'I have to say sorry' - Jonathan Milan apologises to Lidl-Trek teammates after missing out in Giro d'Italia sprint in Pieve di Soligo

News
By published

Two-time points jersey winner still searching for first stage win of 2026 with one sprint stage to go

Jonathan Milan at the start of stage 14
Jonathan Milan hasn't won a Giro d'Italia stage yet in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonathan Milan has apologised to his Lidl-Trek teammates after missing out on another Giro d'Italia sprint on stage 18 into Pieve di Soligo.

The Italian came into his home Grand Tour as one of the favourites for the sprints, but is still winless with the race coming to an end on Sunday in Rome.

Latest Videos From
TOPICS
Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.