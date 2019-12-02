Cyber Monday bike deals - the best Cyber Monday cycling deals available today

If you're looking for a bike, a Garmin computer, or a GoPro, the Cyber Monday bike deals are bound to help you save some money! Of course, Black Friday came and delivered some huge deals, but with Cyber Monday upon us, there are even more fantastic savings. So check out our round-up below, and act now to avoid missing out.

Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes | 72% off at Jenson USA

Was $300 | Now $84.99

Lace up a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes in blue or black for under $85.00, in two colours and sizes from 39-47

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit | 50% off at Wiggle USA

Was $65.99 | Now $32.99

Get the 18-piece X-Tools bike tool kit for just $32.99 this Cyber Monday weekend, saving a massive 50 per cent on its $65.99 RRP at Wiggle USA.

ENVE SES 3.4 Carbon Wheelset | 34% off at Backcountry

Was $2900 | Now $1899.95

ENVE SES 3.4 carbon clinchers are one of the most versatile wheelsets on the market. They are both light and aerodynamic making them perfect for the all-round rouleur.

Cervelo R2 Ultegra R8000| 38% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $3400.00 | Now $2099.99

The Cervelo R2 is available at a 38% discount from Competitive Cyclist with a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 build. The bike is available in sizes 48cm, 51cm, 54cm, 56cm, or 61cm.

Viathon R1 Ultegra | 30% off at Walmart

Was $3575.00 | Now $2,499.00

We know, we know, we're recommending a Walmart bike, hear us out. This Viathon R1 has been raced, tested and approved, so at 30% off, this Ultegra equipped bike is a deal worth checking out.

Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer bundle | 23% off at Walmart

Was $699.99 | Now $534.34

In the USA, Walmart is offering a great deal on the Garmin Edge 1030 bundle. They've sliced more off the price than Wiggle, making the saving on this computer even bigger!

Men's Castelli Gabba 3 | 35% off at Jenson USA

Was $179.99 | Now $116.99

The men's Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey is available with 35% off at Jenson USA in three colours: dark infinity blue, orange, and forest gray; and in sizes ranging from M to XL. Alternatively, more choice exists at Wiggle.

UK top deals picks

Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 Groupset | 41% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £1699.99 | Now £999.99

Shimano's Ultegra Di2 groupset is slashed in latest Cyber Monday cycling deal. Get seamless electronic shifting for less from Chain Reaction Cycles.

CycleOps H2 Direct Smart Trainer | 41% off at ProBikeKit

Was £1000.00 | Now £589.00

CycleOps H2 Direct Smart Trainer allows you to bring your training indoors. Special for Cyber Monday, purchase this smart trainer at 40% off the original price at ProBikeKit.

Cannondale SystemSix | 43% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £3499.99 | Now £1999.99

Frame sizes from 54 through to 58cm still available at a major discount on Rutland Cycling. Now under £2000.00, this deal is unlikely to hang around.

Easton EC90 SL Disc Road Wheelset | 70% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £2299.99 | Now £699.99

Easton's lightweight and high-performance EC90 SL Disc wheelset is fully carbon and made specifically for disc road bikes. At just £699.99, you'd be foolish not to treat your bike to an early Christmas gift.

Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer | 58% off at Halfords

Was £1200.00 | Now £499.00

Elite brings everything you need for indoor training into one package with the Elite Drivo Direct Drive Smart Turbo Trainer. Halfords has slashed £701 off the price for Cyber Monday.

Ribble R872 Ultegra Di2 Road Bike | 27% off at Ribble

Was £2199.00 | Now £1599.00

Ribble's entry-level R872 carbon road bike has been slashed in price for Cyber Monday with 31 per cent saved on the RRP.

Men's Castelli Gabba 3 | 45% off at Wiggle

Was £160.00 | Now £88.00

The men's Castelli Gabba 3 short sleeve jersey is available with 45% off at Wiggle in four colours: black, orange, red and yellow; and in sizes ranging from small up to 3XL, depending on colour choice.

Cyber Monday bike deals from around the web:

Here at Cyclingnews, we are dedicated to finding the best Cyber Monday bike deals for our readers. No longer are cyclists around the world wondering if there will be any good Cyber Monday bike deals. Instead, we're all holding fire on that big-ticket purchase, expecting to save ourselves a bit of cash. Thankfully, we don't need to wait any longer, as Cyber Monday is in full swing and hundreds of cut-price cycling products are available today.

Road Bike deals

Cervelo R2 Ultegra R8000| 38% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $3400.00 | Now $2099.00

The Cervelo R2 is available at a 38% discount from Competitive Cyclist with a full Shimano Ultegra R8000 build. The bike is available in sizes 48cm, 51cm, 54cm, 56cm, or 61cm.

Niner RLT 9 RDO 3-Star Gravel Bike - 2019 | 30% off at Backcountry

Was $3,800 | Now $2659.99

RLT stands for road less travelled, and Niner has designed the RLT 9 RDO to take you well past where the tarmac ends. With a full carbon frame, the RLT 9 has front and rear thru-axels, rack and fender mounts and a full Shimano 105 drivetrain.

Giant TCR Advanced 2 Disc - 2019 | 25% off at Tredz

Was £1749.00 | Now £1299.00

This is one of the best deals available right now (in our humble opinion). A Shimano 105 equipped carbon fibre frame, although, Giant's Conduct SL brakes won't be for everyone.

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert - 2019 | 27% off at Cyclestore

Was £4500.00 | Now £3250.00

The Tarmac is one of the most popular, well renowned race-ready road bikes, and for good reason. This 2019 Tarmac Expert features a carbon frame paired with Roval CL50 carbon clincher wheels, and a Shimano Ultegra groupset.

Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 | 33% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2298.99 |Now £1539.99

Available in Metalic Green, the Propel Advanced 2 Disc is available sizes M, ML and L. This deal won't hang around for long, so be quick.

Cannondale SystemSix | 43% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £3499.99 | Now £1999.99

Frame sizes from 54 through to 58cm still available at a major discount on Rutland Cycling. Now under £2000.00, this deal is unlikely to hang around.

Specialized Diverge Comp 2019 | 21% off at Tredz

Was £3,060.00| Now £2,400.00

The Specialized Diverge Comp is a 2019 model year and is available in 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, and 64cm sizes

Scott Foil 30 2019 Aero Road Bike | 42% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2499.00 | Now £1449.99

The Foil 30 is available in a slick red and black paint job with a Shimano 105 drive train at a 42% discount from Rutland Cycling in sizes 47cm, 49cm, 52cm, 54cm, and 56cm.

Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra Road Bike | 40% off at Evans Cycles

Was £900.00 | Now £535.00

The Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra is available at a 40% discount from Evans Cycles with Shimano Tiagra and rim brakes. The bike is only available in sizes 54cm or 56cm.

Helmet deals

USA

MET Strale | 50% off at Jenson USA

Was $100.00 | Now $50.00

A mid-weight (285g medium), mid-level road helmet at a bottom of the range price. A large central vent cools this lid and you'll walk away with a cool 50% off at Jenson on Cyber Monday. Available in medium and large only across six different colours.

Suomy Gunwind S-Line | 60% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $224.99 | Now $89.99

Competitive Cyclist is offering this deal on the Anthracite/Matte Red option for this top-end Italian lid on small/medium and large/XL sizes only.

Kask Mojito X | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $169.95 | Now $127.46

Competitive Cyclist are offering the Kask Mojito X with a wider option of colours and sizes than UK retailer Evans (see above). Although the overall saving is lower, it's still a great price for a market-leading lid.

Poc Octal Aero | 48% off at Jenson USA

Was $270.00 | Now $139.99

Known for their focus on safety features, Swedish protection brand Poc have also delivered an aerodynamic and relatively svelte (just 200g) race helmet. Its looks can be divisive but at almost half the price (s/m/l sizes in white, small only in navy black) at Jenson this is a great deal.

UK

Kask Protone | 29% off at Wiggle

Was £199.00 | Now £139.99

Quite possibly one of the most popular cycle helmets available, thanks to its aerodynamic shaping and sleek aesthetics. It's now available at Wiggle in a range of colours and sizes with 29% off!

Met Manta | 63% off at Wiggle

Was £180.00 | Now £64.99

The Met Manta helmet made it into our list of best aero helmets by virtue of its great balance of aerodynamic performance and ventilation. With well over 60% off, this deal will rival anything else you find on Cyber Monday.

Oakley ARO3 MIPS - White | 50% off at Tweeks

Was £149.00 | Now £74.99

Better known for its eyewear, Oakley helmets are more than worth a look. This ARO3 is one of the best priced MIPS equipped aero helmets available. However, to take advantage of this price, you'll need to want it in white.

Kask Mojito X Road Helmet | Up to 30% off at Wiggle

Was £119.00 | Now £83.00

The greater choice of options can be found at Wiggle, where the choice spans various sizes across 12 different colours.

Kask Mojito X - Black/red | 42% off at Evans Cycles

Was £119.00 | Now £69.00

This well-liked helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans - only on the Black/red option for small and medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless.

Specialized S-works Prevail 2 - 2019 | 42% off at Cyclestore

Was £174.99 | Now £99.99

Available in small and large sizes across two colour options, this is a chunky discount off this premium race helmet from Specialized. At 201g this is a seriously lightweight lid with great ventilation and fit.

POC Ventral SPIN | 30% off at Evans Cycles

Was £270.00 | Now £189.00

This deal is only for medium helmets in black (and you only find this out once you go through to checkout) but even with that limitation this is a great deal on a top-end helmet featuring brilliant ventilation and build quality.

GoPro deals

Turbo trainer deals

CycleOps Basic Mag Kit | 56% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £195.00 | Now £84.99

The CycleOps Basic Mag Kit is everything you need to begin indoor training with a basic turbo trainer, a riser block, a trainer mat and a sweat towel. A few weeks ago this was £99.99, it's now an even better deal with 54% off at Rutland Cycling.

Wahoo Kickr Snap - 24% off at Wiggle

Was £499.99 | Now £379.99

While the original RRP is £499.99, the more commonly found price of the Kickr Snap is £429.99, but for the Cyber Monday weekend only, it is now available at £379.99 from multiple retailers.

Tacx NEO 2 | 25% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £1199.99 | Now £899.99

Even with the recent launch of the NEO 2T from Tacx, the NEO 2 is still one of the most accomplished turbo trainers on the market. Now reduced by 25% at Chain Reaction Cycles, it's an even better deal.

E-bike deals

Bianchi Aria E-Road Ultegra Disc Women’s 2019 |

11% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £4500.00 | Now £3995.00

Bianchi's Inner Power Drive system uses Ebikemotion's X35 V.2 rear hub motor and is powered by a 250wh battery. The Aria is sleek and packed with tech. Only one 50cm left so be quick.

Colnago E64 Ultegra 2019 | 24% off at Evans Cycles

Was £5200.00 | Now £3950.00

To Colnago fans, the thought of a Colnago e-bike amounts to sacrilege but this doesn't stop the E64 being a superb road e-bike. A carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra with Ebikemotion's hub motor make the E64 solid performer. Available in two colours in all sizes between 49cm and 58cm

Cycling lights deals

Bontrager Flare RT rear light | 16% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £44.99 | Now £37.99

This premium light from Bontrager is one of the best that money can buy. Cyclingnews advocates using daytime running lights, so get one (or two) of the Flare RT while the price is right!

Cateye Volt 1700 front light | 27% off at Wiggle

Was £179.99 | Now £130.04

One of the brightest road-going lights available with a wide beam that won't simply blind your road-going peers. Buying a light this bright might be considered overkill, but buying a Volt 1700 can be considered an investment in your safety.

Power meter deals

4iiii Precision 2.0 3D | 31% off at ProBikeKit

Was £379.00 | Now £259.99

Not too long ago, the power meter was reserved for those with the deepest pockets only, with the minimum price being around the £500 mark. However, this price of £259.99 really opens the power meter up to a range of new cyclists.

PowerTap Power Pedals P2 | 22% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £799.99 | Now £624.99

A dual-sided power meter is great for accurate readings, finding muscular imbalances and providing even more metrics for data-nerds like me to spend hours poring over.

Stages Cycling Power L Ultegra R8000 | 20% off at Tredz

Was £479.00 | Now £383.00

The Stages Cycling Power Meter Ultegra R8000 crank-based is available in for 20% off the RRP at Tredz. It's available in 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm crank lengths.

4iiii Precision 2.0 3D Ultegra 6800 power meter | 47% off at ProBikeKit

Was £469.00 | Now £245.00

The men's 4iiii Precision 2.0 3D Ultegra 6800 power meter is available with 47% off on ProBikeKit in 165mm or 172.5mm crank lengths.

Wheels deals

Prime RR-50 Carbon Clincher Wheelset | 42% off at Chain Reaction

Was £779.99 | Now £449.99

Available in both disc and rim guises, this wheelset is a great Cyber Monday deal that will get you rolling on carbon wheels on a budget.

Easton EC90 SL Disc Road Wheelset | 70% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £2299.99 | Now £699.99

Easton's lightweight and high-performance EC90 SL Disc wheelset is fully carbon and made specifically for disc road bikes. At just £699.99, you'd be foolish not to treat your bike to an early Christmas gift.

GPS cycling computer deals

USA: Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer bundle | 23% off at Walmart

Was $699.99 | Now $535.60

In the USA, Walmart is offering a great deal on the Garmin Edge 1030 bundle. They've sliced more off the price than Wiggle, making the saving on this computer even bigger!

UK: Garmin Edge 130 and HR bundle | Save £30 at Amazon UK

Was £155.95 | Now £124.99

Save £30.00 on a feature-packed Garmin Edge 130 GPS-equipped bike computer, complete with HR strap, in this Cyber Monday bundle deal from Amazon.

UK: Garmin Edge 520 Plus | 25% off at Chain Reaction

Was £199.99 | Now £149.99

While this has been superseded by the newer Edge 530, the 520 Plus is a highly capable GPS computer with more features than most of us will ever require.

UK: Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer bundle | 18% off at Wiggle

Was £549.99 | Now £449.00

For those outside the USA, Wiggle has cut 18 per cent off the price of Garmin's top-of-the-range cycling computer for Cyber Monday. Grab this great riding companion now before it's too late!

Smartwatch deals

USA: Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch

37% off at Walmart

Was $159.95 | Now $98.99

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch is on sale at Walmart for just $98.99 during Black Friday. One of the biggest discounts we've seen for the sport-friendly smartwatch available in five different colours.

USA: Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch | 25% off at Walmart

Was $199.95 | Now $149.00

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is a versatile activity tracker suitable for the gym and to wear to work. Now 25% off at Walmart for Cyber Monday.

USA: Garmin Forerunner 645 | 45% off at Amazon.com

Was $399.99 | Now $219.99

Garmin is one of the leading manufacturers of GPS and fitness wearables and it is offering the Garmin Forerunner 645 with contactless pay and wrist-based heart rate at 45% off the original price for Black Friday.

USA: Garmin Forerunner 645 Music | Save 40% off at Amazon.com

Was $449.99 | Now $269.99

Garmin is one of the leading manufacturers of GPS and fitness wearables and it is offering the Garmin Forerunner 645 with contactless pay, wrist-based heart rate and music at 40% off the original price for Black Friday.

UK: Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker

38% off at Amazon.co.uk

Was £129.99 | Now £79.99

Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate, Swim Tracking & 7 Day Battery is now 38% off at Amazon.com.

UK: Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch | 26% off at Amazon

Was £169.99 | Now £124.99

The Garmin Forerunner is at its lowest price at Amazon in this Cyber Monday deal. We're confident this price won't be beaten. Perfect for multisport athletes and cycling purists alike.

UK: Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking

36% off at Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99 | Now £127.99

Reach your activity goals with the Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music & Swim Tracking. Wearable technology tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes.

Cycling clothing deals

USA

Castelli Tabula Rasa Jersey | 40% off at Backcountry

Was $99.95 | Now $59.99

A short sleeve jersey that blends aerodynamic performance with everyday comfort. The graphic styling is bold yet classy, and with 40% off.

USA: Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | 40% off at Backcountry

Was $229.99 | Now $137.95

The Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey is available at Backcountry.com in red and black or light black and orange, in sizes S-3XL

Rapha Pro Team Rain Gilet | 45% off at Backcountry

Was $189.95 | Now $104.97

Designed to add an extra layer of warmth on intermittent days, or provide additional rain-proofing protection on drizzly days, the Rapha Pro Team gilet is currently available in a Cyber Monday deal of 45% off.

Assos T.EquipeShort S7 Bib Shorts - BMC | 61% off at Backcountry

Was $229.00 | $89.95

These Assos bib shorts might feature former BMC Team's colours, it doesn't detract from what is a fantastically constructed pair of shorts, and if anything the BMC branding only adds to the appeal. With Taylor Phinney's recent retirement, celebrate his career with his old team's kit.

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Limited Edition Bib Short - Men's| 40% off at Backcountry

Was $199.99 | $119.95

Castelli claims the aero details on these bibs deliver a claimed savings of 10 watts, though over what

UK

dhb Aeron Tempo Waterproof 2 Jacket

Was £100.00 | Now £60.00

With waterproof properties that can shake it with jackets twice the price, this is an excellent jacket with 40% off. Available in 4 colours and a full range of sizes.View Deal

Endura Pro SL Windshell Jacket

Was £99.99 | Now £49.00

A lightweight and packable windshield that’s DWR treated to ward off the odd shower. Available in XXL.View Deal

Castelli Squadra ER Windproof Jacket

Was £50.00 | Now £37.50

Another windproof option comes from Italian company Castelli. Their Squadra jacket is durable, offers wind and shower protection, and is super light and easily packable. There are three colours on offer, and sizes from XS to 3XL.View Deal

Le Col Pro Therma Bib Shorts

Was £165.00 | Now £82.50

Designed by professional riders and tested in the UK. Le Col’s Pro Therma bib shorts are a great cold-weather option on its own, and even more winter-ready when paired with leg warmers.View Deal

dhb Classic Bib Shorts

Was £50.00 | Now £35.00

These dhb Classic bib shorts are ideal for beginner riders or commuters looking for more comfort without spending much money. View Deal

dhb Aeron Lab Raceline Women's Bib Short

Was £130.00 | Now £70.00

Although these high-performance bibs aren’t actually in a Cyber Monday sale, Chain Reaction Cycle’s have still knocked 46% off making these a great buy.View Deal

dhb Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer

Was £45.00 | Now £27.00

Mid-weight cycling base layer with the natural warmth and odour resistance benefits of merino, a perfect first layer for cold days on the bike. Loads of sizes and colours available.View Deal

Rapha Women's Base Layer SS

Was £60.00 | Now £18.00

If your an XS size and are needing some merino base layers Chain Reaction Cycles have loads of different styles with a huge 70% off.View Deal

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight

Was £90.00 | Now £54.00

These fleece-lined bib tights are perfect for keeping legs cosy on cold-weather rides. A women’s version is available for the same price. View Deal

Castelli Light Weight Bib Tights

Was £130.00 | Now £85.00

Panelled to provide light thermal and water-repellent protection where it's needed the most but allowing better ventilation for milder conditions.View Deal

Alé Prime Geo Winter Bib Tights

Was £130.00 | Now £65.00

With breathability as well as warmth, Alé's Prime Geo bib tights are perfect for winter riding. The fleecy and soft SuperRoubaix fabric traps heat, keeping you warm through those winter milesView Deal

dhb Roubaix Liner Glove

Was £15.00 | Now £9.00

For days when your current gloves aren’t quite warm enough, dhb’s Roubaix liner adds extra insulation. These liners are easily packed away in a pocket should your hands get too warm.View Deal

Castelli Estremo Winter Cycling Gloves

Was £95.00 | Now £71.25

Castelli's Estremo winter gloves are designed for the most adverse conditions, and help protect your mitts from the extreme cold in deep-winter. Grab them now for a 25 per cent saving.View Deal

Cycling shoes deals

Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes | 72% off at Jenson USA

Was $300 | Now $84.99

Lace up a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes in blue or black for under $85, and sizes from 39-47.View Deal

Giro Factor Techlace Cycling Shoe - Men's| 54% off at Backcountry

Was $349.95 | Now $159.95

Not content with one or even two closure systems, the Giro Factor Techlace mixes up no less than three: Velcro, laces and Boa style dials. It turns out this is a good idea, as it features the best of both (all three?) worlds - the shoes are super comfortable and allow for lots of fit adjustment. They're also at a very, very good price with this deal. View Deal

Sidi Shot Vent Carbon Cycling Shoe - Men's| Up to 30% off at Backcountry

Was $549.99 | Now $384.99

The Sidi Shot shoes are a premium offering from the Italian shoe brand and feature a super-stiff vented carbon sole perfect for racing, and as always with Sidi, an eye-wateringly expensive price tag. Until this deal, that is. The Glow Yellow/Black has 30% off while the rest of the colours and sizes on offer have a 25% discount. View Deal

Shimano RP9 Road Shoe | 55% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £219.19 | Now £99.99

Shimano RP9 Road Shoe is stylish and vintage-inspired but optimised for both comfort and performance. It is now offered at 55% off the original price at Rutland Cycling.View Deal

Components deals

Shimano 105 R7000 groupset (rim) | 33% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £595.99 | Now £399.99

This sturdy, high-performance groupset is perfect for race bikes and winter-steeds alike. At just £399.99, this road groupset is great for the rim-brake purists. View Deal

Shimano 105 R7020 groupset (disc) | 37% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £799.99 | Now £499.99

If you think the future is disc brakes, the R7020 Shimano 105 disc groupset is now available with £300 off at Rutland Cycles. View Deal

Shimano Ultegra R8050 Di2 Groupset | 41% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £1699.99 | Now £999.99

Shimano's Ultegra Di2 groupset is slashed in latest Cyber Monday cycling deal. Get seamless electronic shifting for less from Chain Reaction Cycles.View Deal

Accessories deals

Fizik Superlight Tacky Bar Tape | 77% off at Wiggle

If you're a fan of adding colour to your bike and fancy some bright yellow bar tape, you're in luck. The Fizik Superlight Tacky handlebar tape is currently available with 77% off at a mere £5.99. For that price, it's also a worthy investment for anyone looking to use it as the hidden tape on a double-wrapped bar. View Deal

Other deals for cyclists

North American cycling holidays with REI | Save 20% when booked before December 8

A huge choice of North American cycling holidays, all with 20 per cent off at REI.com across the Cyber Monday weekend, Cyber Monday, and beyondView Deal

Philips OneBlade | 32% off at Amazon USA

Was $49.99 | Now $33.99

There's no getting over it, we cyclists shave our legs. Whether it's for aerodynamics or simply because it looks better, you can now keep your legs silky smooth for less, thanks to this OneBlade deal at Amazon.View Deal

DeLonghi EDG305 Nescafé coffee machine | 61% off at Amazon

Was £99.99 | £38.99

Cyclists and coffee go hand in hand, so we'll be surprised if this one isn't of interest. For under £40.00 in this Cyber Monday deal at Amazon, you can have café-class coffee at the end of every ride. View Deal

Nespresso EN550.BM coffee machine | 46% off at Amazon

Was £279.99 | £149.99

A step up from the budget machine is this from Nespresso. Perfect for cappuccino, latte or espresso style coffee at the push of a button. View Deal

Nespresso Creatista Plus coffee machine | 45% off at Amazon

Was £449.95 | £249.00

A step up again would be another from Nespresso, with milk frother which makes it even better for cappuccino or latte style coffee exactly how you like it. View Deal

De'Longhi ECAM 45.760.W | 52% off at Amazon

Was £999.99 | £482.99

If you're looking for the works, then this De'Longhi bean-to-cup coffee machine is 52% off with an eye-watering discount of £517.00. It's still £482.99, but can you really put a price on a good cup of coffee?View Deal

Philips OneBlade | 35% off at Amazon UK

Was £39.99 | Now £25.99

There's no getting over it, we cyclists shave our legs. Not necessarily at this time of year, but when there's such a good deal available, why not keep those legs looking smooth?View Deal

