Best wheel deals: Save on Campagnolo, Enve, Mavic and more

Upgrading your wheelset can make a bigger difference to your riding experience than many other upgrades, but they can also make for a significant investment; the most premium options frequently cost four figures. If you're looking to upgrade your ride without emptying your bank account, shopping for cycling deals is a great solution, and as you'll find below, the best wheel deals can help you save hundreds.

A superior wheelset can not only make you faster but also add comfort and compliance. The most obvious material upgrade is to go from alloy rims to carbon, but hub internals can be crucial, too. Rim width is a consideration, as is depth, tubeless compatibility and more. It's easy to become overwhelmed with the sheer amount of choice, but our guides to the best road bike wheels and best gravel wheels are there to help you navigate the options and decide what's best for your needs.

However, thanks to the continual innovation of brands and the sheer wealth of options available, there are discounts aplenty, so the best wheel deals are certainly worth checking out. If you're shopping for a new road wheelset today, we've found the best wheel deals below. Alternatively, if you're looking for a wheelset to take you on some off-road adventures, our friends over at Bike Perfect have compiled the best cheap MTB wheels.

Best wheel deals

Best wheel deals USA

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL UST Wheels | 15% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $2,100.00 | Now $1,785.00

The Mavic Ksyrium is an all-purpose carbon race wheel designed for daily use, and features a shallow rim profile to improve wind stability and comfort. This set comes equipped with Mavic's 25mm Yksion Pro UST tires, and the rear wheel is also discounted.

Mercury S5 Disc Wheelset | 31% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $1,299.00 | Now $899.99

Save $400 on this set of carbon fiber road wheels designed for all-round riding, with a carbon layup that balances stiffness with compliance, and features a 50mm rim depth to offer aero gains without compromising on versatility.

HED Jet 6 Plus | 37% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $1,599.99 | Now $999.99

This is a great multipurpose wheelset. With a rim profile that is 60mm deep and 25mm wide, the Jet 6 Plus has strong aerodynamic properties. With a front-wheel weighing 724g and the rear 936g, the Jet 6 Plus wheelset is a relatively low rotating mass, too. For $1000 in this wheel deal, it represents great value.

Token Konax Tri Zenith | 42% off at ProBikeKit

Was $1994.99| Now $1146.49

If deep is fast, then this is the wheelset for you. The Token Konax Tri Zenith features a 76mm rim depth, sailing you to high average training ride speeds. Its minimalist spoke patters sees the front rim laced with 18-spokes, whilst the rear has a 21-spoke pattern, reducing the overall influence of spoke turbulence.

Fulcrum 55C C17 | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was $2,925.99 | Now $1,750.49

This high-performance wheelset weighs only 1470g and spins low-friction ceramic bearings. The carbon rim is specifically shaped to be both aero and provide a great braking surface. An excellent deal for time trail riders or triathletes.

Best wheel deals UK

Mavic Ellipse Clincher | 10% off at Evans Cycles

Was £409.00 | Now £367.99

The French brand has always been a leader in aluminium rim bonding technology, allowing it to produce very light, yet robust, alloy wheels. The Ellipse has a spoke count of only 20 blades per wheel and a relatively shallow 30mm rim depth. At 1895g it is also credibly light and offers great value.

Vision TC24 | Save 63% at CRC

Was £1499.95 | Now £549.99

A relatively conventional wheelset designed for 23mm wide tyres. With aero bladed spokes the TC24 wheelset as a low drag coefficient, but its best specification detail is the weight. This affordable carbon wheelset sits on a scale at only 1280g.

Vision Metron 81 SL | 39% off at Wiggle

Was £1,749.95 | Now £1,049.99

These deep-section wheels adhere to the very best aero principles. If you like testing your abilities solo, in a time trial or triathlon training session, the Metron 81 SLs are for you. With an 81mm rim depth, these wheels create very little aerodynamic drag. Spoke turbulence isn't much of an issue either, with the Metron 81 SL wheelset featuring only 16 spokes up front and 21 at the rear.

