peloton.

Within the final 20 kilometres, it was Riejanne Markus (CCC-Liv) who tried to bridge to Kirchmann, but she couldn't reach the Canadian either and was reeled in again. A move by Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) on a climb before the Muro della Tisa broke up the peloton, and a group of 12 riders caught Kirchmann.

Brand tried another attack before leading the group into the steep, cobbled Tisa climb where the group fell apart, with only seven riders staying together over the top. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Van Vleuten, Van der Breggen, Longo Borghini, Brand, and Vos went into the downhill together.

After a short acceleration by Brand, Spratt made her move with 6.8 km to go as riders came back from behind, but Longo Borghini closed the gap to the Australian. Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) and Vos then got away, and Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) as well as Brand bridged to them while the rest of the group could not get a chase organised.

Another group came up from behind at the foot of the finishing climb, and the four at the front were caught with 2.5 km to go. An acceleration by Eider Merino (Movistar Team) was followed by Vos, but Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) closed the gap. As Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) took control of the group, it was Team Sunweb's Floortje Mackaij who sped past the group after a solo chase and opened up a gap of seven seconds.

Katie Hall (Boels Dolmans) took up the chase, and Mackaij was caught with 700 metres to go. Van Vleuten went to the front 500 metres from the line to set the pace for her teammate Spratt. Van der Breggen came around the Mitchelton-Scott riders to start the sprint, but Vos squeezed past her with 100 metres to go to win her third stage of this Giro Rosa.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 3:19:33 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:03 4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 5 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:09 6 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 9 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:12 11 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 12 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:15 13 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 15 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 17 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:22 18 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:00:25 20 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:28 21 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:33 22 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:00:34 23 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 24 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 25 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 26 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:01:22 27 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:42 28 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:44 29 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 30 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 31 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:46 32 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:48 33 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 34 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 35 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 36 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:52 37 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 0:02:06 38 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:19 39 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:03:09 40 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 41 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:03:50 42 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 43 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 44 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 45 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:18 46 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 47 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 48 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 49 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 50 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 51 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 53 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 54 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 55 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 56 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 58 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 59 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 60 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 61 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 62 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 63 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 64 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 65 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 66 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 67 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 68 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 69 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 70 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 71 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 72 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 73 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 74 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 75 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 76 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 77 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 78 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 79 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 80 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:36 81 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 82 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:54 83 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:05:24 84 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:05:44 85 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:12 86 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 87 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 88 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:07:38 89 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 90 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:09:13 91 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 92 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 93 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 94 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:09:36 95 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:10:00 96 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 97 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:10:13 98 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 99 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:15:51 100 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 101 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 102 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 103 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 104 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 105 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 106 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 107 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:15:59 108 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 109 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 110 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 111 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 112 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 113 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 114 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 115 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 116 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 117 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 118 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 119 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 120 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 121 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 122 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 123 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 124 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:26:34 125 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:26:39 126 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:26:48 127 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 3:19:45 2 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:10 3 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 4 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 5 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:01:10 6 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 7 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:34 8 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:04:06 9 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 11 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 12 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 13 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 14 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 15 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 16 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 17 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 18 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:15:39 19 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 20 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 21 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 22 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 23 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:15:47 24 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 25 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 26 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 27 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 28 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 29 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 30 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 31 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:26:36

Italian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:19:36 2 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:06 3 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:00:12 4 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:00:22 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:00:31 6 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:01:19 7 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:41 8 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:43 9 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:04:15 10 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 11 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 12 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 13 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 14 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 15 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 17 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:07:09 18 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:07:35 19 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:09:10 20 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:15:48 21 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 22 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 23 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 24 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 25 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 26 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:15:56 27 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 28 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 29 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 30 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 31 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:26:45 32 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 15:01:51 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:08 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:04:23 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:26 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:05:30 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:05:43 7 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:06:20 8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:06:39 9 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 10 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:06:46 11 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:08:05 12 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:20 13 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:08:33 14 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:37 15 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:38 16 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:09:46 17 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:10:23 18 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:10:31 19 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:10:59 20 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:11:30 21 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:11:35 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:11:47 23 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:12:08 24 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:13:26 25 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:14:14 26 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:14:21 27 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:15:21 28 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:15:31 29 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:08 30 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:16:42 31 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:17:48 32 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:19:12 33 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:19:26 34 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:20:18 35 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:20:50 36 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:20:52 37 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:23:26 38 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:24:36 39 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:24:46 40 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:25:02 41 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:26:57 42 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:27:20 43 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:27:36 44 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:27:42 45 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:29:15 46 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:29:33 47 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:30:56 48 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:33:37 49 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 50 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:33:47 51 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:33:51 52 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:35:13 53 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:35:51 54 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:36:01 55 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:36:12 56 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:36:51 57 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:38:54 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:40:54 59 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:41:21 60 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:41:52 61 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:42:03 62 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:42:51 63 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:43:45 64 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:43:55 65 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:44:43 66 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:45:19 67 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:45:20 68 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:45:45 69 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:46:12 70 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:46:16 71 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 72 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:48:01 73 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:49:52 74 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:50:15 75 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:50:27 76 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:51:11 77 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:52:03 78 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:52:35 79 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 0:52:59 80 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:53:18 81 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:53:40 82 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:53:43 83 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:53:49 84 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:55:16 85 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:55:29 86 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:55:52 87 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:56:25 88 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:56:30 89 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:56:45 90 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:56:55 91 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:57:35 92 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:58:15 93 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:58:32 94 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:00:00 95 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1:00:54 96 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 1:01:26 97 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:01:44 98 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:03:15 99 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 1:03:17 100 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:03:46 101 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:05:00 102 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 1:05:10 103 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:05:34 104 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:05:38 105 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 1:05:42 106 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 1:06:46 107 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:07:35 108 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1:11:38 109 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:15:28 110 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 1:15:34 111 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:15:45 112 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:15:53 113 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 1:16:14 114 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 1:19:37 115 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:22:41 116 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1:22:57 117 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:23:05 118 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:25:53 119 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 1:26:41 120 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:26:45 121 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:28:31 122 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1:37:03 123 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:38:08 124 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:47:54 125 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:48:50 126 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:53:40 127 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 2:04:28

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 15:08:30 2 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:06:47 3 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:09:29 4 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:11:09 5 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:13:39 6 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:16:47 7 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:17:57 8 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:22:54 9 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:24:17 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:29:22 11 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:29:33 12 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:34:42 13 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:39:33 14 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:39:37 15 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:45:56 16 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:46:39 17 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:49:46 18 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:51:36 19 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:55:05 20 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:57:07 21 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 1:08:49 22 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 1:08:55 23 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:09:06 24 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:09:14 25 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 1:12:58 26 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:16:26 27 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:20:06 28 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:21:52 29 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:31:29 30 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:42:11 31 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:47:01