Bernardo Ruiz obituary – the international pioneer of Spanish racing

Remembering the first Spanish racer to reach the Tour de France podium and 1948 Vuelta a España winner, who died August 14, 2025 aged 100

Bernardo Ruiz
Bernardo Ruiz in 2018 (Image credit: Alasdair Fotheringham)

For years after he retired, if you ever requested an interview with Spanish cycling pioneer Bernardo Ruiz, who died late last week aged 100 in his hometown of Orihuela, he would always tell you to meet up for morning coffee in the town's venerable former casino.

A tall, solidly built and stately figure with an eagle-like stare, Ruiz would sit bolt upright in a high-sided armchair in one of the 19th-century building's wood-panelled reception rooms, puffing away on one cigarette after another and relating the highlights of his 17-year professional career. Listening to what Ruiz had to say – with the harsh clack of domino tiles from different games on glass coffee tables, played by his equally senior peers, occasionally intruding from the background – always felt like an immense privilege, as by the time he reached his nineties, he'd become one of the very last living links to the 1940s and 1950s professional racing scene.

Like everything else in the country, cycling back then was helplessly entangled in the combined effects of a brutal, ultra-conservative military dictatorship – the longest-lasting in western Europe in the twentieth century – and an economic crisis so severe and lengthy the two decades following the 1936-1939 Civil War are still referred to as the 'years of hunger'.

"To this day, I really don’t know how I became a racer. I must have been 16 or 17, so I started very late," he told Rouleur in an interview in 2020.

A breakthrough professional victory came when aged 20, he outwitted the top favourites in the 1945 Volta a Catalunya - at the time, a far more important race than the Vuelta a España. Victory in the 1948 Vuelta itself followed, but Ruiz' later description of the race as "terrifying" made it clear that simply surviving was the main objective.

Ruiz was equally unimpressed by the risibly small amount of money he got as the winner– 30,000 pesetas – a tiny percentage of what he could have made abroad for a similar victory. Small wonder that rather than bother sticking around for the final prize-giving ceremony in Madrid by dictator General Franco in person, Ruiz simply opted to leave early and avoid it altogether – fortunately, without subsequent reprisals.

He also was a top bike handler, crashing only twice in his career – once into Fausto Coppi at a criterium in Perpignan, breaking Coppi's collarbone, and once when he was metres away from winning the '45 Volta and collided with a dog. "But the official made me go back and pick up my bike to cross the final line," he'd recall.

By 1952, with so much success, Ruiz's days of poverty were definitely behind him and he'd later claim he had become Spanish sport's first millionaire, buying up property in his native Orihuela. But he continued racing, too, clinching third place overall behind Fausto Coppi at the height of his powers in the 1952 Tour – "we were racing to see who finished second" he once said – and establishing a new record for finishing consecutive Grand Tours: 12. This stood until Adam Hansen reached 13 in the 2015 Vuelta a España, with Ruiz meeting the Australian that year at the race at a start in Orihuela.

Yet for all he had taken Spanish cycling to hitherto unseen heights in the Grand Tours and put the country on the map internationally, Ruiz was getting increasingly overshadowed, too, by his arch-rival Federico Martin Bahamontes, both on and off the bike. Erratic, but charismatic, Bahamontes' exceptional climbing skills made Ruiz's less showy talent as an allrounder look mundane to the broader public, and the Eagle of Toledo's utter unpredictability sparked much greater fascination, too.

Ruiz and Bahamontes did not get along personally, either. Bahamontes wrongly accused Ruiz of making him crash on a descent in the Vuelta a Asturias and, rightly, saw Ruiz as a ringleader in the collective bid to ensure Bahamontes lost the 1957 Vuelta, which ended with riders holding on to Bahamontes' bike and shorts to ensure he could not chase down the overall winner, Jesus Loroño.

Their enmity endured for years afterwards, with Ruiz, who retired in 1959 to become Bahamontes' sports director, powerless to stop the new enfant terrible of Spanish cycling all but wrecking the 1960 Vuelta with a go-slow protest. "What could I do, kill him?" Ruiz once said, in a mark of desperation.

However, his love of bike racing endured long after he hung up his wheels, when he opened a bike shop, briefly worked with Spanish TV as a race commentator on the Vuelta and became a successful businessman in Orihuela. Yet for all his crucial role in Spanish cycling, Ruiz never thought of himself as a pioneer for the sport at the time.

"Bollocks to that," he once said in an interview for Procycling magazine. "I raced to earn my living. But in Spain I was the one, I think, who opened the door for all the others."

Bernardo Ruiz, rider, sports director and race commentator (born, Orihuela, Spain, January 8 1925, died, Orihuela, Spain, August 14 2025).

